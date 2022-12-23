We all know about “nice guys”, men who aren’t actually kind but feel entitled to relationships with women because they claim to be. But have you heard of “nice girls”? They have all the entitlement and internalized sexism of “nice guys”, they just happen to be women. And one corner of the internet that knows all about them is the Nice Girls subreddit.

This community, which has over 857k members, is for calling out all of the “self proclaimed ‘nice girls’”. Below, we’ve gathered some of the cringiest posts from the group as a reminder that we women should be spending our energy bettering ourselves and building each other up, rather than broadcasting how we feel entitled to male attention, tearing our fellow ladies down, and being cruel to our friends and potential romantic partners. Keep reading to also find an interview with the subreddit's moderator team.

Everyone should be educated on how their “nice” behavior can actually be toxic, men and women, so be sure to upvote the posts you find most egregious. Then let us know in the comments what the worst “nice girl” behavior you’ve ever witnessed was, and if you’re looking for even more of this content, you can find Bored Panda’s previous articles featuring r/NiceGirls right here and here!