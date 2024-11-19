Redditors have recently been discussing the absolute worst names that children can be given, so we’ve gathered the most egregious ones below. Enjoy scrolling through this list of names that nobody should ever use, and be sure to upvote the ones that you can’t help but chuckle at!

Before naming our cat , my partner and I debated for weeks about what we should call him. We thought long and hard about what name perfectly suited his personality, made extensive lists, asked friends for their opinions and played around with different options to make sure we chose the perfect one. I can’t even imagine how stressful it is to name a child. But apparently, some parents have no problem choosing names that essentially beg bullies to target their kids.

#1 X Æ A-12.

#2 Latrina.

#3 My coworker named her baby "Orgasm".

#4 DOLPHIN. A girl at my school was named Dolphin.

#5 I met a girl named America once. Im sure shes so happy with her parents 😂.

#6 I was a camp counselor. One of the campers there was a girl named Beanz.

#7 Pubert.

#8 A lady I know named her son Kody, but spells it CHODE.. which means something completely different, imo.😂.

#9 Foreigner. Given to an impossibly white kid in very rural Oklahoma. He and his brother Journey had strange parents.

#10 I was once drunk in a Taco Bell, waiting for my order at the pickup counter. The employee comes over to announce the next order, goes to read the name on the bag, double takes.



“…Adolph?”



This m**********r walks up, head in shame. The employee literally said “that’s not funny” as the guy was trying to seriously explain that was his real name.



I think about that man often.

#11 Moe Lester.

#12 Names I have came across over the years teaching…

B***h (no joke here)

Princess

Chlamydia

Shacked.

#13 Neveah!



Have some f*****g creativity!

“It’S hEaVeN bAcKwArDs.





BRB naming my child Natas.

#14 Meconium.



She heard nurse say it at the birth and thought it pretty. The definition is "a baby's first stool, usually black and tarry in nature, to dispel mucus and other embryonic matter." 🤦‍♀️.

#15 Void. Could never write or cash checks with that name.

#16 Princess.







Not the absolute worst, but I don’t think I could ever take this person seriously. Please don’t give children names that you give pets.

#17 I knew a child named, I kid you not, Cl*toris. They pronounced it Klit-ress.

#18 I remember a girl going viral for naming her daughter C*ntley.

#19 Any name that is an expensive item. Rolex, Cartier, Mercedes, Diamond. Those are just str*pper names.

#20 The Abcde trend (absidee) has got to stop.

#21 Candida - I know girls with it and I know it is wrong of me but can only think of thrush.

#22 MLB player from 1979-1985 - [Rusty Kuntz]

#23 For a boy, Sue.

#24 Bort.

#25 Opponent of my son’s hs football team- Aero Smith.

#26 My great grandmother was named Crucifixa. Gotta love Italian Catholics back in the day.

#27 Breadquanda.

#28 Did maintenance at a teaching hospital for a while. Passing through the Maternity ward, I've seen Tarzan, Puma, Aquanet, and my personal favorite... Brunhilde.

#29 My husband has a friend named Mike Hunt. He's real.

#30 Yeetidity.

#31 My nephew has a classmate whose name is Zelphie. He is 6.



I thought this was bad, but all posts in this thread were even worse.

#32 Fartbolemew.

#33 Aaron, but *actually* pronounced A-A-ron.

#34 These days, Alexa.

#35 Naming a kid *anything* that sounds like a joke—like "Brick" or "Banana"—is just setting them up for a tough time. Imagine going through life introducing yourself as “Banana”... nah, that’s just cruel. Keep it cute, not crazy!

#36 Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo.

#37 New Hampshire had a representative named D**k Swett (representative from 1991-1995 then served as the American ambassador to Denmark from 1998-2001).



He goes by Richard now.

#38 Soda



Seven.

#39 Seymour Butts.. Sort of a good name tho.

#40 Lawr’ryn and Lylyt Yvyh Yryhl (read as 'Lilith Eva Uriel').

#41 There is a road in rural Ontario named after a local farmer, Harry Dyck. The road sign for Harry Dyck Road kept getting stolen. So they epoxy'd the sign to the post, and it remains to this day. True story.

#42 Oedipus.

#43 Something that is clearly only a current trend.



For instance, "Hawktuah" would be a really, REALLY bad name.

#44 Once worked with someone named Dorcas.

#45 Auschwitz or Treblinka are pretty bad.

#46 Karen.

#47 Bangkok.

#48 Baby McBabyFace.

#49 Analease.

#50 Diddy.

#51 Mulva.

#52 Gaylord Focker.

#53 Carl



As I've read somewhere before



'Imagine getting pregnant

Suffering with discomfort for 9 months

Then go into intense labor for multiple hours straight

Just to name the f****r Carl'.

#54 If your last name is File, I wouldn't name it Peter.

#55 C**p Bag. First name C**p. Last name Bag.

#56 Whoopie.

#57 Prometheus.

#58 I know someone named A**l.

#59 Hortense.