Someone asked “What's the most awkward encounter you've had with the delivery guy (and vice versa)?” and people shared their worst experiences from both ends. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to deliver your own thoughts to the comments section below.

In the 21st century, most folks have either delivered something as a job or have had something delivered to them. In most cases, probably both. So it stands to reason that at some point, you are just going to be caught at the wrong place and the wrong time.

#1 Sort of backward, I suppose, but I was a stripper for a little while in college. One time I was asked to show up dressed as a pizza guy. Got the wrong address. Some middle-aged women's wine and book party a floor below where I was supposed to be. They said they didn't order pizza, so I asked if they "ordered this" and started dancing and taking off my clothes. They freaked out and I was nearly arrested.

#2 Delivered a pizza to a cryogenics lab on New Year's Eve. Pretty sure it was a prank-- name on the order said I. C. Weiner.

#3 Pulled up to this easily $1.5-2mil house. Lady opens the door and as shes signing the receipt I hear, "Bethany! Willis is in the dog food again!" This is deep in Louisiana, so this is all in a typical southern drawl. I look behind her and see a man chasing a full grown pot-belly pig wearing an LSU jersey away from what I assume is the dog food area. Willis returned to the area shortly after.

#4 Mid to late fifty year old man comes to the door in an opened towel robe wearing Spider-Man undies.



Edit: This is a first of my comments to get any attention, so I didn't think to put more.



I was a Chinese food delivery girl back in high school.



This gentlemen opened the door very casually and honestly, I didn't think much of his undies.



What was really funny was from the other room I hear what I assumed to be his wife call out, "Is that Chinese or Pizza? Did I win?!"



The man saw the white plastic bag and sighed. "You won!"



As he was closing the door after giving a generous tip all I could hear was a celebratory woooh from the woman.

#5 The other day we go at order at my store and the delivery said "If you can freestyle my order you get a $10 tip"



One of my driver's took the order over and the guy even played a beat for the freestyle. I'm not sure how it went, but my driver came back with a $15 tip.

#6 I delivered pizzas for a few years in college.



One of my deliveries to a hotel had a guy answer the door in nothing but boxers and a beanie. We trade money for pizza and as I give him his change, I hear another guy yell, unseen, from behind the corner, "if he's cute, let him keep the rest!" The guy at the door hands me back the change and smiles.



I wasn't sure how to react, so I just turned and left.

#7 The guy who answered the door looked like he had just seen a ghost and was a little jittery so I'm pretty sure he was on some kind of d***s.



Anyways, he hands me 10$ for a 15$ bill and tries to go back inside really quick. I realize that he didn't hand me enough money so I knock on the door and tell the guy he still owed me like 5 dollars so he starts patting his pockets and finally pulls his hand out to as if to give me more money but has nothing in his hand. He extended his hand to give me this imaginary money and was visually surprised when I wasn't fooled by his trickery.



The guy does this 2 or 3 more times before having me call my manager to attempt to use his card to pay even though I'm sure he knew it wouldnt work. At this point he goes back inside because he "just heard his roommate come in" and is going to "borrow money from him". So I wait, and I wait until I knock again. The guy cracks the door, sees its me, and closes the door again really quick like he was surprised I didnt go away.

Eventually after about 10 minutes of annoyance and feeling like I might get stabbed I told the guy I either needed money or the food, which he reluctantly gave back. All in all a very strange experience.

#8 Strangest I had was a girl who put on her special instructions "Please tell me I'm pretty". I did. She smiled, said "thanks", closed the door and I never saw her again.



Maybe one day I'll get lucky.

#9 We had to deliver beer to a bar, and the delivery was standard with no weird hiccups or delays, but the girl accepting the delivery/ signing the invoice was crying the whole time, stifling sneezes and trying to hold back tears. It was something else trying to get delivery information from a girl crying. I think she even managed to cry on the invoice.

#10 Had a guy go to the door naked, I tried my hardest and never looked down, didn't say a word about it.

