Curiosity is a beautiful thing to have. We would never have culinary classics like peanut butter and jelly sandwiches if no one ever thought about pairing the two flavors together. And thinking outside the box is a requirement for innovation.

So if you happen to stumble upon something that you’ve never seen before, we encourage you not to ignore it. But instead, to wonder what in the world it is. In the spirit of being curious, we took a trip to the “What is this thing?” subreddit and gathered some of their most interesting pics below. Enjoy scrolling through these mysterious items, and be sure to upvote the ones that you would have needed to ask the internet about too!

#1

Block On Hinge In The Floor Of Old Home. Sits Below Floor. Inside There’s Rollers. There’s Another Opposite A Wall From It

Weird objects: A wooden panel in a floor reveals a hidden mechanism with a chain and roller, surrounded by debris.

It’s a hands free door opener.

MapleSyrupKintsugi Report

    #2

    Small Brass Threaded Capsule Found In 14 Year Old’s Laundry

    Brass connector piece found, puzzled people with weird objects discovered unexpectedly.

    It looks like a wish capsule. I have a few of these.

    CalibanLost Report

    #3

    Found In A Shipwreck, Does Anyone Know What This Is? Small Yellowish Amber Vial With Clear Liquid Inside! In A Leather Corded Pouch. Vial Is About 1 Inch Long

    Weird object with a leather strap and a glass vial containing yellow liquid, next to a black pen.

    Soviet perfume “Жасмин 76”.

    insomniac-mannequinn Report

    Have you ever come across an item that made you wonder, “What the heck is this?” You may have found a peculiar object lying in the street, noticed something strange in your partner’s kitchen or come across a puzzling object at a thrift store. In these moments, Google can’t always provide the help we need. It’s hard to describe something when you have no idea what it’s called or where it came from, but r/Whatisthisthing will always have your back.

    This community has been around for 15 years and has amassed an impressive 2.9 million members. That means, if you reach out to them asking for help identifying an item, there are nearly 3 million people who will be willing to get to the bottom of what it is. Even if the object is a hundred years old or was found in your grandmother’s attic, you won’t have to wonder about what its purpose is for long.    
    #4

    Strange Brick Room In Our 1860s House

    Brick structure indoors with arched metal decorations and wooden planters, resembling a vintage oven or storage space.

    Could it be a dairy room?
    A dairy room was a space on a farm where cheese and butter were prepared. It was often part of the farm kitchen for sanitary reasons and ease of access. Over time, the milk room became a separate farm structure or part of the barn.
    http://researchingfoodhistory.blogspot.com/2018/04/dutch-dairies.html?m=1

    Professional-Exam877 Report

    moiradrake avatar
    BoredLittleLeafSheep
    BoredLittleLeafSheep
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago

    Possibly a cold room, used to store preserved foodstuffs (like a root cellar but not underground).

    #5

    What Is This Thing? Found In A Creek Bed That I Explored Yesterday. It Is 17.8 Pounds And 5 Inches In Diameter. It Was Found In Kentucky

    A mysterious round object found on a textured surface, possibly a cannonball.

    It’s called 18 pound round shot and was used on US, French, and British ships, so it came from a ship near there. It’s solid iron.
    It’s round shot that can only be used in smooth bore cannons, so it could be Civil War or could be revolutionary war. Look into if there were any battles near there and you can find more provenance.

    Muffinisthebest45 Report

    jacquelinewilliams avatar
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago

    I was hoping this was going to be funny. Like no one really knows what the thing is and the answers are all very wrong.

    #6

    Two Men Carrying Shoulder Mounted Devices. Each Person Has The Device Strapped Around Their Waist. They Appear To Be Some Sort Of Scanning Or Detection Equipment. What Are They?

    Two people with large devices on their heads in a garden, illustrating weird objects.

    I think they're iWalkers/AdWalkers from this company (https://gomodigital.co.uk/iwalker), which does operate in Wales. 
    Even the black clothing seems to be part of their standard look. 

    JoeyJoeC Report

    david2074 avatar
David
    David
    David
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago

    I find it hilarious that this is a real business. Also that they call those folks "Brand Ambassadors"

    It’s probably not going to be every day that you discover something you’ve never seen before. But when these rare moments do happen when you find yourself asking what an item is, it’s nice to have a game plan to figure it out.

    According to the Science & Industry Museum in Manchester, the first step is checking for clues about where the object came from. For example, you might be able to spot a brand name, a serial number, the manufacturer’s name, the year it was created, etc. Any information you can find on the item might be helpful in your search!      
    #7

    Found This Cabinet Door In Our New House. What Is This Supposed To Be Used For?

    Narrow wooden drawer pulled out from a kitchen cabinet with countertop, showing an unusual design.

    Storing baking trays right next to the oven.

    jordan_mcgraw Report

    #8

    Heavy Metal Cone With Some Sort Of Measuring Markings On It, Has Threads On The Inside

    Hand holding a mysterious, cone-shaped rusty object with a metallic tip on a wooden floor.

    Your post indicates you may possibly be in possession of unexploded ordnance (UXO).

    IGN_Aizawaa Report

    #9

    Heavy Metal Object With Unknown Purpose. Banana For Scale

    Weird object resembling a metal snake coiled around a banana on a wooden surface.

