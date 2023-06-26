However, even if you're not posting anything, scrolling through their solved cases feels like an interesting challenge, where you can test (and expand) your own knowledge. So we invite you to do just that!

The gig is simple: someone uploads a photo of whatever it is they want the name of, and the gang starts commenting under it, offering their input until, inevitably, a person shows up who knows exactly what it is.

This online community is home to 2.3 million members who are always ready to help people identify the mysterious objects they found.

The answers come to those who seek them. Especially on the subreddit ' What Is This Thing? '

#1 This Metal Piece Is Attached To The Wall In A Wc In My Airbnb In France Answer: It's a magazine rack installed upside down because people decorating Airbnb's don't know what they're doing.

#2 Saw This In A Restroom Which Has Faucets And Drain Down Low And A Dryer Answer: This setup prevents Muslims from having to lift our legs up dangerously high while trying to stick our feet in the sink one at a time. The alternative to that is we have to take a handful of water and pour it onto our feet below the sink causing the floor to get wet. Muslims also have to keep their feet clean before praying, which is obviously problematic in a bathroom where everyone pisses on the floor and walks with their shoes between the stalls and the sink, so you might see them trying to keep one shoe on while washing the other foot and then switching. It’s also why we take our shoes off before praying and use prayer rugs to avoid touching unclean things while praying.

#3 What Is This Oval Metal Thing In A Plastic Holder Mounted To The Kitchen Wall Next To The Sink? Answer: Steel "soap" bar. Removes odors like onion from ur hands when u wash with it by just adding a strong steel odor on top.

#4 Weird Semi Circle Wires With Various Beads On A Wooden Plank Found In An Older House Answer: A Himalayan Calendar. The outer ring as 12 balls, each corresponding to a month. The next two rings have a tens and ones digit. The tens has three balls for up to the 31st, and the next has nine balls, for 0 to 9. And then four rings for the year, up to 9999.



#5 We Found This On Top Of A Bookcase While Cleaning Our Office. It Appears That The Jar Is Sealed. The White Things Inside Weigh Next To Nothing. We Didn’t Want To Open It Until We Have Some Idea As To What It Is. They Look Pretty Soft. Nothing Identifying On The Jar Itself Answer: They look like silkworm cocoons.

#6 Bought A New Pair Of Nike Shoes. Inside The Box Was This Small, Plastic Bubble, Filled With Air, And What Looks Like Tiny, Colorful Micro Plastics. Has A Loophole On The Top And Is About An Inch Long Answer: Micro plastic particles. Probably to show how Nike helps to clean up our planet. Greenwashing at best.

#7 Steel, Engraved, Hooked Tool Hidden In The Foundation Of An Old House Answer: My wife says horse hoof cleaning tool, and she's a major horse gal. Also, burying an iron object within the foundation of a home was once considered good luck.

#8 Round Shelf Attached By Metal Brackets To Underside Of Table. What Is It For? Answer: It's a place to rest your beer while you play cards.



#9 4 Inches, Plastic, Pointed On One Side. Received As A Xmas Gift?! Witt?? Answer: Looks like a page spreader for reading. Point end goes into the spine and thumb in hole so you can one hand books easy.

#10 Wooden Block With 6 Metal Fins, Inscribed 'Hemma Patent' Answer: Cabbage sliced for making sauerkraut.

#11 Strange Metal Thing On The Bottom Of My Drivers Side Answer: Your mechanic is gonna want that back. It’s part of a lift.

#12 What Are These Heavy Metal Objects I Found In A Thrift Store? Answer: You hang weights on chains to power mechanical cuckoo clocks. One powers the clock mechanism, and the other powers the cuckoo. The weight turns gears in the mechanism as the chain drops. To wind the clock, you pull on the other end of the chain and bring the weight back up, and the same for the chain that powers the cuckoo.

#13 Hard, Waxy, Blob-Looking Thing Found During Low Tide Answer: It's whale sick get it checked it could be worth thousands a kg. It's an ingredient used in high end perfumes.

#14 What Are These Little Knit Tubes? Answer: They can be used to avoid chairs scratching your floors. So they are socks, but for chairs rather than humans.



#15 This Plaque Came In As As Scrap Metal. Measures Approx 1.5ft X 6in. Made Of Cast Aluminum. Google Turns Up No Results. Witt?? Answer: Probably a horse. The bottom is the sire and dam.

