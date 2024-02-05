ADVERTISEMENT

Observational comedy has always been and will forever be appealing. Therefore, it's no wonder that Anton Gudim's hilarious comic series "Yes, But" continues to maintain relevance as our society is doomed to contradict itself.

If you have been living under a rock and haven't seen any of Gudim's work, well, then you are in for a treat! The artist uses a funny comic format of two panels where he illustrates the most common contradictory everyday life moments and adds simple yet powerful words - "yes, but".

So, if you yourself ever come across a mind-boggling contradiction, make sure to capture it and send it to the artist as he shares people's findings in his Instagram stories!

More info: Instagram | vk.com | twitter.com | patreon.com | gudim.threadless.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

29 “Yes But” Comics That Show The Same Situation From Two Opposite Sides (New Pics)

_yes_but Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

29 “Yes But” Comics That Show The Same Situation From Two Opposite Sides (New Pics)

_yes_but Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

29 “Yes But” Comics That Show The Same Situation From Two Opposite Sides (New Pics)

_yes_but Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

29 “Yes But” Comics That Show The Same Situation From Two Opposite Sides (New Pics)

_yes_but Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

29 “Yes But” Comics That Show The Same Situation From Two Opposite Sides (New Pics)

_yes_but Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

29 “Yes But” Comics That Show The Same Situation From Two Opposite Sides (New Pics)

_yes_but Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

29 “Yes But” Comics That Show The Same Situation From Two Opposite Sides (New Pics)

_yes_but Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

29 “Yes But” Comics That Show The Same Situation From Two Opposite Sides (New Pics)

_yes_but Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

29 “Yes But” Comics That Show The Same Situation From Two Opposite Sides (New Pics)

_yes_but Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

29 “Yes But” Comics That Show The Same Situation From Two Opposite Sides (New Pics)

_yes_but Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

29 “Yes But” Comics That Show The Same Situation From Two Opposite Sides (New Pics)

_yes_but Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

29 “Yes But” Comics That Show The Same Situation From Two Opposite Sides (New Pics)

_yes_but Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

29 “Yes But” Comics That Show The Same Situation From Two Opposite Sides (New Pics)

_yes_but Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

29 “Yes But” Comics That Show The Same Situation From Two Opposite Sides (New Pics)

_yes_but Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

29 “Yes But” Comics That Show The Same Situation From Two Opposite Sides (New Pics)

_yes_but Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

29 “Yes But” Comics That Show The Same Situation From Two Opposite Sides (New Pics)

_yes_but Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

29 “Yes But” Comics That Show The Same Situation From Two Opposite Sides (New Pics)

_yes_but Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#18

29 “Yes But” Comics That Show The Same Situation From Two Opposite Sides (New Pics)

_yes_but Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#19

29 “Yes But” Comics That Show The Same Situation From Two Opposite Sides (New Pics)

_yes_but Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#20

29 “Yes But” Comics That Show The Same Situation From Two Opposite Sides (New Pics)

_yes_but Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

29 “Yes But” Comics That Show The Same Situation From Two Opposite Sides (New Pics)

_yes_but Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#22

29 “Yes But” Comics That Show The Same Situation From Two Opposite Sides (New Pics)

_yes_but Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#23

29 “Yes But” Comics That Show The Same Situation From Two Opposite Sides (New Pics)

_yes_but Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#24

29 “Yes But” Comics That Show The Same Situation From Two Opposite Sides (New Pics)

_yes_but Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

29 “Yes But” Comics That Show The Same Situation From Two Opposite Sides (New Pics)

_yes_but Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

29 “Yes But” Comics That Show The Same Situation From Two Opposite Sides (New Pics)

_yes_but Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!