Okay, so while an exact definition of art exists - an expression of human imagination and skill to be regarded for beauty or emotional impact - it does not necessarily help us truly understand it. In some cases, the deal with art is as obvious as can be, but come modern times, the definition has become all muddled up and absolutely unclear. And while these art jokes that we’ve gathered here might not make the understanding of art any easier, they will surely poke some fun at our collective misunderstandings and the deal with art as a whole. So, paintbrushes down - time to read some jokes on art.

As far as various sophisticated jokes go, these jokes about art just take the cake. They are, after all, digging deeper into our creative side that evokes various musings on fun things like problems with a vivid imagination (or the lack thereof), the human psyche, and the impact of emotions on our daily lives. In other words, these funny jokes about art are hilarious on the surface but rather deep on the inside. But, be as it may, they are still just jokes, so you should definitely take them with a grain of salt.

So, ready to check out our selection of cool jokes about art? If so, then scroll on down below! Once you are there, be sure to give the best jokes your vote and after that, share this article with your friends.

#1

What do you call the model used for body painting?

Ms Paint.

#2

It's amazing that Leonardo da Vinci could paint and invent and still find time to be a crime-fighting turtle.

#3

I used to do fine arts, until I decided I didn’t like the arts.

Now I’m doing just fine.

#4

What sound does a dog that’s really into art make?

He doesn’t bark. He bauhaus.

#5

How can an artist fill in a CV?

Drawing from experience.

#6

What is it called when someone is hanging out by the wall?

Art.

#7

What do you call a sculptor that loves to get high?

A stoner.

#8

What kind of shoes do artists wear?

Sketchers.

#9

A friend of mine is drawing realistic pictures of the Ford F-150.

He is a pickup artist.

#10

How do you get an arts major off your doorstep?

Pay for the pizza.

#11

What do you call a painter that loves running through the grass?

Jackson Frolic.

#12

How many surrealist painters does it take to change a lightbulb?

A fish!

#13

How well did Jackson Pollock do in art class?

He passed it with flying colors.

#14

Whenever my artistic girlfriend is sad, I let her draw things on my body...

I gave her a shoulder to crayon.

#15

What happens when a painter fails to finish his joke?

Sketch Comedy.

#16

Who’s the king of the pencil case?

The ruler.

#17

One time Lucy tried to paint the sky, but she blue it.

#18

What did the artist feel like when he first visited the Louvre museum?

It was Louvre at first sight.

#19

Why did Van Gogh become a painter?

Because he didn’t have an ear for music.

#20

How many artists does it take to change a light bulb?

Ten. One to change it, and nine to reassure him about how good it looks.

#21

What do pirates do in their free time?

They make Arrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrt.

#22

Why does everyone usually paint Easter eggs?

Because it is much easier than wallpapering them.

#23

What does a momma color wheel say to a baby color wheel?

Don’t use that tone with me.

#24

I asked my art teacher how to draw people.

He suggested I work on my personality.

#25

Where do vampires go to buy their art supplies?

Pencilvania.

#26

The artist shouldn’t have taken that sculpture for granite, now it’s stone-cold.

#27

Why was the worlds greatest painter's wardrobe so small?

He only ever needed one coat.

#28

Isn't it annoying when engineering students call themselves engineers?

It's stupid. You don't hear medical students calling themselves doctors or art students calling themselves baristas.

#29

My older brother always tore the last pages of my comic books, and never told me why.

I had to draw my own conclusions.

#30

What is a seal's favorite subject?

Art Art Art Art!!!

#31

My friend was a struggling artist until he decided to just do sculptures.

He made over six figures last year.

#32

Took my kid to a classical music concert, It was a disaster.

Way too much sax and violins.

#33

I photograph my pimples. Is zit art?

#34

Did you see the display of still-life art?

It was not at all moving.

#35

How does an artist get around?

Well quite easel-y.

#36

Artists on the internet are so uncreative, like get over it, someone else has already called theirs Untitled.

#37

What do you tell a painter who just had a breakup?

Brush it off.

#38

What is Picasso's favorite gaming console?

Game cubism.

#39

What’s the hardest line to draw in a hospital?

A FLATLINE!

#40

Artists are just children who refused to put down their crayons.

#41

What’s the difference between an Engineering student and an Arts student when tying their shoes?

The art student gets a mark for it.

#42

My wife makes art by spending hours painting dots on a canvas to create shapes, she calls it modern art.

I think it’s pointillist.

#43

Caught my girlfriend kissing an abstract artist.

They said, "it's not what it looks like."

#44

When Michelangelo finally painted the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel, what did he say?

I have got you covered.

#45

What should you do if you find art imprisoned?

