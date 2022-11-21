Did you know that baby name regret is very much a real thing? According to Tiny Hearts Education's Instagram post, "between 11-30% of parents regret the name they chose for their baby." The many reasons for name regret may include the name becoming too popular, people developing nicknames related to the name, or being rushed and pressured into naming the child. Some may also discover that the name's origins or meaning are totally unappealing, causing remorse.

However, while many baby names, especially popular baby names, come with beautiful, even empowering meanings, not all of them do. Interestingly, there are plenty of both common and unusual baby names with interesting meanings. In this case, by interesting, we not only mean entrancing, but we also mean names with weird meanings or meanings you would not expect a name to have. However, weird doesn't mean the meaning is ugly or unappealing, but rather just very peculiar, specific, or unexpected.

Below, we've compiled a list of both boy and girl names with weird meanings. Again, while many of the below are relatively rare and unique baby names, they are nonetheless beautiful and just happen to have rather unusual or odd meanings. Do you know of any more baby boy or baby girl names with weird meanings? Or, on the contrary, weird names with cool meanings? Let us know!

#1

Valkyrie

Meaning: Chooser of the slain.

#2

Rue

Meaning: Regret.

#3

Belinda

Meaning: Beautiful serpent.

#4

Courtney

Meaning: Short nose.

#5

Oscar

Meaning: Jumping fighter.

#6

Thana

Meaning: Death.

#7

Aislinn

Meaning: Dream or vision.

#8

Amalia

Meaning: Work, activity.

#9

Jessamy

Meaning: Jasmine flower.

#10

Anakin

Meaning: Warrior.

#11

Delaney

Meaning: Dark challenger.

#12

Olivia

Meaning: Strong army or elf army.

Hellebore
Hellebore
Community Member
Lot of BS in this article, Olivia is derived from Latin oliva "olive" meaning peace

#13

Kennedy

Meaning: Ugly head or helmet head in Irish.

#14

Claudia

Meaning: Lame.

#15

Mallory

Meaning: Bad luck.

madbakes
madbakes
Community Member
Mallory really isn't new or unique

#16

Lola

Meaning: Sorrows.

#17

Anwen

Meaning: Very fair.

#18

Ariadne

Meaning: Most holy.

#19

Brielle

Meaning: Heroine of God.

#20

Calliope

Meaning: Beautiful-voiced.

#21

Delta

Meaning: Fourth born.

#22

Xandra

Meaning: Defender of the people.

#23

Zuri

Meaning: Beautiful.

#24

Ledger

Meaning: Spear people.

#25

Willis

Meaning: Resolute protector, will.

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
Willis. Meaning: Defender of Nakatomi Plaza.

#26

Cecilia

Meaning: Blind or dim-sighted.

#27

Giselle

Meaning: Mutual obligation.

#28

Caesar

Meaning: Hairy.

#29

Portia

Meaning: It is derived from old Roman word, "porcius," which means "pig."

#30

Mallory

Meaning: The unlucky one.

#31

Campbell

Meaning: Crooked mouth.

#32

Tristan

Meaning: In the Celtic language it means "tumult" or "outrcy". In French "triste" means "sad".

#33

Amos

Meaning: Burden, or carried by God.

#34

Mara

Meaning: Bitterness. Mara was regarded as the highest goddess in Latvian mythology.

#35

Leah

Meaning: Weary or grieved.

#36

Rebecca

Meaning: Noose or to bind.

#37

Thomas

Meaning: Twin.

#38

Lorelei

Meaning: Luring rock.

#39

Brennan

Meaning: Descendant of sorrow.

#40

Byron

Meaning: Cow barn.

#41

Melvin

Meaning: Bad town.

#42

Odin

Meaning: Lord of frenzy.

#43

Elin

Meaning: Ray of sun.

#44

Gaia

Meaning: The earth.

#45

Iona

Meaning: Blessed.

#46

Kailani

Meaning: Sea and sky.

#47

Kenna

Meaning: Fire-born, handsome

#48

Nia

Meaning: Bright.

#49

Talia

Meaning: Flourishing.

#50

Chaim

Meaning: Life.

#51

Hazen

Meaning: Dark, handsome.

#52

Keirnan

Meaning: Lord.

#53

Tanner

Meaning: Leather maker.

#54

Zander

Meaning: Defender of the people.

#55

Amory

Meaning: Brave, powerful.

#56

Blakely

Meaning: Dark woodland clearing.

#57

Cayce

Meaning: Alert, watchful.

#58

Emery

Meaning: Loving.

#59

Kynlee

Meaning: Fair-haired Viking.

#60

Nollan

Meaning: Champion.

#61

Sorrell

Meaning: Chestnut.

#62

Ùisdean

Meaning: Always, forever.

#63

Wynn

Meaning: Friend, joy, happiness.

#64

Xian

Meaning: Spiritual enlightenment, long-living.

#65

Zephyr

Meaning: West wind.

#66

Ace

Meaning: Number one.

#67

Darwin

Meaning: Dear friend.

#68

Emily

Meaning: Rival.

James016
James016
Community Member
I don't think Emily is a unique name

#69

Cameron

Meaning: Crooked nose.

#70

Bailey

Meaning: Comes from the French word "baili" which means "manager".

#71

Louis

Meaning: Famous in war.

#72

Cassandra

Meaning: She who entangles men.

#73

Molly

Meaning: Bitter.

#74

Caleb

Meaning: Dog.

#75

Calvin

Meaning: Bald.

#76

Connor

Meaning: Hound-lover.

#77

Blair

Meaning: Eat moss.

#78

Ralph

Meaning: Wolf-counsel

#79

Coriander

Meaning: Bed bug.

James016
James016
Community Member
This can't be real can it. Who calls their kid Coriander? Especially if it means bed bug

#80

Makai

Meaning: Hell.

#81

Ares

Meaning: Ruin or throng of battle.

#82

Britta

Meaning: Exalted one.

#83

Danica

Meaning: Morning star.

#84

Erina

Meaning: Girl from Ireland.

#85

Fionnuala

Meaning: White shoulder.

#86

Hester

Meaning: Star.

#87

Laney

Meaning: Shining light.

#88

Elian

Meaning: God is my family.

#89

Idan

Meaning: Era, time.

#90

Maverick

Meaning: Nonconforming, independent.

#91

Soren

Meaning: Thunder.

#92

Zayd

Meaning: Abundance, growth.

#93

Glade

Meaning: Shining, handsome.

#94

Hartley

Meaning: Deer meadow.

#95

Jennett

Meaning: God is gracious.

#96

Lark

Meaning: A playful, lighthearted songbird.

#97

Onyx

Meaning: Black Gemstone.

#98

Quinn

Meaning: Wise, counsel.

#99

Wren

Meaning: Small songbird.

#100

Jasper

Meaning: Treasurer.

#101

Macon

Meaning: Marsh-dweller.

#102

Aeron

Meaning: Slaughter.

#103

Carter

Meaning: Cart maker or one who transports goods.

#104

Deborah

Meaning: Bee.

#105

Persephone

Meaning: Bringer of death.

#106

Cassia

Meaning: Pure.

#107

Mylah

Meaning: Gracious, soldier.

#108

Oaklee

Meaning: Meadow of oak trees.

#109

Brecken

Meaning: Freckles.

#110

Fennec

Meaning: Dark red, rebirth.

#111

Indiana

Meaning: Land of the Indians.

#112

Murphy

Meaning: Sea warrior.

#113

Tenley

Meaning: Woodland clearing.

#114

Vale

Meaning: lives by the valley.

#115

Presley

Meaning: Priest’s meadow.

