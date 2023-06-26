The answers come to those who seek them. Especially on the subreddit 'What Is This Thing?'

This online community is home to 2.3 million members who are always ready to help people identify the mysterious objects they found.

The gig is simple: someone uploads a photo of whatever it is they want the name of, and the gang starts commenting under it, offering their input until, inevitably, a person shows up who knows exactly what it is.

However, even if you're not posting anything, scrolling through their solved cases feels like an interesting challenge, where you can test (and expand) your own knowledge. So we invite you to do just that!

#1

This Metal Piece Is Attached To The Wall In A Wc In My Airbnb In France

Answer: It's a magazine rack installed upside down because people decorating Airbnb's don't know what they're doing.

mmay_a Report

#2

Saw This In A Restroom Which Has Faucets And Drain Down Low And A Dryer

Answer: This setup prevents Muslims from having to lift our legs up dangerously high while trying to stick our feet in the sink one at a time. The alternative to that is we have to take a handful of water and pour it onto our feet below the sink causing the floor to get wet. Muslims also have to keep their feet clean before praying, which is obviously problematic in a bathroom where everyone pisses on the floor and walks with their shoes between the stalls and the sink, so you might see them trying to keep one shoe on while washing the other foot and then switching. It’s also why we take our shoes off before praying and use prayer rugs to avoid touching unclean things while praying.

atomicdragon136 Report

TatteredRagdoll
TatteredRagdoll
I recommend Scrubzz rinse free bath sponges. Real product. No rinsing required. Perfect for on the go.

#3

What Is This Oval Metal Thing In A Plastic Holder Mounted To The Kitchen Wall Next To The Sink?

Answer: Steel "soap" bar. Removes odors like onion from ur hands when u wash with it by just adding a strong steel odor on top.

inzombiac Report

Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Doesn't anyone realize that most of us have a kitchen drawer full of stainless steel items? Pull out a serving spoon, rub it under running water, works exactly the same

#4

Weird Semi Circle Wires With Various Beads On A Wooden Plank Found In An Older House

Answer: A Himalayan Calendar. The outer ring as 12 balls, each corresponding to a month. The next two rings have a tens and ones digit. The tens has three balls for up to the 31st, and the next has nine balls, for 0 to 9. And then four rings for the year, up to 9999.

Oxfordcommapreacher Report

Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
So, Tibetans were much more optimistic than the Mayans?

#5

We Found This On Top Of A Bookcase While Cleaning Our Office. It Appears That The Jar Is Sealed. The White Things Inside Weigh Next To Nothing. We Didn’t Want To Open It Until We Have Some Idea As To What It Is. They Look Pretty Soft. Nothing Identifying On The Jar Itself

Answer: They look like silkworm cocoons.

loveofGod12345 Report

Marcos Valencia
Marcos Valencia
In my region, there was an important production and trade of silk (a proof is the "Silk Exchange", built in the 15th century). All kids at a certain moment received silkworm eggs. This is definitely the cocoon. The butterfly in the inside is probably dead.

#6

Bought A New Pair Of Nike Shoes. Inside The Box Was This Small, Plastic Bubble, Filled With Air, And What Looks Like Tiny, Colorful Micro Plastics. Has A Loophole On The Top And Is About An Inch Long

Answer: Micro plastic particles. Probably to show how Nike helps to clean up our planet. Greenwashing at best.

tsirs Report

Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
that is so dumb. Let's show the world hwo green we are by producing more plastic!

#7

Steel, Engraved, Hooked Tool Hidden In The Foundation Of An Old House

Answer: My wife says horse hoof cleaning tool, and she's a major horse gal. Also, burying an iron object within the foundation of a home was once considered good luck.

StarsSuck Report

Nathan Pogorzala
Nathan Pogorzala
This item looks like a wedding favor from February of this year. Appears to be the item described but it wasn't in a foundation very long.

#8

Round Shelf Attached By Metal Brackets To Underside Of Table. What Is It For?

Answer: It's a place to rest your beer while you play cards.

