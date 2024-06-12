ADVERTISEMENT

Anton Gudim is back on Bored Panda with his brilliant "Yes, But" comics. We’re pretty sure neither the artist nor his series needs any introduction, but if this is your first time encountering his work, we’re very glad to have you here and we’re sure you’ll stay for longer. We definitely advise you to catch up on our previous publications showcasing Anton's earlier strips.

As a brief introduction, if you don’t know this artist, you are about to explore some of the most on-point comics, relatable to all of us, that present various examples of human contradictory nature and the common things that surround us every day, which we often don’t pay much attention to. Well, now it’s time to realize some of the obvious things we do. Scroll down to discover the most recent works by "Yes, But" and to read more about its creator.

More info: Instagram | vk.com | x.com | patreon.com | gudim.threadless.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

“Yes, But”: 27 Thought-Provoking Illustrations Showcasing Society’s Most Common Contradictions (New Pics)

_yes_but Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST

When we reached out to Gudim, we asked him about his work to gain insights into the idea generation and creative process behind the “Yes, But” comics. First, he shared where his inspiration for the new strips comes from: "I’m always observing the world around me, taking note of interesting or paradoxical situations that I encounter. These observations often serve as the basis for my comics. As for my work environment, I can create pretty much anywhere as long as it's peaceful and I have the mental space to focus."
RELATED:
    #2

    “Yes, But”: 27 Thought-Provoking Illustrations Showcasing Society’s Most Common Contradictions (New Pics)

    _yes_but Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    “Yes, But”: 27 Thought-Provoking Illustrations Showcasing Society’s Most Common Contradictions (New Pics)

    _yes_but Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anton continued, modestly noting that he doesn't come up with anything special; the ideas simply come to him on their own. He said: "It means that the topic has not exhausted itself and the format itself has a wide interpretation, which almost does not restrain my creative impulses."
    #4

    “Yes, But”: 27 Thought-Provoking Illustrations Showcasing Society’s Most Common Contradictions (New Pics)

    _yes_but Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    “Yes, But”: 27 Thought-Provoking Illustrations Showcasing Society’s Most Common Contradictions (New Pics)

    _yes_but Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    We were also curious about whether the artist has faced any challenges, such as criticism from individuals following his work online, and we learned that: “Criticism is part of being a creative individual, especially when your work is shared on such a vast platform. I view every critique as an opportunity to grow and improve. However, it's crucial to distinguish between constructive criticism and simple negativity. If the critique is meaningful, it could potentially influence my future work, but I won't alter my style just due to personal dislike."
    #6

    “Yes, But”: 27 Thought-Provoking Illustrations Showcasing Society’s Most Common Contradictions (New Pics)

    _yes_but Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ajshipway23 avatar
    AJay
    AJay
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love it when this happens. Two artworks and only put the effort into making one of them. As long as it leaks onto more paper and not tablecloth that is.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #7

    “Yes, But”: 27 Thought-Provoking Illustrations Showcasing Society’s Most Common Contradictions (New Pics)

    _yes_but Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Finally, Gudim admitted that there are still many topics he hasn’t touched upon in his series yet, but he definitely has a list of things he’d like to feature in his upcoming comics. He added: “Given the endless stream of contradictions and absurdities in our lives, there's no shortage of subjects to cover. However, I prefer to keep my plans under wraps. The surprise element of my comics, I believe, contributes to their appeal."
    #8

    “Yes, But”: 27 Thought-Provoking Illustrations Showcasing Society’s Most Common Contradictions (New Pics)

    _yes_but Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    caiusvanslooten avatar
    a piece of toast
    a piece of toast
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hate to hurt any insect, however I make an exception for anything that sucks blood

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    “Yes, But”: 27 Thought-Provoking Illustrations Showcasing Society’s Most Common Contradictions (New Pics)

    _yes_but Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    “Yes, But”: 27 Thought-Provoking Illustrations Showcasing Society’s Most Common Contradictions (New Pics)

    _yes_but Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    “Yes, But”: 27 Thought-Provoking Illustrations Showcasing Society’s Most Common Contradictions (New Pics)

    _yes_but Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    “Yes, But”: 27 Thought-Provoking Illustrations Showcasing Society’s Most Common Contradictions (New Pics)

    _yes_but Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    caiusvanslooten avatar
    a piece of toast
    a piece of toast
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #13

    “Yes, But”: 27 Thought-Provoking Illustrations Showcasing Society’s Most Common Contradictions (New Pics)

    _yes_but Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #14

    “Yes, But”: 27 Thought-Provoking Illustrations Showcasing Society’s Most Common Contradictions (New Pics)

    _yes_but Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    “Yes, But”: 27 Thought-Provoking Illustrations Showcasing Society’s Most Common Contradictions (New Pics)

    _yes_but Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    “Yes, But”: 27 Thought-Provoking Illustrations Showcasing Society’s Most Common Contradictions (New Pics)

    _yes_but Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    “Yes, But”: 27 Thought-Provoking Illustrations Showcasing Society’s Most Common Contradictions (New Pics)

    _yes_but Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    “Yes, But”: 27 Thought-Provoking Illustrations Showcasing Society’s Most Common Contradictions (New Pics)

    _yes_but Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    “Yes, But”: 27 Thought-Provoking Illustrations Showcasing Society’s Most Common Contradictions (New Pics)

    _yes_but Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    “Yes, But”: 27 Thought-Provoking Illustrations Showcasing Society’s Most Common Contradictions (New Pics)

    _yes_but Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    “Yes, But”: 27 Thought-Provoking Illustrations Showcasing Society’s Most Common Contradictions (New Pics)

    _yes_but Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    emmastowe1986 avatar
    Emma S
    Emma S
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Reminds me of the Manchester United 'fans' who left the stadium in a huff because Coventry scored against them, and then were all trying to desperately run back in when the goal was disallowed for being offside.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #22

    “Yes, But”: 27 Thought-Provoking Illustrations Showcasing Society’s Most Common Contradictions (New Pics)

    _yes_but Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    “Yes, But”: 27 Thought-Provoking Illustrations Showcasing Society’s Most Common Contradictions (New Pics)

    _yes_but Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    “Yes, But”: 27 Thought-Provoking Illustrations Showcasing Society’s Most Common Contradictions (New Pics)

    _yes_but Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    “Yes, But”: 27 Thought-Provoking Illustrations Showcasing Society’s Most Common Contradictions (New Pics)

    _yes_but Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    emmastowe1986 avatar
    Emma S
    Emma S
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    British weather. Scorching when you're at work and then guaranteed rain on weekends and bank holidays Mondays.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #26

    “Yes, But”: 27 Thought-Provoking Illustrations Showcasing Society’s Most Common Contradictions (New Pics)

    _yes_but Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!