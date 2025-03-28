ADVERTISEMENT

Just when we think we’ve come far in our fight for equality, some sexist idiot rears their ugly head. Warped ideals, statements and posts aren’t always blatant. Sometimes they're hiding in plain sight. Masquerading as totally normal and acceptable in society. Some people aren’t even aware that their comments and actions are sexist.

Thankfully, there’s an online community that makes it their business to call out people and things that need schooling. The subreddit r/TrollXChromosomes has amassed over 835,000 members since its inception in 2011. It’s a place for “rage comics and other memes with a girly slant.”

For the past few weeks and months, we have been subjected to some crazy sexist posts on social media. So we found it fitting to put together a list of pics from the TrollXChromosomes community. Just in case anyone needed a reminder to sit down, shut up and listen. Many of them deal with covert sexism. Things that are still blatantly accepted but really shouldn’t be. Keep scrolling and don’t forget to upvote the ones that stand out for you. As a bonus, Bored Panda has included some info on jobs that are closing the gender gap in 2025. You’ll find that between the pics.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

See How The Tables Have Turned

Tweet critiquing sexism by proposing mandatory vasectomies for young men, highlighting gender-based double standards.

Green____cat , x.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    We Won't Take It

    Tweet from Warpaint Journal addressing sexism with a comment on humor and harassment dynamics.

    lottabrakmakar , x.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    25points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Patriarchy Has No Gender

    Tweet addressing sexism, highlighting historical gender financial disparities and pointing out issues with patriarchy.

    Iamwounded , x.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    24points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    If you want to see blatant sexism, look no further than the workplace. In particular, payrolls. And the positions held by women versus men. A 2023 Pew Research Center study found that American women typically earn 82 cents for every dollar men earn. While we still have a long road to walk, the experts at online career platform Resume Genius believe progress has been made over the past decade.

    The company recently released its 2025 Highest-Paying, Women-Led Careers Report. The researchers used data from the Women’s Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to arrive at a list of 10 careers where the gender pay gap has narrowed the most between 2014 and 2024. More on the contents of that report a bit further down...
    #4

    They Will Change Their Opinion

    Text post addressing sexism, suggesting early child support and shared medical bills as responsibility in outlawed abortion states.

    Green____cat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    24points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    🙃

    Post highlighting sexism, featuring a quote about trust and leadership against a pink background with an "Ezer Rising" emblem.

    coffeeblossom , www.threads.net Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    24points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Red Dress Day In Canada To Honor Thousands Of Missing And M*rdered Indigenous Women

    Red dresses hanging in a forest, symbolizing a stand against sexism.

    newInevitable222 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    23points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Die Mad About It

    Tweet protesting sexism, discussing birth control and personal choice in a bold and assertive tone.

    coffeeblossom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    23points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    If This Hurts Your Feelings I Quite Literally Do Not Care 😊💞

    Tweet discussing political views, expressing frustration and comparing voters, from a community opposing sexism.

    feminist-lady Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    23points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Men Are The True Gold Diggers

    Tweet criticizing sexism, highlighting issues like unequal expectations in household and financial contributions.

    AlienSayingHi , x.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    22points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    How Come Tho?

    Tweet highlighting issues of sexism, questioning the negative perception of single mothers and societal gender bias.

    logolepsy_scarlet , x.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    I Don't Think This Is Working

    Tweet criticizing sexism with a sarcastic comment on double standards in gender expectations.

    coffeeblossom , x.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    “Stand Your Ground” Doesn’t Really Apply To Us

    Tweet highlighting sexism with hypothetical scenario of women defending against threats, viewed 337K times.

    TheSeitanicTemple Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    I Hope Everyone Has A Partner Who Did An Equal Share In Chores This Christmas And Didn't Consider It "Help"

    Tweet humorously addressing sexism by contrasting grand gestures with daily chores.

    [deleted] , x.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    In Any Discussion Where They Try To Talk Grooming Down

    Tweet challenging sexism about older men preferring younger women, stating women aren't jealous but aware of creepy behavior.

    lottabrakmakar , www.threads.net Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Advice That Is A Million Times Better Than "Keep Looking, There Are Good Ones Out There -- Like My Husband!"

