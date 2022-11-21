Did you know that baby name regret is very much a real thing? According to Tiny Hearts Education's Instagram post, "between 11-30% of parents regret the name they chose for their baby." The many reasons for name regret may include the name becoming too popular, people developing nicknames related to the name, or being rushed and pressured into naming the child. Some may also discover that the name's origins or meaning are totally unappealing, causing remorse.

However, while many baby names, especially popular baby names, come with beautiful, even empowering meanings, not all of them do. Interestingly, there are plenty of both common and unusual baby names with interesting meanings. In this case, by interesting, we not only mean entrancing, but we also mean names with weird meanings or meanings you would not expect a name to have. However, weird doesn't mean the meaning is ugly or unappealing, but rather just very peculiar, specific, or unexpected.

Below, we've compiled a list of both boy and girl names with weird meanings. Again, while many of the below are relatively rare and unique baby names, they are nonetheless beautiful and just happen to have rather unusual or odd meanings. Do you know of any more baby boy or baby girl names with weird meanings? Or, on the contrary, weird names with cool meanings? Let us know!