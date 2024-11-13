ADVERTISEMENT

Have you noticed just how much we’re surrounded by negativity? A whopping 90% of the news is pessimistic and being constantly pushed through our TV, phone, and computer screens, making us feel overwhelmed, stressed, and fatigued. Being actively bombarded by negative events can make us forget how much good there is in the world.

To break through the negativity and remind us that positive things are happening all around us, Bored Panda compiled a list from all over the Internet full of wholesome gestures that people did for others. Scroll down to find them, and make sure to share them with your loved ones who might need a little pick-me-up.

While you’re at it, don’t forget to check out a conversation with media expert and author of Eternity in the Ether: A Mormon Media History, Gavin Feller, PhD, speaker, media and community psychologist Dr. Alexis Moreno, and clinical director, speaker, therapist, and executive coach Alex Honigman from Wit & Reason, who kindly agreed to tell us more about the negativity of media and how to seek out positivity more.