Have you noticed just how much we’re surrounded by negativity? A whopping 90% of the news is pessimistic and being constantly pushed through our TV, phone, and computer screens, making us feel overwhelmed, stressed, and fatigued. Being actively bombarded by negative events can make us forget how much good there is in the world.

To break through the negativity and remind us that positive things are happening all around us, Bored Panda compiled a list from all over the Internet full of wholesome gestures that people did for others. Scroll down to find them, and make sure to share them with your loved ones who might need a little pick-me-up.

While you’re at it, don’t forget to check out a conversation with media expert and author of Eternity in the Ether: A Mormon Media History, Gavin Feller, PhD, speaker, media and community psychologist Dr. Alexis Moreno, and clinical director, speaker, therapist, and executive coach Alex Honigman from Wit & Reason, who kindly agreed to tell us more about the negativity of media and how to seek out positivity more.

#1

What A Beautiful Family

What A Beautiful Family

Terrell_Jarius_ Report

#2

The World Needs More Positivity And My Positivity Comes From Moments Like This

The World Needs More Positivity And My Positivity Comes From Moments Like This

MrLuke_Thomas Report

#3

Brother Makes A Dinosaur Watermelon Cake For His Nephew With Food Allergies

Brother Makes A Dinosaur Watermelon Cake For His Nephew With Food Allergies

nordacious Report

“Constant exposure to distressing headlines can heighten feelings of anxiety, stress, and even helplessness,” Dr. Alexis Moreno and Alex Honigman, LCSW, from Wit & Reason explain. 

“Over time, this focus illuminates more of what’s wrong, making it harder to recognize the positive aspects of life. Think of things like confirmation bias... It’s not that it’s untrue, just that the focus shifts. We can become so attuned to problems that our capacity to see what’s good around us diminishes, creating a dynamic that affects our overall well-being.”
#4

I Drew An Elderly Couple Snoozing On A Plane ❤️ (Oc)

I Drew An Elderly Couple Snoozing On A Plane ❤️ (Oc)

ninadrawsalot Report

#5

My Mom Crochets And Donated 48 Blankets To Sick Children This Year

My Mom Crochets And Donated 48 Blankets To Sick Children This Year

seacogen Report

#6

176 Animals Are Sleeping In A Home Tonight. Cleared The Shelter Was Successful

176 Animals Are Sleeping In A Home Tonight. Cleared The Shelter Was Successful

Stonerzombie420 Report

Media expert and author of Eternity in the Ether: A Mormon Media History, Gavin Feller, PhD, says that constant exposure to negative news can push people to develop the “Mean World Syndrome.”

“This is a phenomenon George Gerbner discovered in the 1970s. When we're repeatedly exposed to negative news, we begin to see the world as a more violent and dangerous place than it really is. We begin to overestimate the amount of crime in the world, for instance. We develop anxiety, fear, and more pessimistic views. This can also then lead to self-fulfilling prophecies and confirmation bias—where we see what we're looking for,” he further explains. 
#7

Im So Happy For You

Im So Happy For You

GaryOKeeffe Report

#8

I’m So Proud Of How Far I’ve Come With Needlefelting. These Are The Last 4 Dogs I Made

I’m So Proud Of How Far I’ve Come With Needlefelting. These Are The Last 4 Dogs I Made

growup_andblowaway Report

#9

Kindness Is All About Healing, Isn't It?

Kindness Is All About Healing, Isn't It?

StevijoPayne Report

On the other hand, experts say that positive news can boost happiness. “Positive stories can refresh our mindset, promoting feelings of hope, joy, and connection. In fact, taking intentional breaks to consume uplifting stories can build emotional resilience, reminding us that there’s a balance in the world and helping us see possibility beyond the immediate stress,” Dr. Moreno and Honigman say. 
#10

This Is Probably The First Time Ive Seen Someone Bake A Cookie That Turned Out How They Wanted

This Is Probably The First Time Ive Seen Someone Bake A Cookie That Turned Out How They Wanted

ang3l_sk1n , ang3l_sk1n Report

#11

Every Year, Mama Follows The Same Path

Every Year, Mama Follows The Same Path

Facility Services associates - one of whom said "She has us trained" - have old signage to gently guide her and her babies in case they look like they're about to get sidetracked. They head to the light from an open door at the end of the corridor.