#11 “How much did you pay for this house?” It was the first time we ordered dinner delivered to our house late one night. I listened for the knock at the door but the expected time came and went. I stood on the porch and watched a dark unmarked sedan drive slowly around the block twice in 10 min. (We live on the corner entering the neighborhood so It could have been anyone.) But the third time it stopped in front of our house. It was dark outside and I couldn’t see the driver. I thought I saw a paper map being unfolded. The car stayed there for 5 more minutes. I finally waved and a man came out, bag in hand. I expected him to say something about having a hard time finding the house, but instead: Delivery guy: Do you own your own house? Me: yes… Delivery guy: How much did you pay for this house? Me… (S eriously awkward.) I didn’t answer and handed him the tip. After he left I walked out to the street to look at our house in the dark. The brassy house numbers over the garage, so bright in the daytime, were basically invisible in the darkness, as were the black house numbers on our mailbox. Oops! We affixed a 3rd set of large house numbers next to the front door lamp the following day. But still! How much did you pay for this house?

#12 I was a delivery gal and delivered pizza. The most awkward encounter was a guy who answered the door in only a bath towel he was holding with one hand around his waist. He only had one hand to take the pizza and pay me. I was afraid he was going to let go of the towel while he was getting money to pay me.

#13 Delivered 30 pizzas to an Amish family. About a 35 minute drive. The entire family met me outside to grab a pizza. I took the rest in and followed them inside to their dining table. The elder of the family gestured to me to sit down with them and he pointed to the one open seat. I realized that they saved me a seat to eat with them. I didn't know to much about the Amish back then, and I wasn't sure how rude it would be to say that in working and couldn't/shouldn't. I was also thinking on the other hand they could have killed me (remember I wasn't an educated 16 yr old) so I sat down and ate two slices of pepperoni pizza with them. I found the girl across the table to be very attractive. They said a prayer of some sort and didn't talk much after that. Just asked my name and how thankful they were for me to drive all that way. I finally had to get back to work. They didn't tip, which was fine. I enjoyed the time with them.



Edit: spelling.



This was in 2005? I think and it was for Pizza Hut in Fort Wayne, IN.



Edit 2: The curiousness of how they ordered. I don't know about all families, but I saw a lot of Amish heads-of-households (fathers typically) carry cell phones for "business" purposes. Besides farming, a lot of families made furniture for the clothes displays in stores and at malls and such. They had huge barns to make furniture. They would have huge generators behind the buildings to run the equipment. They can't be connected to city power and the generators couldn't run electricity for the house or lights, but the rules for the barn was different somehow. They aren't as disconnected as one may think. However their house was completely standard by Amish terms. Still had to heat up the bath old fashioned, there were flies all over, no fans, etc. I didn't see how they kept food cold if at all during the summer. No washer/dryer. But the generators sure did help with there business practices; running tools and such. They also don't drive, but they have vans and they would hire a non-Amish driver to take them to the city sometimes.

#14 This is definitely one of the most memorable deliveries I had when I worked as a driver for this Japanese restaurant.



It was sent to this house with an order of a steak hibachi and a couple of sushi rolls that added up to something like $19.60. I liked to call before I got to a place, just to give people a bit of a head's up, so by the time I got to the door it was already open. In the doorway stood a chubby kid, about 9 or 10 years old that reminded me a lot of the kid from Bad Santa, but without the curly hair.



I tell him the total as I pass off his food. He hands me a $20 bill and with a straight face he smugly says, "Keep the change, pal." Immediately after, he closes the door and I stood there for a second trying to process what just happened. When I got back to my car I noticed the time and realized it was way too early for that kid to be home from school. I couldn't help but laugh at the whole situation.



No wonder he sounded a bit cocky when he told me that I could keep the $.40 in change. This kid probably faked being sick so he could stay from school and was probably in there watching TV or playing video games while eating sushi and feeling like a big shot. I know I would've at that age.

