Anton Gudim is back on Bored Panda with his brilliant "Yes, But" comics. We’re pretty sure neither the artist nor his series needs any introduction, but if this is your first time encountering his work, we’re very glad to have you here and we’re sure you’ll stay for longer. We definitely advise you to catch up on our previous publications showcasing Anton's earlier strips.
As a brief introduction, if you don’t know this artist, you are about to explore some of the most on-point comics, relatable to all of us, that present various examples of human contradictory nature and the common things that surround us every day, which we often don’t pay much attention to. Well, now it’s time to realize some of the obvious things we do. Scroll down to discover the most recent works by "Yes, But" and to read more about its creator.
When we reached out to Gudim, we asked him about his work to gain insights into the idea generation and creative process behind the “Yes, But” comics. First, he shared where his inspiration for the new strips comes from: "I’m always observing the world around me, taking note of interesting or paradoxical situations that I encounter. These observations often serve as the basis for my comics. As for my work environment, I can create pretty much anywhere as long as it's peaceful and I have the mental space to focus."
Anton continued, modestly noting that he doesn't come up with anything special; the ideas simply come to him on their own. He said: "It means that the topic has not exhausted itself and the format itself has a wide interpretation, which almost does not restrain my creative impulses."
We were also curious about whether the artist has faced any challenges, such as criticism from individuals following his work online, and we learned that: “Criticism is part of being a creative individual, especially when your work is shared on such a vast platform. I view every critique as an opportunity to grow and improve. However, it's crucial to distinguish between constructive criticism and simple negativity. If the critique is meaningful, it could potentially influence my future work, but I won't alter my style just due to personal dislike."
Finally, Gudim admitted that there are still many topics he hasn’t touched upon in his series yet, but he definitely has a list of things he’d like to feature in his upcoming comics. He added: “Given the endless stream of contradictions and absurdities in our lives, there's no shortage of subjects to cover. However, I prefer to keep my plans under wraps. The surprise element of my comics, I believe, contributes to their appeal."
