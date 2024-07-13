One netizen was wondering the same thing, perhaps, when they decided to ask : "What's the wildest reason you've ever heard for someone calling off their wedding ?" Former wedding guests came through with the most absurd, hilarious, and even heartbreaking stories imaginable. Over 2,000 people shared their stories, and you can read the most memorable ones below!

The engagement ring is on the finger, the catering is already booked, the wedding cakes have been tasted, and even the guests have received their invitations. But something suddenly goes wrong and the wedding is no more. Interestingly, this happens quite often. OMG Hitched reports that 20% of all weddings get called off after the engagement. But what can be the reasons?

#1 Wedding was called off the same day because the bride had just had a baby that night and she did not know she was pregnant.

The groom was not the father.

#2 My grandma’s twin sister kept the wedding date, but switched grooms! Her sweetheart was thought to be lost at war, and he miraculously showed up over a year later, 2 weeks before she was due to marry another guy. My grandma (who was maid of honour) had to stand on the steps of the church and turn away guests of the first groom who hadn’t gotten the word. Many of them didn’t know that the bride had a twin, so they thought my grandma WAS her sister, standing there in a formal dress with a bouquet, claiming that the wedding was cancelled.



They’re 97 now and she still gets MAD at her sister when the topic comes up.

#3 Maybe more smart than crazy. But a friend called off her wedding a month before it was supposed to happen. They had dated for around 7 years or so. Everything was arranged and paid for, etc. She found out that her fiance was stealing money from her bank account and using it to gamble. She called her bank to investigate missing funds and they had pictures of him at the atm. She sold her dress on ebay and gave the engagement ring back to his best friend because it turns out the best friend was the one who had paid for it. About 3 years later she ends up marrying the best friend. I think she made a wise decision.

#4 A woman in my small town called off her wedding because she wanted it outside near some lilac bushes but that year they were late in blooming. She had a meltdown the day before the wedding.



Her fiance had second thoughts after that and broke the engagement.

#5 The bride ran away with the groom's father.



My cousin was in the bridal party. She hosted the bridal shower and spent a fortune on it, and the very expensive bridesmaid dress the bride demanded, only for the bride to elope with her future father in law the night before. My cousin was spitting feathers.

#6 Childhood best friend cancelled her wedding due to mercury being in retrograde on the planned date. Said she couldn’t have that kind of negativity in her life.

#7 A friend of a friend was engaged but they decided to end it when a fortune teller told her the couple had been siblings in a previous life. The weird part is it seems likely they don’t believe that but felt it sounded more reasonable than their real reasons.

#8 Called mine off after my ex-fiancé ghosted me. I thought it was because I found out about his [substance] addiction. A few months later, his mom posted a pic on FB of him and a girl I'd never seen in my life, and their newborn baby.

#9 A bird took a little s**t on the brides dress, she went mental and canceled the whole thing off.

#10 Going back around 10 years ago, I called my (now former) mate to ask him what he and the misses wanted for a wedding present as they didn’t have a registry; turns out I called in the middle of my mate calling off the wedding. He showed up to my place soon after to get some sympathy over it, but I ended up kicking him out and cutting him off entirely as soon as I found out why he called it off.



Turns out and he gave her a list of “rules” to follow once they got married. Some of the rules included:



-must drop out of uni

-not allowed to work

-no friends unless he approved of them first

-no contact with any males

-no having her family over

-must have full responsibility over all cooking, cleaning, shopping and laundry

-no social media on her phone, only allowed on her computer so he could monitor it

-must fully immerse in the 1950s housewife lifestyle and mindset.

-must be okay with him engaging in extramarital activities





She dodged a major bullet. Last I heard from him, he got fired for hotboxing in the company car on his work break, and lost his license the same day for the same reason. She’s thriving.



EDIT: just remembered another rule! No having a separate bank account.

#11 Not wild, just sad. Couple planned a wedding and I was going to play for the ceremony, then a couple of months later I got a call from the vicar saying she's been diagnosed with cancer and they want to put it forward until only a few weeks time.



She didn't even make it that long. The wedding day was when they held her funeral.

#12 I had a regular at one of the bars I worked that claimed she called off her wedding a week before because, and this is a quote “he ripped an extremely smelly fart while we were in bed. Ruined the whole thing for me”



Now she was also a middle aged alcoholic who wasn’t living her best life, so I take it with a grain of salt, but then again if there ever was a type to call off a whole wedding last minute over something that minor and stupid it’d be that type I guess.