    A tweet addressing young women's evolving views on dating tips and sexism, highlighting a shift in mindset.

    snarkerposey11 , x.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    I Would Run Away If I Met Him

    Tweet exchange addressing sexism with witty response, highlighting interactions with feminists.

    Green____cat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    For The Record

    Social media post criticizing sexism, featuring a text exchange about age preferences in dating and accompanying photo of a group.

    ToolPackinMama Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    norbertkahlig avatar
    Space Invader
    Space Invader
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Look at the photos and see where they're looking. See how much they engage with him. You can clearly see how little they care for him (On the right one, he might as well have saved his money and just photoshopped himself in) Hats off to the s*x worker for speaking out!

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #18

    My Entire Wardrobe Would Change

    Online community post highlighting a woman's stance against sexism.

    bedazzledfingernails , x.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    And People Wonder Why Women Would Choose The Bear

    Two Twitter posts discussing a French man's trial for alleged abuse, highlighting online community outrage against sexism.

    HeyTuesdayPigInAPoke Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    pernillewinkel avatar
    Pernille
    Pernille
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The woman is named Gisèle Pelicot, and she is the bravest women I have witnessed. She has given victims of sexual abuse the power to stand up to their abusers without being ashamed.

    Vote comment up
    8
    8points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #20

    Real

    Tweet criticizing sexism, expressing anger and frustrations, typed in white text on a black background.

    Velma2002 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    When I Tell You I Gagged-

    Tweet criticizing sexism with a response questioning the organization of International Men's Day.

    roll_to_lick Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    They Weren't Happy. They Were Thought "It's Their Own Fault"

    Tweet on sexism challenges cultural narratives about women's stories and men's understanding.

    SameerAlisha , x.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    "But What About The Draft?"

    Young woman with glasses and blonde hair, standing indoors, highlighting a statement on sexism.

    darrow19 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Well That's Just Disturbing And Disgusting

    A tweet addressing sexism by highlighting statistics about teen pregnancies and the age of fathers.

    RegisterSignal2553 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Because Things That Affect Women Aren't Seen As Important; That's Why

    Text highlighting sexism issues and societal ignorance towards misogyny-related bombshells.

    RegisterSignal2553 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lmmldriver avatar
    Anxious&Bored Bear
    Anxious&Bored Bear
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These are probably the same men that will k**l "that b*tch" if she tries to leave.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #26

    Dramatic Much?

    Tweet and comment highlight a tactic critiqued by an online community against sexism.

    Ickysquicky , kwolity.tumblr.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    What A Twist

    Online posts discussing attitudes towards sexism, featuring tweets about financial independence.

    [deleted] Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    100%

    Text exchange criticizing sexism, highlighting need for women's rights and access to safe abortion.

    Green____cat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    “But The Illegals” 😢

    Text image challenging societal norms related to sexism.

    twelvedayslate Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Looks Like Aspic's Back On The Menu, Boys

    Social media post humorously addressing sexism with a 1950s cuisine twist.

    hbomb9410 , x.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Cassandra

    Tweet questioning societal focus on the boy who cried wolf story over Cassandra's truth in a discussion on sexism.

    ToolPackinMama Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    earthquake903 avatar
    Earthquake903
    Earthquake903
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Upvote for user name (also the comment) "Who ami i? You wanna go to the beach, beach? Ninki Minjaj."

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #32

    Some Things Never Change

    Polish sprinter faces sexism, stripped of records after gender test controversy.

    HeyTuesdayPigInAPoke Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The "let's go back to the 1950s/60s" mentality continues to show itself. Unfortunately.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #33

    I Don't Get It

    Text post criticizing workplace sexism, highlighting inappropriate jokes and their explanations.

    Green____cat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    We Truly Live In Different Worlds

    Text post criticizing sexism, contrasting "man code" and "girl code" perspectives on social expectations.

    smalltittysoftgirl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    You The Real Mvp

    Tweet about clothing reviews praising women who include height, weight, and size in their feedback, aiming at tackling sexism.

    ToolPackinMama Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    cpcielensky avatar
    OpheliaPoe
    OpheliaPoe
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bra size helps too. Will this shirt fit my b***s right or should I go up a size? When you find a positive review from someone with your height, weight, and bust size it's like a beam of light illuminates the room directly from the cosmos above and you buy it.

