She’s the girl who believes she’s the best choice and who is never in the wrong. She sees herself as a delicate flower whose heart often gets broken by vicious, toxic men. She’s also convinced that all the male population cares about is how to take advantage of women’s bodies and throws passive-aggressive fits on social media when she gets rejected. Sounds familiar? If so, chances are you have encountered at least one ‘ nice girl ’ in your lifetime. She’s the male equivalent of a ‘nice guy’ and can be equally as toxic and frustrating a persona as these knights in digital armor. Luckily, the ‘ Nice Girls ’ subreddit is set on calling out such behavior in hopes that it helps men and women distinguish fake nice behavior from the real thing. Scroll down to find their most cringeworthy posts, and be sure to share your own ‘nice girl’ encounters below. While you’re at it, don’t forget to check out a conversation with a women's transformologist, Carolina Stukenberg , who kindly agreed to tell us more about how seeking validation from men can contribute to women becoming ‘nice girls.’

#1 Manipulation 101 : Guy Becomes A Backup Plan Share icon

#2 What I Love About This Tiktok Generation Is Them Publishing Their Worst Deeds With Full Hd Selfie, So The Rest Of The World Can Stay Away Lol Share icon

#3 Compliments Are Insulting Share icon

In a previous interview for Bored Panda, the moderators of the ‘Nice Girls’ subreddit explained that women who embody this term tend to be jealous and lack maturity and experience. In their ‘About’ section, they additionally write that 'nice girls' are the women who complain guys are only interested in ‘females of easy virtue.’ They also are the “women who complain that men are shallow for not dating overweight women, while also demanding that their man have washboard abs. The women who hold others to the highest possible standard but have no standards for themselves.” However, they note that ‘nice girls’ shouldn’t be confused with ‘female incels,’ ‘crazy girls,’ ‘nice guys,’ or women who believe 'men are trash.’

#4 I Get What I Want, Always! Share icon

#5 How Insecure Do You Have To Be To Say This Share icon

#6 Nice Girl Setting Standards Share icon

In another interview for Bored Panda, the moderators distinguished ‘nice girls’ from ‘nice guys,’ saying that the latter tend to be more intense than the former. "As a woman, I've never heard of a self-proclaimed nice girl turning violent," one team member said. "However, most women I've known have met at least one self-proclaimed nice guy that made them genuinely fear for their safety. Which is not to say that women don't have the potential to be dangerous, or aren't dangerous-but I personally have not heard of a woman stalking a man and committing acts of violence because he spurned her advances."

#7 I Too, Love Being A Trashy Person Share icon

#8 Me Too Sis, Me Too Share icon

#9 This Is A Perfect Example Of Someone Being Overly Dramatic. It's Amusing How Some People Think So Highly Of Themselves Share icon

The moderators also emphasize that the purpose of the subreddit is not to hate on women. Therefore, they kindly ask their members to refrain from making sexist comments. Their actual aim is to educate women on their internalized sexism and prevent them from becoming the ‘nice girls.’ "We like to believe that female visitors to our subreddit have been pointed in the right direction," they shared.

#10 I Don't Think This Is The Flex You Thought It Was Share icon

#11 Ex Girlfriend Showed Up To My Apartment Uninvited Share icon

#12 Next Week She’ll Be Asking “Why Am I Single?” Share icon

The issue of ‘nice girls’ seems to arise from women’s hard-wired need for validation from men. This means that females often seek the approval of males, whether it’s received in the form of compliments, praise, affirmations, or sexual attention. The tendency to seek such validation stems from our patriarchal society, where men’s opinions and perspectives are valued more than those of women. ADVERTISEMENT “Many women find themselves seeking validation from others, particularly men, as a way to feel good about themselves,” further explains women's transformologist, Carolina Stukenberg. She notes that such behavior can also derive from deeper issues, such as dysfunctional family dynamics or childhood adversity, which can result in low self-worth and self-esteem in women. “In such environments, love and affection may have been conditional, leading to the belief that these must be earned through pleasing others,” says Stukenberg.

#13 Easly Satisfied With The Best Share icon

#14 I've Been Invited To Apply! Share icon

#15 Recieved Some Lovely Racism Today Share icon

She adds, “Another aspect that creates the need for seeking validation is that from a young age, women may learn to prioritize the needs and expectations of those around them, often at the expense of their own authentic selves. This "good girl syndrome," rooted in the desire to be loved and accepted, can lead to a pattern of self-abandonment. Women may mold themselves to fit the projections of others, masking their true essence in the process.” ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Girlfriend Cheated On Me. Broke Up With Her Then She Sent This Share icon

#17 Alpha Man Raised By Queen, Please Apply! Share icon

#18 Don’t Date Witches. She Cheated On Me 2 Years Ago. I Have Blocked Her On Everything And She Still Sends Me Spells Share icon

