ADVERTISEMENT

For some people, picking fights is a favored pastime. They might also enjoy making their partner’s life needlessly difficult or show signs of feeling superior to everyone else. While that is likely not the kind of person you would want to be friends or, perish the thought, romantic partners with, chances are you have encountered someone like that yourself.

People on today’s list sure have, and they decided to make their interactions public. They shared the text messages they exchanged with the so-called “nice girls” on a subreddit dedicated to exactly that, showing that for some people, being nice is nothing but an act. Scroll down to find netizens’ cases of dealing with “nice girls” in the wild, and see for yourself just how troublesome it can get.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

But Why? Smh Entitled Queens LOL

But Why? Smh Entitled Queens LOL

stavythowers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
adamchang avatar
Adam Chang
Adam Chang
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So , Can I have the pizza (for real I want that pizza, don't waste it)?

Vote comment up
12
12points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
You May Also Like:
#2

High-School Ex Coming In With The Most Childish Dm In Human History

High-School Ex Coming In With The Most Childish Dm In Human History

Spoodermansb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Does This Go Here?

Does This Go Here?

king_rootin_tootin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
tinman0659 avatar
Chintan Shah
Chintan Shah
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

😬 Someone tag this to this girl's dating profile so the rest of us know who to avoid

Vote comment up
11
11points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

We Arent Dating

We Arent Dating

bloopschnoop22 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Nicegirl Wants To Be Respected But Doesn’t Know How To Speak Respectfully

Nicegirl Wants To Be Respected But Doesn’t Know How To Speak Respectfully

MischieviousLiion Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
marcosvalencia avatar
Marcos Valencia
Marcos Valencia
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, I think it's natural and a funny game. Chop my duck and feed it to me if you want.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Tall Girl Is Extremely Salty

Tall Girl Is Extremely Salty

VirtualRomanceGF Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

I've Never Liked You But I Object!!

I've Never Liked You But I Object!!

VirtualHeartDream Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
annaekberg avatar
Skogsrået
Skogsrået
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When you view your male friends like objects that you don't really want for yourself but you want no one else touching them. Wtf.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

She Berated Me After We Broke Up So I Told Her I Was Done

She Berated Me After We Broke Up So I Told Her I Was Done

Full-Win3262 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Went On A Decent First Date With A Girl. Woke Up To A List Of Demands

Went On A Decent First Date With A Girl. Woke Up To A List Of Demands

_ImperialCereal_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
rhodaguirreparras avatar
Pittsburgh rare
Pittsburgh rare
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hear me out "favours their feelings/emotions over mine" is a valid point. Speaking as someone who was always last to an ex's whims even though I was the girlfriend and they didn't have kids in common.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

Nice Girls Deserve Free Money When You Meet Them Online Apparently

Nice Girls Deserve Free Money When You Meet Them Online Apparently

Resident-Hill Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
marcosvalencia avatar
Marcos Valencia
Marcos Valencia
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Only concerned with my OWN normalities. Now, bring me some nuggets."

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

I Am A Beautiful Girl

I Am A Beautiful Girl

VirtuallLoveGF Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
tinman0659 avatar
Chintan Shah
Chintan Shah
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Idk how much time passed from the first message, but I don't like ghosting. If she made an effort to start a conversation, like at least make an effort to reply. Even if you're not longer into her, then just acknowledge that and move on

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

Holy Shit. 5 Minutes Into The Conversation

Holy Shit. 5 Minutes Into The Conversation

SamTheDudeBCS Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
tinman0659 avatar
Chintan Shah
Chintan Shah
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And post on Reddit he did and man oh man have the rest of us enjoyed this lovely nugget

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#13

My Very Nice Ex A Month After Our Break Up

My Very Nice Ex A Month After Our Break Up

YakuItLover Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
jamesstevenson_1 avatar
JimSteve
JimSteve
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She did the wrong thing and now she wants attention for it?