You have to Freda art.

#46

Which famous painting is always sad?

The Moaning Lisa.

#47

When should you fix a painting?

When it is Baroque.

#48

What is Salvador Dali's favorite thing to eat for breakfast?

A bowl of surreal.

#49

What did the frustrated painter say to his wall?

I'll plaster you if you crack anymore!

#50

What do you get if you cross a painter with a boxer?

Muhammad Dali.

#51

Where is the best place to go if you want to watch people with art degrees while they’re working?

Wal-mart.

#52

When the two artists had an argument, they decided to call it a draw.

#53

Did you hear about the artist that always took things too far?

She didn’t know where to draw the line.

#54

Which animals are famous painters?

Pablo Pig-caso and Vincent van Goat!

#55

Why was the artist afraid he might go to jail?

Because he’d been framed!

#56

My art teacher said my self-portrait looked horrible.

However, she did say it was extremely realistic and lifelike.

#57

How come you can’t trust an artist?

Because they’re sketchy… a bit shady… and they might try to frame you.

#58

Why can you never make out when a painter is sad?

They mask it well.

#59

Why can mathematicians never become painters?

Their art is derivative.

#60

Why is it hard to talk to an abstract painter?

They never go into detail.

#61

Why did the painter butter his toast with his fingers?

To feel its texture.

#62

How does a painter fight?

He challenges his rival to a doodle.

#63

I saw a graffiti artist spraying a police station in a thick font.

Now that is bold.

#64

What has three legs and four arms?

My son's terrible drawing of a snake.

#65

It's amazing that the ancient Greek sculptors made statues without arms.

I mean, how did they hold the tools?

#66

I was listening to classical music really loudly the other day when suddenly... my speakers Baroque.

#67

When I’m older and can afford it, I want to commission an artist to make a bust of me

But that’s getting a head of myself.

#68

Where does a cow hang his paintings?

In a mooooseum.

#69

Why did the artist frequently visit the bathroom?

Because when you gotta Gogh, you gotta Gogh.

#70

How do unsuccessful painters pass away?

Art failure.

#71

I made a quick drawing of a dark alleyway yesterday.

It’s a very sketchy place.

#72

How did the art student make a million dollar work of art?

He started with 2 million.

#73

What's the difference between an art student and a table?

A table can support itself.

#74

Why are most artists struggling with finances?

Because they have no Monet.

#75

What did the Italian painter who loved spice buy?

He boughtachili.

#76

What happened when a ship carrying red paint collided with a ship carrying blue paint?

Both crews were marooned.

#77

I failed my art exam using the wrong pencil… I guess it wasn’t 2b.

#78

In what state is a painter’s house usually in?

Work-in-progress.

#79

What was the artist’s favorite swimming stroke?

The brushstroke.

#80

How did one artist say hello to another artist?

Yellow!

#81

The artist told the dentist, “Matisse hurt!”

#82

What is Earth without “art” in it?

“Eh…”

#83

What is it called when someone mislabels a color?

False ac-hue-sation.

#84

The artist wasn’t happy when it was time to face the mosaic.

#85

When you’re colorblind in an art gallery, everything is a pigment of imagination.

#86

How did Leonardo Da Vinci never go hungry at night?

He just painted The Last Supper.

#87

Purchased some graffiti-proof paint.

It’s unremarkable.

#88

Salvador Dali walks into a fish and orders a pint of stamps.

The barman says, “Why the bicycle wheel?”

#89

What’s an Etch-A-Sketch artists’ worst nightmare?

An earthquake.

#90

Do you know why the artist add sugar to his paint?

To make it more palatable.

#91

Which painter had the most bubbly personality?

Philippe de Champaigne.

#92

The bald artist painted rabbits on his head. He thought it would look like hares.

#93

What degree do you need to write parking tickets?

Fine Arts.

#94

Art Teacher: "Why are you staring at an empty piece of paper?"

"I'm drawing a blank."

#95

How can you work to improve your 3D drawings into 4D drawings?

It just takes time.

#96

I ripped my drawing as it looked bad.

The guy I drew the tattoo for was horrified.

#97

Why do pencils shave?

To look sharp.

#98

What does the art thief say?

Give me all your monet.

#99

Why did the investor buy art?

For art appreciation.

#100

There is a hostile atmosphere in the Picasso exhibit. A lot of side-eye.

#101

Why did the art thief’s van run out of gas as he drove away from the museum?

Because he had no Monet to buy Degas to make the Van Gogh.

#102

Did you hear about the painter who was hospitalized?

The doctors say it was due to too many strokes.

#103

What does a painter do when he gets cold?

He puts on another coat.

