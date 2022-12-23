We all know about “nice guys”, men who aren’t actually kind but feel entitled to relationships with women because they claim to be. But have you heard of “nice girls”? They have all the entitlement and internalized sexism of “nice guys”, they just happen to be women. And one corner of the internet that knows all about them is the Nice Girls subreddit.

This community, which has over 857k members, is for calling out all of the “self proclaimed ‘nice girls’”. Below, we’ve gathered some of the cringiest posts from the group as a reminder that we women should be spending our energy bettering ourselves and building each other up, rather than broadcasting how we feel entitled to male attention, tearing our fellow ladies down, and being cruel to our friends and potential romantic partners. Keep reading to also find an interview with the subreddit's moderator team.

Everyone should be educated on how their “nice” behavior can actually be toxic, men and women, so be sure to upvote the posts you find most egregious. Then let us know in the comments what the worst “nice girl” behavior you’ve ever witnessed was, and if you’re looking for even more of this content, you can find Bored Panda’s previous articles featuring r/NiceGirls right here and here!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Wouldn’t Want Them To Think You Aren’t Nice Or Anything

Wouldn’t Want Them To Think You Aren’t Nice Or Anything

DoctrDonna Report

25points
POST
Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bruh, this woman needs some help.... You shouldn't ever have to force yourself to be nice to people, no matter what they look like

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

As a woman, I’m never looking to tear down my fellow ladies. The world is hard enough for us all without dealing with competitive women or judgemental girls. But that’s why I find it important to hold one another accountable for our toxic behavior. Unfortunately, women are just as capable as men of being influenced by sexism, misogyny and entitlement. It may be more common for men to become aggressive or cruel towards women when they’re turned down for a date, but there are women out there too who will retaliate or become victims when a man doesn’t reciprocate her feelings. 

However, in my experience, it’s more common for women to take it out on another girl when a man is not interested. Becoming competitive and saying rude things about another women such as, “I’m prettier than her” or “What does he even see in her?” is not appropriate behavior. Boasting about how many people are in your DMs would surely not be appreciated if a man did the same thing. These are the kinds of “nice girls” that are featured on this list. They mean no harm, but they have to be educated on why their actions are toxic. 

#2

Le Yt Video, One Of Those Types Of Women

Le Yt Video, One Of Those Types Of Women

RecordingsForDad Report

24points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

My Friend Dodged A Bullet!

My Friend Dodged A Bullet!

knotjust Report

18points
POST
Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh, major bullet dodged but she could also be saying this cus she's hurt and trying to act like she doesn't care but shes laying it on too thick

5
5points
reply
View more comments

I would like to point out that it’s sometimes hard to blame women for acting this way. Yes, plenty of women out there know how to actually be kind without feeling any sense of entitlement and how to treat men and women equally. But I can’t help but feel sorry for women who feel the need to boast about who is flirting with them or who are so insecure that they decide to put men or other women down as well. Girls are often taught that we have to be competitive and that we won’t be seen as valuable unless we’re beautiful. So when a woman puts all of her eggs in the basket of “If I’m beautiful, surely men will love me”, she doesn’t know how to react when she is inevitably disappointed.

Women who feel entitled to attention from men likely see relationships as very black and white. “If I do what a woman is ‘supposed’ to do, I deserve to have a man fall in love with me.” That’s a sad way to look at dating, and it’s certain to lead to disappointment. Women are susceptible to being influenced by misogyny as well. We may hear men make fun of women who look or act a certain way, and we may begin to emulate that behavior, as to fit in or impress men. Girls might also become bitter or jealous if they see a woman who doesn’t fit into the traditional mold succeeding in her life or her relationships. It must be sad to be a woman who compares herself to other girls; it sounds exhausting. 
#4

Any Fellow “Evident Narcissists”?

Any Fellow “Evident Narcissists”?

aucuncum Report

12points
POST
Sponge Blob
Sponge Blob
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Again rejection masked by anger. She had no dms.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Why Won’t He Leave His Girlfriend That He Cares About, Who Is Probably A Cheater Because She’s Not As Ambitious As Nicegirl?

Why Won’t He Leave His Girlfriend That He Cares About, Who Is Probably A Cheater Because She’s Not As Ambitious As Nicegirl?

lightninghazard Report

10points
POST
Damitria
Damitria
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She is empathetc, shy, nice, forgiving...delusional, narcissistic, judgemental, shallow....

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#6

Kinda Gives Off Nicegirl Vibes...

Kinda Gives Off Nicegirl Vibes...

Conscious_Tangelo_22 Report

10points
POST
Sponge Blob
Sponge Blob
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's blunt, but true. People often don't appreciate good people around them.