Thompson Health Report

#12

This Picture Will Make You Smile And Tear Up

This Picture Will Make You Smile And Tear Up

alyssaherrera33 Report

Feller adds that seeing positive things happening in the world can encourage optimism, gratitude, and a balanced worldview, counteracting our natural focus on negativity. “It also inspires what researchers call pro-social behavior—that is, actions like helping, volunteering, and showing empathy that benefit individuals and society. Positive news can also help strengthen community bonds and build mental resilience.”

#13

Well Done

Well Done

charlie_ge97215 Report

#14

That Sleep Is Gonna Be So Good Tonight

That Sleep Is Gonna Be So Good Tonight

Jwitdafro Report

#15

This Dude In Front Of Me At The Supermarket Made My Morning

This Dude In Front Of Me At The Supermarket Made My Morning

Don't worry, I told him I took his photo. He was very cool.

ProperChopperGAF Report

When we are stuck in a vicious cycle of negativity, seeking out positivity might be challenging or might not even cross our minds. Feller says that we can find more positive news by being more aware of its source and how we engage with social media.

“More and more people are getting their news from social media platforms. Search and recommendation algorithms show us what we engage with. Even the amount of time you spend watching videos will influence what you get shown next. So, to make more of it positive, be sure to like, share, and follow positive stories and do the opposite with negative stories. Then platforms will show you more positive content.”

#16

Last Night I Was Taking Sunset Pictures On The Beach When A Guy Walked Up And Asked Me If I'd Take A Picture Of Him And His Girlfriend. Then He Whispered "Take A Video." Next Thing I Know I'm Videoing A Proposal. I Took This Candid Shot On My Own Phone Afterwards

Last Night I Was Taking Sunset Pictures On The Beach When A Guy Walked Up And Asked Me If I'd Take A Picture Of Him And His Girlfriend. Then He Whispered "Take A Video." Next Thing I Know I'm Videoing A Proposal. I Took This Candid Shot On My Own Phone Afterwards

251Cane Report

#17

Small Acts Of Kindness Like This Can Change Lives

Small Acts Of Kindness Like This Can Change Lives

rrohanhere Report

#18

Rewarding Curiosity

Rewarding Curiosity

dinglyd Report

We can also avoid being overwhelmed by negativity by spending time in nature and meeting up with people in person. Forcing ourselves to get out of the house is definitely worth it. After all, the saying "Go touch some grass" didn’t appear out of thin air.

#19

I've Been Taking These Pictures Since March Btw. These Are Not All Recent

I've Been Taking These Pictures Since March Btw. These Are Not All Recent

skudiklier Report

#20

When Someone Truly Knows You, Even In The Little Things, It’s A Special Kind Of Love

When Someone Truly Knows You, Even In The Little Things, It’s A Special Kind Of Love

mariokartdwi Report

#21

Look At Its Paws

Look At Its Paws

sweatingalready Report

In addition, Dr. Moreno and Honigman recommend reading news in short spurts and scheduling intentional breaks. “When we do encounter negative news, pause to reflect and manage your reactions—this intentionality can prevent us from feeling overwhelmed. Be selective, not avoidant, about the news you consume,” they say.

“Remember that engaging with news consciously can create a more balanced view, helping us stay informed without letting fear or negativity dominate our perspective. It’s also useful to engage in news that is in a medium you enjoy! No judgment if you’re pulling news from comedians or other places that have fun.”
#22

He Will Be A Great Uncle

He Will Be A Great Uncle

iriskessler Report

#23

I Visited Moo Deng Today

I Visited Moo Deng Today

KimWiko Report

#24

My Sweet Dog Has Been Fawning From A Distance Over Our Newborn Daughter For The Last Couple Of Days

My Sweet Dog Has Been Fawning From A Distance Over Our Newborn Daughter For The Last Couple Of Days

We brought our first daughter home a couple days ago and our dogs have been in love ever since. They just sit and watch her from a distance and come herd family into the room when she starts crying. This is the closest we've let her get physically, but we've been sending home clothes and blankets since she was born so they can be familiar with her smell. They were also very loving towards my partner the whole pregnancy and would constantly watch over them.
Ps. Please ignore the bum clothing and unkempt appearance, it's been a long few days with a newborn.

mrmeekseekz Report

“For centuries, people have worried about the state of the world. Each generation can feel panic and fear that we've gone too far, that we're too divided, that the only way is down. But I believe the world is not any worse now than it has been in the past,” comforts Feller.

