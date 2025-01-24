113 Of The Weirdest Questions People Asked On Quora
The internet can be a great place to look for information or share your knowledge with others. That’s why there is an abundance of Q&A-based communities and websites, one of which is Quora.
Founded back in 2009 (and made public a year later), Quora now reportedly boasts more than 400 million monthly active users. So it’s no surprise that with a number of users this huge, there is a large number of topics that are covered by them, too. Some, though, are more bizarre than others.
On the list below we have gathered some of the most puzzling questions that were found on the website and later shared on communities such as r/InsanePeopleQuora and r/quora, so if you’re curious to see what gems Quora holds, continue scrolling to find them. Ranging from funny to confusing, and beyond, they show that there might be such a thing as a stupid question after all.
This post may include affiliate links.
Uhhh.. Don't?
Is It ?
Maybe School Wasn’t A Big Priority For Them?
This Is Incredibly Disgusting, And Also Child Abuse
Yeah! You Should Totally Go On The Date And Get This 27 Year Old Man In Potential Danger With The Law!
An old “aquaintance” of my family had this happen - 50-something man went on a date and slept with a woman who told him she was 18, but was actually 17. He had a stay in prison.
Perfect Relationship Doesn't Exist
A Karen Probably Wrote This
Nice
Is This Insecurity?
Love The Racism
This Person Seems To Be Genuinely Asking, Somehow
My Brain Just Hemorrhaged. Ohhhh, Honey--Where To Start With This
Just The Arrogance
She Should Be Proud And Supportive
Umm... What? She Wants To Call The Cops On The Person Minding His Own Business In His Own House
Not Today Honey
E L I M I N A T E T H E C H I L D
"Water Privileges"
Knock Knock
Is It Too Bad For A 4 Years Old?
Girly Pop- You Might As Well Just Take Her Will To Live- Oh Wait It’s Already Gone Out The Window
I shudder to think what would have happened if the girl had got a 'D' rather than a 'B'. Probably would have been dumped in a forest and left to fend for herself
Autism Is Now Transmissible
Uh Yes It’s Immoral
What Is It With Parents And Their 14 Yr Olds Stuffed Animals
I'm 44 and still sleep with stuffed animals. When my hubby is out of town
This Kids Life Sounds Horrible
Delete Your Account
Just A Normal Day On Quora
Yes, Nick, You Did
Watch His Weight
Quora Writers
Dave Ramsey Has Entered The Chat
Don't Forget The Padded Bra, Champ!
How Dare He Love His Daughter?!?!?
Oof Ow My Privacy
Why Do People Like This Exist?
How Do I Force My Son To Risk His Life For Something He Doesn’t Want To Do?
Oh No, Not His Real Age!
The Horror
Wait, What?
Boy. I Wonder Why He Stopped Cutting Their Hair
Entitled Mom Is Mad Her Son Is Racist
Psycho Parent
Help Me
Mas*****tion = Bodily A**se
Sue Him For Building His House Next To You Too, He Had No Right To Do So!!!!!!
I’m Reviving This Sub Because Quora Asked This Sh*t
No, You Can't Sue 13 Year Old Kids For Calling You A Karen. Good Luck Finding A Lawyer That Won't Laugh You Out Of Their Office When You Explain Your Situation To Them Xd
I Wanna See The Replies That She Got Tbh
Beards
Insane
Uuummmm... What?
I wonder if the mother will also include the hospital costs incurred when she gave birth to OP too
I Just Really Hope This Man Is A Writer
Few Games Have Satanic Orgins
That’s Not Nice
Yeah Autistic People Everywhere Hate You
Jesus Christ
Typical Karen
Does This Mean It’s Over?
Wtf
First of all, yes, that's illegal (it's called slander). Second, if this were real and being asked to report a real pregnancy, I believe it depends on the age and region. Where I live there's what's called Mandatory Reporting for things like SA, abuse and underage sex, but over the age of 16 people are considered old enough to decide who to tell what. Teachers, doctors etc can't be forced to share other people's information and can be sued if they do so without permission. (I had to look that 2nd bit up and thought it was cool enough to share.)
No, We Eat Them. A Touch Of Lamb Sauce, Delicious!
Just Casual Racism Of Quora
I’m Surprised He’s Had No Success
Did The Kid Poop On The President Or Something?
Exploding Packages
She Should Be Okay With It
I'm So Dumbfounded I Can't Even Think If A Good Title
There’s No Such Thing As A Free Lunch
Did you sign a contract when you came out of the womb? If not, you should be alright
Well That's Interesting
I Don't Know. Maybe Not
Just Throw The Whole Damn Earth Away And Start Over
Hmmmm... Something Ain’t Right Here
The Heck Are You Doing?
???
Oh No
How Dare They!
What In The Hell?
Is It True Women Are Perfect And Never Do Anything Wrong?
Hmm, Tough One
This Is Animal Abuse
A Practical Solution
Shallow As A Puddle, Some Might Say
Yes
Well if you can't believe your older brother, who can you believe?
Sorry If This Is Too Common Guys
Uhh
A Bit Too Young
Luckily The Replies Are Telling Them To Respect Her Daughters Choice
I Suppose It Is Bulking Season Soon
Yes! Just Chant "Abra Kadabra" And Lo And Behold!
Should I Let My 22 Year Old Son Install A Lock On His Door? I Went Through His 18 Year Old Girlfriend’s Bag And Now He’s Saying He Doesn’t Trust Me When They Leave The House
Obviously Rage Bait But Idc
Dang How Rich Are They?
Hmm
I may be unpopular with this opinion but I agree with OP. The teacher should not have burdened those kids with her abuse, and asking for advice was beyond inappropriate. It doesn't matter how old the kids are, it's wrong to discuss it with students. Yes, what she's going through is horrific but the teacher can go to a doctor, a therapist, her family, the police, she has tons of options, but her students shouldn't be one of them.