Bored Panda got in touch with Lisa Yaszek, a professor of science fiction studies in the school of literature, media, and communication at Georgia Tech to discuss vending machines and science fiction. Firstly, we wanted to know why this relatively old piece of technology still can feel like it’s from the future.

“Even though vending machines have been around since 1888, for over 103 years, I think they still feel like science fiction to us for three reasons. First, of course, vending machines are machines, which have been symbols of the future ever since the beginning of the industrial revolution in the late 1700s.”