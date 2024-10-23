ADVERTISEMENT

Do we have any parents here? We definitely do! And we have a real treat for all of you, as well as for those watching parenthood from a safe distance. Guy Elnathan is the author of 'Chronicles of Us,' a comic series that's both funny and heartwarming. As a father, the artist doesn't shy away from any aspect of parenting, documenting the daily charms and struggles of raising a child. You can find it all in his work from awkward situations to heart-melting moments.

If you missed our previous post featuring Guy's earlier work, now's the time to catch up! This time, enjoy a collection of his most recent strips we found on his Instagram, and if you're craving more, we encourage you to join Guy's Patreon, where he posts new content daily!

More info: Instagram | x.com | tiktok.com

#1

#1

Bored Panda contacted Guy and talked about his comic. The artist shared with us how he was first inspired to start creating his own series: “Ever since I was a boy I've been watching cartoons and reading comics. I studied animation after high school and worked as a director in an animation studio for a couple of years. I was always making comics on the side until one day I decided to take a leap of faith and do it full time. And thanks to my supporters on Patreon I am now able to make these comics daily!”
#2

#2

#3

#3

We were curious about how Elnathan comes up with new ideas for his comic strips. The cartoonist shared that he draws inspiration from everyday life, especially moments with his family—particularly his son. He continued: “Whenever something noteworthy happens throughout my day, I take a second to write it down on my phone in a private Whatsapp group only with myself, and then I have a script ready for me to draw whenever I'm ready and don't need to spend time thinking or trying to remember ideas when I have time to draw, and also am able to get the most authentic comics I can because I write them the moment they happen.”

#4

#4

#5

#5

The artist shared that he has been drawing his comics daily for the past five years, resulting in an impressive total of over 2,000 strips. We asked how Guy’s style has evolved over this time, and he responded: “The drawings have become more polished and I feel comfortable exploring fun and imaginative poses, expressions and locations.”
#6

#6

#7

#7

When asked what specific elements the cartoonist finds the most effective in creating humor in his work, he told us: ”I think the most important part is to be honest and authentic. That's where the humor is. If something makes you laugh in real life, write it down. And don't try to change it afterwards to make it funnier. It never works. The devil is in the details, and in this case the details are that raw honesty.”

#8

#8

#9

#9

Elnathan also shared with us which comic artists he admires the most and looks up to as a source of inspiration for his own work: “I grew up on Charles Schultz (Peanuts/Charlie Brown) and Bill Watterson (Calvin and Hobbes) and I think their influence is present in every panel I draw.”

Lastly, Guy mentioned that his comics are now exclusive to Patreon, with a new strip posted every day: “It only costs $1 a month to join and get 30+ comics a month. We have a very big community there and I think people who enjoy comics would really have fun there, and also support me creating more comics.”
#10

#10

#11

#11

#12

#12

#13

#13

#14

#14

#15

#15

#16

#16

#17

#17

#18

#18

#19

#19

#20

#20

#21

#21

#22

#22

#23

#23