    The strongest theory so far is that the numbered segments were welded together at the wrong angles, making these unusable for their intended purpose, whatever that may be. The mistake was made en mass, but the company sent them out to be sold anyway to cut their losses.
    I think, if you shifted the angle of the 2-3 weld so that 2 lines up the rest of the corkscrew, this would make a semi-serviceable countertop wine holder where the top of the bottle nests neatly into the curve of 2. Nothing else really makes sense.

    s0vae Report

    jacquelinewilliams avatar
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago

    Duh. It's a DECORATIVE BANANA HOLDER! What else do you do when there's only one banana left? Lay it on it's side?? Heathens.

    Next, start searching online using keywords that might help you identify the strange object. These words might include the color, the shape, the material and more. It’s also important to consider where you found the item, even if it might not seem relevant at first. If something ended up at a garage sale or flea market, it can be difficult to track down its origin. But keep in mind the part of the country you’re in, who was selling it and more. Every item has a story, and it’s fascinating to connect all of the dots of an object’s journey!      

    #10

    The Yellow Thing In The Firefighters Hand, It Looked Like He Held It Up To My Peep Hole

    Firefighters in gear holding equipment on a porch, captured from a doorbell camera.

    I cannot tell the model from the back of that fuzzy pic but it is a gas leak detection unit.

    Datumz_ Report

    david2074 avatar
David
    David
    David
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago

    Is it an open peep hole? If it is one of the common modern ones I don't see how putting a gas detector near it would accomplish anything. If he was actually putting it to the cracks around the edge of the door that makes more sense if they suspected a gas leak.

    #11

    Round, Black Electronic Device On The Wall In My Spanish Airbnb. The Ball In The Centre Moves Around A Bit

    Unusual black device on a wall above an electrical outlet with attached cable, found in everyday settings.

    It's a temperature sensor for the air conditioning.

    bigbadchief Report

    #12

    Found In My Garden, Soft Chalk Like Pink Pellets. I Have 2 Dogs And A Baby, Very Light And Has No Smell To It

    Hand holding small, pink, unidentified weird objects.

    It is rodent poison.

    DanielSnelling123 Report

    jacquelinewilliams avatar
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago

    Why would this be in your garden if you have babies and pets and have no idea who put it there? That is concerning!

    Once you’ve established what exactly an item is, it’s also a good idea to seek out any information you can find from museums or online records about where exactly it came from and if there’s anything about that specific one that makes it special. For example, it might have been created for one purpose and then adapted to do something else over time. Or it might have had significance in the media, if it was featured in a particular film or book in the past. Even something as simple as an antique toaster might have a unique story. 

    #13

    These Concrete Things On The Sidewalks Attached To A Small Wall. This Is In Toronto

    Weird objects found on a sidewalk, featuring unusual concrete structures next to metal grates.

    This is a Zack Dowdy special!
    Guerrilla Skatespots. If you can make a concrete form, you can quickly and easily manufacture the majority of a concrete transition. Then you can spend a much shorter amount of time just grouting the lips.
    The hardest part is getting all the pieces into and out of a Chevy Astro van and set in place!
    The irony of building DIY skate spots is that you can have a simple spot for years. A slab or ledges or something, but the second you start "improving" the spot, the city bulldozes it and puts in a parking garage!

    itsarace1 Report

    #14

    What Did I Find? Found Underneath A Bathroom Vanity During Remodeling. They Are Small About 2 Inches Long. Little Glass Tubes Filled With Liquid

    Weird objects: Three long glass sticks with colored ends on a wooden surface.

    Looks like antique perfume ampules. Also called perfume nips.

    joesepa1805 Report

    #15

    Found A Small Black (Plastic?) Bar Wired Directly Into My Outlet

    Weird object with a black rectangular body and two wires on a wooden surface.

    Sure looks like a listening device to me. This is common to wire into a direct power source. Fun fact: watch batteries were invented to prolong surveillance devices and allow smaller listening devices. It also cut down on risk of sending someone in to constantly change out bugs. My favorite Place for fixed bugs is in the base of a lamp =P You should look into what we have nowadays. Credit cards with listening devices built in are pretty standard for informants(It's replaced having to carry a physical device to record/transmit which can be dangerous for informants.) Criminals nowadays will even demand to see your unlocked smart phone. Directional mics that can pick up vibrations on walls and windows and convert into sound are pretty cool. Cameras that send photons and receive the bounce patterns kinda like an infrared sensor to map out entire houses. Products ordered online and sent through Amazon, USPS, FedEx, UPS... can be intercepted and the device can be planted, item is repackaged with no signs of it being tampered with, then sent to individuals being surveyed.

    Much-Pomegranate-372 Report

    jacquelinewilliams avatar
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago

    NONE OF THIS IS COOL!!! IT'S TERRIFYING!!! Any old psychopath can order any of this stuff and stalk you with it.

    One wonderful thing about the age that we live in is having access to unlimited information on the internet. And with that, we have unlimited access to connections as well. Internet sleuths are incredibly impressive nowadays, and if you can’t find something out on your own, there’s an extremely high chance that someone else can help you out. That niche item that’s been sitting in your father’s garage for decades can easily be identified by groups like r/Whatisthisthing. 
    #16

    This Came In A Swag Bag At A Career Fair. It Is Two Buttons On Either Side Of An Elastic Strip. No Holes. What Is This?

