My 27 Paintings Of Adorably Relaxed Capybaras That Might Soothe Your Soul
There’s something undeniably calming about capybaras, and I tried to capture that peaceful energy in my latest series of 27 vibrant paintings. Since falling in love with these famously chill animals in early 2023, I have been on a creative journey to bring their laid-back spirit to life on canvas.
Each painting in this collection features capybaras in various moments of rest and relaxation—lounging in hot baths, napping in tranquil lakes, or snoozing among stars and rainbows. The vivid colors and cozy vibes in these works make you feel as though you’re right there with them, soaking up the calm.
I use bold palettes and intricate details to highlight the serene charm of these gentle creatures while adding my signature touch of warmth and whimsy. Whether you’re a capybara fan or simply in need of some soothing art, this collection might bring a smile to your face and a sense of calm to your day.
Which of these capybara moments speaks to your inner chill? Let me know your favorite in the comments below!
I once heard that focusing on a single subject for a year teaches you the most because boredom pushes you to discover amazing new ways to depict it. I chose the capybara as my muse, and as I kept working, I found myself overflowing with new ideas. What started as an experiment snowballed into a huge collection.
My creative process usually begins with an idea of where the capybara should be. I sometimes gather references if needed, and then I paint the scene in Procreate. I work across multiple layers, tweaking and refining until I’m satisfied with the colors.
My favorite capybara painting is the one of the Northern Lights because it came purely from my imagination and came together so quickly.
I hope my paintings remind people to slow down and relax, just like capybaras do. I want viewers to feel cozy, warm, and calm when they see my work.
These are so beautiful… they really do make me feel relaxed 😌
oh wow 😍 I'd like to have one in my bedroom!
Aww yay! Feel free to browse my shop at www.joyousjoyness.com 💜