7
7points
reply
View more comments

This isn't the first time we've covered the Nice Girls subreddit here at Bored Panda (you can find the previous articles here and here), and lucky for us, the subreddit's moderator team has always been willing to have a conversation about their community its purpose. The last time we spoke with them was about a year ago, so I was curious if there had been any big updates to the group or major changes within this last year. "A certain extremely misandrist subreddit had to be addressed within in our rules," the mods told Bored Panda. "We had to take a no tolerance stance on this kind of hate speech. Hate speech and sexism are also against the Reddit TOS, and as we do not want our subreddit implicated negatively in anyway, this had to be addressed. We've had our member count continuously and steadily grow nice and slowly."

And when it comes to where these 'nice girls' comes from, the moderators shared, "Being a 'nice girl' stems from a mixture of a few factors; those being immaturity, jealousy, and a lack of experience." But they're doing everything they can with this platform to help educate women on their own internalized sexism and prevent them from being 'nice girls'. "We like to believe that female visitors to our subreddit have been pointed in the right direction," the mods shared.

#7

Thought This Was Satire At First, But Her Whole Account Is Like This…

Thought This Was Satire At First, But Her Whole Account Is Like This…

Melicosm Report

9points
POST
Sponge Blob
Sponge Blob
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't like big butts. Point invalid.

3
3points
reply
View more comments

We also asked if the moderators had any advice for women who don't realize they have been exhibiting toxic 'nice girl' behavior. "If you're on yet another guy and still jealous of those women who have settled down and moved on with their relationships, then maybe YOU need to take a hard look at yourself and see where you're going wrong and address your own issues instead of blaming the world."

When it comes to the goal of their community, the mods told Bored Panda, "Our goal with this platform is to mainly entertain those that visit our subreddit. Our secondary goal is to educate." And finally, they request that anyone who visits their subreddit be sure to read the rules first and foremost. They're there for a reason!
#8

Granting Him Access To What's Between Her Legs Means He Gets No Privacy, Normal Behavior...

Granting Him Access To What's Between Her Legs Means He Gets No Privacy, Normal Behavior...

Hababebe Report

9points
POST
Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

1.2K obsessed stalker friends agree 😳

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#9

Wonder How Well She’s Doing

Wonder How Well She’s Doing

Dlink10 Report

9points
POST
View more comments

The term “nice girl” can actually hold a couple of different meanings. In the case of the Nice Girls subreddit, they explain that the group is “for the women who complain ‘guys are only interested in sluts.’ For women who complain that men are shallow for not dating overweight women, while also demanding that their man have washboard abs. For the women who hold others to the highest possible standard, but have no standards for themselves.” They also note that if the genders were swapped, these women would be classified as so-called “nice guys”. However, there is another type of nice girl that women tend to be distancing themselves from nowadays: the girl who is too nice.
#10

Love The Energy Here

Love The Energy Here

Ruskiiee Report

8points
POST
Damitria
Damitria
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The mindset of "I can do it to you but dont you dare do it to me..." And those poor guys being made to pay because she isnt getting what she wants. Please, please take yourself out of the dating pool.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#11

So Sweet For Showing The Red Flags Herself, Atleast It’s Only Slightly

So Sweet For Showing The Red Flags Herself, Atleast It’s Only Slightly

GirondinsBordeaux Report

8points
POST
Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have a lot of experience being gaslighted, but I'm not into anime, so... No.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#12

Can Guys And Girls Be Just Friends ?

Can Guys And Girls Be Just Friends ?

H3LLG1RL98 Report

8points
POST
Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or cus you're friends and they don't wanna ruin the friendship?

3
3points
reply
View more comments

Girls are often taught from a very young age to be nice and polite. “Nice girls don’t ____.” This teaches many girls to internalize their issues or anything that upsets them, as to avoid conflict. A nice girl wouldn’t complain about harassment at work or tell her uncle to stop commenting on her weight. A nice girl will be happy to be paid less than the men in her office because she should be glad to have a job at all. Being a “nice girl”, when that means adopting people pleasing tendencies and becoming docile, often leads to being taken advantage of and having a lack of passion or ambition. When women are taught to be so focused on everyone else and making sure they are comfortable, it’s a natural reaction to shrink. It’s not at all these nice girls’ fault for being this way; women are often called pushy, rude, aggressive or much stronger words for simply standing up for themselves or going against the grain. But it’s high time women stop feeling pressured to be “nice” and just relax into whoever they want to be.  
#13

Omg So Unique!

