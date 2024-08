Bored Panda got in touch with the lovely ladies behind Love of Aging, an organization dedicated to helping older folks live life to the fullest. Naturally, we wanted to know if there was any story behind its creation.

“Love of Aging was founded in 2020 by three friends — Candace Shivers (now 77), Liz Dietz (now 70), and Maureen Charles (now 64) – all experts on the difference that attitude makes one's experience of life. As we aged, we noticed that society wanted us to believe that life after 60 was on an inevitable downward slope, but that was not our experience. We found a lot to love about this stage of life, and we suspected that the key to our own experience was our attitude.”