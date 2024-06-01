ADVERTISEMENT

When you think of a vending machine, we tend to imagine a candy bar or perhaps row after row of bottled beverages. But have you ever seen, for example, a machine stuffed to the brim with blankets? We’ve gathered some of the weirdest and most interesting vending machines from around the internet.
We also got in touch with Lisa Yaszek, a professor of science fiction studies in the school of literature, media, and communication at Georgia Tech to learn more. So get comfortable as you scroll through, be sure to upvote your favorites and share your thoughts in the comments section below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

They Have Baguette Vending Machines In France

They Have Baguette Vending Machines In France

doublehelixfelix133 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
sarahngakaarihammond avatar
NZShieldMaiden
NZShieldMaiden
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yep I'm going to visit France one day! In all seriousness though, my father's side of the family goes back to Nancy.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

#2

A Blanket Vending Machine At My Local Movie Theater

A Blanket Vending Machine At My Local Movie Theater

dontquoteme19 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

A Cheese Vending Machine In A Mountain Village In Switzerland

A Cheese Vending Machine In A Mountain Village In Switzerland

SuspiciousLizardo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Bored Panda got in touch with Lisa Yaszek, a professor of science fiction studies in the school of literature, media, and communication at Georgia Tech to discuss vending machines and science fiction. Firstly, we wanted to know why this relatively old piece of technology still can feel like it’s from the future.

“Even though vending machines have been around since 1888, for over 103 years, I think they still feel like science fiction to us for three reasons. First, of course, vending machines are machines, which have been symbols of the future ever since the beginning of the industrial revolution in the late 1700s.”
#4

My Airport Has A Book Vending Machine

My Airport Has A Book Vending Machine

LeafSamurai Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Heraklion Airport In Greece Has A Seed Vending Machine

Heraklion Airport In Greece Has A Seed Vending Machine

dutts303 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
kittenlevelstokyo avatar
kitten levels tokyo
kitten levels tokyo
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don’t know if Customs in your home country would let you bring them in.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#6

This Vending Machine That Sells Gold

This Vending Machine That Sells Gold

socool111 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST

“Second, vending machines embody everything we associate with utopian visions of a post-scarcity society, where everyone has enough food, shelter, and clothing: they offer us a variety of pre-made goods ranging from everyday essentials like ChapStick, fishing bait, and razors to little luxuries like chewing gum, makeup, and champagne to health product like sanitary napkins, condoms, at-home tests and first aid kits.”

ADVERTISEMENT
#7

24/7 Pizza Vending Machine In Finland

24/7 Pizza Vending Machine In Finland

Toby_Forrester Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

My Local Community College Has Free Emergency Contraceptive Pills In The Vending Machines

My Local Community College Has Free Emergency Contraceptive Pills In The Vending Machines

LaUNCHandSmASH Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
barbarawilcock avatar
Barbara Wilcock
Barbara Wilcock
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thanks. That's really is good. Put it next to the condom machine 😉

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

This Hospital Vending Machine Sells Scrubs

This Hospital Vending Machine Sells Scrubs

MilkshakeMan666 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST

“This is especially true of the most recent generation of smart vending machines that use sensors, cameras, and algorithms to detect preferences and tailor recommendations—these are machines that offer us the future with a human touch,” she shared with Bored Panda.
#10

Hmmm

Hmmm

griffinjennings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

Pringles Gambling Vending Machine, The Cost Is Slightly Higher Than Buying In A Store But You Have A Random Chance To Get One, Two Or Three Tubes

Pringles Gambling Vending Machine, The Cost Is Slightly Higher Than Buying In A Store But You Have A Random Chance To Get One, Two Or Three Tubes

Little-Slime Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
sarahngakaarihammond avatar
NZShieldMaiden
NZShieldMaiden
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh I have some atm so I don't need a vending machine thx

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#12

A Sock Vending Machine

A Sock Vending Machine

ZddZbg Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST

“Second, we associate vending machines with science fiction because they have been prominent aspects of science fiction across media for nearly a century! For instance, fans of visual science fiction might know the baby vending machines of the 1930 Hollywood sci fi musical Just Imagine!, the suicide booths in the 1999 animated comedy series Futurama, or the law enforcement vending booths in Robert Findlay’s 2023 sci fi short film “Change Return.””

