There’s nothing quite as exasperating as that ‘final straw’ moment on a terrible day. You know, that day when nothing seems to be going your way; when problems arise one after the other and you can’t catch a break. And while certain inconveniences on such days lead to us waving the white flag, seeing them happen to somebody else often makes us feel a little bit better (as difficult as it might be to admit it).

We have combed through the plains of the internet to bring you a collection of pictures showing how someone’s day was totally ruined. Whether you need a pick-me-up on an equally unfortunate day or you simply want to appease the inner villain in you, bear in mind that this list is always just a couple of clicks away. And if you’re in the mood to browse it right now, wait no longer and scroll down to find the images.

In order to better understand how bad days affect us and how to cope with them, Bored Panda has reached out to the Professor of the Public Understanding of Psychology at the University of Hertfordshire, Richard Wiseman and Susan Heitler, PhD, clinical psychologist and author of ‘Prescriptions Without Pills’. They were kind enough to share their insight, which you will find in the text below.