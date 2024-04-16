9Kviews
“Yes, But”: 28 Thought-Provoking Illustrations Showcasing Society’s Most Common Contradictions (New Pics)
Welcome back to the "Yes, But" universe, also known as our reality, since all of these hilarious comics are inspired by none other but our daily contradictions.
Anton Gudim continues to consistently create the illustrative two-panel comics that we all know and love by now. From thought-provoking to absurd, this creator will never cease to amaze us with his unique ideas captured in such a simple yet effective manner. So, without further ado, let's take a look at Gudim's newest releases!
More info: Instagram | vk.com | twitter.com | patreon.com | gudim.threadless.com
This post may include affiliate links.
I feel like this should be all social media, not just tik Tok
This Moscow-based artist continues growing his fan base on social media platforms and now has over 1.4 million followers on Instagram alone. Gudim shared how it makes the artist feel that his account grows so rapidly.
“My comics are about what I see around me, about incidents from my life, about observations, and given that my life cannot be called "unusual", so I'm not surprised that many people face the same problems or situations. It's also very nice to see when you're not alone and when people around the world can feel the same way,” shared Gudim.
The artist consistently makes new comics and seems to never run out of ideas and energy. Gudim shared how many comics he creates on a weekly basis.
“A few years ago, I would have answered: about 2 comics a week, but now the situation is a little different. I have a second project (Yes, But (you could see it)), I still get commissions for commercial illustrations, and I also do some of my drawings in animation form (and since I have little to no animation skills, this process can take several days). Given all this, my answer would be almost every day. I draw something almost every day, I don't have clear days off, even during the holidays. I can draw something on the plane or in the hotel room. I can’t say that this rhythm is tiring because I feel that I can stop at any moment, but if I don’t draw for 1-2 days, I already want to draw again,” shared with his obsession comic artist Gudim.
Now I'm wonder, why they name it Miss universe whereas we just live in one planet
"Lil Big Money" Is one of the best parody names I've heard.
Gudim is very grateful for his fans all over the platforms. He also shared this message with the Pandas: “I hope that you will not be too critical of what I do. Although, perhaps, the Internet was created specifically for this. Comics/drawings/creativity is as much a part of our life as trees, sky, and birds, and I really like being inside it. All I want is to invite you to the world that I created, and maybe it will give you a little joy, distract you from problems, maybe make you think, or inspire you to some kind of your own creativity. Thank you for your time!”
Bullfighting goes beyond cruelty and cowardice. Just because it's wrapped up in a country's "culture" doesn't make it right and doesn't protect it. Slavery was once wrapped up in Africa's culture.
Don't forget turning the music down to concentrate.
I don't get this one? edit: ohhhh I get it now. that makes a lot of sense. thanks pandas!
Famous society beauty to famous wit: we should mate, imagine a child with my looks and your brain. Ah madam but what if it were the other way round...
You can get vegan equivalents to those whipped cream toppings. I have to use those. They don't contain lactose
It's almost like pedestrians can't kill someone just because they bump into them and aren't going 50 mph
It's not enough to love. Sometimes love needs to fight. NYC is becoming what it is today because those in charge stopped caring about their own citizens.
Everyone have their own reason/motive...maybe they not comfortable enough to share ride or different workplace etc
Yes, this is how thinking works, don't know what to say about the guy in the green shirt, but the red guy knows and the guy in the hoodie decided he could wait a little longer.
Every time I see these comics, I post the same thing. They all sound like they were written by a 12 year old who is going through an edgy phase of hating society. Ridiculous, trying to depict controversies that don't exist.
There are perhaps one or two that are relevant, but for the rest I completely agree with you.Load More Replies...
Some of them wouldve been great... If they were written as jokes
NO WAY THESE MAKE SOOOO MUCH SENSE!!! I HAD NOOO IDEA THAT SPEED BUMPS AFFECT GREEN LIGHTS!!!! but fr these make no sense and don't seem like things necessary to be pointed out.
Every time I see these comics, I post the same thing. They all sound like they were written by a 12 year old who is going through an edgy phase of hating society. Ridiculous, trying to depict controversies that don't exist.
There are perhaps one or two that are relevant, but for the rest I completely agree with you.Load More Replies...
Some of them wouldve been great... If they were written as jokes
NO WAY THESE MAKE SOOOO MUCH SENSE!!! I HAD NOOO IDEA THAT SPEED BUMPS AFFECT GREEN LIGHTS!!!! but fr these make no sense and don't seem like things necessary to be pointed out.