ADVERTISEMENT
#13

Yarn Vending Machine In Philadelphia

Yarn Vending Machine In Philadelphia

smallsociety Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

Short Story Dispenser At Los Angeles Public Library Central

Short Story Dispenser At Los Angeles Public Library Central

nytel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Put In A Coin And Get A Random Tattoo. I Was Surprised With A Tattoo Vending Machine Gift For Christmas. I Loved The Concept, And It Was Super Fun To Do

Put In A Coin And Get A Random Tattoo. I Was Surprised With A Tattoo Vending Machine Gift For Christmas. I Loved The Concept, And It Was Super Fun To Do

Ok-Force9281 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

“Science fiction readers have likely encountered the all-too lively “Padre Booths'' and “Homotropic News Vending Machines” of Philip K. Dick’s “Galactic Pot Healer'' (1969) and “The Game Players of Titan” (1963), and fans of Japanese light fiction might think about the sentient vending machine protagonist of Hirukuma and Itsuwa Kate’s Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon series (2016). Meanwhile, tabletop gaming fans can purchase whole sets of resin vending machines for sci fi games including Cyberpunk and Shadowrun on Etsy!”
#16

Ever Been Walking Down The Street Needing A Bottle Of Soup Stock With A Fish Inside? Fear Not. Osu, Nagoya

Ever Been Walking Down The Street Needing A Bottle Of Soup Stock With A Fish Inside? Fear Not. Osu, Nagoya

duckbutcher Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

A Sausage Vending Machine In Germany

A Sausage Vending Machine In Germany

Easy_Contribution250 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Grocery Store I Live Beside Sells Ammunition Out Of A Vending Machine

Grocery Store I Live Beside Sells Ammunition Out Of A Vending Machine

roxzillaz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

We also wanted to hear her opinion on what makes these vending machines interesting for people. “Vending machines appeal to us as modern people because they offer immediate gratification—we don’t have to make a special trip to a store or negotiate a range of interactions with other people to get the goods we want or need. This is especially important to workers who don’t have time to go off-site to get food or other necessities, travelers who are looking for specific goods or services while en route from one destination to another, and people in institutional spaces like schools, hospitals, and prisons that limit the mobility of their various populations.”

ADVERTISEMENT
#19

This Life-Saving Vending Machine In Oklahoma

This Life-Saving Vending Machine In Oklahoma

Taikuus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
nyhusmoose avatar
geezeronthehill
geezeronthehill
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is part of a harm reduction campaign. I believe the items are free of charge.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

A Macaroon Vending Machine In Japan

A Macaroon Vending Machine In Japan

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

A Local Farm Sells Eggs At A 24/7 Vending Machine On Their Driveway

A Local Farm Sells Eggs At A 24/7 Vending Machine On Their Driveway

BellisBlueday Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST

“We also like vending machines because they can provide us with a curated experience: we don’t have to sort through hundreds of different options online—we get a reasonably sized selection that we can actually see with our own eyes before we make our purchases,” she shared.

#22

Vending Machine Just For Skittles

Vending Machine Just For Skittles

charlssam Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Thongs Vending Machine In Melbourne

Thongs Vending Machine In Melbourne

lordofalldragons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

Book Vending Machine At A Local Elementary School

Book Vending Machine At A Local Elementary School

SimonThalmann Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST

“Furthermore, if we are using a very specialized vending machine, we actually might well get more options for the product in question than we would at a general store where there are only one or two versions of the item we want competing with many other items. This can be especially useful when we’re traveling and we find vending machines that connect us with souvenirs and other unique items from the local culture.”

ADVERTISEMENT
#25

Farmer's Vending Machines In Germany Offering Fresh Eggs, Potatoes, Milk, Jams, Jarred Meats, And Noodles

Farmer's Vending Machines In Germany Offering Fresh Eggs, Potatoes, Milk, Jams, Jarred Meats, And Noodles

pogogq Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Grocery Store Near Me Has A Sticker Vending Machine With 90s Stock In It

Grocery Store Near Me Has A Sticker Vending Machine With 90s Stock In It

burnedflag Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Vending Machine Where All The Products Include Insects (For Human Consumption). Spotted In Arizona

Vending Machine Where All The Products Include Insects (For Human Consumption). Spotted In Arizona

Disastrous-Year571 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST

Lisa shared some parting thoughts and suggestions. “My very favorite vending machines in the world are the Sista Sci Fi Book Vending Machines in Seattle, Washington and Oakland, California because they literally bring science fiction and vending machines together!”
#28

Vending Machine In Austria That Sells Bottled Air

Vending Machine In Austria That Sells Bottled Air

Glitched2008 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

Shopping In Bristol This Weekend? Both Of Our Stunning DIY Lash Vending Machines Have Been Fully Restocked This Week

Shopping In Bristol This Weekend? Both Of Our Stunning DIY Lash Vending Machines Have Been Fully Restocked This Week

amorlashesuk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Ramen Vending Machine

Ramen Vending Machine

zihanki_note Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST

“The machines were created by Isis Asare, founder of the online Sista Sci Fi bookstore, which is dedicated to speculative fiction by Black women and nonbinary people. The book vending machines are Asare’s way of getting even more great science fiction into readers hands. I can’t wait until we get one here in Atlanta, Georgia where I live!” You can find more information about Lisa on her webpage.