#15 I was delivering pizza once in a pretty sketchy neighborhood and I came up to a gated apartment complex where I saw a dude waving me down. Sometimes customers in apartment complexes used to meet us outside if they knew their complex was complicated. So I'm thinking what a nice guy. :) turns out I was horribly wrong. I let this complete rando into my car who f*****g reeks of liquor and cigarettes. I somehow get the words out: uhhh hey man is this your pizza? This dude is barely coherent and responds with: no I need a ride. And I'm just freaking out at this point, wondering when the weapon or threats were gonna come out and I nervously respond with: dude I totally would but I can't I got pizzas to deliver look check it out. He keeps asking and asking and I just keep repeating myself saying if I wasn't working I'd totally help him out, I'm gonna get fired, etc. and after about 10 minutes the dude stumbles out of my car and went on his way. So freaky, lesson learned double check before letting drunk strangers in my car.

#16 Was delivering pizza for a place in a college town that took orders until 4 am. Got assigned an order at 3:58 so I assumed it was going to be a colorful one.



Young shirtless guy opens the door and is absolutely covered in paint and blood. So are three other guys behind him along with everything else in the living room. They'd been shooting each other with paintball guns for what looked to be the entire evening.



He says, "if you give us the food for free I'll let you shoot me." I asked how many times I could shoot him to see what kind of value I'd be getting. It was something like $30 in food. We settled on five times. Best $30 I spent that year.

#17 I know of a kid who was a d**g addict that had pizza delivered to his house. Once he heard the doorbell, he walked out his back door with a ski mask on and robbed the delivery driver in front of his own home. After that, he walked back around the home and opened the front door from inside pretending to be surprised that the guy was robbed.



Idiot ended up getting arrested but it was the worst plan ever hatched by someone I knew.

#18 I once delievered pizza to what seemed like a gang house. I pulled up and there are all these intimidating dudes with tattoos and bandanas all wearing the same colored clothes. I puckered up and felt my s*****m shrivel as I awkwardly shuffled past them with a bunch of pizzas to ring the doorbell. They were all staring me down and it felt like the longest walk ever.



The person who ordered the pizza must have been the head honcho because he looked like the baddest of the bunch. The total was like $70 and he gave me a $100 bill and told me to keep the change. I bolted out of there and returned back to the pizza place on autopilot because I was so scared.

#19 So I delivered like five pizzas to this guy once. I had to ring the doorbell several times before he came to the door. When he got there he didn't really say anything except to come on in real quick.

Now you aren't supposed to go in people's houses but I decided who cares I can defend myself.

I get inside this guys huge house and its full of weird s**t. There was a full suit of armor right by the door, and somewhere he had this Halloween CD playing creepy, deep voiced laughs. While he's searching for his wallet the biggest dog I've ever seen walks up to me and falls at my feet pushing me over. So I'm sitting next to a suit of armor petting this huge a*s dog waiting for this middle aged man to pay me.



He gave me a $40 tip.

#20 I was a delivery boy for an Asian restaurant for a while. Had a delivery down a sketchy, very bumpy road in the back of my small town near all these trailers. When they answered the door, there was a 50-60 year old lady standing completely naked in front of me, as well as two men of the same age sitting on the couch with their dongs out, again, completely naked. I obviously got out of there as fast as possible, I took her signature and nearly ran away. She yelled at me through the window "Come inside with us!" And I said "F**k no" as I was walking away, and she proceeded to curse at me as I jogged back to my car.



It's interesting what kind of people you meet.

#21 I was a pizza delivery boy back in high school. I was delivering on Super Bowl Sunday during my senior year and one of the houses I delivered at felt bad. They told me to come in and watch the game, so I stayed there for a while. Watched a full quarter before going back to work. I knew that I was leaving for college soon enough anyway, so the possibility of getting fired didn't phase me.



Side note: My boss asked me what happened, I told him the truth, and he kept me around. I continued working there on breaks from college and, 15 years later, I am still friendly with my old boss. He works at the same pizza place and I go there with my family sometimes.

#22 The delivery itself wasn't too weird, but as I was walking back to my car, I see an old lady in a light blue bug with a hoola girl in the windshield pass by. A few seconds later, she reverses all the way down the road, stops right behind my car, blocking the driveway, and stares at me. She pulls forward after about 30 seconds.



She just wanted to establish her dominance over delivery drivers.