    Weird object with buttons labeled "University of Indianapolis College of Health Sciences" on a wooden surface.

    Ear saver for n95 mask. Hook the elastic over the buttons instead of your ears.

    im_thelettert Report

    #17

    A Stone Object With Tiny Carved Stone Pieces Inside It

    Weird object with carved stone pieces and an ornate box on a marble surface.

    It’s a seal/stamp set. If the bottom of each small pieces are smooth, they are for you to custom to carve your name (pen name). A lot of workshops in China can do it easily. Maybe your local China town will be able to do it as well. Cool stuff.
    Probably too much additional info, the words on the top of the box is 东壁图书，it should mean “the two stars 东and 壁, rule over all the books and graphs in the world”, it comes from some old Chinese poetry: 东壁图书府，西园翰墨林。 诵诗闻国政，讲易见天心。 位窃和羹重，恩叨醉酒深。 缓歌春兴曲，情竭为知音。
    Roughly translated in: In the east, a library grand, In the west, a forest of brush in hand. Through poetry, the nation’s course we hear, Through the Book of Changes, heaven’s will appears.
    A high station, honored, yet lightly borne, With gratitude for favors deep as morn. Soft songs evoke the joy of spring, True friendship inspires the heart to sing.

    ShallowHowl Report

    jacquelinewilliams avatar
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago

    I love it. I love the translated poetry and I would love a stamp set like this. Beautiful

    #18

    Found This Large Concrete Structure With Two Small Wooden Doors While Kayaking Through Rural Florida. The Sign Says “Confined Space Do Not Enter”

    Weird object beside a lake surrounded by trees reflecting in the water under a partly cloudy sky.

    I believe this is a river height gauge. If you’re in the States, you may be able to find its readings via the USGS.

    Suwannee_Gator Report

    And if you want to start seeking out mysterious items that you’ll then have to identify online, you might want to start frequenting your local thrift stores, antique malls, estate sales, garage sales and more. Don’t be afraid to dig through every item until you find something that puzzles you, and if it’s sold at a low price, you can take it home with you! The hunt is so much fun, and you might even discover something that’s incredibly valuable. 
    #19

    Rubber Looking Cones Attached To Front Bumper Of Car, Held On Individually By A Chain And Some Type Of Rubber Hose

    Car with unusual objects hanging from the front bumper, featuring a New York license plate.

    Natural gas sniffers.

    ZJM Report

    jacquelinewilliams avatar
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago

    Ok we have the robot people, the listening credit cards and now trucks with senses.... Dystopian future, here we are.

    #20

    Just Moved Into A New Apartment, Didn’t Notice This On First Walk Though. What Is It? (Three Wooden Sticks Painted White, On Hinge That Lets Them Swing, By Backdoor)

    Unusual wall-mounted white triple bars, a weird object discovered in a home corner.

    A classic old school towel drying rack.

    Vangogh_flamingo Report

    #21

    Pipes Running From Under Hotel Way Out Into The Ocean In The Cayman Islands

    Beachfront with lounge chairs and umbrellas facing clear ocean waters, revealing a weird object submerged near the shore.

    Also from Cayman, and lived in that exact building for a year. Was always curious about those, but I know that it's not the telecommunications. Firstly the only submarine cable to the island (the Cayman-Jamaica Fiber System) lands at half-moon bay which is not even close, and on top of that the Marriott right beside this building also has 2, and I know other buildings down the beach have others.
    This is deep water source cooling, and many buildings near the beach use it for cooling, as well as the new buildings in Camana Bay. I know that building has it, and I also learned about its importance for the island in school.

    MrScoob Report

    You also might learn about dozens of new items after scrolling through r/Whatisthisthing. You may encounter random kitchen tools, antique medical devices that nobody would use today and bizarre home decor that looks like it should be in a sci-fi film. Enjoy learning about all of these curious objects, and remember to help enlighten others who might ask about them in the future!  

    #22

    Metal Sphere Found Floating In Ocean On Se Alaskan Coast

    Rusty spherical object on grass and rocky ground, resembling a large metal ball. Weird object in nature.

    Ship captain here. On the gooseneck vents that ships and boats have on deck, there's a wire mesh screen right at the bottom of the opening and inside is a spherical aluminum ball. If water comes up on deck the ball will float up and plug the tube that comes from the ballast tank, water tank, fuel tank, void space or whatever it is. I've got three spares in my deck locker that look just like that.

    Prize_Bee7260 Report

    #23

    What Are The Little Finger-Sized Pockets For On This Leather Jacket?

    Brown leather jacket with quilted shoulder and unusual pocket design, hanging on a wooden hanger.

    Shotgun shells. It’s a hunting jacket.

    AutomatonSwan Report

    brier avatar
    Brier Random
    Brier Random
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago

    And the padded shoulder is where the rifle or shotgun rests on the shoulder of a right-handed hunter.

    #24

    Found This In A Rural Forested Area. Its Lightweight, Probably Aluminum, And The Tip Is Sharp

    Metallic pen-like device with a ring, unidentified object, placed on a wooden surface.