ADVERTISEMENT
#31

You Can Buy Crutches From This Vending Machine Next To A Local Hospital In Vilnius, Lithuania

You Can Buy Crutches From This Vending Machine Next To A Local Hospital In Vilnius, Lithuania

rvul.lt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

My Dentist Has A Vending Machine For Toothpicks And Toothbrushes

My Dentist Has A Vending Machine For Toothpicks And Toothbrushes

keneguy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Whale Meat Vending Machines In Tokyo, Japan

Whale Meat Vending Machines In Tokyo, Japan

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

Tentacle Ear Accessories In A Capsule Machine In Japan

Tentacle Ear Accessories In A Capsule Machine In Japan

Little-Slime Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Flower Seed Vending Machine In A German City

Flower Seed Vending Machine In A German City

crisprcaz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

This Cotton Candy Vending Machine

This Cotton Candy Vending Machine

Big-Calligrapher-675 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

I Found A Jansport Backpack Vending Machine In Mexico City

I Found A Jansport Backpack Vending Machine In Mexico City

nightfan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

I Saw Wagyu Beef Vending Machines In Japan

I Saw Wagyu Beef Vending Machines In Japan

TheBlitzAce Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

This Bakery In Japan Puts Their Leftover Bread In A Vending Machine To Sell After Hours

This Bakery In Japan Puts Their Leftover Bread In A Vending Machine To Sell After Hours

hello297 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

A Fried Chicken Vending Machine In Otaru, Hokkaido

A Fried Chicken Vending Machine In Otaru, Hokkaido

Kafeen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

In The Netherlands, There Are Vending Machines For Fresh Flowers

In The Netherlands, There Are Vending Machines For Fresh Flowers

Jonah_the_Whale Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#42

Strawberry Vending Machine. This Is At A Strawberry Greenhouse In The Westland In The Netherlands

Strawberry Vending Machine. This Is At A Strawberry Greenhouse In The Westland In The Netherlands

stamilo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

There’s A Vending Machine For Tools Where I Work

There’s A Vending Machine For Tools Where I Work

MysticUser11 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
sean-mccrimmon avatar
Zephyr343
Zephyr343
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Shouldn't your job....I don't know....provide your tools?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#44

I'm Going To Grab Something From The Vending Machine. Do You Want Anything?

I'm Going To Grab Something From The Vending Machine. Do You Want Anything?

picklesbaseball Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

A Vending Machine For Bouquets In France

A Vending Machine For Bouquets In France

steno_princess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

A Shop Repurposed An Old Cigarette Machine To Sell Local Artisans' Work

A Shop Repurposed An Old Cigarette Machine To Sell Local Artisans' Work

SaintSecular Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
nyhusmoose avatar
geezeronthehill
geezeronthehill
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Saw a documentary about this. North Carolina, I believe. There is a fellow refurbishing old cigarette machines, which really have no purpose anymore. Artworks, drawings, prints and so forth in packages the size of cigarette packs.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#47

This Vending Machine In Germany Sells Wi-Fi Codes Valid For One Day

This Vending Machine In Germany Sells Wi-Fi Codes Valid For One Day

psgenius Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Condom Vending Machine In Japan That Has "I Love You" Written In Many Different Languages

Condom Vending Machine In Japan That Has "I Love You" Written In Many Different Languages

Little-Slime Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

There Are Wine Vending Machines In Austria

There Are Wine Vending Machines In Austria

the_singingguy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

This Vending Machine At A Brewery Is Selling Vintage Dune Books

This Vending Machine At A Brewery Is Selling Vintage Dune Books

CountChoculasGhost Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

My Kid's School Has A Vending Machine For School Supplies

My Kid's School Has A Vending Machine For School Supplies

felicthecat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
barbarawilcock avatar
Barbara Wilcock
Barbara Wilcock
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I find this a bit sad that the parents or the school don't provide them. No child should have to spend lunch money on these