Edit: Another good one I just remembered. This one guy lives in a trailer, and he is... well endowed in the gut area. I don't think he has the energy to move much, as I had to go through the back, since his front door had stacks of garbage piled in front of it. The kicker was when he opened the door... the smell hit me in the face like a Jackie Chan flick. He must not have the energy to go to his toilet, either. Instead, he just had a pile of p**s jars. At least he tipped well?

#23 I worked for a company call Waitr. Basically we were partnered with certain restaurants and we would deliver for them. It was my last drop of the night and when I got to the door something smelled rather musky. I knocked and I waited a few moments till the door opened. There stood a man with a massive bong and stoned beyond belief. It took me a couple of minutes to explain who I was and why I was giving him his food. He was friendly as could be. He even offered to share his food and weed with me cause I was "such a sweet guy for coming all the way out here.".

#24 I rang the doorbell and a woman about my age, twenty three at the time, opened the door. We were going through the usual exchange of pizza and money, when another woman who appeared to be her mother began walking towards us. "Well if you're not going to do it, I will" she said, while at the same time removing her shirt.

I was somewhat taken aback and must have looked confused while keeping eye contact with the young woman who was visibly embarrassed. "Don't be shy, you can look at them you know", the mother said. I glanced down at her boobs, then up to her face and gave a nod of approval. I looked back at the daughter, said thank you and walked back to my car. They tipped well too, so pretty decent delivery if I'm honest.

#25 This was in my first month of delivering pizzas. I pull up to a 4 plex (2 floors, 2 apartments per floor) and knock on the correct door. After a minute an old scruffy russian sounding guy answers the door and says "How much?". I told him the total and he walks off to get money.



I look over to my right and can see the top of his wife's head poking over the back of a recliner. She is gabbing away with a friend on the phone going on and on. After a minute or two of listening to her wondering what is taking this guy so long, I hear a change jar being emptied on the counter. "This guy seriously is about to pay me with all change and doesn't even have it counted? S**T." I sighed hard but was thankful we were slow at the time, so I wouldn't really miss out on any money waiting for this guy.



So here I am, listening to this old lady blabbing on, not understanding pretty much anything she is saying, while i can hear the old man scooting change around as he counts it. Finally after a solid 5+ minutes of standing there, the man walks out and says something to his wife in a foreign language. She rotates the chair around so i can clearly see her and there is no phone. I immediately stuck my head inside looking for a phone. I can see the table by the chair is empty, and there is nothing in her hands, on her lap, on the floor. I looked everywhere for this phone. There wasn't one. She was literally talking to herself/the wall.



I started going crazy in my head wondering what was going on. She starts talking to the air again, and turns her chair back towards the wall. The guy goes and grabs the money, and hands me a bag. It was filled with nickles and dimes. There was not 1 quarter, or silver dollar or anything. I just looked at him, bewildered, then to her, mouth slightly agape wondering what was happening. "Is 20 cents for you."



I said nothing. I turned around with my bag of changed and walked back to my car. The whole thing took about 15 minutes, most of which was spent with me standing in a wide open door in the middle of summer listening to a crazy old lady talk to the wall. When I got back to the store I plopped the bag of money down and explained what happened. My manager says "You never know what to expect... hell a few months ago someone delivered to a porn shoot and saw all the women walking around naked!" I never found out if that was true or not... but i like to think it is.

#26 Mine is tame compared to these, but



Literally my first day doing deliveries, punch the address into my phone and arrive as quickly as possible. Neighborhood is a bit shady but I don't judge.



Note on the door is really bad handwriting, but it says to knock because the doorbell is broken. Nothing unusual.



Guy opens the door: old, scruffy, skinny white guy. Says to come to the kitchen, that's where his cash is.

At that moment I realize I shouldn't enter a strangers house, but I didn't really have an excuse ready ("company policy says no" or something) so next thing I know I'm in his... living room? That's what it should be anyways, but it's full of retail clothing racks full of clothes and a couple mannequins.



Needless to say I thought I was gonna be murdered, but we get to the dimly lit kitchen where the money and a cat are on the counter. He shuffles through the cash, pays me in exact change, and just takes the pizza to another room.



So, I walked through the store to the front door, and left.



Now I always have an excuse ready.

