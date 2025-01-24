ADVERTISEMENT

The internet can be a great place to look for information or share your knowledge with others. That’s why there is an abundance of Q&A-based communities and websites, one of which is Quora.

Founded back in 2009 (and made public a year later), Quora now reportedly boasts more than 400 million monthly active users. So it’s no surprise that with a number of users this huge, there is a large number of topics that are covered by them, too. Some, though, are more bizarre than others.

On the list below we have gathered some of the most puzzling questions that were found on the website and later shared on communities such as r/InsanePeopleQuora and r/quora, so if you’re curious to see what gems Quora holds, continue scrolling to find them. Ranging from funny to confusing, and beyond, they show that there might be such a thing as a stupid question after all.