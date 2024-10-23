ADVERTISEMENT

Do we have any parents here? We definitely do! And we have a real treat for all of you, as well as for those watching parenthood from a safe distance. Guy Elnathan is the author of 'Chronicles of Us,' a comic series that's both funny and heartwarming. As a father, the artist doesn't shy away from any aspect of parenting, documenting the daily charms and struggles of raising a child. You can find it all in his work from awkward situations to heart-melting moments.

If you missed our previous post featuring Guy's earlier work, now's the time to catch up! This time, enjoy a collection of his most recent strips we found on his Instagram, and if you're craving more, we encourage you to join Guy's Patreon, where he posts new content daily!

