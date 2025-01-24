ADVERTISEMENT

The internet can be a great place to look for information or share your knowledge with others. That’s why there is an abundance of Q&A-based communities and websites, one of which is Quora.

Founded back in 2009 (and made public a year later), Quora now reportedly boasts more than 400 million monthly active users. So it’s no surprise that with a number of users this huge, there is a large number of topics that are covered by them, too. Some, though, are more bizarre than others.

On the list below we have gathered some of the most puzzling questions that were found on the website and later shared on communities such as r/InsanePeopleQuora and r/quora, so if you’re curious to see what gems Quora holds, continue scrolling to find them. Ranging from funny to confusing, and beyond, they show that there might be such a thing as a stupid question after all.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Yikes

Weirdest questions on Quora about a 36-year-old believing anime characters are real girlfriends.

Elmrfud Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Uhhh.. Don't?

    Screenshot of a weird question on Quora about a teenage son's bathroom visits and discipline.

    gamingunfinished Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Is It ?

    Weirdest Quora question: "Is it true that German people laugh?" displayed on Bored Panda.

    staralfur01 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Maybe School Wasn’t A Big Priority For Them?

    Text image featuring a weirdest question: "The 'C' grade students... are leading happy and successful lives. How is this possible?"

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    libstak avatar
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Easy they have nothing to do with your judgemental a.rse anymore.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #5

    This Is Incredibly Disgusting, And Also Child Abuse

    Weirdest question on Quora about son smoking punishment and social worker involvement.

    alyssa5100 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sparklystuffbyrae avatar
    Lyoness
    Lyoness
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Standard practice in the 70s and 80s where I lived. And our parents wonder why we go NC.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #6

    Yeah! You Should Totally Go On The Date And Get This 27 Year Old Man In Potential Danger With The Law!

    Text from Quora asking if a 14-year-old should reveal their age to a 27-year-old Tinder date.

    that-girlbin-ur-clas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    stephanieafernando avatar
    Say No to Downvoting
    Say No to Downvoting
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    An old “aquaintance” of my family had this happen - 50-something man went on a date and slept with a woman who told him she was 18, but was actually 17. He had a stay in prison.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #7

    Seems Like A Pretty Good Reason

    Quora screenshot showing a weird question about disliking cheese causing relationship issues.

    YiYoongi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Sweet Revenge

    Weirdest questions on Quora about revenge, featuring a controversial anonymous response.

    AndreiDeiu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Perfect Relationship Doesn't Exist

    Text from Quora about a 28-year-old dating a 57-year-old, seeking advice on respect from her 31-year-old son.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    A Karen Probably Wrote This

    Weirdest question on Quora about closing a successful YouTube channel with millions of subscribers.

    HU11ER Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Nice

    Weird question about a urine sample potentially being added to food at a restaurant near surgery.

    MisterMango3 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sparklystuffbyrae avatar
    Lyoness
    Lyoness
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can't even with this one. Are they even smart enough to get the pee in the cup?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    Quora page showing a weird question about homosexuality and thoughts when a friend removes their shirt.

    day-tripper96 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Is This Insecurity?

    Text from Quora: "I told my boyfriend he's worthless, so he dumped me and blocked me. Is he being insecure?"

    nothinXperson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Just Wow

    Weirdest Quora question about showering while pregnant, expressing concerns over water safety for unborn baby.

    tegrat731 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Really Dude

    Weird question on Quora about employee work hours and CEO concerns, with over 100 answers.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Love The Racism

    Weirdest Quora question asks about cultural appropriation differences with braids and cellphones.

    Z_nan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sparklystuffbyrae avatar
    Lyoness
    Lyoness
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is idiocy a requirement for this person's idea of cultural appropriations?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    This Person Seems To Be Genuinely Asking, Somehow

    Text asking a weird question about being a lesbian and complimented by a straight male friend.

