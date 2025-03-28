ADVERTISEMENT

Just when we think we’ve come far in our fight for equality, some sexist idiot rears their ugly head. Warped ideals, statements and posts aren’t always blatant. Sometimes they're hiding in plain sight. Masquerading as totally normal and acceptable in society. Some people aren’t even aware that their comments and actions are sexist.

Thankfully, there’s an online community that makes it their business to call out people and things that need schooling. The subreddit r/TrollXChromosomes has amassed over 835,000 members since its inception in 2011. It’s a place for “rage comics and other memes with a girly slant.”

For the past few weeks and months, we have been subjected to some crazy sexist posts on social media. So we found it fitting to put together a list of pics from the TrollXChromosomes community. Just in case anyone needed a reminder to sit down, shut up and listen. Many of them deal with covert sexism. Things that are still blatantly accepted but really shouldn’t be. Keep scrolling and don’t forget to upvote the ones that stand out for you. As a bonus, Bored Panda has included some info on jobs that are closing the gender gap in 2025. You’ll find that between the pics.