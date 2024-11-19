ADVERTISEMENT

Before naming our cat, my partner and I debated for weeks about what we should call him. We thought long and hard about what name perfectly suited his personality, made extensive lists, asked friends for their opinions and played around with different options to make sure we chose the perfect one. I can’t even imagine how stressful it is to name a child. But apparently, some parents have no problem choosing names that essentially beg bullies to target their kids. 

Redditors have recently been discussing the absolute worst names that children can be given, so we’ve gathered the most egregious ones below. Enjoy scrolling through this list of names that nobody should ever use, and be sure to upvote the ones that you can’t help but chuckle at!

X Æ A-12.

pyoid_loves_cats , The Royal Society

ner_diz
Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Community Member
41 minutes ago

That is a crime against humanity. It looks like a porn channel password.

Latrina.

Tryingbesttohelp , Blake Cheek/unsplash

My coworker named her baby "Orgasm".

Ur_Sunsh1ne , Getty Images/unsplash

Abel
Abel
Abel
Community Member
36 minutes ago (edited)

"My name is Orgasm, but you can call me Orgy!

DOLPHIN. A girl at my school was named Dolphin.

Abject-Newt-2382 , Mary Anne Twimbers/unsplash

joeywood
Joey Wood
Joey Wood
Community Member
3 minutes ago

I was friends with a family whose daughter was named Tiger.

I met a girl named America once. Im sure shes so happy with her parents 😂.

Lonely_Milk_Jug , Rya Pie/flickr

metalrob72
Carl Roberts
Carl Roberts
Community Member
29 minutes ago

There's an fairly famous actress named America Ferrera. Nobody has an issue with her name. Nobody.

I was a camp counselor. One of the campers there was a girl named Beanz.

Odd-Builder7146 , Andrej Lišakov/unsplash

Pubert.

MithrasHChrist , Ayo Ogunseinde/unsplash

A lady I know named her son Kody, but spells it CHODE.. which means something completely different, imo.😂.

Plenty-Mistake-6059 , Nathan Dumlao/unsplash

Foreigner. Given to an impossibly white kid in very rural Oklahoma. He and his brother Journey had strange parents.

Accidental_Taco , Derek Owens/unsplash

I was once drunk in a Taco Bell, waiting for my order at the pickup counter. The employee comes over to announce the next order, goes to read the name on the bag, double takes.

"…Adolph?"

This m**********r walks up, head in shame. The employee literally said "that's not funny" as the guy was trying to seriously explain that was his real name.

I think about that man often.

“…Adolph?”

This m**********r walks up, head in shame. The employee literally said “that’s not funny” as the guy was trying to seriously explain that was his real name.

I think about that man often.

Broad_Strokes_paint , fourbyfourblazer/flickr

Moe Lester.

_ReDd1T_UsEr , Rockstar Games

Names I have came across over the years teaching…
B***h (no joke here)
Princess
Chlamydia
Shacked.
B***h (no joke here)
Princess
Chlamydia
Shacked.

CaptainBarkMcFluff , CHUTTERSNAP/unsplash

Neveah!

Have some f*****g creativity!
"It'S hEaVeN bAcKwArDs.


BRB naming my child Natas.

Have some f*****g creativity!
“It’S hEaVeN bAcKwArDs.


BRB naming my child Natas.

mvachino67 , claudiascakes/instagram

“Blessica”: 60 Of The Absolute Worst Names That Parents Could Give Their Children Meconium.

She heard nurse say it at the birth and thought it pretty. The definition is "a baby's first stool, usually black and tarry in nature, to dispel mucus and other embryonic matter." 🤦‍♀️.

digitalgirlie , Christian Bowen/unsplash

ner_diz
Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Community Member
31 minutes ago (edited)

The woman deserves prison and her name changed by court order into Turdy Hardstool.

Void. Could never write or cash checks with that name.

dstarr3 , RikkisRefuge Other/flickr

“Blessica”: 60 Of The Absolute Worst Names That Parents Could Give Their Children Princess.



Not the absolute worst, but I don’t think I could ever take this person seriously. Please don’t give children names that you give pets.

ladyoffate13 , Kelly Sikkema/unsplash

I knew a child named, I kid you not, Cl*toris. They pronounced it Klit-ress.

Overall_Lobster823 , Getty Images/unsplash

I remember a girl going viral for naming her daughter C*ntley.

moonlunatiic666 , Blake Cheek/unsplash

Any name that is an expensive item. Rolex, Cartier, Mercedes, Diamond. Those are just str*pper names.