Constantly being conscious of how a man sees you over focusing on how you feel about yourself can greatly damage a person’s self-esteem and result in emotional dependency and unhealthy relationships in which deeper emotional needs are unmet. Research from the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology also suggests that individuals who thrive on external validation tend to experience higher levels of stress and have a lower overall well-being. Stukenberg additionally notes, “Women who constantly seek validation from others may experience self-doubt, negative self-talk, burnout from prioritizing others, and a tendency to people-please. These behaviors not only diminish a woman's sense of self but also create a cycle of dependency on others for approval and worth." ADVERTISEMENT

#19 She Seems Nice Share icon

#20 Nice Girl Gets Mad After A Bald And A "Manlet" Reject Her (She Was Making Them A Favor By Trying To Date Them) [translated From Spanish] Share icon

#21 Posted By My Extremely Verbally/Emotionally Abusive Ex (Who Also Apparently Became A Femaledatingstrategy User Post-Breakup). The Lack Of Self-Awareness Is Nauseating, Yet Perfectly On-Brand Share icon

However, an individual's need for approval can be so deeply rooted in them that they don’t realize that they’re seeking it. “The first step is to break free from the need for "external" validation, women must first become aware of the patterns that hold them back,” says Stukenberg. “Recognizing these behaviors is a crucial step toward healing and liberation. Women need to understand that self-worth and self-esteem are not fixed; they can be transformed.”

#22 I’m Very Confused Share icon

#23 Homophobic Woman Loses Her Mind Realizing Not Every Man Is The Same As She Wants Share icon

#24 In Blast Right Off The Bat Share icon

When the pattern of external validation is recognized, then the person can start working on addressing it. To combat seeking approval from men, women should find ways to seek out self-validation by focusing on their strengths and accomplishments and spending time with people who build them up and make them feel better about themselves.

#25 Nice Girl Has Trouble With Her Spelling (Xpost From R/Boneappletea) Share icon

#26 My Friend’s (M) Ex GF Did Anything For Her And She Shares This Share icon

#27 Nicegirl In The Very Sub Share icon

“Women need to prioritize their own needs, set healthy boundaries, and raise their emotional intelligence. This involves learning to say "no" without guilt and communicating their needs and opinions in a healthy and assertive way. Women should also take time to establish their own values and affirm their self-worth. If breaking these patterns feels challenging, seeking support from a professional or a proven method can be transformative. Healing these wounds and building confidence doesn’t have to take years; it can be achieved through focused work that brings about lasting change,” concludes Stukenberg. ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Women Can Be Incels Too Share icon

#29 Guy Politely Acknowledges Break Up Message And She Gets Mad At Him For It Share icon

#30 My Cousin Posts This Nonsense, But Then Goes And Hits Her Ex-Boyfriend With A Car Share icon

#31 Guys, I Think I’m In Love Share icon

#32 Spoiler Alert I’m Not Gay Share icon

#33 She's Mad The Man She Rejected Moved On Share icon

#34 Picky Eater And Couldn't Cook Share icon

#35 I Just Wanna Know What She Was Trying To Set On Fire Share icon

#36 Most Men Are Weak And Can’t Handle Her Kind Of Love Share icon

#37 Manipulation To "Humble" Him Share icon

#38 Apparently I’m A Loser Because Our Interests Aren’t Mutual?? Share icon

#39 Am I In The Wrong Here Because She Withheld That She Had Children? Share icon

#40 Couldn’t Be Bothered To Wait When Told He Was On His Way Share icon

#41 Girl I Met Gets Upset After Finding Out My Ex Did Of Too, Tells Me I Gaslit Her After Accusing Me Of “Collecting Trophies” Share icon

#42 All I Said Im Not Interested Share icon

#43 Happened A While Back, But Being Threatened Still Cracks Me Up Share icon

#44 Imagine Being This Self Absorbed Share icon

#45 Total Mystery Why Her Dates Nope The Hell Out Share icon

#46 Reasons Why You're Not A Real Femcel Share icon

#47 Interesting Introductory Statement On A Dating App! Share icon

#48 I Talked To This Girl For One Day The Week Before Share icon

#49 What Do I Even Say? Share icon

#50 Apparently This Man Isn't A "True Gentleman" Because He Wants Her To Feel Safe Share icon

#51 That's Some Serious Dedication! Share icon

#52 Found This Interaction On Twitter Share icon

#53 Dating Apps Are Scary Share icon

#54 Found In The Wild Lol Share icon

#55 A Day After Cheating On Me, My (Now Ex) GF Posted This On Her Social Media Share icon

#56 Wow First Messages Also Does This Count? Share icon

#57 'separates The Boys From The Men' Lol Share icon

#58 Must’ve Been Why You Got Mad About It Share icon

#59 Quite A Bold Statement! Share icon