#27 I delivered pizza in NJ, I went on the porch to see a snarling Rottweiler behind the door. Not a big deal, happens a lot, I'm a stranger the dog is just being a dog. The lady pushes him back, we do the pizza transaction and as I'm turning to go the lady said, "Oh my god, he's out.. " the back door was open and the dog was charging around the house about to come on the porch.



I quickly opened the door to run inside but the lady screamed "no, the really bad one is inside" and I see a bigger Rottie just inside the hall so I stick myself between the screen door and the real door and I'm trapped in an angry dog sandwich. The outside dog bites my calf because I can only close the screen door so much, not much damage but I'm bleeding.



The manager goes to talk with the lady (it is like 1/8th of a mile from the store or that lazy bastard wouldn't of bothered) and Rotties are penned up out back. As soon as the lady starts talking to him another small mutt dog zips out the door and bites him on the hand. He made the call on no more pizza for them.

#28 I apologize in advance for formatting, I'm mobile and I don't post often. This was a few years back, but still crazy to me. Pulling up the house was already a bit strange since there were a lot of cars in the yard and neighbouring yards, and I was only delivering one pizza. I assumed there was a party and I was delivering to the chaperone or something. I was invited into the foyer by a lady, and I obliged (normally we don't go in houses, but I remembered overhearing something about special instructions). The lady asked me if I would take the pizza into the basement. Alarms immediately went off in my head. I politely tried to get out of that request, stating we were busy and making excuses. She persisted, politely, and said she'd tip me better, which just reinforced the alarms. I again politely refuse, and she gets a sad look and says "oh, well, the kids will be disappointed." Being the sap that I am, I asked what exactly was going on downstairs. She told me there was a youth group and I was just going to go downstairs to deliver a pizza to the speaker or something. I reluctantly agreed and headed into the basement.



I was expecting maybe a dozen littler kids, like 8-10 year olds. I get downstairs and the place was -packed- with teenagers. Probably 20-30 kids down there, all chattering and stuff, evidently waiting for me. When they finally noticed me, the room exploded with energy and everyone started chanting "pizza! pizza!" Thoroughly confused, I make my way to a guy with a microphone. He asks me my name, and I tell him, and the crowd starts chanting my name. The guy informs me that I had just won the Pizzalympics, hangs a medal around my neck (with a pizza picture taped on it) and a volleyball trophy that looked like a the person was serving a little pizza box. Crowd goes bananas again, I'm utterly confused, and make my way back upstairs as they keep cheering. The lady upstairs thanks me and I go back to the store, trophy and medal in hand (I still have the medal, the trophy got misplaced at the store sadly). Every time I tell the story, people think I was an absolute fool (I was) because it seemed like an obvious kidnap/r*pe trap (it wasn't, thankfully). Not sure I'll be able to top that one.



TL;DR: I got invited into a basement of a nice house, might have been kidnapped, got a trophy instead.

#29 I was working at dominoz pizza place, I was told to deliver it to _____ avenue __nd street, only to find that it was a competitor pizza place, and I was cringing so bad when he picked up the pizza in the parking lot, he then started to head inside to eat DOMINOS PIZZA at the PIZZA HUT DINER TABLE. me and the cashier of Pizza hut stared at eachother for around a minute before I left.

#30 Delivered 200 smoke detectors (according to papers, never checked the goods) to another country. After driving for 20 hours trying to meet the ETA I arrived in a really shady looking warehouse, called the number on custom papers. A really strong built guy came outside, unloaded my van and asked me "how did it feel driving with a load worth 900 000 euros?" Not delivering s**t after that.

#31 Delivering pizza, guy answers the door in undies and a f*****g gas mask. Literally Walter White. I ask him how his night is going and he just motions for the debit machine. He pays, gets his munch, and tips me 45 dollars (his pizza costed 20 something.) I couldn't decide whether to laugh, be afraid, or profusely thank him for the tip. But that was a wack f*****g delivery.



TL;DR: I delivered a 20 dollar pizza to Walter White in a gas mask and he tipped me 50 bucks.

