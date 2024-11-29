ADVERTISEMENT

There’s something undeniably calming about capybaras, and I tried to capture that peaceful energy in my latest series of 27 vibrant paintings. Since falling in love with these famously chill animals in early 2023, I have been on a creative journey to bring their laid-back spirit to life on canvas.

Each painting in this collection features capybaras in various moments of rest and relaxation—lounging in hot baths, napping in tranquil lakes, or snoozing among stars and rainbows. The vivid colors and cozy vibes in these works make you feel as though you’re right there with them, soaking up the calm.

I use bold palettes and intricate details to highlight the serene charm of these gentle creatures while adding my signature touch of warmth and whimsy. Whether you’re a capybara fan or simply in need of some soothing art, this collection might bring a smile to your face and a sense of calm to your day.

Which of these capybara moments speaks to your inner chill? Let me know your favorite in the comments below!

