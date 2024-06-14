Today, to bring a smile to your faces, the team at Bored Panda has compiled wholesome content that is filled with positivity. Whether you are having a bad day at home or work or just need a little pick-me-up, we hope these posts cheer you up.

Every time you have a bad day or are feeling low, take a step back and tell yourself, "I have the power to uplift my mood." In a time where it's easy to drown in all the negative news surrounding us, we can also use the internet to remind ourselves of how many truly kind and decent people there are in the world.

#1 The Legend Of A Cat Dad Share icon

#2 I Turned 26 Today, Which Means I’ve Lived To See 23 More Birthdays Than I Was Expected To See. Cheers Share icon

#3 I Recently Lost 170 Pounds. Took Me Two And A Half Years Share icon

You might feel sad for a lot of different reasons - your favorite coffee is out of stock, your bestie has taken a day off from work, you read an unsettling article, or someone spilled wine on your brand new dress. Sometimes, a seemingly small incident can affect you more than you think. Imagine it’s your sibling's birthday. You are all dressed up, ready with the cake and presents to leave for the celebration. However, you realize that you have a flat tire, so you take a cab instead. Even though you arrive just 10 minutes late, you feel upset during the entire party.

#4 Finally Got Out Of An Abusive Home. It's Not Much But It's Mine Share icon Finally got away from an abusive parent. Years of stuff to work through and it's going to take time to feel comfortable again but I'll be ok. To those in similar worlds, it can get better.

#5 I Don’t Usually Do Live Butterflies, But Now The Zoo Found Out That I Can And They’re Bringing Me Patients. This One Was Deformed Out Of The Chrysalis, So I Did A Wing Transplant Share icon I'm hoping he'll be able to fly tomorrow.



#6 Love And Dedication Are Right There Share icon

On days when you are feeling low, all you might need is some positivity. Simply reading wholesome posts, hanging out with loved ones, or listening to your favorite song can uplift your spirits. One of the reasons people wake up feeling grumpy is a lack of quality sleep. Experts recommend that adults should sleep anywhere between 7 and 9 hours every night. Feeling well-rested is essential for our emotional well-being. Lack of good sleep can lead to feelings of worry and anger, among other emotions. It can also lead to decreased cognitive function and increased stress levels.

#7 Went To My Brother's Graduation And Saw A Little Girl Taking Pictures Of Her Dad Who Had Just Graduated Too. It Was Just Them Two. I Was Crying, She Was So Proud Of Him Share icon

#8 Cops Save Ducklings From Being Washed Out To Lake Superior. Officer Rieboldt Ducked Into A Storm Drain To Save These 8 Little Babies. The Ducklings Were Reunited With Their Mother Share icon

#9 Around A Year Between These Photos. It Took Months In A Treatment Center, Three Relapses And Two More Near-Death Experiences But I’ve Been Recovering From Anorexia On My Own Share icon Lately I’ve been struggling with my difference in weight and appearance, wanting to go back to being underweight. But I try to look and remind myself that I felt terrible in the before pic and could barely function. Can’t say I’m a whole lot happier right now but it’s also hard to see the light within the dark. I did the thing and I did it on my own!



There are days when even feeling hungry or not eating on time can put you in a sour mood. Gastroenterologist Christine Lee, MD, explains, “When you haven’t eaten for a while, the level of sugar (glucose) in your blood decreases. The low blood sugar may interfere with higher brain functions, such as those that help us control impulses and regulate our primitive drives and behavior.” That is why not having your meals can make you sad and angry.

#10 Japan As A Nation Is Full Of Madlads Share icon

#11 Go France Share icon

#12 I Spent The Last Month Cleaning The Landfill Of An Empty Lot Next To The Hotel I Work At. Just Watching Them Eat Without A McDonald's Wrapper In Their Mouth Has Been Extremely Gratifying Share icon

Fluctuations in hormones can also affect a person’s mood and sometimes lead to unexplained sorrow. When it comes to menstruation, Julia Sacher from the Max Planck Institute for Human Cognitive and Brain Sciences points out, "We know that estrogen and progesterone have an influence on serotonin levels, which in turn directly affect mood.” During periods, serotonin, the natural body chemical that controls our mood, drops, making us feel uneasy at times.