#32 Was delivering to a neighborhood that typically was kind of sketch so I always expected no tip or a small one. I rolled up to this lady's house and she said something along the lines of "I don't have the money and my husband will be here in 20 minutes with some cash." It was the last delivery of the night so I wasn't worried about taking too long and then she opened up her garage door. There was a pool table and fridge and tv in there and she gave me a beer and we played pool until her husband came and gave me the money along with a $20 tip. One of the better nights working that job lol.

#33 I knocked on the door and a couple voices told me to come inside. When I opened the door there were weird cameras and lights pointing at me and a man and a woman sitting on a couch across the room. They knew I was nervous and confused and they asked me to bring the pizza over to them. I walked the pizza over and the woman said "you just walked through a ghost". They were f*****g amateur ghost hunters looking for ghosts in a trailer.

#34 This is probably not answering correctly but it was still weird. Delivered to this house and I noticed that they were in the garage so I went over to the garage door. They actually had a whole glass blowing operation in their garage and showed me the whole in and outs of he operation. They gave me a brand new bowl they had just blown and a good amount of weed for a tip. Not weird like uncomfortable just different than the usual.

#35 I was delivering a mobile order for papa johns and it was really late. I was annoyed because I wanted to take a double (to get more tips). When she answered the door she was incredibly hot and was only wearing panties and a jacket with no zipper (horrible design flaw in my opinion). She had to hold it closed to not expose herself, and she seemed very confused. I said "hello mrs.[name on order]! Sorry about the wait. Here's your pizza", and that was when she said "oh… she's not supposed to be home for another four hours…". She could tell that I was wondering why her roommate would order a pizza four hours early and she said "…my girlfriend…". Then another incredibly attractive woman sits up from the couch in the living room completely naked and stretches.



Her girlfriend knew that she was cheating on her and ordered her (and her mistress) a pizza as a passive aggressive way to show that she knew. I had to deliver that kind of poison. I had her sign her girlfriend's credit card receipt so that we could both be rid of that situation (for the time being).

#36 Back in high school I used to deliver pizza and was working super bowl Sunday. Towards the beginning of the evening I got called to a house where there was clearly a viewing party. I rang the doorbell and their pit bull comes running up to the door. I'm not really afraid of dogs so I didn't think too much of it, but the first person to come to the door was a little girl super excited for the pizza. She ran up to the door and I could hear her dad yell "don't open the door the dog will get out!". But he yelled this right as she pulled ever so slightly down on the handle. From there the dog pushed through the rest of the way and I instinctively think, oh no I need to help them make sure the dog doesn't get out. Bad idea. The dog started attacking me, biting my hand first and then my shoe when I tried defending myself with my foot. Once the owner got to the door the dog took off and he let me inside. I was then surrounded by a bunch of strangers at this viewing party who seemed shocked by what happened. My hand was bleeding and out of shock I thought I might pass out. I guess the guys felt bad so he gave me a $20 as a tip? and I got out as quickly as I could after that. But at least I didn't drop the pizza.

#37 I had one, was the last delivery of the night at like 10:40 and the order was something like 23$ and change. The guy, clearly drunk, gave a 20 and what seemed like a bunch of 1$s. When I got back to the car, I counted the money and it turns out he gave me 162$. I ran back and had to explain to him what happened and after several minutes of him trying to process what happened, he eventually went back inside and gave me 33$ and thanked me.

#38 I delivered a pizza to a house, and a bunch of teenage girls open the door and started screaming and running around. Really f*****g weird but I gave them the pizza and left. Chalked it up to crazy high schoolers (I had just graduated highschool)



About 2 hours later I got a Instagram DM from a random person saying "A pizza wasn't the only hot thing on my doorstep this afternoon;)"



Turns out it was one of the girls from the house. I never gave them my name, but I eventually figured out that they figured it out from my god damn INITIALS. My first and last initials (which are very common). They must have gone through dozens of profiles looking for me



They invited me over for her 16th birthday party, and as soon as I heard that I just blocked the profile. I ain't goin to jail anytime soon. Nice ego stroke though.