#13 Canceled the wedding because he was catholic and she was protestant and they decided to have two ceremonies one at her church and one at his but could not agree on which one would be first.





Probably for the best if they couldn't even compromise on the wedding I hate to think the challenges they would have faced once kids were brought into the mix.

#14 My friend decided that he was gay the week of the wedding. He's now married to his best man, and it's a big joke among the rest of us... as in, I guess he really was the "**best man"** lol.



Every one of us, except him, knew he was gay since high school 30 years ago. It's so great that he's out now, he's so happy.



HIs fiancé went to his wedding, and he went to hers, so, it all worked out.

#15 I was going to be a guest at a wedding and found out it was canceled 2 weeks before the date. The bride found out that the groom had gotten a significant discount on the price of the venue and she was insanely angry that anything at her wedding cost less than premium.





Keep in mind, this was her dream venue that she had chosen. She was just mad that her fiancé was “cheap”. Or something.





I was never super close to either of them, but the last I heard they never ended up getting married.

#16 Oh, this one is a doozy. So, a friend of mine was all set to get married—venue booked, flowers arranged, the whole nine yards. A week before the wedding, her fiancé suddenly called it off with the most unexpected explanation. He claimed that he had been receiving "psychic visions" from his future self. According to him, these visions were warning him that on their wedding day, there would be a freak accident involving a runaway llama that would somehow end up destroying the entire reception.



At first, everyone thought it was just cold feet manifesting bizarrely. But he was dead serious. He even went as far as consulting with three different psychics to validate his premonition. To top it all off, he started obsessively researching llama sanctuaries and farms within a hundred-mile radius to back up his claims. My friend was heartbroken but couldn't see herself marrying someone so convinced that their future together would be torn apart by a rogue llama.



In the end, she moved on and found someone new, and as far as I know, there haven’t been any reports of llama-related wedding disasters in our area—yet.

#17 I heard of someone who called off his wedding because of a fortune cookie. No joke. Before the wedding, he went out for Chinese food. After dinner, He cracked open a fortune cookie that read, "A hasty marriage brings regret."



He started overanalyzing everything about his relationship and freaking out about getting married too quickly. By the end of the week, he was convinced the cookie was a sign and called off the wedding.

#18 Wildest? Bride was caught in bed with her stepbrother the morning of her wedding. I don't know all the details, but it was apparently an ongoing thing between the two of them. Her maid of honor caught them and was so grossed out by it that she called the groom and texted him a picture.



Not only did that wedding NOT happen, but the fallout also ended her moms 20+ year marriage to her stepdad.

#19 Someome very close to me had to cancel the wedding when her fiancee told her that he wanted to have kids with someone of his own race, and that he did not think that she would not be a good parent to biracial children. I mean, that's his choice, but it's kinda weird that he suddenly realized that she is white six years into the relationship.

#20 It was called off the day before due to homosexuality. This was in 1999. They were both gay and were getting married for appearances. In retrospect, it's amazing how much things have changed in just 25 years. At the time, being gay was a serious persistent risk to one's personal safety, professional opportunities and often personal relationships. At the last minute, she decided that she couldn't go through with it.



Happy ending though, they're both currently living their best lives and America is doing a much improved, if still imperfect, job of not obstructing that. He just celebrated the fourth anniversary of his marriage to a wonderful man.

#21 Brides mom was stabbed.

#22 One friend's fiancé confessed he was only marrying her for a green card. Another friend canceled because she found out her partner had a secret gambling addiction.

#23 A Mormon I knew canceled his wedding the night before. Both of their families had flown in and spent loads of money for this destination wedding. She had gotten on birth control shortly before their wedding and they got in a big argument with him claiming that she was a completely different person on birth control and he didn't want to marry her. They called the wedding off. He told me later that they actually were still good friends and got along great after all the stress of wedding planning. He often thought about pursuing a relationship again but their families had grown so resentful after the failed wedding that it just wasn't worth it.

#24 A friend of a friend called off her wedding because her stomach was upset. This happened the morning of, after a ton of guests from out of town traveled to our city to come to the wedding.



When asked by a groomsman if maybe she could talk some Imodium and see how she is before calling it off, the groom acted super offended at the suggestion.



This guy absolutely babies this woman. No one in the friend group liked her that much in the first place, and this really put the nail in the coffin.