#13 My Coworkers All Came Together And Gave Me The Money To Finally Change My Name Legally For My Birthday Share icon

#14 My Husband Thinks I'm Crazy Share icon I admit a mini cat living room is a bit much for 2 cats, but every eye-roll and "you've lost your mind" comment from my husband and sons is 100% worth it when I see one of the 2 lounging in here. It just cracks me up. Every. Damn. Time. This is BB, she's 4 months old.



#15 Late To Work Due To An Unscheduled Parade Share icon

People going through puberty also experience hormonal changes. Apart from physical development, people also go through emotional changes during this time. While these hormone shifts are a natural part of growing up, the intensity may vary from one person to another. As you enter adolescence, you might have strong emotions that you've never had before in your life. You may feel anxious, upset, or lose your temper more than usual.

#16 A Kid Posed With His Pilot Dad In An Airplane. Almost 30 Years Later They Recreated The Photo Share icon Meet Captain Ruben and his son, First Officer Ruben. Captain Ruben flew with Southwest for nearly 31 years and inspired his family to pursue their dreams of flying too. Not only did his son spend his whole life working to become a Pilot, but his brother and cousin are now Southwest Pilots too! Captain Ruben shared many flights with his family before retirement, including his last flight from Omaha, Neb., to Chicago (Midway) with his son serving in the right-hand seat as his First Officer. Congrats, Captain Ruben, on your well-earned retirement.

#17 This Poster I Saw In My Neighborhood Share icon

#18 One Of My Students Wrote Me A Poem For My Cat Who Passed Away Last Month Share icon

In life, we all experience some level of stress, but sometimes a particular event can cause higher levels of stress. Excessive stress can cause you to have negative emotions like sadness, anger, and worry. If you’re going through a hard time in your professional life, it might make you question your skills. This, in turn, might leave you feeling upset for not performing well on a particular project. We shouldn’t be hard on ourselves all the time. Sometimes, it’s best to take a break, relax and reenergize yourself.

#19 I Drew My My Mom And Her Cat For Mother's Day Share icon

#20 Last Week I Underwent Surgery That Will Probably Change My Life Share icon I’ve been an amputee for four years. Traditional prosthetic sockets would not work well for me, I was able use them for maximum 30 mins. That led me to use wheelchair most of the time. However, I have the same disease in my hands that I have in my feet and my hands have been getting worse the last year. By the time I was up for surgery I was practically stuck in bed with sore stumps and painful hands. This surgery will most likely lead to me being able to walk ALL the time. It’s like a dream, a painful and wonderful dream. It’s called osseointegration and is basically hammering a titanium implant into the bone which I will be able to attach prosthetics to. I’ll be trying my feet on in only two weeks!



#21 First Day Teaching Coding Class To My Neighborhood Share icon

The change in season may also affect your mood. When days shorten and temperatures drop, some people might experience winter blues. When it’s freezing outside, you might feel like being cooped up inside the house and not going anywhere. The lack of movement and overall disengagement from doing things are not good for a person’s physical and emotional health. One should try to include home workouts or go for short walks to uplift their mood during this time. It’s recommended that adults should do at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity activity every week. It means that you should do around 30 minutes of workout daily.

#22 The Owner And Employees Of Our Local Pizza Shop Surprised Their Waitress For Graduating High School Share icon

#23 I Sold My Truck To Pay For Her Surgery Share icon

#24 On The Internet I Asked Where I Could Take My Mom To Pet Some Donkeys For Mother's Day, And They Delivered! She Had The Best Day Ever Share icon

Disagreements or fights with a loved one can also hamper your overall mood. When you feel disconnected from people who are close to you, it can make you moody. Resolving the issue with your mother, partner, or friend might instantly make you feel at peace. As humans we’re wired to focus on negative events far more than positive ones. This can also be the reason why we feel low sometimes. You should consider setting time aside to figure out the real reason for feeling disheartened. In some cases, the reason for your persistent sadness could be deeper. When factors like depression, trauma, or grief affect your mood, it’s best to visit a doctor or consult an expert. We should not shy away from getting professional help when needed.