#39 Worked in trucking, and we occasionally do personal deliveries to peoples houses. Anyway, we picked up a heavy as f**k crate from LAX to deliver it to some nice house in the hills. We were also supposed to un-crate the thing too. So we open it up and its a huge marble elephant statue that the owner bought from india. So for uncrating, we couldn't get the thing off the bottom part so there was this big feud with the logistics company and the owner. We waited at the ladies house all day, and she bought us pizza and sandwiches. A forklift had to come to help us move the elephant. At the end we got $50 tip from her. She was cool af.

#40 I once delivered a sandwich to a big, ripped guy in a tight shirt that had a giant tiger face on it. As I hand him the bag I say, "You look ferocious in that shirt". He gives me a smile and starts to lift the shirt up to reveal another very tight tiger shirt underneath. We both laugh and I tell him to have a good one. He gave me a great tip.

#41 I deliver in a campus town, and that leads to all sorts of odd things, but the weirdest would have to be delivering to a sorority where the gal didn't have money for a tip and so asked if it would be ok if she flashed me. I've never had anybody ask to flash me I feel like you either do it or you dont, but I wasn't entirely sure what to say so I kinda just laughed nervously and said sure.

#42 Not a boy, but here's my delivery f**k up:



I'm a florist. One summer at the shop I was first trained in, I was to deliver an arrangement to a woman on her 92nd birthday because the delivery person was on his lunch. I'm terrible at directions and finding places, so it took me three times longer than it should have to even find the house.



Once I got there, I brought the arrangement to the door and rang the doorbell. The little old lady opened the door to which I respectfully (I thought I was being helpful) opened the storm door to be able to pass her her gift. Before I could even say, "Happy Birthday!" Her morbidly obese chihuahua comes bolting through the open doors past me, running around the damn neighborhood. The lady screamed, "Oh! You let him out! Oh no!" She was pissed! I was positive me letting that stupid dog out would give this decrepit woman a heart attack, so I went chasing after it. It took what was probably only five minutes to catch that obese creature (at least 10 lbs. huge for a chihuahua) and bring it back to her house, but it felt like forever.



I didn't even say anything to her. I closed the storm door and left, humiliated, about to have an anxiety attack. To this day I don't do deliveries.

#43 This incident happened a few years ago when I was recovering from knee surgery. A little back story about me is that I am a naturist (nudist) and when I am home, I am naked all the time, but I am somewhat respectable to answering the door with a robe or shorts if I am not expecting someone I know, or someone who I need to cover for. I was living in a gated apartment building (requires to be buzzed in to enter the lobby) and some of my fellow tenants already knew that I was a naturist, they even joined me or hosted themselves so I wouldn’t bother covering up for them when I knew they were coming over. So while I was recovering, I was using crutches to get around in my apartment and did require some help at times. One of my friends, a female who is also a naturist and also lives in the building gave me a call saying that she would be over shortly to help me bathe. So I’m expecting her when the doorbell rings at the door. I hobble over to answer it with just the crutches and open the door for her, only thing is that it wasn’t her. It was a female UPS driver with a package that I needed to sign for. She was a little surprised to see me answering the door fully nude, as well as on crutches. I immediately apologized and told her I was expecting someone else. She was cool about it, even laughed some. Since the package was kind of large, she offered to bring the package in the apartment for me, actually insisted on it. So I agreed and turned around while she followed me down the long hallway into the living room to put the package down. I then signed for it and followed her back to the door to close it behind her. Just as we were reaching the door, my friend was arriving and so she thanked the delivery person again and then closed it behind her. We had a laugh about it afterwards while she was bathing me as well.

#44 Was home alone waiting for my wife to come home. I decide good time to have shower well I’m there soaped up and hear the door bell quick rinse grab a towel head to the door thinking wife forgot her key. So I let the towel drop and open the door wrong there stood her mother. I don’t think I could have dived for the towel any faster. Her mom looked at me sighed and asked where Tina was I replied not home yet I’m expecting her any minute now. She hmphed and said I can see that. My wife walks up at that point and looks at me then at her mom and just started laughing. After that mom always phoned when she was on the way over to tell me to get dressed.

