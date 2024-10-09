ADVERTISEMENT

Nadia Tolstoy is an artist from Stockholm who illustrates wordplay into fun doodles that she calls "Surrealians." Her works have been featured many times on Bored Panda before, and today, we would like to share her latest ones!

"Surrealians" blend puns, humor, and surrealism. The artist is inviting you to see extra layers of words by twisting them and complementing them with cute doodles. As Nadia previously shared, she creates these drawings simply because they make her smile. So, our only hope is that they will make you smile as well!

More info: Instagram | surrealians.com | x.com