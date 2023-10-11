ADVERTISEMENT

The popular internet term nice guy refers to a social stereotype associated with young adult males who think that acting like a caring and empathetic gentleman makes them entitled to women's affection and romantic interest.

However, we would like to show you that such wishful thinking isn't exclusive to just one gender and introduce you to the so-called nice girls. So we invite you to take a look at the content we gathered from a subreddit of the same name, as it perfectly illustrates their peculiar ways.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Nice Respectable Girl Can't Find A Man

Nice Respectable Girl Can't Find A Man Shares stats

BlueSeaNox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
213points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Umm

Umm Shares stats

femxlwt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
199points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

"[This subreddit is meant] for all the self-proclaimed 'nice girls,'" the moderators of the online community write in its 'About' section.

"For the women who complain 'guys are only interested in sluts.' For women who complain that men are shallow for not dating overweight women, while also demanding that their man have washboard abs. For the women who hold others to the highest possible standard, but have no standards for themselves."
#3

Not Sure If This Counts But

Not Sure If This Counts But Shares stats

Bonzi_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
180points
Add photo comments
POST
shaunlee avatar
SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Suddenly, I feel like running to the bakery for honey buns. And for those who may ask, yes, I will share.

Vote comment up
73
73points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

If You Can't Handle Me At My Worst

If You Can't Handle Me At My Worst Shares stats

[deleted] Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
133points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

This Can Fit This Sub And R/Niceguys Equally Well

This Can Fit This Sub And R/Niceguys Equally Well Shares stats

Equinephilosopher Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
130points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

"This sub is not for female incels," the moderators clarify, adding that, "this place is not for crazy girls," either.

"This subreddit is not a women-hating subreddit," they finish off, warning everyone to refrain from making sexist comments or just being a bigot in general because it will not be tolerated and earn them a ban.

ADVERTISEMENT
#6

He Shall Find A Hook-Up

He Shall Find A Hook-Up Shares stats

Public_Nickname Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
122points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

Is She Missing Anything Else?

Is She Missing Anything Else? Shares stats

ImpressiveBook3744 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
114points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Queen Of Clowns

Queen Of Clowns Shares stats

boredAF6 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
110points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

According to writer Raluca Popescu, the notion that you have to be nice to everyone in order to be loved and accepted is basically a mission impossible and a completely useless task to even try in the first place.

"This idea is based on a deeper one that says 'you are not good enough," Popescu explains. "So you have to do things and be in certain ways to be loved. Things and ways that almost always do not reflect the real you."
#9

Just Your Typical Nicegirl

Just Your Typical Nicegirl Shares stats

StephIschoZen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
108points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

My Friend Sent Me This Screenshot

My Friend Sent Me This Screenshot Shares stats

Octember24 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
98points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

Does This Count?

Does This Count? Shares stats

dadledingo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
95points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

Hey....can I Ask Why Have You Decided To Unfollow Me?

Hey....can I Ask Why Have You Decided To Unfollow Me? Shares stats

elenoracarter334 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
85points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

"If you are a nice girl how could you say 'no' when a colleague asks for your help with that report that's his responsibility?" Popescu asks rhetorically.

"You don't have kids waiting for you at home so you spend on two extra hours to help. And he will take credit for it. But you don’t mind, you are so nice, you are happy you could help."
#13

Physically Cringing

Physically Cringing Shares stats

esiotrot_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
83points
Add photo comments
POST
zedrapazia avatar
Zedrapazia
Zedrapazia
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ah, so there's also a female version of this. Also, she called him stupid in the end (baka). Why? That's the opposite of what you should say to someone you want to date, disregarding the other weirdness.

Vote comment up
81
81points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

Never Thought This Sh*t Would Happen, Like What The F*ck

Never Thought This Sh*t Would Happen, Like What The F*ck Shares stats

31knife Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
75points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

From A Nicegirl On My Facebook

From A Nicegirl On My Facebook Shares stats

AlexDChristen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
70points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#16

He Was Genuinely About To Leave The Library To Go See Her Too

He Was Genuinely About To Leave The Library To Go See Her Too Shares stats

holhaspower Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
69points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

"If you are a nice girl you are the one who always seems to attract the 'wrong men,'" the writer continues exploring this character. "Only there are no 'wrong men' as there are no 'perfect men' either (I hope you've realized this by now)."