One_Has_Lepers Report

#9

4 Inches, Plastic, Pointed On One Side. Received As A Xmas Gift?! Witt??

Answer: Looks like a page spreader for reading. Point end goes into the spine and thumb in hole so you can one hand books easy.

Karljoneill Report

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
As an avid reader and even with the explanation I have no idea how this works

#10

Wooden Block With 6 Metal Fins, Inscribed 'Hemma Patent'

Answer: Cabbage sliced for making sauerkraut.

Interesting_Usual882 Report

Corvus
Corvus
My grandma once had something similar. I thought it looked scary.

#11

Strange Metal Thing On The Bottom Of My Drivers Side

Answer: Your mechanic is gonna want that back. It’s part of a lift.

BlueFlames1723 Report

#12

What Are These Heavy Metal Objects I Found In A Thrift Store?

Answer: You hang weights on chains to power mechanical cuckoo clocks. One powers the clock mechanism, and the other powers the cuckoo. The weight turns gears in the mechanism as the chain drops. To wind the clock, you pull on the other end of the chain and bring the weight back up, and the same for the chain that powers the cuckoo.

reddit.com Report

TatteredRagdoll
TatteredRagdoll
Every room with a fireplace should have a cuckoo clock.

#13

Hard, Waxy, Blob-Looking Thing Found During Low Tide

Answer: It's whale sick get it checked it could be worth thousands a kg. It's an ingredient used in high end perfumes.

Swimming_Sea964 Report

Bibmibap
Bibmibap
Ambergris, and it's not quite vomit. But close enough I guess

#14

What Are These Little Knit Tubes?

Answer: They can be used to avoid chairs scratching your floors. So they are socks, but for chairs rather than humans.

InevitableDevice2182 Report

Susan Bosse
Susan Bosse
Why are they covered in poop?

#15

This Plaque Came In As As Scrap Metal. Measures Approx 1.5ft X 6in. Made Of Cast Aluminum. Google Turns Up No Results. Witt??

Answer: Probably a horse. The bottom is the sire and dam.

Wequiwa Report

jade s
jade s
https://kfor.com/news/spencer-family-searching-for-missing-horse/ Found this story, maybe it's the same crittendens.

#16

Found In Kitchen Junk Drawer. Heavy, Solid Brass

Answer: Telephone dialer. You put the ball end in the desired number of the phone dial instead of your finger tip and used it to turn the dial.

boneyheimer Report

Ace
Ace
Useful for those 'secretaries' with massively long fingernails in movies from the 1960s,

#17

Made Of Clay/Terra Cotta, Can Fit Inside A Palm. It Came With Something I Bought But Can't Remember What

Answer: Terra cotta sugar saver. You put it in with your brown sugar to keep it from clumping or drying out in storage.

potatochild001 Report

Say No to Downvoting
Say No to Downvoting
I would have guessed, from the droplet picture on it that it was a terracotta diffuser made for essential oils (a certain pyramid scheme essential oil company I know used to give similar things as free gifts or in “kits”). You would put a few drops on it and it would diffuse the scent around - hood for when flames or electric diffusers couldn’t be used (like in the car)

#18

I Spotted A Few Of These Wrought Iron Poles On A Road In Central London, They Must Have Had Some Historical Usage, But I'm Not Sure What. Perhaps For Lamps? Did The Circle At The Top Used To Hold Something? Was The Arm On The Right For Hanging Something?

Answer: It's an early 19th C Gaslamp. The gas is piped up the pole, and a copper pipe would have extended into the glass lamp house, which fitted into the hoop.

scientificdramatist Report

Ace
Ace
Not seen that exact type before, but yeah. The horizontal piece was used by the lamplighter to prop a ladder against - yes, they had to climb up each lamppost to light them manually. Lots of them still to be found in many British towns to this day, converted to electricity sometime in the mid 20th century. Sadly a lot of them were ripped out and replaced by modern monstrosities back in the 1960s-70s.

#19

What Is This Camera Looking Thing My Neighbors Pointed At My Backyard?