#25 An Absolute Chad Share icon

#26 I Teach Kindergarten And Always Talk About My Cat Teddy, Today One Of My Students Drew Me A Picture Of Him So I Took Some Pictures To Show Her And Say Thank You Share icon

#27 In 2019 I Wrote My Phone Number On A Jenga Piece At A Hostel In Iceland. Today I Received This Photo. They Found Me Share icon

But if it’s nothing serious, you can try to move towards happiness by enjoying the wholesomeness around us. Tough times make us value the good things around us even more. We should try being grateful for the little joys in life. Which one of these posts made you smile? Don’t forget to share this with someone who’s having a bad day.

#28 My Grandpa Was Too Sick To Attend My College Graduation, So I Surprised Him At His House After The Ceremony Share icon

#29 I Let My 8th Graduates Cut My Hair Each Year When They Graduate. This Year They Gave Me The Full Van Buren Share icon

#30 Restaurant In My Town Has A Board With “No Questions Asked” Prepaid Meals For People In Need Share icon

#31 3 Years Ago I Tried Taking My Life Twice. Today, I Graduate College And Have Accepted A Graduate Assistant Role To Get My Masters. There's Light After Darkness, And I Am Proud Of Myself Share icon

#32 Our Soccer Ball Rolled Out Into The Street In Front Of A Garbage Truck. The Driver Stopped The Truck, Got Out, And Took The Time To Teach My Son Some New Moves. Made His Day Share icon The driver was a former club-level soccer player in Haiti and couldn’t have been any nicer to my kid. Still had some great moves and took the time to show my 8-year-old some new skill moves. What a great moment he will remember forever.



#33 Salute To The Donor And The Doctors Share icon

#34 Kids Are The Best Bros Share icon

#35 Our Daughter Is Obsessed With This Tree At Her Daycare. She Says Goodbye To It Every Day. Once She Even Showed It Some Artwork She Made Share icon

#36 Headstone Of Bob Ross Share icon

#37 About 16 Years Ago, I Made A Best Friend. I Met Him For The First Time Last Weekend Share icon I was 15, living in Norway, and was really into computer games. I met a guy from Amsterdam through Steam (a computer game platform). We became really good friends and played games or watched movies over voice calls together almost every day for a few years. Time passed, and we slowly grew out of our regular routine of playing video games. We continued to stay in contact through Facebook. I ended up moving to the East Coast USA 11 years ago, and then moved to California in 2022. My friend's partner grew up in California, and I received news last Thursday that they had just arrived in California to visit her family. It turns out that they were only an hour away! After convincing my wife that I had to meet this guy, we planned a day trip to Joshua Tree.



#38 At 7-Eleven, I Asked The Cashier How Much For 8 Wings, She Said 10.50, Then I Asked How Much For 6, She Said 7.50. I Ordered 6 Wings. She Smiled At Me And Said “I Think I Understand” Share icon She charged me for 6 wings, and when I got home, I realized she gave me 8 wings.



#39 Text I Got From My Childhood Best Friend This Morning Share icon We haven’t seen each other in over ten years but we catch up from time to time. We share a birthday so she was my "twin" growing up!



#40 We Never Change Share icon

#41 This Lovely Reminder I Saw On The Toilet Door Today At Morrisons Share icon

#42 That's Just Wholesome Share icon

#43 My Son Just Sent This To Me. He Got A Nice Person Discount. How Nice Is That? I've Never Heard Of Any Place Doing That! Shout Out To Mr. John's In Folly Beach, SC Share icon

#44 A Complete Stranger Bought Me These Beautiful Wheel Covers For My Wheelchair Share icon Back in March, I casually answered a post on the internet asking what you would buy if you had $500 but couldn't spend it on anything you needed.



I had seen these covers earlier in the year, but there was no way I could afford them. I made an offhand comment about how I would get these "because they're pretty and I want to be pretty too".