    CelestialMistress15 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    My Brain Just Hemorrhaged. Ohhhh, Honey--Where To Start With This

    Screenshot of a weird question asked on Quora about Kate Winslet's age related to the Titanic movie.

    hurrcutmcguts Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Just The Arrogance

    Text exchange about a misunderstanding between Liverpool's location in England and Wales, with a map image.

    Jman269 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sparklystuffbyrae avatar
    Lyoness
    Lyoness
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nurse: "Now doctor, remember the appendix is on the LEFT SIDE. No no, your OTHER left."

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #20

    She Should Be Proud And Supportive

    Weird question about taking money from son’s bank account to stop him from moving out.

    Scxllyy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sparklystuffbyrae avatar
    Lyoness
    Lyoness
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Methinks her definitions of "custody" and "theft" are slightly off.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #21

    Umm... What? She Wants To Call The Cops On The Person Minding His Own Business In His Own House

    Weirdest Quora question about calling police on a young neighbor.

    Phoenix_Gaming1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Not Today Honey

    Weirdest Quora question about refusing appendix removal due to hospital aversion, with blunt response suggestion.

    Meandtheworld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    E L I M I N A T E T H E C H I L D

    Weirdest question on Quora about pregnancy and bellyflop on concrete, seeking advice.

    IrwinatorSmartAleck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    "Water Privileges"

    Weird question on Quora about parenting and handling misbehavior by restricting water privileges.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sparklystuffbyrae avatar
    Lyoness
    Lyoness
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's not what they should do, it's what their kid should do: report them for child abuse.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Knock Knock

    Weirdest Quora question about privacy concerns involving a 16-year-old and their mom during shower time.

    CeltyPlays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sparklystuffbyrae avatar
    Lyoness
    Lyoness
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Move out as soon as you can and lock the doors behind you.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #26

    Okay, Yes But Who's Bra?

    Question from Quora about parenting discipline, involving forcing a son to wear a bra.

    34terite Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Is It Too Bad For A 4 Years Old?

    Weirdest question on Quora: "My 4 year old's art is terrible. Should I tell her?"

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Girly Pop- You Might As Well Just Take Her Will To Live- Oh Wait It’s Already Gone Out The Window

    Weird Quora question about strict parenting measures for a daughter's B grade in class.

    Bestiezzzz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tucker_cahooter avatar
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I shudder to think what would have happened if the girl had got a 'D' rather than a 'B'. Probably would have been dumped in a forest and left to fend for herself

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #29

    Autism Is Now Transmissible

    A strange question on Quora about concerns over autism influence.

    SW-Meme-Dealer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Uh Yes It’s Immoral

    Weirdest Quora question about raising a child to believe they're living in the 90s and revealing the truth later.

    HippoTown278 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    What Is It With Parents And Their 14 Yr Olds Stuffed Animals

    Weirdest questions on Quora about stuffed animals and sleep habits.

    CoolMondays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rachelreynolds avatar
    Rachel Reynolds
    Rachel Reynolds
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm 44 and still sleep with stuffed animals. When my hubby is out of town

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #32

    This Kids Life Sounds Horrible

    Weirdest Quora question about dealing with teenage behavior in a conservative family setting.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Delete Your Account

    Question asked on Quora about wording preferences on a dating profile, showcasing weirdest questions theme.

    bitchy_barbie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Just A Normal Day On Quora

    Weirdest questions on Quora about music genre abbreviations.

    Deftera_Getsuyo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Yes, Nick, You Did

    Weirdest question on Quora about a 12-year-old son getting someone pregnant, discussed in a humorous response.

    Im_a_mermaid_owo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Watch His Weight

    Quora digest notification showing a weird question about a son skipping school for gaming.

    LayneCobain04052002 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Quora Writers

    A weird question from Quora about comparing the size of 7 footers to big cats, written by John Worth.

    ScootOhYeah Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Dave Ramsey Has Entered The Chat

    Weirdest questions on Quora: Parents ask if $1,000 weekly allowance for 13-year-old is excessive.

    BroiledBoatmanship Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Don't Forget The Padded Bra, Champ!

    Weird question on Quora about pretending to be a friend's girlfriend to meet his parents.

    meyshi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    How Dare He Love His Daughter?!?!?