"However, if you look at your past relationships you will find a common thread: they were all based on at least one key factor. This factor assured the impossibility of the relationship to ever turn into a fully committed one."

ADVERTISEMENT
#17

(Ex)gf Hit Me With A Car And Then Sent This

(Ex)gf Hit Me With A Car And Then Sent This Shares stats

AlternativelyCameron Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
67points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

Her Getting D Tonight Is Ok But I Guess Men Can’t?

Her Getting D Tonight Is Ok But I Guess Men Can’t? Shares stats

tackle_shaft_fan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
64points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

I Think This Is Abuse

I Think This Is Abuse Shares stats

Anony_Gal Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
62points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

This Trend Is So Weird To Me

This Trend Is So Weird To Me Shares stats

vaskotheslider Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
60points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

This key factor that she talks about can be any a variety of things, from him being married to a huge age difference and him having some type of addiction.

"As a rule of thumb, you choose a man that for some reason is unavailable to fully commit to a relationship. You stay with him as long as that barrier is there so you have something to fight for. This way you hide your own fear and easily 'blame' it on him. The mindset is: 'If he only did this or that...'"
#21

Hmm

Hmm Shares stats

CupcakeNinja789 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
59points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#22

My Ex’s Reply When I Told Her I Was Going To Break Up With Her For Cheating On Me

My Ex’s Reply When I Told Her I Was Going To Break Up With Her For Cheating On Me Shares stats

Cynical-Meme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
58points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#23

She Is Cursed

She Is Cursed Shares stats

MartinDewYT Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
58points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

Basic Questions And Got Sas Back

Basic Questions And Got Sas Back Shares stats

tmdt69 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
57points
Add photo comments
POST
ratdot avatar
Andrew Read
Andrew Read
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I usually answer that I launder money for a Russian Oligarch.

Vote comment up
45
45points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Popescu says she has thought a lot about how women can overcome the nice girl syndrome. She thinks that once they realize that they might be suffering from it, they should consciously choose to act and think differently.

"Just be curious and open about it," she advises. "Don't take yourself too seriously. Laugh when you catch yourself acting automatically as a nice girl."

"There is a beautiful, authentic you underneath the mask. Do yourself and the world a huge favor and let it shine!"
#25

My Ex’s Responses When She Broke Up With Me And I Quit Responding To Her

My Ex’s Responses When She Broke Up With Me And I Quit Responding To Her Shares stats

PrakerRBG Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
57points
Add photo comments
POST
ruukes avatar
Anonymous
Anonymous
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Even though she broke up with you she's acting as if your cheating on her?

Vote comment up
50
50points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

A Rare Daily Double Of Nice Guy And Girl

A Rare Daily Double Of Nice Guy And Girl Shares stats

zeejix Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
56points
Add photo comments
POST
zedrapazia avatar
Zedrapazia
Zedrapazia
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Great, these two searched and found each other: Male incel stumbles over female incel. "I always end up friend zoned!" and "Men are trash!" are a toxic concoction.

Vote comment up
44
44points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

Ironic

Ironic Shares stats

[deleted] Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
55points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#28

Sounds Like A Really Great Relationship

Sounds Like A Really Great Relationship Shares stats

Aviaja-Maria Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
55points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

If you are interested in other ways this syndrome manifests in people, fire up our earlier publications: 40 Examples Of ‘Nice Girls’, A Female Equivalent Of The Toxic ‘Nice Guys’ and 35 Times People Didn’t Let The “Nice Girl” Act Slide, And They Got Shamed On This Group.

ADVERTISEMENT
#29

Good Thing She’ll Probably Never Have A Wedding!!

Good Thing She’ll Probably Never Have A Wedding!! Shares stats

AntonioJoseph57 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
54points
Add photo comments
POST
zedrapazia avatar
Zedrapazia
Zedrapazia
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I absolutely hate women like that. Men have feelings just like everyone else and can cry. Shitheads like her made my fiance never tell me when he feels bad until he becomes miserable!

Vote comment up
95
95points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

Nicegirl Doesn't Know Why Boys Won't Date Her. Gee I Wonder Why?

