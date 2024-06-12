ADVERTISEMENT

Anton Gudim is back on Bored Panda with his brilliant "Yes, But" comics. We’re pretty sure neither the artist nor his series needs any introduction, but if this is your first time encountering his work, we’re very glad to have you here and we’re sure you’ll stay for longer. We definitely advise you to catch up on our previous publications showcasing Anton's earlier strips.



As a brief introduction, if you don’t know this artist, you are about to explore some of the most on-point comics, relatable to all of us, that present various examples of human contradictory nature and the common things that surround us every day, which we often don’t pay much attention to. Well, now it’s time to realize some of the obvious things we do. Scroll down to discover the most recent works by "Yes, But" and to read more about its creator.



More info: Instagram | vk.com | x.com | patreon.com | gudim.threadless.com