    Weird question about close relationship with almost 3-year-old daughter on Quora.

    TDMdan6 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Oof Ow My Privacy

    Weird Quora question about privacy concerns and tracking menstrual cycles.

    armykid910 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Why Do People Like This Exist?

    Screenshot of a Quora question related to parenting with controversial and racially charged content.

    PissOnMyFacePLZ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    How Do I Force My Son To Risk His Life For Something He Doesn’t Want To Do?

    Weirdest Quora question about convincing a son to join the military.

    trin134340 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    libstak avatar
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You can’t make him join the military because you are excelling at ensuring he leaves in 2 months.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #44

    Oh No, Not His Real Age!

    Text image showing a parent asking a weird question on Quora about grounding their son for using YouTube.

    gryan77802 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    The Horror

    Weirdest question on Quora: Parent asks how to stop daughter discussing dinosaurs and ancient civilizations.

    rishicandoit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Wait, What?

    Text image displaying a weird question asked on Quora about a stepdaughter's birthday request.

    CeltyPlays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Boy. I Wonder Why He Stopped Cutting Their Hair

    Screenshot of a weird Quora question about a barber lying about his business status.

    Joshhart916 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Entitled Mom Is Mad Her Son Is Racist

    Quora question about fairness in school exclusion policies for a football team captain.

    okbreeze Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Psycho Parent

    Question about parenting, expressing concerns over son's relationship and cultural acceptance. Weirdest questions on Quora.

    PissOnMyFacePLZ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Help Me

    Weirdest questions on Quora about COVID-19 and reproduction myths.

    dreamy_child Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Mas*****tion = Bodily A**se

    "Weirdest question on Quora about legal rights and body autonomy asked by a user."

    ItsyaJP Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Sue Him For Building His House Next To You Too, He Had No Right To Do So!!!!!!

    Question on Quora about suing neighbor over pool accident and attractive nuisance.

    IrwinatorSmartAleck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    I’m Reviving This Sub Because Quora Asked This Sh*t

    Question about insect suffering between window and screen on Quora.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    No, You Can't Sue 13 Year Old Kids For Calling You A Karen. Good Luck Finding A Lawyer That Won't Laugh You Out Of Their Office When You Explain Your Situation To Them Xd

    Text of a question about being called "Karen" and considering legal action, showcasing a weird question from Quora.

    Business_Cheesecake7 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    I Wanna See The Replies That She Got Tbh

    Text from Quora featuring one of the weirdest questions users asked on the platform.

    Silent_Assasin14 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sparklystuffbyrae avatar
    Lyoness
    Lyoness
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If I was this guy I'd consider myself lucky if all it took to get rid of her was half the money.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #56

    Beards

    Text from Quora asking a weird question about a son with a full beard and shaving advice.

    MorpyBum Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Insane

    Text from Quora about a parent asking why their son thinks he owns a computer.

    tamar69 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Uuummmm... What?

    Text from Quora question about paying back parental expenses.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tucker_cahooter avatar
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wonder if the mother will also include the hospital costs incurred when she gave birth to OP too

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #59

    I Just Really Hope This Man Is A Writer

    Text screenshot: "What's an undetectable poison that takes a week to a year to work and can be slipped into food?" Weirdest questions on Quora.

    DesPaSooTi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Few Games Have Satanic Orgins

    Screenshot of a Quora question about Minecraft's origins and child safety concerns.

    charles-de_gaulle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    That’s Not Nice

    Weirdest questions on Quora: User asks if calling kids "failures" is a nickname. Community advises against it for self-esteem reasons.

    its_reddit_user Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Yeah Autistic People Everywhere Hate You

    Weird question on Quora about flushing a Barbie doll as punishment for misbehavior.

    JustCheezits Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Jesus Christ

    Question from Quora about disciplining a child by locking them in a bathroom with a dictionary for spelling errors.

    ducky124442 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Typical Karen

    Question about convincing a son in college to stop wearing a mask, highlighting weirdest questions.

