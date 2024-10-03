What constitutes “inedible food” is a pretty broad question. After all, if you’ve ever met a picky eater, even the most delicious delicacies will, suddenly, have some major issue stemming from a distaste for a particular smell or texture. However, certain items can and often will turn the average person into a truly picky eater.

Probably the first thing that might come to most folk’s minds are the various regional cheeses that smell like something between a barn and a corpse. Naturally, our brains are trying to protect us, so rotten food and corpses (among other things) are generally not at all safe to be around. That being said, certain cheeses, like Limburger, are pretty tasty, if you can manage to get over the smell.