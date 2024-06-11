Funny Comics Featuring Animals That Face Human-Like Problems, By This Artist (65 Pics)Interview With Artist
Today, we would like to introduce you to Basura, a comic artist creating cartoons about animals that act like humans. The artist herself shared a bit about the premise: "The characters are actually animals on a planet similar to ours that developed the same as Earth. So now you have foxes that drive and pay taxes instead of humans."
The artist explores themes like relationships and friendships and illustrates situations from her own life. These delightful comics full of animal mixed with human humor can become spicy at times, so if you are looking to see the whole spectrum, make sure to visit Basura's social media pages for more.
In an interview with Bored Panda, the artist shared more about how she comes up with the storylines in her comics: “The inspiration for the comics comes from my past relationship with my partner (who has given me the okay) and friends as well. Sometimes I’ll be chatting with friends and have to be like ‘Oh, this is a good comic’. Almost anything goes and friends have asked me to make comics of situations now.”
Basura’s animals are very expressive and show a variety of emotions. We asked her to share her process of drawing them.
“I really like cartoons so my facial expressions can be really goofy, I also don’t like to stay ‘on model,’ my characters change from moment to moment and I like that. It helps to also make the facial expression with my face as I draw, acting out emotions really helps get them on paper.”
Basura started her comic series in 2020. We were curious what has been the most rewarding feedback or experience she’s had from the followers.
“I started my comic series during the pandemic when I was really isolated as a way to bond with my partner and also get some frustrations out, the most rewarding thing is that people like my work and actually remember small little Easter eggs and random bits of my work that I might not even remember, that’s really touching! Some followers remembered a character after months of not drawing them. It’s strange what people remember or attach to,” wrote Basura.
Lastly, the artist shared how the environment or culture influences her work and the themes she chooses for the comics.
“I’m LA-based and I have a love-hate relationship with the city, love my friends - hate the drive mentality. I think that it’s made me feel freer about expressing LGBT themes in the comic and bonding with people who like my work IRL, which is great. I think a few comics are very LA-centric, like the one about parking validation. I’m from New Jersey so some themes come up from there too.”