    OhYeahV0rtex Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Does This Mean It’s Over?

    Weird question on Quora about relationship issues after a breakup due to rejecting partner's child.

    mcxhale Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Wtf

    Question on Quora about legality of a teacher falsely informing a parent about a student's pregnancy.

    ducky124442 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sparklystuffbyrae avatar
    Lyoness
    Lyoness
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    First of all, yes, that's illegal (it's called slander). Second, if this were real and being asked to report a real pregnancy, I believe it depends on the age and region. Where I live there's what's called Mandatory Reporting for things like SA, abuse and underage sex, but over the age of 16 people are considered old enough to decide who to tell what. Teachers, doctors etc can't be forced to share other people's information and can be sued if they do so without permission. (I had to look that 2nd bit up and thought it was cool enough to share.)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #67

    No, We Eat Them. A Touch Of Lamb Sauce, Delicious!

    Weird question on Quora interface: "Do atheists have children?" with 9 answers available.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Just Casual Racism Of Quora

    Text showing a controversial question from Quora about a Turkish coworker.

    Aress149 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #69

    I’m Surprised He’s Had No Success

    Text from Quora showing a weird question about threatening people for money.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Did The Kid Poop On The President Or Something?

    Question on Quora about legal and ethical issues in parenting a two-year-old's behavior, showcasing weird questions.

    JudasPenguin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Exploding Packages

    Quora screenshot with a weird hypothetical question about porch package theft and explosives.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    She Should Be Okay With It

    Weird question from Quora asking about spanking a mother with Alzheimer's.

    AlienGameDeveloper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    I'm So Dumbfounded I Can't Even Think If A Good Title

    Weirdest Quora question about a 14-year-old wanting a baby without a lover, claiming experience raising others.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    There’s No Such Thing As A Free Lunch

    Question about repaying parents' costs after turning 18, featured on a weirdest questions list from Quora.

    pelicanfriends Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tucker_cahooter avatar
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Did you sign a contract when you came out of the womb? If not, you should be alright

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #75

    Well That's Interesting

    Screenshot showing a weird question about a small feral man in an attic, asking for advice on handling the situation.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    I Don't Know. Maybe Not

    Weirdest Quora question asks if atheists should be forced to read the Bible.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Just Throw The Whole Damn Earth Away And Start Over

    Weird questions on Quora: "Which essential oils are known to attract demons?"

    8Bit-Armory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    Hmmmm... Something Ain’t Right Here

    Young weightlifter humorously questions lifting 900 pounds on Quora.

    padlockkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #79

    The Heck Are You Doing?

    Quora question on subtle insults, seeking ways to target self-esteem, with no answers yet.

    Joel_The_Senate Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    ???

    Weird question on Quora about strict parents and spanking a 19-year-old.

    hella_cious Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    Oh No

    Weirdest Quora question about acceptance of human-animal couples in the USA.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #82

    How Dare They!

    Screenshot of a weird question asked on Quora about why Brits speak English.

    saddest_cookie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    What In The Hell?

    Weirdest question on Quora about using a pregnancy test incorrectly.

    LoneGhosty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    Is It True Women Are Perfect And Never Do Anything Wrong?

    Weirdest Quora question about women's perfection with an unrelated anonymous answer below.

    Ayman788 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    Hmm, Tough One

    Weirdest question on Quora about a 15-year-old dating a man in his 40s.

    negomistar14 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #86

    This Is Animal Abuse

    Weirdest question on Quora about vegan cat food preferences and behavior.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #87

    A Practical Solution

    Screenshot of a weird Quora question about grounding a 13-year-old until age 25.

    NoahK0 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    Shallow As A Puddle, Some Might Say

    Weird question on Quora about relationship issues discussed in a love life advice section.

    meyshi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #89

    Yes

    Weirdest question on Quora about the health effects of farting in someone's face.

    artiques Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tucker_cahooter avatar
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well if you can't believe your older brother, who can you believe?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #90

    Sorry If This Is Too Common Guys

    Text of a weird question from Quora about a parent seeking advice after finding their son watching My Little Pony.

    professsor_X Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #91

    Uhh

    "Weirdest question on Quora about befriending someone, showing anonymous user's curiosity."