Answer: HPDFCU Ultrasonic Animal Deterrent.

BloodyBender Report

#20

Found In A Safe In A Deceased Man's House: 11 Identical Stacks Of Thin Black Paper Strips, Wrapped In Plastic Foil, Covered In Fine White Dust. Measurements Of Each Strip Approximately 16 Cm X 6,5 Cm, Height Of Each Stack Approximately 5 Cm. Other Than That, The Safe Was Empty

Answer: "Black Money Scam". It's construction paper or similar, he was scammed to believe it was currency dyed to be smuggled and could be restored.

sbs_str_9091 Report

UnpopularPanda
UnpopularPanda
Or it really IS currency dyed to be smuggled and CAN be restored?

#21

What Is This Wall Mounted Metal Thing That Was Seen In Hohensalzburg Fortress? There Were 3 Or 4 Rooms With One Of These Objects And None Had An Explanation

Answer: These are pretty much radiators that were filled with embers and/or hot stones when needed.

Shadow_F3r4L Report

#22

What's This Heavy, Brass, Genie Lamp-Like Object With Both A Weird Cutout Spout And A Narrow Upwards Spout?

Answer: It’s a lamp. It’s literally an oil lamp, to be used to create light. The wick goes in the spout. The oil goes in the belly. You light the wick and a flame will burn on the end of the spout like a little candle, and you can carry your lantern around with you.

FlaxxtotheMaxx Report

User# 6
User# 6
The upward spout used to have a polished metal plate attached so it reflects the light.

#23

What Would This Antique Silver “Locket” Have Been Used For? It Looks Like Possibly Ink Residue On The Two Pads Inside, But No Indication That The Inside Door Would Have Been Sealed Tightly Enough To Be A Reservoir

Answer: It's actually a purse. There's space in there for some coins for bus/cab fare, some powder makeup (behind the little door), and calling cards.

didilamour Report

Anikulapo
Anikulapo
Also conveniently stabby.

#24

Strange Looking Hook Thing Found Buried In A Hutch. The Inscription On The Hook Side Is In French. Any Ideas?

Answer: It's a butter curler, for making fancy bits of butter.

Curious-Creation Report

EmBree
EmBree
One thing from the past that I don't miss. I have spent many hours curling butter (bonus points for making roses). It's messy after a while when the butter starts melting and the reward is tiny compared to the effort.

#25

What Is This? It’s Made Like A Barrel But Looks Like A Carrier Of Some Kind?

Answer: It is a Vasculum, a sturdy collection container used by botanists on field excursions in which plant specimens can be collected without damaging them.

Valuable-Camera-7107 Report

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
I'm completely gobsmacked by all these people out there who know these stuffs

#26

1940 Mercury Dime Turned Into A Two Sided Spoon Of Some Sort With Fused Ring At The Top. Came With Odds And Ends From Deceased Older Relative From Ohio

Answer: A vintage spoon pendant used for illegal substances.

tlmsmith Report

Agfox
Agfox
Great grandparents have now earned (posthumous) street cred with younger members of the family

#27

A Short Thick Metal Coil That Can Be Plugged Into An Outlet. Doesn't Seem Very Safe At All. I'm Thinking It's Missing A Larger Piece That Creates It's True Purpose

Answer: Immersion heater. The metal piece goes into a cup of water and heats it.

Commercial_Wasabi_86 Report

#28

This Weird Wire Was Pushed Through My Bathroom Ceiling

Answer: This is a mushroom growing in the ceiling and is likely the result of water damage from the floor above.

AFROSS Report

#29

What Are Those Wooden/Plastic Boards In Front Of Doors? Found In A Small Spanish City

Answer: Boards that keep stray dogs from peeing on the door.