    Apparently it's a titanium tooth pick.

    xXx_tgirl420_xXx Report

    Have you learned anything new by scrolling through this post, pandas? Keep upvoting the items that you find particularly surprising, and let us know in the comments below which ones you’d like to find yourself. Then, you can check out another Bored Panda list featuring even more curious items from “What is this thing?” right here!  
    #25

    Small Handheld Thing In A Ring Box Has An Electric Coil On The Bottom Of The Insert

    A person holds an antique J.E. Wilmot jewelry and optics box containing a mysterious object with small brass components.

    It's a crystal radio. The galena crystal is on top (whisker) and the coil on the bottom.

    just_another_human88 Report

    #26

    What’s This Thing In The Background Of The Office? Light Beige Plastic, Has A Brown Wall Mount And What Looks Like A Cord. Was In The Kitchen Area

    A mysterious wall-mounted device in an office setting, partially obscured by a person.

    Early 1980s model Black and Decker SpotLiter brand rechargeable flashlight.

    Frenchitwist Report

    #27

    Gifted From A Student. Two Small Crystal Balls With A Hook That Has A Suction Cup On It. The Balls Each Have A Little Hole And A Little Divot. Any Ideas?

    Weird objects: faceted crystal spheres with a suction cup and hook on a table, creating a curious arrangement.

    Pretty sure they're suncatchers. The suction cup hook is to hang them on a window pane

    codykline99 Report

    brier avatar
    Brier Random
    Brier Random
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago

    Furthermore: A “sun catcher” is a cut glass ornament that, when hung in a window, causes sunlight to hit it and throw rainbows around the room.

    #28

    This White Fuzz Appeared In Between My Two Window Panes Seemingly Overnight. Almost Looks Like Cotton

    Strange white substance resembling feathers stuck to a window, with a blurred outdoor background.

    Looks like blown insulation leaking down possibly from pest activity in the wall above the window.

    Lolmia Report

    #29

    Small Glass Vial Filled With Bbs And Flat Green Circular Things. Given To A Drug Addicted Person By Somebody In A Trap House. She Was Told It Was Explosive

    A tiny jar filled with small green objects, held between fingers in a car setting, showcasing a weird object find.

    Looks like some tweaker took apart a shotgun shell. That's gunpowder and shot in there.

    krakenatorr Report

    jacquelinewilliams avatar
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago (edited)

    Explosives? Let's hold it with bare hands inside of our vehicle while we get a good close up.

    #30

    A Couple Weeks Ago This Small, Round, Metal Object Appeared, Embedded Within My Front Porch

    Weird object resembling a small circular lens embedded in wood.

    It is a bullet. You can see the rifling marks along the sides.
    Full metal jacket - lead core with a copper alloy jacket.

    AndykinSkywalker Report

    #31

    Small Metallic Ball Found In My High Schooler’s Jacket Pocket, Has A Waxy-Ish White Piece Stuck Inside

    Weird object found on paper towel, resembling a small metal sphere with intricate details.

    That is beyond doubt a broken brass headed percussion mallet for bells/glockenspiel. The waxy part is the fiberglass handle of what's called a 'two-step' mallet, where the handle is fiberglass with a rubber coating on the end.
    Source: percussionist and band director.

    sidartha Report

    #32

    What Is This Thing? I Bought This In A German Flea Market. It’s Quite Heavy For Its Size And Once The Lid Is Screwed On You Can’t Fit Anything In It Because Of The Black Rod On The Lid

    A mysterious metal cylinder with a tag, found on a marble surface.

    Hey OP, radiation safety officer here, this REALLY looks like a lead PIG used to shield a radiation source housed inside the black rod part. PIGs usually come with higher activity sources although they are occasionally with check sources. I highly recommend going down to your city’s fire department and seeing if they can scan this for you (smaller departments may not be able to do this but larger departments absolutely would have a hazmat unit that would have equipment that could) just to confirm the presence of radiation or not. If it is radioactive it might not be legal for you to own depending on the radioisotope, activity, and laws/regulations in Germany/EU.

    NecessaryOne6741 Report

    #33

    Broken Metal Spoon, With Rat/Mouse Drinking From It

    Weird object resembling an ornate spoon next to a pen on wooden surface.

    Looks like it's sold as a wealth amulet
    https://i.imgur.com/bjRURHN.jpeg

    MaMaximillian Report

    #34

    Punctured My Tire While Driving On A Residential Road. Feels Slightly Heavy For It's Size. About Three Inches Long

    Hand holding a weird cone-shaped object with a threaded end, featuring red and silver colors.

    Stupid spiky lugnut tip, like this:
    https://www.ebay.com/itm/252502607485
    EDIT to add: For everyone saying it's not a lugnut or that it is threaded wrong. Look at the link. I'm not claiming it to be a lugnut. It's a tip that threads into the lugnut. The produce in question has 2 parts -- 1) a steel lugnut, and 2) the stupid spike. The stupid spike threads into, not onto, the actual lugnut.
    Also, for all of the people claiming it's a plumb bob - find one anodized aluminum plumb bob that looks like this. I tried. It was my first suspicion. Not seeing any. Also, you typically want some heft for your bob so that it isn't easily blown around. Aluminum is not a great choice for that.
    EDIT2: Several people have found what looks to be a much better match than the ebay link above:
    https://www.pilotautomotive.com/pilot_product/wheelcover.php?part=LN-S55R

    mehdez80 Report

    #35

    Concrete Tower Surrounded By A Cage South Of Washington, Ut

    Dog observing a strange metal and concrete structure in a dry landscape, evoking curiosity about weird objects.

