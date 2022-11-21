115 Unique Baby Names With Weird Meanings
Did you know that baby name regret is very much a real thing? According to Tiny Hearts Education's Instagram post, "between 11-30% of parents regret the name they chose for their baby." The many reasons for name regret may include the name becoming too popular, people developing nicknames related to the name, or being rushed and pressured into naming the child. Some may also discover that the name's origins or meaning are totally unappealing, causing remorse.
However, while many baby names, especially popular baby names, come with beautiful, even empowering meanings, not all of them do. Interestingly, there are plenty of both common and unusual baby names with interesting meanings. In this case, by interesting, we not only mean entrancing, but we also mean names with weird meanings or meanings you would not expect a name to have. However, weird doesn't mean the meaning is ugly or unappealing, but rather just very peculiar, specific, or unexpected.
Below, we've compiled a list of both boy and girl names with weird meanings. Again, while many of the below are relatively rare and unique baby names, they are nonetheless beautiful and just happen to have rather unusual or odd meanings. Do you know of any more baby boy or baby girl names with weird meanings? Or, on the contrary, weird names with cool meanings? Let us know!
This post may include affiliate links.
Valkyrie
Meaning: Chooser of the slain.
Rue
Meaning: Regret.
Belinda
Meaning: Beautiful serpent.
Courtney
Meaning: Short nose.
Oscar
Meaning: Jumping fighter.
Thana
Meaning: Death.
Aislinn
Meaning: Dream or vision.
Amalia
Meaning: Work, activity.
Jessamy
Meaning: Jasmine flower.
Anakin
Meaning: Warrior.
Delaney
Meaning: Dark challenger.
Olivia
Meaning: Strong army or elf army.
Kennedy
Meaning: Ugly head or helmet head in Irish.
Claudia
Meaning: Lame.
Mallory
Meaning: Bad luck.
Lola
Meaning: Sorrows.
Anwen
Meaning: Very fair.
Ariadne
Meaning: Most holy.
Brielle
Meaning: Heroine of God.
Calliope
Meaning: Beautiful-voiced.
Delta
Meaning: Fourth born.
Xandra
Meaning: Defender of the people.
Zuri
Meaning: Beautiful.
Ledger
Meaning: Spear people.
Willis
Meaning: Resolute protector, will.
Cecilia
Meaning: Blind or dim-sighted.
Giselle
Meaning: Mutual obligation.
Caesar
Meaning: Hairy.
Portia
Meaning: It is derived from old Roman word, "porcius," which means "pig."
Mallory
Meaning: The unlucky one.
Campbell
Meaning: Crooked mouth.
Tristan
Meaning: In the Celtic language it means "tumult" or "outrcy". In French "triste" means "sad".
Amos
Meaning: Burden, or carried by God.
Mara
Meaning: Bitterness. Mara was regarded as the highest goddess in Latvian mythology.
Leah
Meaning: Weary or grieved.
Rebecca
Meaning: Noose or to bind.
Thomas
Meaning: Twin.
Lorelei
Meaning: Luring rock.
Brennan
Meaning: Descendant of sorrow.
Byron
Meaning: Cow barn.
Melvin
Meaning: Bad town.
Odin
Meaning: Lord of frenzy.
Elin
Meaning: Ray of sun.
Gaia
Meaning: The earth.
Iona
Meaning: Blessed.
Kailani
Meaning: Sea and sky.
Kenna
Meaning: Fire-born, handsome
Nia
Meaning: Bright.
Talia
Meaning: Flourishing.
Chaim
Meaning: Life.
Hazen
Meaning: Dark, handsome.
Keirnan
Meaning: Lord.
Tanner
Meaning: Leather maker.
Zander
Meaning: Defender of the people.
Amory
Meaning: Brave, powerful.
Blakely
Meaning: Dark woodland clearing.
Cayce
Meaning: Alert, watchful.
Emery
Meaning: Loving.
Kynlee
Meaning: Fair-haired Viking.
Nollan
Meaning: Champion.
Sorrell
Meaning: Chestnut.
Ùisdean
Meaning: Always, forever.
Wynn
Meaning: Friend, joy, happiness.
Xian
Meaning: Spiritual enlightenment, long-living.
Zephyr
Meaning: West wind.
Ace
Meaning: Number one.
Darwin
Meaning: Dear friend.
Emily
Meaning: Rival.
Cameron
Meaning: Crooked nose.
Bailey
Meaning: Comes from the French word "baili" which means "manager".
Louis
Meaning: Famous in war.
Cassandra
Meaning: She who entangles men.
Molly
Meaning: Bitter.
Caleb
Meaning: Dog.
Calvin
Meaning: Bald.
Connor
Meaning: Hound-lover.
Blair
Meaning: Eat moss.
Ralph
Meaning: Wolf-counsel
Coriander
Meaning: Bed bug.
Makai
Meaning: Hell.
Ares
Meaning: Ruin or throng of battle.
Britta
Meaning: Exalted one.
Danica
Meaning: Morning star.
Erina
Meaning: Girl from Ireland.
Fionnuala
Meaning: White shoulder.
Hester
Meaning: Star.
Laney
Meaning: Shining light.
Elian
Meaning: God is my family.
Idan
Meaning: Era, time.
Maverick
Meaning: Nonconforming, independent.
Soren
Meaning: Thunder.
Zayd
Meaning: Abundance, growth.
Glade
Meaning: Shining, handsome.
Hartley
Meaning: Deer meadow.
Jennett
Meaning: God is gracious.
Lark
Meaning: A playful, lighthearted songbird.
Onyx
Meaning: Black Gemstone.
Quinn
Meaning: Wise, counsel.
Wren
Meaning: Small songbird.
Jasper
Meaning: Treasurer.
Macon
Meaning: Marsh-dweller.
Aeron
Meaning: Slaughter.
Carter
Meaning: Cart maker or one who transports goods.
Deborah
Meaning: Bee.
Persephone
Meaning: Bringer of death.
Cassia
Meaning: Pure.
Mylah
Meaning: Gracious, soldier.
Oaklee
Meaning: Meadow of oak trees.
Brecken
Meaning: Freckles.
Fennec
Meaning: Dark red, rebirth.
Indiana
Meaning: Land of the Indians.
Murphy
Meaning: Sea warrior.
Tenley
Meaning: Woodland clearing.
Vale
Meaning: lives by the valley.
Presley
Meaning: Priest’s meadow.
Nathaniel. Meaning: "gift from god". Nathaniel
Nathaniel. Meaning: "gift from god". Nathaniel