GOBLINH8ER Report

David Andrews
David Andrews
Not sure if it's just a similar thing, but I live in the Mediterranean, and boards like these are used in when heavy rain is expected. Because they don't get rain that often here, streets basically turn into rivers when they do, and streets like the ones in the pictures that are sloped with no pavements would result in the water slamming into your door. The boards help channel most of it it back into the street instead of coming into your house

#30

Plastic Device With A Blade That Cuts A Chunk Out Of Paper

Answer: Wow, that's a blast from the past. It's for write protecting a 5.25" floppy disk.
It’s for making a single sided disk double sided.

R_McN Report

#31

Small Vintage Metal Decorative Item That Gets Blazing Hot When Plugged In. (Unplugged Immediately To Avoid Fire)

Answer: A cigarette lighter.

junkshopper2000 Report

#32

This Tiny Door On My Wall Below The Window? 1926 NYC Apartment Building

Answer: It is a cold box.

reddit.com Report

nm
nm
Please clarify what is a cold box?

#33

Found This Spiked Metal Collar Hanging In One Of The Upstairs Rooms In The House I Just Bought In Spain

Answer: Anti-wolf collar for sheepdogs.

delilahgabj Report

#34

Found On Charmouth Beach, Dorset. Screw Cap And Has Bright Green Liquid Inside

Answer: It’s a diver rescue marker, for ocean rescue. You release it to dye the water around you and even at night a blacklight can light it up.

howitzer1 Report

Smiley MG
Smiley MG
Wish Titan had one of these to spew the lighting-up liquid......poor ill-fated rich people

#35

Found This In Our Donation Bin, We're A Nonprofit, We Recycle Eyeglasses And Hearing Aids. It's A Gold Plated Speaker With A Short Cord With 2 Prongs At The End, It Also Has A Gold Plated Clip With An Opal-Like Material Of A Horse On It

Answer: An old Beltone type hearing aid. There's a transistor in the tie clip, and it plugs into a cord for the hearing aid.

badluckninja13 Report

TatteredRagdoll
TatteredRagdoll
An improvement on the ear trumpet

#36

Anyone Know What This Is? Gold Ring With Thin Plastic. About 1 Cm

Answer: Looks like the membrane from a kazoo.

isabel_77 Report

xolitaire
xolitaire
And it tricked you like the cheap kazoo you are.

#37

What Is This Kitchen Utensil? - Cutting (?) Wires Inside A Semi-Oval Shape Thing

Answer: It’s an avocado slicer. You cut the avocado in half and seed it, then scoop out slices.

Whatsername868 Report

#38

This Thing Came With The Perfume Gift Set But I Have No Idea What’s Supposed To Be, It Feels Like It’s Made Of Clay Or Something But There’s No Description In The Box Or Anything. Is It Just A Random Trinket?

Answer: It's a perfume diffuser. You can spray your perfume on it, and it will absorb it and release the smell into the air.

Solve-Problems Report

Ample Aardvark
Ample Aardvark
Those work very well, I had a similar one and kept in the wardrobe to make my clothes smell nice (and repel moths)

#39

Plastic Ring With Three Relatively Sharp Metal Claws, Found On Beach In Scotland

Answer: It's a "claw" to help pull in fishing nets.

machukahn Report

#40

What Is This Mechanism? It Is In A Wooden Box And Has A Hand Crank Turns A Chain Inside Possibly Generating Electricity?

Answer: Part of an old telephone. The bell is for incoming calls. The crank is to buzz the operator to connect you to the other party.

Radio-Groundbreaking Report

similarly
similarly
People also used to use old hand-crank telephones to illegally "telephone fish". According to my Mom (many, many years ago), they'd put the wires in the water, crank the phone, and the electricity would stun the fish, causing them to float to the top where you could scoop them up.

#41

Witt About 2 Foot Wide Indent In The Wall That Has Its Own Overhead Light And Light Switch

Answer: It's a phone “booth.” At one point it likely held a phone (likely a payphone). You could stand it in, have your call, and not be in the middle of the hallway.

Major-tomm Report

#42

What Is This Spoon With A Tong-Like Attachment? Seen In An Antique Store In Lyon, France

Answer: It is a spoon designed to separate the fat from the sauce, called "cuillère dégraisseuse".

bazoid Report

Ace
Ace
The lever opens a little hole in the bottom of the spoon to let the water-based juices drip through while the fat floating on top remains in the spoon, then you release the lever keeping the fat there and pour it away.