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

Feels Like She's Saying "Give Me Money"

Feels Like She's Saying "Give Me Money"

stonedmariguana Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
tinman0659 avatar
Chintan Shah
Chintan Shah
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hate the concept of one gender always paying for the initial date. After a few dates and being exclusive, I think it's totally fine if the financially well off partner wishes to do that for their partner, but this is so toxic it makes me hate modern day dating

Vote comment up
11
11points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

Gotta Spice Up The Relation Somehow

Gotta Spice Up The Relation Somehow

throwthisaway7789654 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#16

The Sad Thing Is, I Thought She Was Nice

The Sad Thing Is, I Thought She Was Nice

Laraboobearr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#17

How Do You Boys Do It?

How Do You Boys Do It?

Living_Palpitation92 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
zedrapazia avatar
Zedrapazia
Zedrapazia
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What the hell is the problem with her last name? Stark? Does this anger gremlin think she's related to Tony Stark or some bullcràp like that?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

Told Her I Was Tired…

Told Her I Was Tired…

ItsNoaster Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

Ex Who Stole My Phone Is Texting My Friend Because I Blocked Her On Everything

Ex Who Stole My Phone Is Texting My Friend Because I Blocked Her On Everything

rumpk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

Is This A Nice Girl?

Is This A Nice Girl?

outcastreturns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

She Matched With My Brother A While Back

She Matched With My Brother A While Back

guiltyaccountzaf Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

What I Love About This TikTok Generation Is Them Publishing Their Worst Deeds With Full Hd Selfie, So The Rest Of The World Can Stay Away LOL

What I Love About This TikTok Generation Is Them Publishing Their Worst Deeds With Full Hd Selfie, So The Rest Of The World Can Stay Away LOL

ShakilyAnnual Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

Women Can Be Incels Too

Women Can Be Incels Too

LordFluffyNubs Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ingeborgbrch avatar
Borg
Borg
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel genuinely sorry for her. And for anyone struggling with acceptance.

Vote comment up
9
9points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

Still In Awe Of This Conversation I Had With My Girlfriend At The Time Who's In Med School Trying To Guilt Trip Me Into Paying For Her Medical Licensing Exam Fees

Still In Awe Of This Conversation I Had With My Girlfriend At The Time Who's In Med School Trying To Guilt Trip Me Into Paying For Her Medical Licensing Exam Fees

jayykm Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#25

Blocked Her On All Apps After She Got Drunk And Accused Me Of Cheating. Woke Up To Her Standing In My Bedroom, Uninvited, Yelling At Me For Not Answering My Phone

Blocked Her On All Apps After She Got Drunk And Accused Me Of Cheating. Woke Up To Her Standing In My Bedroom, Uninvited, Yelling At Me For Not Answering My Phone

deck65 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

Girl From Work

Girl From Work

ThrowRAseedtheory Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
annaekberg avatar
Skogsrået
Skogsrået
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Whats up with this "if you don't want me then you must be gay" attitude? Some can't handle rejection like a normal person.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

Mad At Her Man For Saying “Sorry For Your Loss” To Another Girl

Mad At Her Man For Saying “Sorry For Your Loss” To Another Girl

lumpyspacekitty Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#28

Didn’t Wake Her Up

Didn’t Wake Her Up

Exotic_Cheek_1072 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

After Only Texting Her For A Few Hours The Previous Night

After Only Texting Her For A Few Hours The Previous Night

GtSaysWhat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
lmm-kuiper avatar
Sanne
Sanne
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What the hell happened? She had a bad dream and thought it was real?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

Went On One Date And She Hardly Talked The Entire Time So I Didn't Bother Following Up With Her. 19 Days Later She Texts Me

Went On One Date And She Hardly Talked The Entire Time So I Didn't Bother Following Up With Her. 19 Days Later She Texts Me

Moist_Street_7073 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
jamesstevenson_1 avatar
JimSteve
JimSteve
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm actually thinking that the blue text bubbles person is in the wrong here

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#31

My Ex’s Mom. I’m 18 Btw

My Ex’s Mom. I’m 18 Btw

cal_benny Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Girl I’m Seeing Has An Insane “Friend”

Girl I’m Seeing Has An Insane “Friend”

king-kirk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#33

This Girl Comes Into My Life Every Few Months, No Matter What I’m Always In The Wrong

This Girl Comes Into My Life Every Few Months, No Matter What I’m Always In The Wrong