#16 Found In Kitchen Junk Drawer. Heavy, Solid Brass Answer: Telephone dialer. You put the ball end in the desired number of the phone dial instead of your finger tip and used it to turn the dial.

#17 Made Of Clay/Terra Cotta, Can Fit Inside A Palm. It Came With Something I Bought But Can't Remember What Answer: Terra cotta sugar saver. You put it in with your brown sugar to keep it from clumping or drying out in storage.

#18 I Spotted A Few Of These Wrought Iron Poles On A Road In Central London, They Must Have Had Some Historical Usage, But I'm Not Sure What. Perhaps For Lamps? Did The Circle At The Top Used To Hold Something? Was The Arm On The Right For Hanging Something? Answer: It's an early 19th C Gaslamp. The gas is piped up the pole, and a copper pipe would have extended into the glass lamp house, which fitted into the hoop.



#19 What Is This Camera Looking Thing My Neighbors Pointed At My Backyard? Answer: HPDFCU Ultrasonic Animal Deterrent.



#20 Found In A Safe In A Deceased Man's House: 11 Identical Stacks Of Thin Black Paper Strips, Wrapped In Plastic Foil, Covered In Fine White Dust. Measurements Of Each Strip Approximately 16 Cm X 6,5 Cm, Height Of Each Stack Approximately 5 Cm. Other Than That, The Safe Was Empty Answer: "Black Money Scam". It's construction paper or similar, he was scammed to believe it was currency dyed to be smuggled and could be restored.

#21 What Is This Wall Mounted Metal Thing That Was Seen In Hohensalzburg Fortress? There Were 3 Or 4 Rooms With One Of These Objects And None Had An Explanation Answer: These are pretty much radiators that were filled with embers and/or hot stones when needed.

#22 What's This Heavy, Brass, Genie Lamp-Like Object With Both A Weird Cutout Spout And A Narrow Upwards Spout? Answer: It’s a lamp. It’s literally an oil lamp, to be used to create light. The wick goes in the spout. The oil goes in the belly. You light the wick and a flame will burn on the end of the spout like a little candle, and you can carry your lantern around with you.

#23 What Would This Antique Silver “Locket” Have Been Used For? It Looks Like Possibly Ink Residue On The Two Pads Inside, But No Indication That The Inside Door Would Have Been Sealed Tightly Enough To Be A Reservoir Answer: It's actually a purse. There's space in there for some coins for bus/cab fare, some powder makeup (behind the little door), and calling cards.

#24 Strange Looking Hook Thing Found Buried In A Hutch. The Inscription On The Hook Side Is In French. Any Ideas? Answer: It's a butter curler, for making fancy bits of butter.

#25 What Is This? It’s Made Like A Barrel But Looks Like A Carrier Of Some Kind? Answer: It is a Vasculum, a sturdy collection container used by botanists on field excursions in which plant specimens can be collected without damaging them.

#26 1940 Mercury Dime Turned Into A Two Sided Spoon Of Some Sort With Fused Ring At The Top. Came With Odds And Ends From Deceased Older Relative From Ohio Answer: A vintage spoon pendant used for illegal substances.



#27 A Short Thick Metal Coil That Can Be Plugged Into An Outlet. Doesn't Seem Very Safe At All. I'm Thinking It's Missing A Larger Piece That Creates It's True Purpose Answer: Immersion heater. The metal piece goes into a cup of water and heats it.

#28 This Weird Wire Was Pushed Through My Bathroom Ceiling Answer: This is a mushroom growing in the ceiling and is likely the result of water damage from the floor above.



#29 What Are Those Wooden/Plastic Boards In Front Of Doors? Found In A Small Spanish City Answer: Boards that keep stray dogs from peeing on the door.



#30 Plastic Device With A Blade That Cuts A Chunk Out Of Paper Answer: Wow, that's a blast from the past. It's for write protecting a 5.25" floppy disk.

It’s for making a single sided disk double sided.



#31 Small Vintage Metal Decorative Item That Gets Blazing Hot When Plugged In. (Unplugged Immediately To Avoid Fire) Answer: A cigarette lighter.



#32 This Tiny Door On My Wall Below The Window? 1926 NYC Apartment Building Answer: It is a cold box.



#33 Found This Spiked Metal Collar Hanging In One Of The Upstairs Rooms In The House I Just Bought In Spain Answer: Anti-wolf collar for sheepdogs.



#34 Found On Charmouth Beach, Dorset. Screw Cap And Has Bright Green Liquid Inside Answer: It’s a diver rescue marker, for ocean rescue. You release it to dye the water around you and even at night a blacklight can light it up.