Omg So Unique!

micindra Report

8points
POST
Helena
Helena
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That look she's sportin right there? That is a ton of makeup. She spent minimum of an hour on hair and makeup to get that 'I just woke up like this' look.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#14

Respectfully Told Her I Wasn’t Interested In Pursuing A Relationship

Respectfully Told Her I Wasn’t Interested In Pursuing A Relationship

talon8910 Report

7points
POST
Damitria
Damitria
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hey, R&D rocks. My kids got it for me for a bday present.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#15

This Gem From Aita. Thinks She’s A Feminist While Belittling Another Woman

This Gem From Aita. Thinks She’s A Feminist While Belittling Another Woman

DangerFloof94 Report

6points
POST
lola
lola
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i'm sorry but how does liking taylor swift make someone dumb?

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Some of the posts on this list imply that women are not responsible for their own behavior and that they are always the victims of another man or woman’s actions. Not only is this a completely false idea, it also perpetuates the idea that women are never responsible for their own accomplishments. Women already have a hard enough time being praised for their work, as we might hear rumors about what we must have done to get a job or that we only accomplished something because of our looks, so we should not be making it harder for ourselves by implying that we can’t take responsibility for anything. “If a guy doesn’t like me, there must be another girl. If I’m being mean to a man or another woman, they did something to make them deserve it. I only deserve the best, and I’m always the victim.” This is a dangerous and delusional mindset, and we should not allow our fellow women to think this way. It’s much more empowering to take responsibility and be active participants in our lives. 
#16

Total Pick Me Moment - Yeigh Or Neigh?

Total Pick Me Moment - Yeigh Or Neigh?

twinkie_doodle Report

6points
POST
Helena
Helena
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As someone with an overbite. Nyah nyah nyah nyah nah nah

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#17

Yes, Your Majesty

Yes, Your Majesty

Diestof Report

6points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#18

Imagine Being So Egoistic. Then Imagine Typing This Whole Thing, Thinking It’s Good And Actually Posting It. So Cringe

Imagine Being So Egoistic. Then Imagine Typing This Whole Thing, Thinking It’s Good And Actually Posting It. So Cringe

LazyField4 Report

6points
POST
View more comments

Sadly, many of the posts on this list boil down to insecurities. We all know that if you’re actually a kind person, you don’t need to brag about it. It will be obvious to everyone around you. So when women brag about how wonderful they are, how beautiful they are, how all men would be lucky to have them and all women are jealous of them, it just makes me feel sorry for them. I hope that they can reach a place where they don’t feel the need to judge other women or compare themselves, but it doesn't typically happen overnight. It might take therapy and a lot of educating yourself to understand that being “nice” and pretty is not enough to deserve everything you want in life. Being genuinely kind, focusing on bettering yourself, caring for the people around you and not being fixated on what other people think can do wonders for all of us, men and women. 
#19

Why Bring Up Other Guys?

Why Bring Up Other Guys?

ProfessionalBigSac Report

5points
POST
#20

Ahhh Yes The Infamous 10…

Ahhh Yes The Infamous 10…

PhantomKick03 Report

5points
POST
View more comments
#21

Saw A Similar Post So Ill Share The One I Found On Pof

Saw A Similar Post So Ill Share The One I Found On Pof

Ximien Report

5points
POST
Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How to say you're a whore without saying that you're a whore.

0
0points
reply
View more comments

Some of these “nice girls” exhibit behavior similar to “pick me” girls or “not like other girls” women. All of this behavior stems from internalized sexism, and none of it is healthy for women or men. Apoorva Phutela wrote an article for Feminism In India earlier this year exploring this idea, and she noted that one of the common ways this sexism manifests is through moral policing. “Independent and assertive women being labeled as ‘too loud’ and ‘too bossy’ by women who have conformed to patriarchal gender roles, reinforce sexist attitudes in the society,” Apoorva writes. “Instead of encouraging their daughters to be ambitious and independent, mothers are often seen asking them to ‘adjust’ and be ‘homely’ in order to sustain marriages.”
#22

Happened To My Friend After She Tried To Get Into Contact With Him And He Called Her Out On Her Sh**ty Behaviour

Happened To My Friend After She Tried To Get Into Contact With Him And He Called Her Out On Her Sh**ty Behaviour

unnixitryBS Report

5points
POST
24 mentally unstable can tabs*
24 mentally unstable can tabs*
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Probably the most f****d up on this list. PSA: If anyone does this s**t to you fellow pandas, block them immediately and I'll take addresses and weapons.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#23

Apparently All Women Go After Manipulative Men

Apparently All Women Go After Manipulative Men

TheLavenderAuthor Report

5points
POST
Dan Padgett
Dan Padgett
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yup, cos abuse is that simple. It's obvious. This woman is a tool.