Repulsive_Signal8812 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

The Whole Time I Thought Her Abrasiveness Was An Act, But It’s Who She Really Is

The Whole Time I Thought Her Abrasiveness Was An Act, But It’s Who She Really Is

ifeelallthefeels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Self Proclaimed Nice Girl

Self Proclaimed Nice Girl

ThrowRA23940294 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Date Asked Me To Pay For Her Uber At The End Of Night

Date Asked Me To Pay For Her Uber At The End Of Night

Low-Professor2135 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Nice Girls

Nice Girls

Extra_Monk_6196 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
shaunlee avatar
SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
8 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hoo boy, if you expect everything and consider yourself the "prize" at the end, I think I might just bow out of the "tourney"... -_-"

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#38

"Stop Helping Men That Are Struggling" Yikes

"Stop Helping Men That Are Struggling" Yikes

DollyDelilah Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Nice Girls Are Always Misunderstood

Nice Girls Are Always Misunderstood

grurplesmacket Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#40

There Was An Attempt To Explain How “You’re Not My Type Anyway” Is Somehow A Compliment

There Was An Attempt To Explain How “You’re Not My Type Anyway” Is Somehow A Compliment

GeezusKreist Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#41

Bullet Dodged

Bullet Dodged

No_Diet1854 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

I Think I Found One In The Wild

I Think I Found One In The Wild

RadRandy7 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Refuted Advances Of A Girl In My Friend Group In 2015... 7 Years Followed Of Stalking And Harassment

Refuted Advances Of A Girl In My Friend Group In 2015... 7 Years Followed Of Stalking And Harassment

dreamsellar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

12 Years Ago, My Ex Wanted To Go Out With A Bang

12 Years Ago, My Ex Wanted To Go Out With A Bang

Significant_Hyena942 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Found One In The Wild

Found One In The Wild

FantasyVirtualGF Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

28m And “Dating A Cop”

28m And “Dating A Cop”

Mars_The_68thMedic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

The Epitome Of "I Get The Ick From Men Who Subscribe To The Very Own Ideals I Support Politically And Socially"

The Epitome Of "I Get The Ick From Men Who Subscribe To The Very Own Ideals I Support Politically And Socially"

ImmediatePeace24 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
stefan-gogolinski avatar
TheDag
TheDag
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is this the dating equivalent of thoughts and prayers?

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#48

When "Hey Handsome" Turns Into "Edm Manwh*re"

When "Hey Handsome" Turns Into "Edm Manwh*re"

False_Team_7052 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#49

Guy Takes Too Long To Respond: Nicegirl Activated

Guy Takes Too Long To Respond: Nicegirl Activated

outcastreturns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

How Dare You Accept My Break-Up? How Dare You Not Beg?

How Dare You Accept My Break-Up? How Dare You Not Beg?

vishsy-swave Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#51

Nicegirl Ex GF Proceeds To Prove How Much She Doesn’t Care… A Year Later

Nicegirl Ex GF Proceeds To Prove How Much She Doesn’t Care… A Year Later

MischieviousLiion Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
shaunlee avatar
SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Should've stopped at "Go on. Run along now" because anything more is giving her way more attention than she deserves but fair enough...

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#52

I Needed To Go Back To Work…

I Needed To Go Back To Work…

Sqwalker1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Just On Tinder To Fight!

Just On Tinder To Fight!

sixpointfive_thicc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Girl I’ve Been Seeing On And Off Wants Commitment Without Being Committed

Girl I’ve Been Seeing On And Off Wants Commitment Without Being Committed

cryptson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Found One On The Wild Today

Found One On The Wild Today

TheRightHandOfSatan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#56

Nice Girl's Double Standards At Its Best

Nice Girl's Double Standards At Its Best

NorthGameGod Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#57

Told Her I Didn’t Want To Be With Her Anymore Does This Count As A “Nice Girl”

Told Her I Didn’t Want To Be With Her Anymore Does This Count As A “Nice Girl”

tatomontana Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
sh30joy avatar
Susical
Susical
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't think this is toxic like the others. Maybe she's just sad & panicking.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#58

Ope. Did I Say That Out Loud?

Ope. Did I Say That Out Loud?

MarcoManatee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Girl Posted This On Fb Thinking She Roasted Him..?