Out of many people offering various suggestions, a very kind and generous gentleman from America sent me the money (with his wife's approval) to cover the purchase of these Izzy Wheels covers, which are made to order in Europe. It took a while, but they finally made their way to me in New Zealand!



I love them so much! Not only are they super fun, but I no longer get my fingertips caught in the spokes every now and then.



#45 When I Was 6, My Mom Picked Me Up From School With Her Hair Looking Different And I Totally Freaked Out. 20 Years Later She Still Gives Me A Heads Up When She Changes It To Prepare Me Share icon It’s such a small thing but it made me smile this morning that she still does this.

#46 I Asked A Movie Theater What They Do With All The Extra Popcorn When They Close And Walked Out With This Share icon

#47 We Are All Just Children Inside Our Hearts Share icon

#48 Kid Invites Friend Home Share icon

#49 My Grandparents Just Celebrated Their 50th Wedding Anniversary Share icon My grandparents started dating as freshmen in high school and we got to surprise them the other day with a huge party with their lifelong friends and family after 50 years together. My grandma is my best friend and it’s such an honor to be a part of her love story.



#50 My Daughter, Who Is Disabled And Deals With A Lot Of Her Own Adversity, Sent Me This Text Out Of The Blue Yesterday. Meant The World To Me Share icon

#51 For My Mother's Birthday / Mother's Day, My Dad Always Picks Her Flowers, Bakes Her A Cake And Wakes Her Up Singing While Bringing Her Breakfast In Bed Share icon They are both in their 70s and have been married for almost 50 years.



#52 My Son Came Home From School And Said, “Mommy I Went Toe-To-Toe With A Bee To Get These For You!” Best Bouquet Ever Share icon

#53 Today I’m Four Years Sober From Alcohol (Timelapse) Share icon Today, I celebrate 4 years of sobriety from alcohol. It’s been a long journey, and I still occasionally crave alcohol, but life is beautiful, I have two cats and a wonderful partner - things I wouldn’t have if I hadn’t given up drinking. I'm not saying alcohol is bad, I'm saying I can't partake in it because it negatively affects my health.



If you’re one of those people who would say, "I'd drink to that," please pour yourself some bourbon whiskey because that was my drink of choice. Sometimes, I miss the burning sensation and the numbness, but life doesn’t have to be like that. If you’re currently struggling, hang in there - it gets better.



In my first year of sobriety, I had the opportunity to return to one of my jobs from before my downfall, and this time, I left on good terms. In my second year, I bought a boat and am currently fixing it up. In my third year, my partner and I adopted a bonded pair of cats. In my fourth year, I adopted a Husky mix from my stepsister after she said the dog was too much for her lifestyle. I love Maya the Husky, and she’s the dog I used to dream of when I was locked up during the pandemic.



Life is so beautiful. I’ve learned that I can’t drink alcohol - it’s not worth the cost of losing everything. There’s help available if you’re really seeking it, but ultimately, you have to make the choice not to give in to temptation.



#54 Thats Wonderful! Keeping The Tradition Alive Share icon

#55 10-Week-Old Baby Hospitalized Over Christmas So Our Nurse Tracked Down A Santa For His First Picture Share icon

#56 My Sister Gave Me A Small But Thoughtful Gift Share icon My sister is deaf and recently attended a fundraiser for deaf and hard of hearing people. And with the last of her pennies (as she knows I absolutely love Spider-Man) she decided to get me this little keychain. It definitely made my day.



#57 My Cousin Celebrated His 25th Wedding Anniversary. I Met These Two Tiny Humans Who Were Fascinated By My Dreads There Share icon The little girl wanted to braid my hair while her little bro was supervising her braiding technique, with his arms on his waist like an adult. This moment was captured by their father.



#58 Love Is In The Air Share icon

#59 My Friend's Wife Got Some Gifts For Her Husband After His Vasectomy Share icon

#60 My Neighbor Brings Out His Skeleton To Sit Outside, But Only On Sunny Days Share icon

#61 My Wife Woke Me Up From A Nap To This Share icon

#62 My First Canvas Painting! Would Anyone Hang This In Their House? Share icon

#63 This Couple's Proposal During The Northern Lights Share icon

#64 I Want A Garlic Pillow Share icon

#65 It May Not Be 5 Stars, But I'm Happy My Book Got Its First Review Share icon

#66 Had My Anatomy Scan Today And Got To See My Baby Share icon I'm 22 weeks along. The baby moves around all the time, and seeing the baby move on the monitor and feeling them at the same time was so precious. Just enjoying the process of becoming a mother. It makes me smile every day.



