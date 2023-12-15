In His Series “Yes, But” This Illustrator Explores The Irony Of Our Daily Contradictions (26 New Pics)
Guess who's back on Bored Panda? Yes, it's no other than Anton Gudim, and he's bringing along a brand-new set of "Yes, But" comics.
Known for his minimalist style and accurate observations on life, Gudim's work illustrates the complexities of everyday situations. They're a blend of humor and truth and we can't get enough of them! Whether you know Gudim's work or just discovered the "YES, BUT" series, this post is here to make you laugh and think.
Scroll down to explore the quirky and relatable scenarios illustrated by Anton Gudim! Don't forget to upvote your favorite ones and share your thoughts in the comments. Have you experienced any "Yes, But" situations?
More info: Instagram | twitter.com | patreon.com | gudim.threadless.com
Gudim shared that drawing wasn't his main job for a long time. He went to a technical university because he was good at math, which is why his drawings might seem very precise and not very emotional.
After graduating, he worked as an engineer, changed jobs, and improved in his career. However, he often felt bored and unsatisfied with his life. That's when he realized he wanted to go back to the hobbies he enjoyed as a child but with a more mature perspective.
Constantly observing the world, Gudim notes intriguing or paradoxical moments that become the inspiration for his comics. Regarding his creative space, the artist told us that he finds peace in any calm environment where he can delve into his thoughts and ideas.
Um, yeah...Just what the heck is shown on the television? Looks kinda like Avatar...with 3 legs?... hung like a Clydesdale?
I don’t get it? Is it covering the size? Because usually it’s printed on the label as well?
As a person who always sits with her foot up, this was always my favorite seat of the bus.
I don’t get this one? He’s going to become a punk once he starts losing his hair??