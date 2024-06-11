ADVERTISEMENT

Today, we would like to introduce you to Basura, a comic artist creating cartoons about animals that act like humans. The artist herself shared a bit about the premise: "The characters are actually animals on a planet similar to ours that developed the same as Earth. So now you have foxes that drive and pay taxes instead of humans."





The artist explores themes like relationships and friendships and illustrates situations from her own life. These delightful comics full of animal mixed with human humor can become spicy at times, so if you are looking to see the whole spectrum, make sure to visit Basura's social media pages for more.