Girl Posted This On Fb Thinking She Roasted Him..?

thenewmando Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Whiplash To Her Saying She Really Likes Me Etc In Previous Conversations

Whiplash To Her Saying She Really Likes Me Etc In Previous Conversations

Intrepid-Zombie-276 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

Imagine Being This Self Absorbed

Imagine Being This Self Absorbed

No-Suggestion705 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
tinman0659 avatar
Chintan Shah
Chintan Shah
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would go, win this damn competition, let the other guys go home, and then peace out myself

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#62

Did I Overreact Or She Cray Cray?

Did I Overreact Or She Cray Cray?

Dramatic-Map-6561 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

I Didn’t Respond To Her Text For A Day Because I Was Working And Sick

I Didn’t Respond To Her Text For A Day Because I Was Working And Sick

Shoddy_Gas493 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

From Russia With Love

From Russia With Love

kingdh Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#65

Took Her 10 Messages To Ask Me For Money Already And I’m The “Petty” One?

Took Her 10 Messages To Ask Me For Money Already And I’m The “Petty” One?

TheAltruisticGene74 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

5th Time In A Month This Happens. Am I In The Twilight Zone?

5th Time In A Month This Happens. Am I In The Twilight Zone?

BigVin12695 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#67

God's Chicken Changes You

God's Chicken Changes You

WeeattGaming Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

For Reference I've Asked Her Out Multiple Times With No Response & Initiated Almost Every Conversation - My Fault For Not Wanting To Be A Texting Buddy I Guess

For Reference I've Asked Her Out Multiple Times With No Response & Initiated Almost Every Conversation - My Fault For Not Wanting To Be A Texting Buddy I Guess

Hour_Astronomer_2945 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Went On One Date, We Had A Disagreement, Decided It Wasn't Worth The Trouble

Went On One Date, We Had A Disagreement, Decided It Wasn't Worth The Trouble

TappSaw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

Met Her At The Bar The Night Before

Met Her At The Bar The Night Before

Plane-Tip-3278 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

Psycho Who Doesn't Know What She Wants Won't Leave Me Alone

Psycho Who Doesn't Know What She Wants Won't Leave Me Alone

Verynize Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

Truly Didn’t Expect Anything Like This Response, I Was Speechless

Truly Didn’t Expect Anything Like This Response, I Was Speechless

thevirginmary60 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#73

Chivalry Is Dead

Chivalry Is Dead

SweetBabeDaddy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

Genuinely Curious If I Said Something Even Remotely Insulting

Genuinely Curious If I Said Something Even Remotely Insulting

Cam200212 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

One Found Me In The Wild

One Found Me In The Wild

farbehind81 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

Im Done Dating In 24'

Im Done Dating In 24'

Weekly_Routine1223 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

Is It Just Me Or Was This Not Normal?

Is It Just Me Or Was This Not Normal?

xXviper8484Xx Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
trent-m-perry avatar
Lost Panda
Lost Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What's wrong with this one? I mean if it's a dating app thing, wouldn't explaining the schedule be normal? I don't see any "nice girl true colors" thing, or am I missing something?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#78

I Swapped Instagrams With Her 5 Mins After Matching On Hinge So Ofc I Follow A Lot Of Women. Then She Stalked My Following??

I Swapped Instagrams With Her 5 Mins After Matching On Hinge So Ofc I Follow A Lot Of Women. Then She Stalked My Following??

Fickle-Lab1604 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

"Dating Apps Suck" In Bio

"Dating Apps Suck" In Bio

Old-Penalty5749 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

If She Tells You She's Crazy, She Means It

If She Tells You She's Crazy, She Means It

CandyApple69420 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#81

You Expected A Reply?

You Expected A Reply?

Traducement Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#82

I Blocked Her On Facebook And She Texts Me Days Later

I Blocked Her On Facebook And She Texts Me Days Later

megamanxxx89 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#83

What Happened To Self Awareness?

What Happened To Self Awareness?

art__vandeley__ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#84

Apparently I Was Just Supposed To Read Her Mind

Apparently I Was Just Supposed To Read Her Mind

Cloudzer223 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#85

She Cheated On Me Then Proceeds To Send Me All This…

She Cheated On Me Then Proceeds To Send Me All This…

AKFE- Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!