    It reminds me of the drainage thingies (I’ve blanked on the word) that you see in man made bodies of water that allows them to drain.
    The various holes allow water to drain out at a variable rate depending on the height of the water.
    I wonder if there is a history of severe flooding in this location that may need a way to drain faster than nature would allow.
    Edit looks like that’s it. See link below. First image in the “photos” section
    https://damfailures.org/lessons-learned/all-dams-need-an-operable-reservoir-drain-system/
    Maybe this was once a reservoir that is now dry and the water supply you describe is the replacement?
    Edit again; looks like this type is called a spillway riser and is for smaller bodies rather than the huge reservoirs you sometimes see.
    Edit one final time: fam outlet towers seems to get results too.
    Also, why did I do that to myself? I have a fear of powerful running water (waterfalls, spillways etc) and yet i image searched a number of terms to get accurate info. Now I feel very unwell indeed.
    Edit again because why not: found the proper nem, it’s a draw off tower. Yes, I am still googling, yes I am still freaking myself out.

    kaloric Report

    #36

    What Is This Circular Lens Looking Section In Window Pane Of Paris Cdg Airport?

    Weird object at airport window with circular design; person holds banana next to it for scale.

    Plane spotting is the only logical explanation to me. I believe I already saw something similar but I can't seem to remember where. The circular holes are just perfect for digital cameras lenses and telephoto zooms.

    akkosetto Report

    jacquelinewilliams avatar
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago

    Do most people carry bananas around with them? Should I start doing that?

    #37

    Rectangle Block Looks Like Concrete At The Back Of My New Dishwasher, Wrapped In Plastic

    Unusual object beneath kitchen appliance, including hoses and cables, on tiled floor.

    Possibly a weight to keep the machine from tipping forward when the door is opened.

    mr_aussie_26 Report

    #38

    Raised Circles That Just Showed Up On My Wall Within The Past Day

    Indentations on a wall near the floor, resembling unexplained weird objects or markings.

    Sheetrock nails that are working out. Wall has flexed causing the nail heads to pop out.

    NormalReport Report

    #39

    Renting A House And There’s This Reverse Outlet Thing?

    Weird object: recessed outlet on a wall.

    You plug an extension cord into it. It powers an outlet somewhere nearby on the wall behind where you would mount a TV on the wall. Also lets you run A/V cables through the wall to behind the TV to hide them.

    EnvironmentalApricot Report

    #40

    What Is This Round Device On A Stand In Front Of Olympic Trap Shooters?

    Person holding a rifle next to a mysterious object marked with an arrow, featuring a flag-themed vest and a cap.

    That's the microphone that picks up the shooter saying "pull" to release the clay pidgeon. It makes it more consistent for the shooters to have the automatic system release the clay than it is for a human to listen and respond hitting the button to send it flying. Just makes the sport more fair, and eliminates the possibility for that human error that definitely exists when not using this system. Source: Was top of my trap shooting team and practiced with both.

    Buchiro1 Report

    #41

    What Is This Small, Intricately Carved Thing I Found At An Estate Sale, And What Is It Made Of?

    Intricately carved spherical object with floral and butterfly motifs on a beige surface, showcasing a mysterious design.

    It is part of a cover for a 19th/20th century Qing Dynasty Chinese gourd cricket cage. Probably ivory, possibly bone. There would have been a carved lattice base as well as a wood collar, all fitted to a gourd container.
    Here is a nice complete one.
    https://www.zacke.at/auction/lot/9-an-ivory-and-gourd-sanyang-cricket-cage-qing-dynasty/?lot=38580&sd=1
    Here is one missing the part you have. https://www.invaluable.com/auction-lot/chinese-carved-gourd-cricket-cage-61-c-c4b4b99a4f

    jeffersin Report

    #42

    What Is This Red Antique T Shaped Leather Stool Thing? Handle On Top And In The Middle Of A Formal Lounge. In A Private Members’ Club In London, England

    Weird object with red leather design on a colorful vintage carpet in a furnished room.

    Ah ha! I think you've nailed it!
    https://www.londonfine.co.uk/products/antique-gentlemans-gout-stool-english-leather-occasional-foot-rest-georgian
    It's tilted on its side, as a padded footrest. "Finished with an inset butler's grasp, for moving across a room".
    Gout stools were considered a status symbol due to gout's association with wealth and overindulgence in rich foods and alcohol. They were part of a broader cultural understanding of gout as "the disease of kings" or "rich man's disease". In addition to providing physical relief, gout stools feature prominently in period art and literature, often used to symbolize excess and the consequences of an overly luxurious lifestyle.
    https://drawing-blood.org/pre-modern-medicine/gout-the-disease-of-kings/

    Julie___ Report

    #43

    Syrup Looking Drip. What Is This Syrup Looking Drip On The Side Of My House?

    Weird object resembling amber sap dripping down a wall near grass.