#67 My Dad's Reaction To Me Getting Accepted Into A Summer Program Share icon

#68 My Daughter Put This In My Lunch Bag Share icon

#69 Hi Friends! Remember That You're Beautiful No Matter What You Look Like! Be Kind To Yourself And Shine On Share icon

#70 After Over 10 Years Of Severe Anxiety And Stage Fright, I Finally Was Able To Enjoy The Music During A Performance Share icon

#71 Thoughtful Gift Share icon

#72 Fun Cooking Instructions Share icon

#73 My Sister’s Neighbor’s Kids, Who Don’t Have Pets, Love Learning About And Playing With Her Cats. Recently, They Even Decorated Rocks And Gifted Them To The Cats Share icon

#74 My Husband Took My Boys For Mother's Day Shopping And My Youngest Was Adamant About Getting Me This. My Husband Tried To Talk Him Out Of It But, I'm So Glad He Wasn't Able To Share icon I think it's my favorite thing out of all the things I got today. Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there.



#75 When Ryan Entered Foster Care, He Had To Leave Behind His Dog Karma, Who Had Comforted Him Every Night. Ryan’s Foster Mom And Advocate Made A Wish For A Custom-Lookalike Stuffy Share icon Ryan‘s advocates told us, “Ryan loves his Petsie! He has slept with it every night and says it makes him feel safe, like when Karma was with him every night before foster care. Thank you all, for your help in bringing peace and happiness to Ryan!”. We couldn't be more honored to have made this Karma plushie for Ryan! We hope it brings him all the comfort and joy that he needs right now.



#76 Since He Was Little, I've Been Encouraging My Autistic Son To Express Himself Artistically. He's Now 16 And Loves Making Strange And Unusual Creatures Out Of Clay. His Latest Creation Share icon

#77 Last Year I Posted My First Ever Mother's Day Gift From My Stepdaughter. This Is This Year's Share icon I have been having a hard time gaining confidence and being a mom, as my stepkid's mom is still in the picture. I didn’t think she truly saw me as a mom, just a friend that her dad was married to. But today, she gave me these and said “You’re the big cow, and I’m the little cow.”



#78 At 16 I Weighed 300 Pounds, And Doctors Said I Needed To Lose Weight. This Is My Progress So Far. I Discovered That My Local Gym Is A Ghost Town, So I Get All The Privacy I Want Share icon

#79 My 9-Year-Old Niece Asked To Borrow My Phone And Decorated My Clear/Boring Phone Case While She Had It Share icon

#80 How My Oldest Son Asked If His Girlfriend Could Stay The Night Share icon

#81 They Didn't Have These When I Was A Kid Share icon I was at my local CVS when I spotted these. For context, I'm a 29-year-old white woman who didn't even realize that black hair was textured differently until high school because every Black Barbie had either White Barbie's hair type or just had plastic on her head. I kind of wish they were at eye level, but it makes sense that they're top-shelf since they're the most expensive. I'm just happy that little Black girls are growing up in a world where they see themselves.



#82 I Leave Kind Letters And Gifts For Strangers Around My Town Share icon

#83 I've Wanted To Marry This Person Since I Was 14. I'm 27 Now And It's Happening Share icon Just got the pictures back from our sunrise beach photoshoot turned proposal! So glad we captured this moment.