0
0points
reply
#24

How Would One Match A Sent To Their Face?

How Would One Match A Sent To Their Face?

LakendraBrimmer Report

5points
POST
Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As a demi-girl , i wear mens cologne sometimes because i either like the smell of it, or cus the girl i like likes it. Do i look like a man, not really, but i still wear it

0
0points
reply

But it can be hard for these “nice girls” to deconstruct a lifetime of sexist teaching. “Internalized sexism is harder to recognize and dismantle because when the victims become the perpetrators of the same kind of oppression that they have endured, they become the agents of patriarchy hoping for some kind of reconciliation with their own trauma or validation from their male counterparts for repeating the same actions that traumatized them.” The women on this list don’t have an excuse for being cruel or hateful towards others, but when we understand where it stems from, we can work on correcting it and helping future generations avoid the same brainwashing. 
#25

I Hope This Poor Fella Runs

I Hope This Poor Fella Runs

MuchMuchMess Report

5points
POST
24 mentally unstable can tabs*
24 mentally unstable can tabs*
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes, for romanticising siblings in a family/birthday photo!!

1
1point
reply
#26

The Sound Was “Nana Nana Boo Boo I F+ck Him More Than You Do-

The Sound Was “Nana Nana Boo Boo I F+ck Him More Than You Do-

Mr_ghost_boi Report

4points
POST
Dan Padgett
Dan Padgett
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She could stop for 5 seconds and realise that people have friends of both sèxês. Not to mention it probably means she's not very nice to him.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#27

Nice Girls Have Gone International!

Nice Girls Have Gone International!

uselessopinionman Report

4points
POST
Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is the way we dodge a bullet.

0
0points
reply

Are these posts reminding you of anyone in your own life? If they are, it might be helpful to have an honest conversation with them about how their behavior might be having a negative effect on themselves and the people around them. These nice girls likely mean well, but they have a bit of learning to do. Keep upvoting the posts you find particularly shocking or cringey, and let us know in the comments below if you’ve ever encountered “nice girls” who might belong on this list. Then, if you haven’t already checked out our previous publications featuring the same subreddit, you can find those right here and here!
#28

Woman From My Hometown Is Not Happy

Woman From My Hometown Is Not Happy

Kaydeejayyy Report

4points
POST
Tommy
Tommy
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think I know another difference between you and those women

2
2points
reply
#29

I'm Not Overly Obsessed, I Just Love Too Hard

I'm Not Overly Obsessed, I Just Love Too Hard

Octorockandroll Report

4points
POST
View more comments
#30

“Why Am I Toxic?!?”

“Why Am I Toxic?!?”

Whyrobotslie Report

4points
POST
#31

I Have 0 Recollection Of Who This Girl Is But She Sure Made Me A Bit Uncomfortable

I Have 0 Recollection Of Who This Girl Is But She Sure Made Me A Bit Uncomfortable

Melon-Brain Report

3points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#32

Gave Her A Ride Once, Idk How People Think Like This

Gave Her A Ride Once, Idk How People Think Like This

Harkin222 Report

3points
POST
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#33

All I Wanted To Do Was Know Why She Messaged Half A Year Later

All I Wanted To Do Was Know Why She Messaged Half A Year Later

Pink_of_Floyd Report

3points
POST
#34

I Said I’m A Nice Girl

I Said I’m A Nice Girl

BigYikesThe3rd Report

3points
POST
Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Another stalker in the making…

0
0points
reply
#35

A Little Gem I Saw This Morning

A Little Gem I Saw This Morning

Best-Praline Report

3points
POST
Dan Padgett
Dan Padgett
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Really want to know this girls relationship with her dad. She seems to need actual help.

0
0points
reply
#36

I Had Low Expectations For Fb Dating Already, But Damn

I Had Low Expectations For Fb Dating Already, But Damn

milk_man16 Report

3points
POST
Dan Padgett
Dan Padgett
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gotta love a person who admits to being a stalker.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#37

“Said What I Said.” Like It’s A Hot Take

“Said What I Said.” Like It’s A Hot Take

Hauntedhoebag Report

3points
POST
Tommy
Tommy
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Last to get punctuation as well. Commas were all gone by the time she got around.

1
1point
reply
#38

I Think I Found One. What Do You Guys Think?

I Think I Found One. What Do You Guys Think?