    Based on the siding patch I'm guessing someone drilled a hole and put some ant bait into the wall.
    I might be wrong about the ant bait part but someone definitely drilled a hole in the side to put something in there.

    juankimble Report

    jacquelinewilliams avatar
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago

    But how can you know someone definitely drilled a hole without a visible hole? Maybe someone walked by and spilled some honey

    #44

    Large Steel Grates On The Back Of An O'reilly's Auto Parts

    Weird objects: Electrical meter with wiring on a brick wall next to metal grate panels.

    Plant trellis/lattice for vines or other creeping plants to grow up on.

    ScrappyDooCanSuckIt Report

    #45

    Found At The Thriftstore. Made Out Of Hardwood. Solid Iron Chain Link. Brass Plates. Hollow Inside

    Unusual wooden object with chains found in a room, showcasing weird objects and mysterious finds.

    Apparatus for storing caught fish. Designed to stay put in a flowing stream.
    -edit doesn't look like a trout creel but the form indicates a similar function.

    BoerZoektVeuve Report

    moiradrake avatar
    BoredLittleLeafSheep
    BoredLittleLeafSheep
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago

    It's called a "live well"; designed to sit in the stream and the water will flow through it and keep your fish alive until you're done for the day.

    #46

    Obnoxious Device That Emits A High Frequency Sound When Anything Draws Near

    Unusual green device on a stake in a garden, surrounded by grass and bushes.

    It is an ultrasonic animal repeller. Amazon link.

    zillii Report

    #47

    Lots Of Tiny Metal Balls Under Kitchen Sink

    Hand holding tiny mysterious black objects, showcasing a weird discovery close-up.

    Do you have a faucet that can be pulled out? There’s a weight attached to the hose to retract it. The metal beads could come from that weight. If you pull too hard on the hose, it might have broken or just worn out due to age.

    foursoil Report

    #48

    Bulbous Like A Lightbulb, End Of Cord Is Like A 1/4 Audio Jack, Weird Spout-Thing In Side Of Bulb. Wha?

    Weird object: a glass bulb connected to a cord with a plug, lying on a dark surface.

    It looks like it's a part of this made up b.s. device.
    Molecular Enhancer
    “It is a resonant energy device that raises the energy potential at the cellular level, basically a theoretical battery charger for the body.”

    kneezombie Report

    #49

    Witt Left By Last Tenant. It's A Plastic Bag Shaped As A Mitten That Smells Like Smoke As Burning Wood, Not Tobacco

    Person holding a mysterious translucent object with a blue rim, resembling a plastic sock or sleeve.

    Its to wear over a foot or hand to protect medical bandages or casts while bathing.

    Sergi2204 Report

    jacquelinewilliams avatar
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago

    You smelled a used cast bag that someone smoked cigarettes with.

    #50

    A Small Fabric Square Inside A Plastic Bag That Came With My Pillow Or Pillowcases

    Weird object: tiny purple fabric piece in a small plastic bag next to a thumb for scale.

    It's not for burning, it is for testing impact of garment care on the cloth (color fastness, shrinking, etc.).

    heckin_cool Report

    #51

    Yellow Liquid Oozing Out Of Tiny Holes On The Side Of The Building. Seems To Have Solidified To A Dried Sugar-Like Texture

    Old building corner with stained wall and "Donau Vienna Insurance Group" sign, encountering a weird object on Schoenbrung Street.

    Concrete injection, usually polyurethane. Used for structural repair.

    Tangerita Report

    #52

    Found Behind Hotel Vent. Large Silver Box Emitting Bright, Blue Light Wrapped In Mesh

    Unusual metal object with duct-like structure, possibly a ventilation system or unknown machinery component.

    Air purifier. UV light to k*ll germs like Covid that could travel through the air system

    Trikafta96 Report

    #53

    Space Capsule Looking Thing Going Through My Town

    Weird object resembling a space capsule being transported on a trailer.

    This is one of the Orion “boilerplates” that’s used for training and testing. This one appears to be a low-fidelity mockup that would be used for testing splash-down forces and then to train capsule recovery procedures.

    gcso Report

    #54

    Square Pit In The Garage Of 1950s Home

    Hidden storage cavity with bottles and boxes, covered by a rug, showcasing a weird object discovery.

    It's a oil drainage area.

    a_j_hunter Report

    #55

    Clear Glass Warped Window Pane (Decoration?), UK Pubs, Shops And Houses. Found On A Door Or Window With Other Normal Glass Window Panes

    Weird distorted window reflection on a glass pane, creating a unique visual effect.

    It's called bulls eye glass. An homage to the way glass sheet used to be made

    Typical_Glove4445 Report

    #56

    What Is This Bag Of White, Heart-Shaped Things?

    Mesh bag containing heart-shaped items with intricate designs, a weird object found by someone.

    I think you put essential oils on them and they scent drawers, cupboards, etc.

    tull1107 Report

    #57

    Witt On The Ceiling Of A Target. Plastic, Mostly White, And About The Size Of A Breadbox

    Weird object on ceiling panel, possibly a sensor or camera, in a room with fluorescent lights.

    This is an Enterprise Asset Visibility (EAI) offering that provides greater visibility into retail operations and delivers business insights.

    Garth_AIgar Report

    #58

    This Plastic Bag With The Corners Cut Off Is One Of Many That My Neighbor Keeps Finding In And About His Yard. No One Can Figure Out What The Heck It's For/From

    Person holding a weird transparent object outdoors with leaves in the background.

