60 Of The Best Posts From An Online Community That Rages Against Sexism (New Pics)
Just when we think we’ve come far in our fight for equality, some sexist idiot rears their ugly head. Warped ideals, statements and posts aren’t always blatant. Sometimes they're hiding in plain sight. Masquerading as totally normal and acceptable in society. Some people aren’t even aware that their comments and actions are sexist.
Thankfully, there’s an online community that makes it their business to call out people and things that need schooling. The subreddit r/TrollXChromosomes has amassed over 835,000 members since its inception in 2011. It’s a place for “rage comics and other memes with a girly slant.”
For the past few weeks and months, we have been subjected to some crazy sexist posts on social media. So we found it fitting to put together a list of pics from the TrollXChromosomes community. Just in case anyone needed a reminder to sit down, shut up and listen. Many of them deal with covert sexism. Things that are still blatantly accepted but really shouldn’t be. Keep scrolling and don’t forget to upvote the ones that stand out for you. As a bonus, Bored Panda has included some info on jobs that are closing the gender gap in 2025. You’ll find that between the pics.
See How The Tables Have Turned
We Won't Take It
Patriarchy Has No Gender
If you want to see blatant sexism, look no further than the workplace. In particular, payrolls. And the positions held by women versus men. A 2023 Pew Research Center study found that American women typically earn 82 cents for every dollar men earn. While we still have a long road to walk, the experts at online career platform Resume Genius believe progress has been made over the past decade.
The company recently released its 2025 Highest-Paying, Women-Led Careers Report. The researchers used data from the Women’s Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to arrive at a list of 10 careers where the gender pay gap has narrowed the most between 2014 and 2024. More on the contents of that report a bit further down...
They Will Change Their Opinion
🙃
Red Dress Day In Canada To Honor Thousands Of Missing And M*rdered Indigenous Women
Die Mad About It
If This Hurts Your Feelings I Quite Literally Do Not Care 😊💞
Men Are The True Gold Diggers
How Come Tho?
I Don't Think This Is Working
“Stand Your Ground” Doesn’t Really Apply To Us
I Hope Everyone Has A Partner Who Did An Equal Share In Chores This Christmas And Didn't Consider It "Help"
In Any Discussion Where They Try To Talk Grooming Down
Advice That Is A Million Times Better Than "Keep Looking, There Are Good Ones Out There -- Like My Husband!"
I Would Run Away If I Met Him
For The Record
Look at the photos and see where they're looking. See how much they engage with him. You can clearly see how little they care for him (On the right one, he might as well have saved his money and just photoshopped himself in) Hats off to the s*x worker for speaking out!
My Entire Wardrobe Would Change
And People Wonder Why Women Would Choose The Bear
Real
When I Tell You I Gagged-
They Weren't Happy. They Were Thought "It's Their Own Fault"
"But What About The Draft?"
Well That's Just Disturbing And Disgusting
Because Things That Affect Women Aren't Seen As Important; That's Why
These are probably the same men that will k**l "that b*tch" if she tries to leave.
Dramatic Much?
What A Twist
100%
“But The Illegals” 😢
Looks Like Aspic's Back On The Menu, Boys
Cassandra
Upvote for user name (also the comment) "Who ami i? You wanna go to the beach, beach? Ninki Minjaj."
Some Things Never Change
The "let's go back to the 1950s/60s" mentality continues to show itself. Unfortunately.
I Don't Get It
We Truly Live In Different Worlds
You The Real Mvp
Bra size helps too. Will this shirt fit my b***s right or should I go up a size? When you find a positive review from someone with your height, weight, and bust size it's like a beam of light illuminates the room directly from the cosmos above and you buy it.
"My Hot And Cool Wife Gets A Baffling Amount Of Attention While I Send 'Im Horny' Messages On Tinder With No Results How Did This Happen"
"What Happened To The Spontaneous Girl I Met At College? We Never Do Anything Fun Anymore"
Male Loneliness
Toxic Masculinity
Nailed It
You're Getting Warmer
Learn The Meaning Of "No"
That’s Great News
🍸 Just Sayin'
How about manufacturing misleading products and lying to investors? If a woman did that she'd... end up like Elisabeth Holmes. Whereas if some piece of lonE skuM did that...
I Am So Glad She Didn't Smile To Make Some Man More Comfortable About His Unfunny Joke
Sheesh
What Are Your Best Movies With A Full Cast Of Women?
Two Sides Of The Same Coin?
Don't Forget Ladies, Abuse Can Take Many Different Forms. My Stepdad Was Fond Of This One
Babies And Puppies Are A Lot Of Responsibility
Always The Bear
100% Accurate Every Time!
Things Like This Make Me Realize How F*cked Everything Has Been My Whole Life
“Rational” Men On Reddit:
Except Genuinely This Time
It's Me, Hi, I'm The Problem, It's Me!
"Use Your Hands"
"Rosie Palm and her 5 sisters" are available so don't feel guilty!
Yeah…
Girls Existing Is Woke 😡
Please
