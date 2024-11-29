ADVERTISEMENT

There’s something undeniably calming about capybaras, and I tried to capture that peaceful energy in my latest series of 27 vibrant paintings. Since falling in love with these famously chill animals in early 2023, I have been on a creative journey to bring their laid-back spirit to life on canvas.

Each painting in this collection features capybaras in various moments of rest and relaxation—lounging in hot baths, napping in tranquil lakes, or snoozing among stars and rainbows. The vivid colors and cozy vibes in these works make you feel as though you’re right there with them, soaking up the calm.

I use bold palettes and intricate details to highlight the serene charm of these gentle creatures while adding my signature touch of warmth and whimsy. Whether you’re a capybara fan or simply in need of some soothing art, this collection might bring a smile to your face and a sense of calm to your day.

Which of these capybara moments speaks to your inner chill? Let me know your favorite in the comments below!

#1

Painting of a relaxed capybara in a colorful sunset over water.

JoyousJoyfulJoyness
I once heard that focusing on a single subject for a year teaches you the most because boredom pushes you to discover amazing new ways to depict it. I chose the capybara as my muse, and as I kept working, I found myself overflowing with new ideas. What started as an experiment snowballed into a huge collection.
#2

Painting of relaxed capybaras in a serene, colorful landscape.

JoyousJoyfulJoyness
#3

Relaxed capybara in colorful sunset painting with palm trees reflecting in water.

JoyousJoyfulJoyness
My creative process usually begins with an idea of where the capybara should be. I sometimes gather references if needed, and then I paint the scene in Procreate. I work across multiple layers, tweaking and refining until I’m satisfied with the colors.
#4

Painting of a relaxed capybara by a serene winter lake with snow-covered trees and a colorful sky.

JoyousJoyfulJoyness
#5

A cute capybara nestled in a pocket, creating a soothing and relaxed scene in a painting.

JoyousJoyfulJoyness
My favorite capybara painting is the one of the Northern Lights because it came purely from my imagination and came together so quickly.

I hope my paintings remind people to slow down and relax, just like capybaras do. I want viewers to feel cozy, warm, and calm when they see my work.
#6

Relaxed capybara painting in a mystical forest scene, reflecting tranquility by the water.

JoyousJoyfulJoyness
#7

Relaxed capybara painting in a tranquil pond with water lilies.

JoyousJoyfulJoyness
#8

Relaxed capybara painting in vibrant rainbow colors, soothing night scene with a glowing sun.

JoyousJoyfulJoyness
#9

Two relaxed capybaras float peacefully on a serene lake under a pastel sky, capturing a soothing calm atmosphere.

JoyousJoyfulJoyness
#10

Adorable capybara painting surrounded by vibrant fruit and foliage, exuding relaxation and calm.

JoyousJoyfulJoyness
#11

Colorful painting of a relaxed capybara surrounded by bubbles and a vibrant sunset.

JoyousJoyfulJoyness
#12

Relaxed capybara surrounded by glowing stars in calming, colorful artwork.

JoyousJoyfulJoyness
#13

Relaxed capybara bathing under a vibrant sunset in a serene landscape painting.

JoyousJoyfulJoyness
#14

Relaxed capybaras floating under vibrant Northern Lights.

JoyousJoyfulJoyness
#15

Painting of a relaxed capybara on a colorful mountain backdrop with vibrant clouds and flowers.

JoyousJoyfulJoyness
#16

Relaxed capybara painting under a blooming tree with vibrant, soothing colors.

JoyousJoyfulJoyness
#17

Painting of a relaxed capybara floating in a vibrant, colorful pond, surrounded by abstract, red foliage.

JoyousJoyfulJoyness
#18

Relaxed capybara painted inside a glowing jack-o'-lantern, showcasing a soothing artistic portrayal.

JoyousJoyfulJoyness
#19

Painting of a relaxed capybara under pink lotus flowers, showcasing tranquility and soothing vibes.

JoyousJoyfulJoyness
#20

Adorable painting of a relaxed capybara surrounded by vibrant flowers, capturing a soothing and tranquil scene.

JoyousJoyfulJoyness
#21

A painting of a relaxed capybara surrounded by colorful mushrooms.

JoyousJoyfulJoyness
#22

Relaxed capybara floating under a crescent moon in a colorful night sky, creating a soothing scene.

JoyousJoyfulJoyness
#23

Painting of a serene capybara floating under a crescent moon with pink clouds.

JoyousJoyfulJoyness
#24

A serene painting of a relaxed capybara floating under a glowing moon in ethereal pastel colors.

JoyousJoyfulJoyness
#25

Relaxed capybara floating peacefully under a crescent moon with pastel clouds in the sky.

JoyousJoyfulJoyness
#26

Relaxed capybara under crescent moon with colorful clouds in a serene night scene.

JoyousJoyfulJoyness
#27

A relaxed capybara wearing headphones, lying in bed with a phone, illuminated by a lamp.

JoyousJoyfulJoyness