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#52

Germany Has Vending Machines For Meat Products

Germany Has Vending Machines For Meat Products

CaptainMcSmoky Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

This Airport Vending Machine Sells LEGO Sets

This Airport Vending Machine Sells LEGO Sets

zredditz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

The Men's Bathroom In This Movie Theatre Had A Vending Machine For Pain Meds, Chapstick, Cologne, And Candy

The Men's Bathroom In This Movie Theatre Had A Vending Machine For Pain Meds, Chapstick, Cologne, And Candy

nowpleasedontseeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#55

My University's Engineering Building Has An Electrical Component Vending Machine

My University's Engineering Building Has An Electrical Component Vending Machine

Jdbee23 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

A Vending Machine For Salad Dressing In Japan

A Vending Machine For Salad Dressing In Japan

Expedite1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Black Hair Care Vending Machine At The University Of Michigan

Black Hair Care Vending Machine At The University Of Michigan

Jr-Wldn-Expl-54 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Floppy Disk Vending Machine

Floppy Disk Vending Machine

smallsociety Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Found An Old-School Doritos Vending Machine

Found An Old-School Doritos Vending Machine

2leafClover667788 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Vending Machine Accepting The Copyright Laws

Vending Machine Accepting The Copyright Laws

huddypluto Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

This Gumball Machine Has $1 And $5 Bills In It

This Gumball Machine Has $1 And $5 Bills In It

finish-the-game Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#62

A Dispenser That Sells Local Cheese (Fromage) And Morteau's Sausages In The Train Station (Besancon, France)

A Dispenser That Sells Local Cheese (Fromage) And Morteau's Sausages In The Train Station (Besancon, France)

I saw that while waiting for my train. I tried a Comte cheese, and it was really good. I couldn't finish it, so I gave it to a random homeless dude (who gave it to someone else).

Stock-Account-5841 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

You Can Buy Oysters From This Vending Machine Near Utah Beach, France

You Can Buy Oysters From This Vending Machine Near Utah Beach, France

speedycat2014 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

A Public Library Vending Machine At The Train Station. I Love This

A Public Library Vending Machine At The Train Station. I Love This

ToshiroBaloney Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Vending Machine With Some Juice

Vending Machine With Some Juice

salshaindr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

"It's Just Milk" Is Now Available To Purchase At Brookvale Farm From Our Vending Machine

"It's Just Milk" Is Now Available To Purchase At Brookvale Farm From Our Vending Machine

Brookvale Farm Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

"Vending Machine Corner" In Akihabara Contains A Number Of Vending Machines Selling Strange Things Like Popcorn, A Tennis Ball, A Tube Of Carrots, And Mystery Boxes

"Vending Machine Corner" In Akihabara Contains A Number Of Vending Machines Selling Strange Things Like Popcorn, A Tennis Ball, A Tube Of Carrots, And Mystery Boxes

bradnicpon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Meat Vending Machine In Kyoto

Meat Vending Machine In Kyoto

silentorange813 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Baby Supply Vending Machines With Diapers, Snacks, And Parenting Essentials At O’Hare Airport

Baby Supply Vending Machines With Diapers, Snacks, And Parenting Essentials At O’Hare Airport

Klad_Steel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

This Pencil Vending Machine At The Local Middle School

This Pencil Vending Machine At The Local Middle School

wyn13 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

This Champagne Vending Machine

This Champagne Vending Machine

isellJetparts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#72

Vending Machine With Old Pokemon Games

Vending Machine With Old Pokemon Games

toros16 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

My Local Safeway Has A Pokemon Card Pack Vending Machine

My Local Safeway Has A Pokemon Card Pack Vending Machine

Jewlecky Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

"Herb" Vending Machine In Italy

"Herb" Vending Machine In Italy

yelsnow Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

Germany Has Sausage Vending Machines With 24/7 Access To BBQ Meat Products And Mett (Raw Minced Pork)

Germany Has Sausage Vending Machines With 24/7 Access To BBQ Meat Products And Mett (Raw Minced Pork)

Usual_Yesterday4396 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

Fried Rice In Vending Machines

Fried Rice In Vending Machines

unclesoonfriedrice Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

My Local Mall Has A Game Boy Pokémon Cart Vending Machine

My Local Mall Has A Game Boy Pokémon Cart Vending Machine

ItzGonnaBeMei Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

Cereal Vending Machine With Fresh Fruit

Cereal Vending Machine With Fresh Fruit

smallsociety Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

M&M's Vending Machine At My Local Mall

M&M's Vending Machine At My Local Mall

heym8haveagr8day Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

A Little Pen Vending Machine

A Little Pen Vending Machine

katabatic-syzygy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
Poll icon

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!