#35 Found This In Our Donation Bin, We're A Nonprofit, We Recycle Eyeglasses And Hearing Aids. It's A Gold Plated Speaker With A Short Cord With 2 Prongs At The End, It Also Has A Gold Plated Clip With An Opal-Like Material Of A Horse On It Answer: An old Beltone type hearing aid. There's a transistor in the tie clip, and it plugs into a cord for the hearing aid.



#36 Anyone Know What This Is? Gold Ring With Thin Plastic. About 1 Cm Answer: Looks like the membrane from a kazoo.

#37 What Is This Kitchen Utensil? - Cutting (?) Wires Inside A Semi-Oval Shape Thing Answer: It’s an avocado slicer. You cut the avocado in half and seed it, then scoop out slices.

#38 This Thing Came With The Perfume Gift Set But I Have No Idea What’s Supposed To Be, It Feels Like It’s Made Of Clay Or Something But There’s No Description In The Box Or Anything. Is It Just A Random Trinket? Answer: It's a perfume diffuser. You can spray your perfume on it, and it will absorb it and release the smell into the air.

#39 Plastic Ring With Three Relatively Sharp Metal Claws, Found On Beach In Scotland Answer: It's a "claw" to help pull in fishing nets.



#40 What Is This Mechanism? It Is In A Wooden Box And Has A Hand Crank Turns A Chain Inside Possibly Generating Electricity? Answer: Part of an old telephone. The bell is for incoming calls. The crank is to buzz the operator to connect you to the other party.



#41 Witt About 2 Foot Wide Indent In The Wall That Has Its Own Overhead Light And Light Switch Answer: It's a phone “booth.” At one point it likely held a phone (likely a payphone). You could stand it in, have your call, and not be in the middle of the hallway.



#42 What Is This Spoon With A Tong-Like Attachment? Seen In An Antique Store In Lyon, France Answer: It is a spoon designed to separate the fat from the sauce, called "cuillère dégraisseuse".



#43 Municipal Pickup Trucks Blowing Gas Through The Streets Answer: This is a ULV mosquito adulticiding fogger.



#44 This Little Ramp Thingy On The Bottom Of A Lotion Bottle Answer: It’s for the manufacturing of the product so that it can be turned while standing up.



#45 What Is This Thing? It's Wooden And About 6ft Tall, Found Inside Goethe House Answer: Linen press.

#46 Container That Opens Sideways Seen At Homegoods. No Luck With Image Search On Google Answer: It's a container for keeping herbs fresh in your refrigerator.

#47 What Is This Wavy Pattern On The Back Of A Piece Of Mail I Received? Answer: Obfuscation pattern, it's there to hide info or keep people from trying to read through an envelope and look at personal information.

#48 About 2 Feet Long Numbers 1-10 On Both Sides. At A Restaurant (Shari's) Answer: Worked at a Ponderosa back in my teens as a line cook and we had one of these. When an order was up we would press a button on a box and it would light up a number, so a server would know their order was ready for a table.

#49 What Is This Cabinet On Wheels I Got At An Antiques Market? The Drawers Can Be Accessed From The Front As Well As From The Back, There Are Also Two Compartments With Small Key (???) Hooks On Each Side Answer: This is just a scientific specimen cabinet, which could be used for anything from geology to lepidopterology.

#50 What Is This Ancient Bronze Pot With Two Spouts That Looks Like A Hanging Lavabo But Whose Necks Are Too Low To Carry Water Without Spilling? Answer: An oil lamp.



#51 Small Trailer With Individual Openings. Seen While Driving, No Obvious Marking That Would Indicate What It’s For Answer: It's for transporting racing pigeons.



#52 Fully Wooden, Too Short To Be A Table, Too Wide To Be A Bench. Found At A Farmers Market Answer: It's a chair, howdah style.



#53 This Plastic Hole Filled With A Foam Insert Underneath Nike Sneaker Sole Insert, Only In The Left Shoe Answer: It is a space for a wireless pod that tracks your running workout called Nike+ sensor.



#54 What Is This Pointy Thing On This Multi Tool Flash Light? Answer: It's a window breaker for car windows.

#55 Hollow Aluminum Sphere 23"5/8 Circumference, Made From Two Hemispheres Welded Together. Has Multiple Ports. Painted Olive Drab Green Answer: Hydraulic fluid reservoir for a military vehicle, possibly a hercules.