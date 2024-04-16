The artist consistently makes new comics and seems to never run out of ideas and energy. Gudim shared how many comics he creates on a weekly basis.

“A few years ago, I would have answered: about 2 comics a week, but now the situation is a little different. I have a second project (Yes, But (you could see it)), I still get commissions for commercial illustrations, and I also do some of my drawings in animation form (and since I have little to no animation skills, this process can take several days). Given all this, my answer would be almost every day. I draw something almost every day, I don't have clear days off, even during the holidays. I can draw something on the plane or in the hotel room. I can’t say that this rhythm is tiring because I feel that I can stop at any moment, but if I don’t draw for 1-2 days, I already want to draw again,” shared with his obsession comic artist Gudim.