#84 A Random Stranger Just Gave Me This Share icon

#85 Was In Need Of Some Money Urgently At Uni And A Stranger From The Internet Decided To Help Me Out. This Is What He Responded With When I Asked About How I Should Repay Share icon

#86 Love Is Share icon

#87 I’ve Been Having A Bit Of A Rough Time Recently And My Friends Who Live Hours Away Sent Me This Share icon

#88 Saw This In CVS. It Made Me Pause And Smile. A Little Patience, A Little Understanding Can Go A Long Way In Someone's Day. Kindness And Love Always Win Share icon

#89 My 7-Year-Old Texting. Child Types Like A Ninja On The iPad Share icon

#90 Some People Remember Small Things About You And That’s Wholesome Share icon

#91 For The First Time Ever, I Am An Employee Of The Month Share icon

#92 Birthday Card With All Our Pets My Wife Made For Me Share icon

#93 That's A Real Plane (S24 Ultra) Share icon

#94 Told My Professor I Had To Leave At The Beginning Of Class Because I Left My Wallet At Home And Had To Pay The Meter. Without Hesitation The Entire Class Began Looking For Quarters Share icon

#95 My Daughter Made Me Pancake Spaghetti For Breakfast Share icon

#96 I've Always Wanted To See The Northern Lights, And Was Lucky Enough For Them To Reach Washington State Share icon It makes me smile that so many humans on this planet could experience the lights together.



#97 An Early Mother’s Day Gift From My 11-Year-Old. She Has Recently Started Crocheting And Is Loving It. She Made Me A Hanging Planter Share icon It’s a “String of Pearls” plant, which she accidentally knocked over a few years ago. I cried a little when I saw this.



#98 I Know I Am Too Old For This, But My Mom Is So Sweet. She Thinks Of Everything Share icon

#99 A Stranger Paid For Me, Dried, And Folded My Laundry When I Was Completely Overwhelmed With Stress And Anxiety From School And Accidentally Fell Asleep Share icon I was in my last year of university when I decided in my last semester that I would pick up another degree. I was taking 21 hours of classes, and most of them were intense and difficult.



One of these days, I started a small load of laundry in my apartment complex washroom. We only had one washer and one dryer (maybe 20 tenants in the small complex), so if you were one minute late to take your clothes out, you would come back to find them on top of the machine in a soaking (or steaming) pile.



While waiting, I sat down in my apartment to catch up on some projects and was so worn out that I fell asleep for hours, leaving my laundry in the washing machine. I was fully expecting (and okay with) finding my laundry in a soppy heap as I way overstayed my welcome. Instead, I came back to find my laundry dried and folded in a neat pile on top of the dryer. These are quarter-slot machines, so this neighbor also sacrificed $1.25 and went out of their way. No one would have faulted them for leaving the laundry atop the machine, but instead, they took the time to go above and beyond. As I said, I've never forgotten this. I found this sub yesterday, and this was the first thing that popped into my mind, 8 years later. I never found out who it was, but it made me like all of my neighbors a little bit more.



#100 I Finally Have Them All After 4 Years Share icon

#101 We Got Married At A Music Festival Share icon Took my wife to her first Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) in Las Vegas back in 2019. That was where I first told her I loved her. After going back to this festival for four consecutive years, we both knew we wanted to get married under the electric sky. Last Friday we finally made it happen and I’m still smiling from ear to ear!!

#102 Every So Often, I Randomly Send The "I Know He Ate A Cheese" Image To My Dad Because It's His Favorite Joke Share icon

#103 After Nearly 18 Years Together, It Finally Happened Share icon Myself and my wife had our 12-week doctor visit today as my wife is currently 12 weeks and 3 days pregnant. I am happy to report that mom and baby are perfectly happy and healthy to this point! The doctor remains optimistic and has been incredibly supportive in dealing with some of the concerns and anxieties that the missus and I have both had. This whole experience has been the best kind of overwhelming.



I had lost hope for the future in the last couple of years. With sudden deaths, familial breakups, and life problems, there had been many nights that I prayed to the Lord to take me as I was too much of a coward to do it myself.



Now, I have rediscovered the fire and drive of my youth. I am bound and determined to give this child a happy life. I can’t wait to show and teach them the things that I was never taught or told. I am bound to continue improving my health so that I have a better shot at making it far into adulthood. My number one goal in life now is to someday unleash this kid out into the world educated, confident, empathetic, understanding, compassionate, happy, and kind. I love them so much already. November can’t get here fast enough.