#25 The groom (and some of his family) was arrested by the FBI for running a child abuse material ring.



The bride had no idea, but, of course called it off immediately.

#26 Ready? They turned out to be half-siblings from a co-ed/professor affair, at her university, The affair was found out after a 23 and Me DNA test which was taken just for fun. 2 weeks before the wedding.



The university was 1200 miles from their small town, and what are the odds that of 335 million people in the US, she would meet and fall in love with her half brother??





This happened to an extended family member.



Short Version:



A couple had dated for 2 years in high school and graduated in 1983. She went away to college, while he stayed back in the small town working in the family business.



They had maintained a relationship, and during the summer before her senior year she found that she was pregnant. Only problem is was it wasn't the boyfriends baby. She had had a fling with her professor and got pregnant from him. (1986)



She told no one, and stayed at college 1200 miles from home for the entire senior year including the summer before her senior year, and after her senior year saying she was working on degree related things.



Shortly before graduation she gave birth and put the baby up for adoption. Apparently the baby boy was adopted in the university town where she gave birth.



After graduation, she came back home to the small town and she and her high school sweetheart got married and lived happily ever after. They had a daughter in 1988.



Their daughter graduated from high school and went away to the same university as her mother, met a guy at school, who was a few years older, and eventually they became engaged.



As the wedding date neared, and because he was adopted, they thought it would be a good idea to take a genetic test to rule out any gene issues- and also did a 23 and me test.



They planned a wedding and as the date approached they went through all the steps including planning and paying for various things, the venue, caterer, etc.



HIS genetic test came back with a direct match with the girl's mother and a half-sibling match for his girlfriend, which puzzled everyone, since he was from across the country. And 23 and me's database revealed the name of another half sibling who had the last name of the professor. (his other son with his wife).



The mom had to reveal the truth, that she had a 6 week relationship with a married professor, and found out later that she was pregnant. She had a baby that she told no one about.



The family found out 2 weeks before the wedding. Eventually they reconciled, but it did put a huge strain on the marriage. The daughter and her fiance were devastated, and in all the turmoil the family secret had to be revealed.

#27 The man got mauled by a bear during his bachelor party. .

#28 A friend of my mother's canceled her wedding days before the event. The friend had gone to church to pray for a successful marriage. As she was praying, a cloud covered the sun, making the church go a little dim. She took this as a sign from God that the marriage would be a mistake and canceled.



Years later, when the friend told me this story she said she made the right choice because the man was a gambling addict and alcoholic and he only got worse. She said she thought he was fun and did not see that his addictions were actual problems.

#29 My friend's fiancée left him because her friend said they were not a good match for each other's horoscopes.

#30 Its been a whille since I heard this so I hope I get the details right. Groom found out the bride to be was cheating on him, I think it was with the best man. He went through with the wedding anyway and when it was time to do his speech he asked everyone to look for something under seats. It was a picture of the bride and best man together coming out of a hotel. He then proceeded to tell her he knew she was cheating and was divorcing her lol.

#31 Someone said they couldn't get married because their partner was allergic to their cat.

#32 My wife's friend broke up with her husband after falling for a Belarusian Hockey player that plays in the FPHL. They got engaged on what was supposed to be her Honey Moon and got married three weeks later. The wedding was beautiful for one that was thrown together in less than three weeks.

#33 Turned out the bride was actually super racist and didn't want the groom's black adoptive parents(the people HE thinks of as mom and dad) to be in any photos. she assumed he'd just be cool with this, saying stuff like "it's not your fault who you got adopted by, we can have your REAL parents in the photos". she also caused an endless amount of stress for the maid of honor, who is black, by getting light grey birdesmaid dresses that matched her wedding dress and then being upset that it looked white on her, and not allowing her to dye it a darker grey because then she'll "stand out even more". it's so crazy how long people can hide such their racism while also just assuming that everybody else agrees with it and being shocked when it's seen as a bad thing.

#34 One of my friends called off her wedding because she found out her fiancé was leading a double life as a professional clown. She had absolutely no idea until she saw him in full clown gear at a kid's birthday party when she was there for her cousin's child. The shock was so intense that she couldn't go through with the wedding! Now, she's happily married to someone else, and she always laughs about how she dodged a pie in the face!

#35 They didn't call it off, but my parents wedding was almost rescheduled because they found out the morning of that the priest who was supposed to marry them had run off the night before with a nun lol.