“There's a lot to celebrate. When we focus on the things within our sphere of control and let go of things we have no influence over, we'll be much happier and more fulfilled,” he concludes. 
#25

I'm 36 Years Old, I Started This Year Homeless, Fresh Out Of Jail Without A Dollar To My Name. I'm 6 Months Sober, I Got An Amazing GF And For The First Time In My Life, I Have A Mailbox With My Name On It

I'm 36 Years Old, I Started This Year Homeless, Fresh Out Of Jail Without A Dollar To My Name. I'm 6 Months Sober, I Got An Amazing GF And For The First Time In My Life, I Have A Mailbox With My Name On It

chet- Report

#26

Kindness Is Always A Beautiful Act

Kindness Is Always A Beautiful Act

shannonhar95 Report

#27

That Is Precious

That Is Precious

Garrett_Watts Report

#28

First Time Dad Things

First Time Dad Things

Ok-Breakfast7186 Report

#29

The Little Ways Kids Are So Curious And Influenced By What They See On Screen

The Little Ways Kids Are So Curious And Influenced By What They See On Screen

iconawrites Report

#30

Here's To Kindness

Here's To Kindness

naturalenergybyproxy , ess0ess Report

#31

This Joke, And Also Just The Joy Of Reading Calvin And Hobbes

This Joke, And Also Just The Joy Of Reading Calvin And Hobbes

TodAshby Report

#32

Kid's Amazing Santa Logic

Kid's Amazing Santa Logic

missmulrooney Report

#33

Word To Live By

Word To Live By

jwr63fcp , Marcus Mounts Report

#34

People Who Actually Care. They Are Everything

People Who Actually Care. They Are Everything

bonthehedgehog Report

#35

[oc] Did My Nails To Match My Tortoise Kevin’s

[oc] Did My Nails To Match My Tortoise Kevin’s

addinoella Report

#36

That Is So Amazing

That Is So Amazing

hanabaig_ Report

#37

This Is Amazing

This Is Amazing

casjerome Report

#38

I Wanted To Share My Super Talented 11 Year Old Brothers Art! Super Proud Of Him And Love His Taste

I Wanted To Share My Super Talented 11 Year Old Brothers Art! Super Proud Of Him And Love His Taste

mhill3996 Report

#39

Me In My First Year Of Working At My Current Job. I Love How Proud I Was When I Made These Bad Boys

Me In My First Year Of Working At My Current Job. I Love How Proud I Was When I Made These Bad Boys

OriginalTangerine921 Report

#40

My Grandpa Saved His Change In This Glass Jug For 70 Years, And Is Finally Letting Me Count It!

My Grandpa Saved His Change In This Glass Jug For 70 Years, And Is Finally Letting Me Count It!

Crimsonkitsune333 Report

#41

As A 32 Year Old I Have Finally Achieved My 7 Year Old Dream

As A 32 Year Old I Have Finally Achieved My 7 Year Old Dream

shanel39 Report

#42

Cool And Very Innovative

Cool And Very Innovative

thepartypope Report

#43

This Is Beautiful

This Is Beautiful

okkHyfa Report

#44

[oc] 6 Yo Son Has Made Friends With Lawn Maintenance Folks . He's Missed Them Since School Started. He Had Been Waiting Every Week To Say Hi And "Talk To Them," And Today He Was Over The Moon Getting To Use The Leaf Blower