#45 I delivered pizza to a house, the instructions said to open the gate and go into the backyard and knock on the back door. Now, I was really early. I showed up at their door probably about 12-15 minutes after they had placed the order as we were very slow. As i entered the back yard I heard really loud moaning coming from the open window and realized the customers were having sex. I'm not the one to ruin a good time, so I decided to wait until they finish before I knock on the door. I just stood there in their backyard with a pizza in my hand for a good 10 minutes. One of their nieghbors heard what was going on and saw me in there and decided to pop outside and just stand there staring at me the whole time making sure that i'm not stealing anything? Anyway, most awkward 10 minutes of my life.

#46 I was delivering a pizza and after I knocked on the door I heard a far away voice yell "coming!", so I waited. After about a minute I hear the same voice a little closer yell "almost there just wait!". This continues for several minutes, with the voice coming closer and closer until the person finally reaches the door and opens it. I'm expecting to see someone at eye level, however instead I'm greeted by a smiling person on the floor who had no legs and dragged themselves across the house to answer the door. I offered to put the pizza inside for them in the kitchen and they were pretty appreciative.

#47 While I actually am a delivery driver myself, the weirdest experience happened actually when I ordered food to my house. I live in a college section of Pittsburgh with 5 roommates so it's safe to say the house is constantly gross. The same goes for our front porch which is just littered in garbage. Well my driver called me to tell me he was outside. He was outside on the curb walking up to me. My porch is walled in up to about hip height so I'm peering over as I walk out of my front door to grab the food. In between the wall and I, there is this massive f*****g possum looking me dead in the eyes (the driver couldn't see). It was literally the first time I've seen one of these monsters and I s**t my britches. I yelled "JUST PUT THE FOOD ON THE GROUND. JUST...JUST DONT COME UP HERE" as the last sliver of my masculine identity slivers out of me, sprinting back inside. Safely inside, peering out my window, I see the guy standing halfway up my staircase about 2 feet away from this gargantuan f*****g rodent, but his view was still obstructed. He's like, "Sir.... Do you not want your food?" And I scream from inside, "YES BUT DON'T COME ANY FURTHER. I WILL COME TO YOU." I leap out the door, past the disease-ridden hair-sack commandeering my porch, snag the bag from his hands, and leap back inside.



From my perspective the whole interaction was me just being a huge pussy about an animal, but from his perspective, I must have seemed like a next-level crackhead or an acid trip gone wrong.

#48 People are always naked! The best is when they try to hide behind glass doors, or they are desperately trying to cover their chest, but nothing else. Also, towels slip off and robes open often. The weirdest things I've had to deliver (that I know of, most stuff is in boxes) was a glass shower door (please don't post these things- they are heavy as f**k and it took ages to find a van that I could fit it in), large beanbags, a book of stamps, loose ping pong balls and a watering can.

#49 I once had a delivery at a hotel and all they had to do was sign the receipt. Well the guy was extremely friendly and told me to come in. Then he kinda just stood there on his phone for a minute while his pregnant wife laid on the bed. Felt like years till he put him phone down signed it and let me leave lol.

#50 I had just moved to France and my French was, shall we say… in its infancy. I was expecting a fridge to be delivered and when the phone rang I assumed it was the delivery van and it had got lost and needed directions. Most uk folk have difficulty in understanding a native French speaker until they learn enough to be able to make sense of the conversation. So what they do is simply ask lots of simple questions instead. Having missed his opening sentence I was doomed! In retrospect, what he actually said is that he was from a bike hire company based in a local village and would our holiday clients be interested? Having missed his first line, the conversation in French went like this. Are you lost? No I am at home! You should be at my house! Why? Because I need my fridge! Do you have a fridge? Yes, I have a fridge he said and laughed I need the fridge here with me! You cannot have my fridge it is in my kitchen. It should be in my kitchen I said He laughed a lot… you cannot have it, it is my fridge and I need it! I need it too!! I said Listen, he said… I am in your local village and have bicycles Bicycles? ?? I want a fridge! If I had wanted a bicycle I would have ordered one! Do you want to order a bicycle? He asked No!!! I want the fridge! Are you lost?? I persevered… The phone went clunk…