Neither of them were practicing catholics, though both were baptized, and their ceremony was to be held in a church. They had a hell of a time finding a replacement priest with several hours notice who was also willing to marry two lapsed catholics, and the church they were using wouldn't allow the wedding to be conducted by anyone but a priest.

#36 My best friend called off her wedding 2 summers ago because she found out her fiancé soon to be husband was having an affair with his half sister. (Same mom different dads) the heart ache that has caused her. It’s been 2 years and she’s still f****d up about it 🥺.

#37 I worked in catering and the craziest story we ever had was this:



The bride and groom were getting married on a weekday which was unusual enough (most of our weddings were Fri-Sun) and they were fairly young but seemed normal and enthusiastic during the planning. On the day of the wedding we let their vendors set up early since no other events were taking place. We didn’t know anything was going wrong until the wedding photographer took away one of the place settings off the sweetheart table and took pictures of just one by itself. Then he started telling the staff that the groom had cancelled. The ceremony in the garden didn’t happen obviously but the bride and her side still showed up for the reception it was a much smaller headcount than expected. Parking lot security told us that the groom showed up at the end of the night and almost got pummeled by her family and then they made out in her car.



They showed up weeks later totally together and wanted to see if anyone knew who sent their florist away. The florist was told by someone (our staff or that bigmouth photographer) that the wedding was cancelled so they just drove off without delivering the flowers. The couple was suing them for not providing the flowers. I think they had to go to a courthouse to actually get married but they acted like this was all very normal behavior.

#38 My former close friend was engaged to a guy. She became extremely controlling and obsessive, getting angry because he wasn't calling her while on deployment (he wasn't allowed for security reasons) and accusing him of cheating. He broke up with her. She then harassed him for about two years until he got married to someone else and moved out of the area.



We aren't close friends anymore because I sided with him after she threw an iron at him, which was his breaking point. They were fighting about inviting some of his fellow soldiers.

#39 My dad called off a wedding before he met my mother. He was with this woman that really pressured him into getting married. Basically she just started wedding planning without a proposal. And my dad let it go too far. One night she and her mother were discussing what food was going to be served at the reception. So they asked my dad what he thought. "Roasted chicken or beef?" To which my dad replied, "I don't care which one you're having, because I'm not going to be there."



Edit:



Apparently she bought her own ring, too.

#40 Would be groom fell in love with future mother in law.

#41 I know of not ONE but TWO weddings that were called off because the groom was lying about everything to the bride and she found out. In one case, he was pretending to be in grad school full-time while actually just doing nothing and in the other, he’d been laid off for months but hadn’t told her and was just pretending to go to work.

#42 A coworker once said his sister called off her wedding because she finally got a look at the would-be groom's toes. And apparently, they're pretty nasty looking.



So, she bounced.

#43 My friend’s fiance was finally meeting her extended family for the first time. Shortly after, he broke it off because she had a first cousin with down syndrome and didn’t want to taint his genetic pool. Absolutely ridiculous.

#44 This woman said her ex fiancé’s mom was the reason. The mom wanted to center of attention and did not approve her son’s fiancé and was so stubborn. During the wedding ceremony, the mom told her son “It’s either me or her!” He looked at his fiancé and said to her, “I’m sorry” and took her wedding ring and walked away. My guess is he still gets grounded for coming home 5 mins late after curfew.

#45 My grandma had to call off her wedding because her mother did not like my grandfather because he was "too good looking for a man and a lady magnet wherever he walked in" (he was, in fact, a very handsome man with blond hair, blue eyes and a marine) so she hid both of their passports.

It got to the point where the police had to get involved, because not only my grandma couldn't marry but my grandfather ( her husband to be) couldn't leave the port without his documents.



They got married a year later but it was a fierce.

Lived together for 55 years.

#46 This wasn't me personally, but I still think it's one hell of a story.



So a couple of years ago I was doing a placement at a law firm. There was another girl there who was also doing her placement, but she was also rather ‘uppity’; 23 years old, middle class, and was already engaged to her fiancé, Mark. From what I had heard, Mark was basically a regular guy and a lot less posh than this girl.



So one day, the girl was constantly taking breaks to go and answer personal phone calls, and eventually we asked her why she kept leaving. She told us that her fiancé had accused her of cheating and they had been arguing about it all night.