QualityPrunes

rachel-pelz
Rachel Pelz
Rachel Pelz
Community Member
18 minutes ago

Mercedes is/used to be (?) a traditional Spanish name. One of the engineers/founder used his daughter Mercedes' name as his nickname in motor races, and eventually it was used not only for the driver but also for the car brand.

The Abcde trend (absidee) has got to stop.

New-Owl-2293

Candida - I know girls with it and I know it is wrong of me but can only think of thrush.

Timely_Egg_6827

MLB player from 1979-1985 - [Rusty Kuntz]

SomeGuyInSanJoseCa , Keith Allison

For a boy, Sue.

RoutineDog7169 , saeed karimi/unsplash

Bort.

Pantaruxada

Opponent of my son's hs football team- Aero Smith.

brakjeeptj

My great grandmother was named Crucifixa. Gotta love Italian Catholics back in the day.

Pinkysrage , Karolina Grabowska/unsplash

Breadquanda.

Lesserred , Taylor Flowe/unsplash

Did maintenance at a teaching hospital for a while. Passing through the Maternity ward, I've seen Tarzan, Puma, Aquanet, and my personal favorite... Brunhilde.

Beauphedes_Knutz

My husband has a friend named Mike Hunt. He's real.

cudathepitbull

Yeetidity.

Chara_Jame

My nephew has a classmate whose name is Zelphie. He is 6.

I thought this was bad, but all posts in this thread were even worse.

fanism

Fartbolemew.

nick-daddy , Netflix

Aaron, but *actually* pronounced A-A-ron.

Heroic-Forger

These days, Alexa.

Azure_W0lf , Grant Ritchie/unsplash

rachel-pelz
Rachel Pelz
Rachel Pelz
Community Member
28 minutes ago

I know a girl called Alexa who was born 3 months before the gadget was released. Needless to say, parents were less than thrille with the named being ruined.

Naming a kid *anything* that sounds like a joke—like "Brick" or "Banana"—is just setting them up for a tough time. Imagine going through life introducing yourself as "Banana"... nah, that's just cruel. Keep it cute, not crazy!

Sea_Development_2955 , Nathan Dumlao/unsplash

Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo.

Cuish

New Hampshire had a representative named D**k Swett (representative from 1991-1995 then served as the American ambassador to Denmark from 1998-2001).

He goes by Richard now.

He goes by Richard now.

draggar

Soda

Seven.

Seven.

Jimarm81 , oo verthing/unsplash

rachaelmccann
Child of the Stars
Child of the Stars
Community Member
21 minutes ago

No comments about The Outsiders here? Because I immediately thought of Sodapop, the middle brother!

Seymour Butts.. Sort of a good name tho.

Yeah-NO_FORSURE

Lawr'ryn and Lylyt Yvyh Yryhl (read as 'Lilith Eva Uriel').

Seasandshores , Spencer Davis/unsplash

There is a road in rural Ontario named after a local farmer, Harry Dyck. The road sign for Harry Dyck Road kept getting stolen. So they epoxy'd the sign to the post, and it remains to this day. True story.

libhater197666

Oedipus.

hanaxbanana

Something that is clearly only a current trend.

For instance, "Hawktuah" would be a really, REALLY bad name.

Preform_Perform Report

“Blessica”: 60 Of The Absolute Worst Names That Parents Could Give Their Children Once worked with someone named Dorcas.

NoTwoBranches , Walls.io /unsplash Report

Auschwitz or Treblinka are pretty bad.

Puzzled_Buffalo7666 Report

rachel-pelz avatar
Rachel Pelz
Rachel Pelz
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Please tell me that even in the US you cannot name your kid Auschwitz oder Treblinka. Please.

Karen.

preasaortal Report

Bangkok.

HornyDiggler Report

Baby McBabyFace.

Sophisticated_Dicks Report

Analease.

Noice_Hermit Report

Diddy.

OmarsBulge Report

Mulva.

HumpieDouglas Report

Gaylord Focker.

BigBillSmash Report

“Blessica”: 60 Of The Absolute Worst Names That Parents Could Give Their Children Carl

As I've read somewhere before

'Imagine getting pregnant
Suffering with discomfort for 9 months
Then go into intense labor for multiple hours straight
Just to name the f****r Carl'.

--tummytuck-- , Curated Lifestyle/unsplash Report

If your last name is File, I wouldn't name it Peter.

LightReaning Report

C**p Bag. First name C**p. Last name Bag.

buclkeupbuttercup-- Report

Whoopie.

PaulPaul4 Report

Prometheus.

Non-ToxicSuperhero Report

I know someone named A**l.

milanbarsopia Report

Hortense.

Griffie Report

Ben Timover.

Amphid Report