#43

Municipal Pickup Trucks Blowing Gas Through The Streets

Answer: This is a ULV mosquito adulticiding fogger.

LibyanKing Report

Joeshar
Joeshar
Some people think planes spray gas to control humans. I guess this is the old-school method.

#44

This Little Ramp Thingy On The Bottom Of A Lotion Bottle

Answer: It’s for the manufacturing of the product so that it can be turned while standing up.

Eastern-East1476 Report

#45

What Is This Thing? It's Wooden And About 6ft Tall, Found Inside Goethe House

Answer: Linen press.

boredaugust Report

#46

Container That Opens Sideways Seen At Homegoods. No Luck With Image Search On Google

Answer: It's a container for keeping herbs fresh in your refrigerator.

Jahstar7 Report

#47

What Is This Wavy Pattern On The Back Of A Piece Of Mail I Received?

Answer: Obfuscation pattern, it's there to hide info or keep people from trying to read through an envelope and look at personal information.

1nesandzer0s Report

TatteredRagdoll
TatteredRagdoll
Still a part of security envelopes

#48

About 2 Feet Long Numbers 1-10 On Both Sides. At A Restaurant (Shari's)

Answer: Worked at a Ponderosa back in my teens as a line cook and we had one of these. When an order was up we would press a button on a box and it would light up a number, so a server would know their order was ready for a table.

Gusto74 Report

#49

What Is This Cabinet On Wheels I Got At An Antiques Market? The Drawers Can Be Accessed From The Front As Well As From The Back, There Are Also Two Compartments With Small Key (???) Hooks On Each Side

Answer: This is just a scientific specimen cabinet, which could be used for anything from geology to lepidopterology.

IGutenberg Report

mcborge1
mcborge1
Perfect if you need somewhere to display your Geode and butterfly specimans.

#50

What Is This Ancient Bronze Pot With Two Spouts That Looks Like A Hanging Lavabo But Whose Necks Are Too Low To Carry Water Without Spilling?

Answer: An oil lamp.

watamat Report

#51

Small Trailer With Individual Openings. Seen While Driving, No Obvious Marking That Would Indicate What It’s For

Answer: It's for transporting racing pigeons.

Subaru_turtle Report

xolitaire
xolitaire
Yay, finally something I recognized instantly! I feel accomplished.

#52

Fully Wooden, Too Short To Be A Table, Too Wide To Be A Bench. Found At A Farmers Market

Answer: It's a chair, howdah style.

ali_cat_ Report

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
"A howdah is is a carriage or chair which is positioned on the back of an elephant, or occasionally some other animal such as a camel, used most often in the past to carry wealthy people during progresses or processions, hunting or in warfare. It was also a symbol of wealth for the owner and as a result might be elaborately decorated, even with expensive gemstones."

#53

This Plastic Hole Filled With A Foam Insert Underneath Nike Sneaker Sole Insert, Only In The Left Shoe

Answer: It is a space for a wireless pod that tracks your running workout called Nike+ sensor.

Zyloph Report

#54

What Is This Pointy Thing On This Multi Tool Flash Light?

Answer: It's a window breaker for car windows.

hardcuts26 Report

kath morgan
kath morgan
We keep one in the glove box, it’s in case you get trapped inside.

#55

Hollow Aluminum Sphere 23"5/8 Circumference, Made From Two Hemispheres Welded Together. Has Multiple Ports. Painted Olive Drab Green

Answer: Hydraulic fluid reservoir for a military vehicle, possibly a hercules.

FollowTheScript Report

#56

Small Metal Tool With Hook On End. Found With Some Old Keys And Jewelry

Answer: It's a button hook.

MiniRipperton Report

HARRY KOPPERS
HARRY KOPPERS
slogan for a dime store on it. J. J. Newberry's advertised 5-10-25 cents.