She then began to explain that the reason he thought this was because she had this very firm rule that he wasn't allowed to come over to her place unless he let her know beforehand (don't ask me why they weren't living together).



Eventually Mark became tired of this, and thought that she was cheating on him.



The girl told us that the reason she didn't want Mark to come over without giving her notice, was because she wore crocs in her house. Yep, you read that right – those brightly coloured foam shoes with holes in them. She didn't think that they were ‘proper’ and didn't want her fiancé to see her wearing them.



She went on to explain that whenever he came over, she'd hide them at the back of her closet so that he wouldn't see them.



Long story short, they argued for a couple of days, and she did eventually tell him that the crocs were the reason why he had to give notice before coming over (apparently she even had her own mother confirm this story to him). Nonetheless he broke of the engagement as he – quite understandably – thought it was a ridiculous excuse.



Unfortunately my placement ended before I ever found out if they reconvened.



So if you're reading this: the key to a happy marriage is being comfortable enough .

#47 I know someone who broke up with her boyfriend because he put an expensive filet mignon on a george foreman grill.

#48 My great grandfather was on his way to marry my great grandmother, in a rowboat crossing a lake. He somehow fell overboard and they had to postpone the wedding because he drenched his only suit.



His brothers told his fiancée he tried to drown himself rather than marry her (all in good fun).

#49 My ex lied to me about saving up for our wedding (and other things) like we had planned. And then it also came out that the money I’d been giving her for bills each month was actually more than the bills were actually costing. But none of it had been used to pay any of our bills and she’d been spending it all on s**t like expensive clothing and comic books. She then got her family to pay off all the debts (including the money she owed me) and also got them to replenish her savings account to match the amount I’d saved. Then she broke up with me and spent the money on plane tickets to have a holiday instead of giving it back to her family. I should have broken up with her (and much sooner) but tbh I was so emotionally paralysed by it I couldn’t even take care of myself.

#50 Not super wild but it just sounds like the cheapest movie...my parent’s neighbours, living in the flat above my parents on the top floor, were about to get married when the lady ran away with the handyman who was repairing the roof...



Though it was sad for him it’s somehow a funny story that gets told every now and then, regularly that is. The guy found a new girlfriend some time later and is still with her. He moved to another flat though.

#51 One of Dad's friends bought a flatbed trailer from him. His fiancee apparently came unglued at the prospect of him spending so much money (a few thousand at best, and he's a hobby farmer so it would get put to use) so that put the kabosh on the engagement.

#52 This was years ago but a woman I went to college with just disappeared the day of the wedding. She told no one and ran away. Everybody was at the church waiting on her and she never showed up. Come to find out she had been planning this the whole time. We later found out she had ran off to Seattle and worked for Guild Wars as a content writer. She has a website called Lear's Fool or at least she use to. I felt bad for the guy but anybody who knew her knows she is a flake of the first order.

#53 Keys player in our band was going to have his second wedding. It was themed as a rock festival, 6 bands, and we were supposed to play. We rehearsed for a hour-long set. The wedding was called off due to the rock and roll lifestyle - the groom got himself a pancreatitis.

#54 My SIL called off the wedding because “he’s getting old and wrinkled and flabby. But it’s ok because I do yoga now”.

#55 My friend’s fiance wanted to pay for everything on their wedding day—but my friend’s mom didnt like the idea. She wanted to pay for the other half since it’s her daughter’s wedding. Things got messy and they called off the wedding. Narcissist moms, lol.

#56 The groom was in a head on collision with a drunk driver. He spent weeks in a coma, when he came out of it he decided he didn’t want to spend the next several years becoming a neurosurgeon because life was too short. The bride bailed. He had to learn to walk and go through grueling PT. He went on to become an orthopedic surgeon instead. She tried coming back. He said nope. He’s now happily married to his childhood friend he’s known since kindergarten because she stuck by him and helped him recover.

#57 My boyfriend got paid by his family to dump his (ex) fiancé. I think that’s pretty wild. Iirc she kinda bullied him into proposing and his family hated her so much that they decided to pay him to leave her, which he was kinda wanting to do anyways.

#58 My cousin had just married a Haitian man, knowing that her father was very racist.

The groom suffered a schizophrenic attack the day after the wedding night. That's when we discovered that you could annul a marriage if it was less than a week old (French law).



A friend's cousin, aged 30, got married. She was a virgin on the wedding night, panicked, ran off in the middle of the night and ended up in a convent, which she has never left since.