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #36

    "My Hot And Cool Wife Gets A Baffling Amount Of Attention While I Send 'Im Horny' Messages On Tinder With No Results How Did This Happen"

    Tweet mocking sexism highlighting "boy math" in relationships, posted by user Muscle Mommy on September 26, 2023.

    CraftySappho , x.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    "What Happened To The Spontaneous Girl I Met At College? We Never Do Anything Fun Anymore"

    Cartoon of a mother cooking while juggling parenting tasks; highlights sexism.

    CraftySappho Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Male Loneliness

    Two men standing with a humorous anti-sexism comment overlay questioning influencer advice.

    query_tech_sec Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Toxic Masculinity

    Text post humorously highlighting toxic masculinity and sexism.

    Green____cat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    annesane avatar
    anne sane
    anne sane
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dangit wish woulda thought of this comeback when went through the same. Lol, BRILLiant😂

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #40

    Nailed It

    Tweet highlights irony of sexism in workplace discussions.

    lottabrakmakar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    You're Getting Warmer

    Tweet challenges portrayal of Ken, highlighting sexism with 2.9M views.

    coffeeblossom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Learn The Meaning Of "No"

    Tweet addressing sexism with advice on handling situations when given a fake number.

    [deleted] , x.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    That’s Great News

    Online post criticizing censorship and sexism with comments about being banned from an app and its implications.

    Unhappy-Pirate3944 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    🍸 Just Sayin'

    Text on purple background challenges sexism with a hypothetical scenario.

    coffeeblossom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    norbertkahlig avatar
    Space Invader
    Space Invader
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How about manufacturing misleading products and lying to investors? If a woman did that she'd... end up like Elisabeth Holmes. Whereas if some piece of lonE skuM did that...

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #45

    I Am So Glad She Didn't Smile To Make Some Man More Comfortable About His Unfunny Joke

    Tweet by Patsy Stevenson criticizing reactions to sexism, highlighting a double standard with Taylor Swift and Will Smith.

    [deleted] Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Sheesh

    Tweet criticizing sexism; highlights gender expectations for caring roles from childhood.

    ToolPackinMama Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    What Are Your Best Movies With A Full Cast Of Women?

    Text posts criticizing sexism in movies, highlighting a lack of female representation in historically-themed films.

    PenelopeistheBest Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Two Sides Of The Same Coin?

    Tweet challenging sexism by questioning dating choices and attitudes towards women.

    divine_pearl , x.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Don't Forget Ladies, Abuse Can Take Many Different Forms. My Stepdad Was Fond Of This One

    Tweet about hidden abuse related to unsafe driving, highlighting unspoken sexism issues.

    RegisterSignal2553 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Babies And Puppies Are A Lot Of Responsibility

    Tweet about sexism discussing expectations of parenting roles, and a response asking for theories on global birth rate decline.

    coffeeblossom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Always The Bear

    Text from user "fakeadultmom" highlights sexism with a metaphor about bears never mistreating women in town halls.

    Dahlia_and_Rose Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    100% Accurate Every Time!

    Tweet criticizing sexism, stating “Nothing that only men like is cool,” reflecting a stance against gender biases.

    ProudnotLoud Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Things Like This Make Me Realize How F*cked Everything Has Been My Whole Life

    Tweet criticizing sexism, highlighting the impracticality of mothers having a "secret second family."

    Slammber , x.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    “Rational” Men On Reddit:

    Tweet critiquing perceptions of gender and race related to sexism.

    [deleted] Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Except Genuinely This Time

    Young man sitting with a laptop, text about not defining him by one mistake; highlights against sexism.

    hovdeisfunny Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #56

    It's Me, Hi, I'm The Problem, It's Me!

    Tweet commenting on old men's inability to relate, highlighting sexism issues.

    SauronOMordor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #57

    "Use Your Hands"

    A tweet about sexism, advising tweens to dismiss guilt trips during their sexploration stage with humor.

    SameerAlisha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #58

    Yeah…

    Man enters with pizzas, encounters chaos labeled as rampant misogyny, in humorous depiction from online community against sexism.

    Only_Calligrapher839 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Girls Existing Is Woke 😡

    Tweet mocking sexism: Doctor announces a baby girl; father questions diversity.

    PastelFeverDreams Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Please

    Tweet mocking sexism, featuring a strong conservative woman's humorous take on wage increase and compliance.

    xx_eversincehell_xx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!