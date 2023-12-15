ADVERTISEMENT

Guess who's back on Bored Panda? Yes, it's no other than Anton Gudim, and he's bringing along a brand-new set of "Yes, But" comics.

Known for his minimalist style and accurate observations on life, Gudim's work illustrates the complexities of everyday situations. They're a blend of humor and truth and we can't get enough of them! Whether you know Gudim's work or just discovered the "YES, BUT" series, this post is here to make you laugh and think.

Scroll down to explore the quirky and relatable scenarios illustrated by Anton Gudim! Don't forget to upvote your favorite ones and share your thoughts in the comments. Have you experienced any "Yes, But" situations?

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | patreon.com | gudim.threadless.com