Terrible_Cancel9362 Report

3points
POST
#39

(22,m) Friends Girlfriend (28) Broke Up With Him. A Few Weeks Later She Asks If She Can Come Cuddle. He Tells Her He’s Dating Someone Else. Her Response:

(22,m) Friends Girlfriend (28) Broke Up With Him. A Few Weeks Later She Asks If She Can Come Cuddle. He Tells Her He’s Dating Someone Else. Her Response:

Wide-Astronaut-3378 Report

3points
POST
#40

Lovely As Usual

Lovely As Usual

MisterState Report

3points
POST
#41

Mother And Sister Excluded

Mother And Sister Excluded

Aftxrlxfe Report

3points
POST
#42

The Op Does A Horrible Job At Hiding Her Jealous

The Op Does A Horrible Job At Hiding Her Jealous

reddit.com Report

2points
POST
Follo00
Follo00
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Narrator: She was in love with him

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#43

I Got One, Yikes!

I Got One, Yikes!

old.reddit.com Report

2points
Indrė Lukošiūtė
POST
View more comments
#44

A Wild Nice Girl Post From A Fb Friend. She Cheated On Her Kids Father

A Wild Nice Girl Post From A Fb Friend. She Cheated On Her Kids Father

DarkOverKill Report

2points
POST
Javel!
Javel!
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think she forgot to mention about the car

0
0points
reply
#45

Woe Her, Poor Soul, Missing Out On Rejection

Woe Her, Poor Soul, Missing Out On Rejection

LaughingJAY Report

2points
POST
24 mentally unstable can tabs*
24 mentally unstable can tabs*
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Y'all didn't click because she didn't have a heart to click with 🤦

0
0points
reply
#46

Girl Says She Tried So Hard To Be Nice, Followed With Calling Other Girls Ugly Caked Up Bi**hes Just For Getting Boyfriends When She Couldn’t

Girl Says She Tried So Hard To Be Nice, Followed With Calling Other Girls Ugly Caked Up Bi**hes Just For Getting Boyfriends When She Couldn’t

ExplanationOk4087 Report

2points
POST
ginny weasley
ginny weasley
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is honestly sad if true. Women should be taught its the quality of the relationship the counts not being taught that landing. man ( and a wedding) are the most important things in life.

2
2points
reply
#47

I Think I Just Found Out That A Facebook Friend Is A Nice Girl

I Think I Just Found Out That A Facebook Friend Is A Nice Girl

Asdemyra Report

2points
POST
#48

Never Expected I’d Be Posting Here

Never Expected I’d Be Posting Here

Fast_Purpose5630 Report

2points
POST
#49

Just Had This Interaction On Meetme. She Blocked Me Immediately After That

Just Had This Interaction On Meetme. She Blocked Me Immediately After That

Macebtw Report

2points
POST
#50

Men Are Responsible For Women's Actions?

Men Are Responsible For Women's Actions?

AgreeableFee6479 Report

2points
POST
#51

What A Catch

What A Catch

ChadT-70 Report

2points
POST
View more comments
#52

"Stop Helping Men That Are Struggling" Yikes

"Stop Helping Men That Are Struggling" Yikes

tits_the_artist Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#53

I’m Guess I’m Just An Immature Boi…

I’m Guess I’m Just An Immature Boi…

KingJoffeJ Report

2points
POST
#54

I'm Not Happy So No One Else Should Be

I'm Not Happy So No One Else Should Be

LolLolawon Report

2points
POST
#55

Messages My Friend Got From An Old Girlfriend

Messages My Friend Got From An Old Girlfriend

Landfill-guardian Report

1point
POST
#56

I Hate Apples

I Hate Apples

SaltWithMyWounds Report

1point
POST
Helena
Helena
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This sounds like some church youth group bs.

0
0points
reply
#57

Found This On A Public Story

Found This On A Public Story

Pohaku1991 Report

1point
POST
#58

So My Brother Sent Me These, She Apparently Saw A Picture Of Him And A Friend. They Only Been Talking For Like 4 Days

So My Brother Sent Me These, She Apparently Saw A Picture Of Him And A Friend. They Only Been Talking For Like 4 Days

EntranceReal5928 Report

1point
POST
#59

The Call Is Coming From Inside The House!

The Call Is Coming From Inside The House!

Pigroasts Report

1point
POST
#60

Ah Yes, Your Presence Alone Will Fix Even The Most Broken Of Men

Ah Yes, Your Presence Alone Will Fix Even The Most Broken Of Men

Exodias_Left_Nut Report

1point
POST
#61

Boils Down To She Can’t Be A Nurse Because She Is Pretty And Men Like Her… But Ofc It’s Not That, It’s Concern For The Patients

Boils Down To She Can’t Be A Nurse Because She Is Pretty And Men Like Her… But Ofc It’s Not That, It’s Concern For The Patients

fishmooney1234 Report

1point