[oc] 6 Yo Son Has Made Friends With Lawn Maintenance Folks . He's Missed Them Since School Started. He Had Been Waiting Every Week To Say Hi And "Talk To Them," And Today He Was Over The Moon Getting To Use The Leaf Blower

eccentricJill Report

#45

There's No Way I Can Stay Up Til 1am Anymore

There's No Way I Can Stay Up Til 1am Anymore

hkist Report

#46

That Is So Cute

That Is So Cute

audipenny Report

#47

This Is What Love Looks Like

This Is What Love Looks Like

garlic__butter Report

#48

They Will *always* Find The Best Spot

They Will *always* Find The Best Spot

evil_female Report

#49

Sibling Moment

Sibling Moment

clhubes Report

#50

Heartwarming Random Act Of Artistry

Heartwarming Random Act Of Artistry

rufuscesspool Report

#51

[oc] Today, I Bought Myself A Cake To Celebrate Finally Having 0 Debts. :)

[oc] Today, I Bought Myself A Cake To Celebrate Finally Having 0 Debts. :)

ciwiaf Report

#52

Congratulations To Him

Congratulations To Him

Slowburn_22 Report

#53

What A Cutie

What A Cutie

rebecca_keatley Report

#54

Congratulations

Congratulations

momofrvj Report

#55

We Were In Barcelona

We Were In Barcelona

TheRealDrDukes Report

#56

This Kid Is A Walking Wholesome Content Generator

This Kid Is A Walking Wholesome Content Generator

TheBrandonMorse Report

#57

Some Random Dude Gave Me New Headlights For My Truck, I Have A Broken One. Pretty Cool

Some Random Dude Gave Me New Headlights For My Truck, I Have A Broken One. Pretty Cool

superchargedNA Report

#58

Local Sushi Place Is Trying To Deter Graffiti In The Bathroom

Local Sushi Place Is Trying To Deter Graffiti In The Bathroom

CreauxTeeRhobat Report

#59

Charleston, South Carolina. Kindness For The Win

Charleston, South Carolina. Kindness For The Win

thisisAndrew09 Report

#60

Teenager's Very Cool Evening Plans

Teenager's Very Cool Evening Plans

MrsRuvi Report

#61

That's The Secret To Young Boys. Make Everything A Race

That's The Secret To Young Boys. Make Everything A Race

tayyystubbs Report

#62

The Woman I’m Dating Gave Me Onions And Tomatoes From Her Garden

The Woman I’m Dating Gave Me Onions And Tomatoes From Her Garden

artie_pdx Report

#63

Made It To 20 Years Sober! (Oc)

Made It To 20 Years Sober! (Oc)

hammerkat605 Report

#64

5 Year Old's First Time Seeing Dolly Parton

5 Year Old's First Time Seeing Dolly Parton

tobadious Report

#65

This Guy Having A Coffee With His Dog

This Guy Having A Coffee With His Dog

Saw this guy having a coffee with his dog at a local cafe this morning and thought I’d share a wholesome moment. The doggie caught me being a sneaky pupperatzi. This was the only moment he wasn’t staring adoringly at his owner.

theblackbeltsurfer Report

#66

I Would Have Cried! So Precious

I Would Have Cried! So Precious

itssnourbby Report

#67

After Years Of Depression, Today I Started My Day With A Beach Walk

After Years Of Depression, Today I Started My Day With A Beach Walk

ChilliHat Report

#68

Got Called In To Work A Night Shift On My Birthday. My Wife Surprised Me By Filling Up My Lunch Box With Presents While I Slept. I Love This Woman With My Whole Heart

Got Called In To Work A Night Shift On My Birthday. My Wife Surprised Me By Filling Up My Lunch Box With Presents While I Slept. I Love This Woman With My Whole Heart

SnortingSawDust Report

#69

Amazing Interaction At This Restaurant In Chinatown

Amazing Interaction At This Restaurant In Chinatown

schizesq Report

#70

What A Loving Mom

What A Loving Mom

pyropian Report

#71

W Parents

W Parents

BRAVO_SIX17 Report

#72

Dream Came True

Dream Came True

ph6ma Report

#73

This, Because It's So Cute:

This, Because It's So Cute:

