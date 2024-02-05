ADVERTISEMENT

Observational comedy has always been and will forever be appealing. Therefore, it's no wonder that Anton Gudim's hilarious comic series "Yes, But" continues to maintain relevance as our society is doomed to contradict itself.

If you have been living under a rock and haven't seen any of Gudim's work, well, then you are in for a treat! The artist uses a funny comic format of two panels where he illustrates the most common contradictory everyday life moments and adds simple yet powerful words - "yes, but".

So, if you yourself ever come across a mind-boggling contradiction, make sure to capture it and send it to the artist as he shares people's findings in his Instagram stories!