    It's for dimebags.

    PixieFurious Report

    #59

    What Is This Chimney Looking Thing On This Police Interceptor Suv?

    Unusual object on a white SUV, resembling a black cylindrical pipe near the rear window.

    "It has already been selected by several military forces and equips several NBC reconnaissance vehicles, as it is unsensitive to diesel vapors and smokes."
    That single chimney may feed multiple sensors.

    turgid_fervor Report

    brier avatar
    Brier Random
    Brier Random
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago

    Why are some of these “explanations” so hard to understand and don’t provide any insight at all?

    #60

    Found In An Attic. It's Two Old Beer Bottles, Sealed With A Copper Tube Running Between Them. The Liquid Us Thicker Than Water. There Is A Wire At The Top Of The Copper Tube

    Two Okocim beer bottles connected by a wire, forming a mysterious object on an orange table.

    The wire gives it away. Not a battery, IT'S A CAPACITOR. But a large part is missing. The two bottles are supposed to sit in a tub filled with salt-water, with many more bottle-pairs. I've made exactly these. Make three of them (a 6-pack,) all in the same circular metal wash-tub, with the copper tubes touching together.

    aefie Report

    #61

    Round White Item Found Diving In The Sea, The Material Is Hard, About 3 Cm In Radius, Fb Minden Written On It And A Number

    Hand holding a mysterious round object labeled "FB Minden," a strange item found by someone.

    FB Minden might stand for "Feuerbestattung" Minden - Minden crematory. I think you stumbled over a chamotte marker from a crematory that was used to track the identity of a body as it turned to ashes and was buried at sea.

    tinaa26 Report

    #62

    Yellow Maybe Plastic Balls In A White Plaster-Like Material Found In A Middle Of Nowhere At Norwegian Fjord

    Yellow spheres and white material among rocks; a weird object found by someone.

    This was bouyacy, used in oil and gas. Typical used for rovs.

    adorrrable-compote Report

    #63

    Foot And A Half Long Fabric Cushion Hanging From Interior Hotel Door Knob

    Weird object resembling a fabric loop hanging on a door handle.

    It's to keep the door from closing. You put a loop on each side of the door handle and the cushion keeps the door from latching so you can bring in luggage, etc.

    loftygoals_76 Report

    #64

    Gauze Pads I Was Given In The Dominican Republic Have These Copper Coil Things Sown Into Each One

    Weird object with a microchip and wire, found by someone curious, alongside a gauze with a green patch.

    Looks like an rfid transponder.

    lmaginaryTension Report

    #65

    Strange Short “House” In Ut - Has Intrigued Me For Years

    Weird object in front yard resembling a low structure with text annotations about nearby house and gas meter.

    A basement house! I lived in on on 110th south in Sandy when I was little. I have no idea why they didn't bother to add a second floor... It would flood when it rained, and my brother and I would pretend to be pirates!

    theDanielLarson Report

    #66

    Small Glass Bottles Cemented To Foundation About Every 10 Feet

    Weird object: a small brown bottle embedded in a brick wall, surrounded by greenery.

    A bottle with a hole in the cap is most likely ant k*ller.

    tbenkula Report

    #67

    A Box Of Heavy Metal Chunks. It Was At The Bottom Of A Deceased Hoarders Basement

    A box filled with numerous shiny, metallic oval objects discovered, causing curiosity about their purpose and origin.

    It looks like someone was melting scrap lead or tin in a large spoon, likely cast iron, and letting it cool in the spoon. May have been making bullets or fishing sinkers. My father did this, but he poured the lead into a hockey puck shape.

    javi0119 Report

    #68

    Giant Bags Being Pumped Full Of Water With Water Slowly Trickling Out

    Weird objects: large inflatable bags on the roadside with palm trees in the background.

    Filtering sediment - https://www.reddit.com/r/whatisthisthing/comments/epagxv/weird_giant_water_bag_more_in_comments/

    hectomaner Report

    #69

    Thousand Of "Pringle Shaped" Plastic Discs Washed Up On The Italian Shore Near Rovigo. They're Made Of Flexible Hard Plastic And Are Continuing To Pile Up Since The Beginning Of January

    A hand holding a weird object resembling layered dark shells on a sandy beach.

    This is it. Dead ringer. They are carriers for biofilm-based bioreactor, aka weird shaped bits for gunk to grow on.
    https://www.anoxkaldnes.com/sites/g/files/dvc4056/files/document/2020/09/AnoxKaldnes_Z-MBBR_Folder.pdf

    SnapeSev Report

    #70

    Found In A Box Of Glassware Labeled "Crystal" About 3-4 Inches Long

    Weird green object with a textured surface and peculiar shape, resting on a brown leather surface.

    It looks like part of a pump and trough set.

    Weesus420 Report

    #71

    Drawer-style cabinet with slats, holding a Campbell's Soup can, puzzling purpose in South Louisiana home.

    "This Kitchen Drawer/Cabinet Is Too Narrow To Hold Pot Lids, And Using It To Store Spices Or Cans Would Be A Huge Waste Of Space. There’s Enough Space To Store Large Utensils Standing Up But They Would Just Fall Everywhere With The Way The Dividers Are Made"

    Answer: It is probably a VHS storage cabinet for a kitchen TV, which was popular in the 90s.