_chase_____ Report

#74

He Doesn't Want To Hear It, He Wants To Live It

He Doesn't Want To Hear It, He Wants To Live It

adancerdances Report

#75

It Makes The Day Better

It Makes The Day Better

_casscore Report

#76

This Is The New Standard Guys

This Is The New Standard Guys

rozerin__s Report

#77

Wholesome Study Date

Wholesome Study Date

cloudWhOrEe Report

#78

They Are Magnificent

They Are Magnificent

itsbluesatch Report

#79

This Level Of Commitment To The Movies

This Level Of Commitment To The Movies

YesitsAlistair Report

#80

This Is The Cutest Thing Ever

This Is The Cutest Thing Ever

juleitzyy Report

#81

Before She Passed My Mom Would Always Text Me At Exactly 1:11a, The Time I Was Born, To Wish Me Happy Birthday

Before She Passed My Mom Would Always Text Me At Exactly 1:11a, The Time I Was Born, To Wish Me Happy Birthday

NESpahtenJosh Report

#82

Mom Shares Picture Of Her Son’s First Day Of Starting School

Mom Shares Picture Of Her Son’s First Day Of Starting School

MichelleOwen7 Report

#83

My 30-Year Old Autistic Son Voted For The First Time

My 30-Year Old Autistic Son Voted For The First Time

He was nervous and told the poll worker it was his first time voting. As we walked out, she announced to the room that he was a first time voter and everyone cheered for him. He was proud AF.

RxDocMaria Report

#84

After 14 Years Of Toil, It Feels Insane To Finally Hold My Novel Where My Characters Once Walked

After 14 Years Of Toil, It Feels Insane To Finally Hold My Novel Where My Characters Once Walked

J3P7 Report

#85

Customer Left Me An Envelope With Money

Customer Left Me An Envelope With Money

Customer messaged me in the app saying there’s an envelope for me. I picked it up and saw this note with a $5 bill inside. Thought it was super sweet and wanted to share.

RobbinK2 Report

#86

She’s Amazing! Congratulations

She’s Amazing! Congratulations

eshugerman Report

#87

While Working In The Garage, My Daughter Comes In With A White Tee And Slime Beard, “See? I Told You We Look Alike!”

While Working In The Garage, My Daughter Comes In With A White Tee And Slime Beard, “See? I Told You We Look Alike!”

bigbenkennedy Report

#88

This Cool Zookeeper Moment

This Cool Zookeeper Moment

HerreidJohn Report

#89

This Interaction That Is So Wholesome It Legitimately Brightened My Day

This Interaction That Is So Wholesome It Legitimately Brightened My Day

DiabolicalSpuds Report

#90

Wholesome Grandpa-Grandson Interaction

Wholesome Grandpa-Grandson Interaction

kiwehhhhh Report

#91

Getting Positive Feedback From My Boss Validates Years Of Hard Work... Kindness & Appreciation Allow One To Achieve Even More💖 #gratitude

Getting Positive Feedback From My Boss Validates Years Of Hard Work... Kindness & Appreciation Allow One To Achieve Even More💖 #gratitude

maaalicelaaamb Report

#92

Mister Rogers Was One Of A Kind

Mister Rogers Was One Of A Kind

x.com Report

#93

It’s Just So Pretty

It’s Just So Pretty

AMISHM0M Report

#94

In France It's Probably Illegal. As Should Be Everywhere

In France It's Probably Illegal. As Should Be Everywhere

laura_nelson Report

#95

Bless This Tall Person And Everyone Who Reaches Things From High Places For Shorter People

Bless This Tall Person And Everyone Who Reaches Things From High Places For Shorter People

AriYarwood Report

#96

Little Kid's Crafty Wording

Little Kid's Crafty Wording

elainesim28 Report

#97

This Moment That Shows Kids Will Always Goof Off

This Moment That Shows Kids Will Always Goof Off

CardiganStef Report

#98

This One Is Perfect

This One Is Perfect

mothmush Report

#99

Having Fun With Your Halloween Decorations

Having Fun With Your Halloween Decorations

gregthesorcerer Report

#100

That Is Adorable

That Is Adorable

kellykrajewski Report