Nicegirl Doesn't Know Why Boys Won't Date Her. Gee I Wonder Why? Shares stats

AlphaOmegaSith Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
53points
Add photo comments
POST
cemurray280 avatar
Strawberry Pizza
Strawberry Pizza
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ah yes, tumblr 'feminists'. (Read: misandrists). As a woman I apologise for this lady and would like to assure my fellow pandas that these kinds of people are both delusional and very rare in real life

Vote comment up
68
68points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#31

And Breaking Worth 40$ Isn't Cruel?

And Breaking Worth 40$ Isn't Cruel? Shares stats

Perouaz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
52points
Add photo comments
POST
shaunlee avatar
SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't care if we've been dating for 3 weeks or 3 years, you do this to any of my games, it's out the door with you. I won't say I'd prioritize my games over my girl but breaking games is heresy in my book.

Vote comment up
79
79points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

She's Not Like Other Girls, She Has Intellagince

She's Not Like Other Girls, She Has Intellagince Shares stats

je_suis_un_negre Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
47points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#33

I Understand The First Two But Going To The Gym And Having Friends Is Bad?

I Understand The First Two But Going To The Gym And Having Friends Is Bad? Shares stats

darman1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
46points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

Call Ya Mom

Call Ya Mom Shares stats

czanaglia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
46points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#35

Found One In The Wild On Bumble

Found One In The Wild On Bumble Shares stats

GoonDaFirst Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
44points
Add photo comments
POST
olepederhagen avatar
Ole Peder Amrud Hagen
Ole Peder Amrud Hagen
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Going to Brazil, France, Jamaica, Liberia and San Marino to practice that Spanish...

Vote comment up
45
45points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#36

Ex Gfs Last Message I Ever Read. She Really Went Out Of Her Way To Take A Stab. Never Responded. Blocked Out Identifying Info

Ex Gfs Last Message I Ever Read. She Really Went Out Of Her Way To Take A Stab. Never Responded. Blocked Out Identifying Info Shares stats

ButtholeDevourer3 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
39points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#37

Ah, Of Course

Ah, Of Course Shares stats

mockeryofethics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
39points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#38

Coming From A Basic “Alt” Girl On Tiktok

Coming From A Basic “Alt” Girl On Tiktok Shares stats

Eden_AA Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
35points
Add photo comments
POST
zedrapazia avatar
Zedrapazia
Zedrapazia
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He was a skater boy, she said "See you later, boy", he wasn't good enough for her ... Emo/goth/punk people look great, I totally agree to that, but there's more to love than looking good!

Vote comment up
37
37points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#39

Marilyn Didn’t Really Say This But What The Hell. Let’s Roll With It

Marilyn Didn’t Really Say This But What The Hell. Let’s Roll With It Shares stats

[deleted] Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
35points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#40

So Much Easier Than Communicating

So Much Easier Than Communicating Shares stats

MissSammich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
35points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#41

A Girl's List Of Red Flags

A Girl's List Of Red Flags Shares stats

thesadinteract Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
33points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#42

Girl Wouldn't Leave Friend Alone

Girl Wouldn't Leave Friend Alone Shares stats

CarlosGarriz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#43

Aw Yes, Because It Definitely Happened In The Real World The Other Way 'Round. Wasn't A Movie Or Anything

Aw Yes, Because It Definitely Happened In The Real World The Other Way 'Round. Wasn't A Movie Or Anything Shares stats

miyalelokd Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
roxy-eastland avatar
Roxy Eastland
Roxy Eastland
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, this is true and hardly makes the person pointing it out 'toxic'. Fascinating how the bottom of the barrel really needs to be scraped to 'prove' that women are 'as bad as men'.

Vote comment up
56
56points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#44

Well This Girl Sure Is Salty Lol

Well This Girl Sure Is Salty Lol Shares stats

AnthonyBoyd1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#45

Another One

Another One Shares stats

Westmere256 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
roxy-eastland avatar
Roxy Eastland
Roxy Eastland
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Are these relationships that are lived so much through a screen lacking the hit of oxytocin that brings true happiness and love? Is this why we're seeing so much of these attempts to dictate how it will play out, rather than genuinely just living it and seeing how it goes?

Vote comment up
17
17points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Note: this post originally had 86 images. It’s been shortened to the top 45 images based on user votes.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!