    DogMom9876 Report

    #72

    What's This Tower, That Stands On A Bridge Over Stream And Dumps White Powder In It? Found In A Swedish Moor

    Weird object resembling a tall metal structure with ladder, small wind turbine on top, near forest and construction equipment.

    It could be lime, where I go in Sweden the lakes and rivers are very acidic, and the local gov dumps lime in the lakes to raise the pH level.
    https://www.laponiapictures.com/Nature/Lime+treatment+tower/@toj-03395
    https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-1987-12-06-mn-26871-story.html

    LukaAnders Report

    #73

    What Is This Small Plastic Cube Box In The Door Of My Fridge Used For?

    Close-up of a fridge with eggs and unidentified plastic compartments, showcasing a weird object.

    Looks like it's the Beko CDA653FS-1. They are labelled as "mini commodity bins".

    Loonyluke5 Report

    #74

    Fake Marker? Got These For Christmas And They Have No Ink In The Tip And A Hole In The Side…

    Plastic pouch with colorful pens arranged in a row, showcasing different colors: pink, yellow, red, black, and more.

    Inkless magical pencil with, as you guessed, an eraser.
    Amazon Link

    aneverending Report

    #75

    Found In Very Remote North Qld, Australia. About 2cm Long, No Markings. Appears To Be Copper And Plastic With A Microchip

    A large tan boot next to a small, strange object on the ground near dry grass.

    That’s a glass RFID tag that’s been broken out of its glass capsule. I used to work for a company that sold these. It was either dropped by someone who was trying to insert it in an animal for tracking, or it was in an animal that was eaten.

    Derlictfrog Report

    #76

    Two Metal Bowls That Appear To Attach To Poles

    Weird object with clamps and a textured surface, displayed with a note, priced at $15, on a table with other items.

    It's a big oyster shell. My guess is it's meant to have iced oysters served from it and the little crater/volcano thing there holds a dish of cocktail sauce or whatever the hell people garnish their filthy oysters with.
    The clamps are probably for attaching it to some custom base, as its shape looks like it makes it a little wobbly.

    irradiatedhaggisfan Report

    #77

    Wooden Thing Sawed From A Single Piece Of Wood

    Wooden object with a segmented, slotted design, found and shared under "weird objects" discovery theme.

    Please do not use this book stand as a dish rack!!!
    It is carved from a single piece of wood and made in uzbekistan. The word for them is either lauh or laukh, if you'd like to google it. 
    BTW, if you find plans or a video of one being carved, tag me. I'd love to see it done. 

    Substantial-Rice1165 Report

    #78

    Small (4-5cm) Rusted Metallic Piece. Found In A River In Central France

    Hand holding a rusty, mysterious object labeled "AJAX" with a sculpted figure on top, found during an outdoor exploration.

    It's a plaque for the head tube of a bicycle frame from the Ajax cycle brand. That's why it's slightly convex.
    The cycles with this logo were made in the town of Albert in the Somme region between 1906-1913, just before WW I broke out; 2 years later both factory and town were practically levelled by German artillery fire, and nearly a million men were k*lled at the Battle of the Somme there a year after

    Apart-Local-4587 Report

    #79

    Wrist Patch Used By A Poker Player In The Wsop Main Event

    Person holding poker chips with a mysterious object attached to their wrist, sitting at a casino table.

    Carpal tunnel patch

    SteveMcSlothly Report

    #80

    Metal/Steel Rod That Came Through Our Ceiling, 1.5 In Thick, Tapered End

    Mystery object protruding through ceiling, causing curiosity and confusion.

    a digging bar

    luvatlax Report

    jacquelinewilliams avatar
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago

    More concerning.... Why did a digging bar crash through the ceiling and who is digging up there?

    #81

    What Is This White Plastic Box With A Squishy Translucent Plug That My Landlord Installed In My Unit While I Was Out Of Town?

    Circuit board with two AAA batteries mounted, featuring various electronic components.

    If this is an exterior door, it’s possibly a sensor connected to your HVAC system used to disable heating and cooling when the door is open. Double that likelihood if heating and cooling is included in your rent.

    ingenue_boy Report

    jacquelinewilliams avatar
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago

    I'd be asking my landlord why they are installing strange devices in my place while I was out of town

    #82

    What Is This Small Black Thing With A Glowing Red Light And The Letters Hds On It? It Was Found On The Floor Of My Local Museum

    Mysterious circular object with a red LED light in the center, puzzling onlookers.

    It is upside down and "hds" actually says spy. My first answer was removed because I linked to the "Spy X Tracker Tag toy" on Amazon.

    ZodiacNova6041 Report

    #83

    Small Plastic Object With Microchip Inside, Labeled "Microcheck" By Az Industries

    Weird transparent object with engraved text, appearing mysterious and unfamiliar.

    I have (or had, haven't seen it in years) one of these. It is a microwave oven leakage tester. You hold it around the edges of the door of the microwave, and the little neon bulb inside glows orange if it gets any microwave radiation. You can test it by putting it in the oven and turning the oven on; it should glow. I wouldn't do that for too long. I am not sure how much radiation can actually leak, but these were popular 30+ years ago when microwave ovens were less common.
    I probably got mine in a Christmas stocking around 1