Toxic Women Unveiled: 45 Pics From A Group Dedicated To Calling Out ‘Nice Girls’ (New Pics)
The popular internet term nice guy refers to a social stereotype associated with young adult males who think that acting like a caring and empathetic gentleman makes them entitled to women's affection and romantic interest.
However, we would like to show you that such wishful thinking isn't exclusive to just one gender and introduce you to the so-called nice girls. So we invite you to take a look at the content we gathered from a subreddit of the same name, as it perfectly illustrates their peculiar ways.
Nice Respectable Girl Can't Find A Man
Umm
"[This subreddit is meant] for all the self-proclaimed 'nice girls,'" the moderators of the online community write in its 'About' section.
"For the women who complain 'guys are only interested in sluts.' For women who complain that men are shallow for not dating overweight women, while also demanding that their man have washboard abs. For the women who hold others to the highest possible standard, but have no standards for themselves."
Not Sure If This Counts But
Suddenly, I feel like running to the bakery for honey buns. And for those who may ask, yes, I will share.
If You Can't Handle Me At My Worst
This Can Fit This Sub And R/Niceguys Equally Well
"This sub is not for female incels," the moderators clarify, adding that, "this place is not for crazy girls," either.
"This subreddit is not a women-hating subreddit," they finish off, warning everyone to refrain from making sexist comments or just being a bigot in general because it will not be tolerated and earn them a ban.
He Shall Find A Hook-Up
Is She Missing Anything Else?
Queen Of Clowns
According to writer Raluca Popescu, the notion that you have to be nice to everyone in order to be loved and accepted is basically a mission impossible and a completely useless task to even try in the first place.
"This idea is based on a deeper one that says 'you are not good enough," Popescu explains. "So you have to do things and be in certain ways to be loved. Things and ways that almost always do not reflect the real you."
Just Your Typical Nicegirl
My Friend Sent Me This Screenshot
Does This Count?
Hey....can I Ask Why Have You Decided To Unfollow Me?
"If you are a nice girl how could you say 'no' when a colleague asks for your help with that report that's his responsibility?" Popescu asks rhetorically.
"You don't have kids waiting for you at home so you spend on two extra hours to help. And he will take credit for it. But you don’t mind, you are so nice, you are happy you could help."
Physically Cringing
Ah, so there's also a female version of this. Also, she called him stupid in the end (baka). Why? That's the opposite of what you should say to someone you want to date, disregarding the other weirdness.
Never Thought This Sh*t Would Happen, Like What The F*ck
From A Nicegirl On My Facebook
He Was Genuinely About To Leave The Library To Go See Her Too
"If you are a nice girl you are the one who always seems to attract the 'wrong men,'" the writer continues exploring this character. "Only there are no 'wrong men' as there are no 'perfect men' either (I hope you've realized this by now)."
"However, if you look at your past relationships you will find a common thread: they were all based on at least one key factor. This factor assured the impossibility of the relationship to ever turn into a fully committed one."
(Ex)gf Hit Me With A Car And Then Sent This
Her Getting D Tonight Is Ok But I Guess Men Can’t?
I Think This Is Abuse
Definitely just straight abuse. Who thinks like this??
This Trend Is So Weird To Me
This key factor that she talks about can be any a variety of things, from him being married to a huge age difference and him having some type of addiction.
"As a rule of thumb, you choose a man that for some reason is unavailable to fully commit to a relationship. You stay with him as long as that barrier is there so you have something to fight for. This way you hide your own fear and easily 'blame' it on him. The mindset is: 'If he only did this or that...'"
Hmm
My Ex’s Reply When I Told Her I Was Going To Break Up With Her For Cheating On Me
She Is Cursed
Basic Questions And Got Sas Back
I usually answer that I launder money for a Russian Oligarch.
Popescu says she has thought a lot about how women can overcome the nice girl syndrome. She thinks that once they realize that they might be suffering from it, they should consciously choose to act and think differently.
"Just be curious and open about it," she advises. "Don't take yourself too seriously. Laugh when you catch yourself acting automatically as a nice girl."
"There is a beautiful, authentic you underneath the mask. Do yourself and the world a huge favor and let it shine!"
My Ex’s Responses When She Broke Up With Me And I Quit Responding To Her
A Rare Daily Double Of Nice Guy And Girl
Great, these two searched and found each other: Male incel stumbles over female incel. "I always end up friend zoned!" and "Men are trash!" are a toxic concoction.
Ironic
Sounds Like A Really Great Relationship
Good Thing She’ll Probably Never Have A Wedding!!
I absolutely hate women like that. Men have feelings just like everyone else and can cry. Shitheads like her made my fiance never tell me when he feels bad until he becomes miserable!
Nicegirl Doesn't Know Why Boys Won't Date Her. Gee I Wonder Why?
Ah yes, tumblr 'feminists'. (Read: misandrists). As a woman I apologise for this lady and would like to assure my fellow pandas that these kinds of people are both delusional and very rare in real life
And Breaking Worth 40$ Isn't Cruel?
I don't care if we've been dating for 3 weeks or 3 years, you do this to any of my games, it's out the door with you. I won't say I'd prioritize my games over my girl but breaking games is heresy in my book.
She's Not Like Other Girls, She Has Intellagince
I Understand The First Two But Going To The Gym And Having Friends Is Bad?
Call Ya Mom
Found One In The Wild On Bumble
Going to Brazil, France, Jamaica, Liberia and San Marino to practice that Spanish...
Ex Gfs Last Message I Ever Read. She Really Went Out Of Her Way To Take A Stab. Never Responded. Blocked Out Identifying Info
Ah, Of Course
Coming From A Basic “Alt” Girl On Tiktok
He was a skater boy, she said "See you later, boy", he wasn't good enough for her ... Emo/goth/punk people look great, I totally agree to that, but there's more to love than looking good!
Marilyn Didn’t Really Say This But What The Hell. Let’s Roll With It
So Much Easier Than Communicating
A Girl's List Of Red Flags
I think you’re waving your own massive red flag!
Girl Wouldn't Leave Friend Alone
Aw Yes, Because It Definitely Happened In The Real World The Other Way 'Round. Wasn't A Movie Or Anything
Well, this is true and hardly makes the person pointing it out 'toxic'. Fascinating how the bottom of the barrel really needs to be scraped to 'prove' that women are 'as bad as men'.
Well This Girl Sure Is Salty Lol
Another One
Are these relationships that are lived so much through a screen lacking the hit of oxytocin that brings true happiness and love? Is this why we're seeing so much of these attempts to dictate how it will play out, rather than genuinely just living it and seeing how it goes?
Conclussion: Sex and gender doesn't matter, humans can be arseholes in general.
That's what i always believe, i mean lots and lotsa people have proven it in my life. Men, women, old, young, they can be such a******s. Except cats, cats i can tolerate 😂
Cats can be a******s too, they are just cute enough to get away with it
Ah, so Bored Panda DID listen to the last weeks complaints of tending to always make the women the good guy (just an overall note to recent developments on the site and comments). Let's see if this is actually interesting now that the rules are reversed.
Oh, of course it's one of the articles the app won't load! Off to the website we go, because they still haven't found out how to fix this bug
Can we put all of them on an island with the "nice guys"?