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #92

    A Bit Too Young

    Weirdest Quora question about a 72-year-old child and talking to girls.

    Jeeorge Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #93

    Luckily The Replies Are Telling Them To Respect Her Daughters Choice

    Text of a weird question about disappointment over a daughter's choice not to have children.

    dragonfruitsulphur Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #94

    I Suppose It Is Bulking Season Soon

    Weird questions on Quora: "Can I eat 0.0000002 grams of uranium per day as a caloric supplement?"

    TheUltimateInfidel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #95

    ???

    Text asking weirdest question about weight: "Which weighs more, 60 kilograms or 3 inches?"

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #96

    Yes! Just Chant "Abra Kadabra" And Lo And Behold!

    Screenshot of a strange question on Quora about reclaiming virginity before marriage.

    italktoomuchuknow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #97

    Should I Let My 22 Year Old Son Install A Lock On His Door? I Went Through His 18 Year Old Girlfriend’s Bag And Now He’s Saying He Doesn’t Trust Me When They Leave The House

    Text of a weird question about trust issues and locking doors, asked on Quora.

    Datskisattva Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #98

    Obviously Rage Bait But Idc

    Weirdest questions on Quora: "My 6-year-old autistic son has no friends. How should I punish him?"

    Jealous-Beach-7801 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #99

    Dang How Rich Are They?

    Weird question on Quora about giving a daughter a $1,000 weekly allowance.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #100

    Hmm

    Text on a weird question asked on Quora about a teacher's emotional breakdown in class and a parent's reaction.

    salamanderoil Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sparklystuffbyrae avatar
    Lyoness
    Lyoness
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I may be unpopular with this opinion but I agree with OP. The teacher should not have burdened those kids with her abuse, and asking for advice was beyond inappropriate. It doesn't matter how old the kids are, it's wrong to discuss it with students. Yes, what she's going through is horrific but the teacher can go to a doctor, a therapist, her family, the police, she has tons of options, but her students shouldn't be one of them.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #101

    Next Big Youtuber Is On His Way To Success

    Text from Quora with a weird question about convincing a son to return to school.

    clauboss3000 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #102

    How To Be Stealthy

    Quora weird question about a leap of faith from a building, answered humorously.

    collecteclectic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #103

    How To Hold A Pigeon

    Question about pigeon wings on Quora with a community answer stating wings cannot regrow.

    collecteclectic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #104

    What The Stuff?

    A strange question on Quora about a 14-year-old son and stuffed animals.

    throwawaydashaway Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #105

    Making Kids Gay

    Text from Quora asking about sharing a bed with a child and its impact on sexuality.

    acatnamedsilverly Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #106

    This Is America

    A weird question on Quora asks if speaking Chinese in public should be discouraged in favor of using English.

    buddybyte Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #107

    It's All Part Of Putin's Plan, My Friend

    Weirdest question on Quora about a suspicious tea invitation from neighbors.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #108

    Karen Alert

    A Quora user asks a legal question about school Spanish requirement in Wisconsin.

    XP_Studios Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #109

    Oh My God Karen, You Can't Just Ask People Why They're White

    Quora weird question about Elon Musk's ethnicity related to South Africa.

    yesmilady Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #110

    Parents Like This Exist?

    Weird question on Quora about allowing a 17-year-old son to have a laptop in his room.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #111

    How To Poop While Standing Up At A Toilet

    Weirdest Quora question about a child standing on shoulders, answered humorously in a community forum.

    collecteclectic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #112

    At First I Thought Satire, Then I Remembered That Some People Are Just A-Holes

    A bizarre question about LGBTQ lifestyle on Quora platform.

    hella_cious Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    libstak avatar
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don’t you think thou shalt not judge is a valid rule in your bible.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #113

    Yes, Yes It Can

    Screenshot of a weird question on Quora asking about eating drywall and its safety.

    CrippledCrevice Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!