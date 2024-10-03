ADVERTISEMENT

Taste really is subjective, particularly when it comes to actual taste. Everyone has a favorite food, culinary preferences and a special place in their heart for certain dishes. But every once and a while, someone cooks up a dish so vile netizens just had to share it online.
The “Unusual Foods” Facebook page is dedicated to culinary innovations that probably should have been left on the drawing board. So get comfortable as you scroll through, prepare yourself for the worst, upvote the most heinous crimes against food and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments below.
More info: Facebook

#1

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

#2

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

Marcos Valencia
Marcos Valencia
Marcos Valencia
Community Member
14 minutes ago

OMG! Not cursed at all. This is the Gelateria Llinares in Valencia, Spain. "Gelateria" is Valencian-Catalan, with the same spelling that the Italian word. Their story starts in 1930 and they are artisans. In their menu, they offer some bizarre ice-cream varieties (Spanish omelette, mojito, gin-tonic, Red Bull...). In the image, Sebastià Llinares starting a family tradition.

#3

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

Cee
Cee
Cee
Community Member
59 minutes ago

That's just ridiculous. Everyone knows you keep your pizza in the armoire. Your nightstand is for donairs .. and Cheezies

What constitutes “inedible food” is a pretty broad question. After all, if you’ve ever met a picky eater, even the most delicious delicacies will, suddenly, have some major issue stemming from a distaste for a particular smell or texture. However, certain items can and often will turn the average person into a truly picky eater.

Probably the first thing that might come to most folk’s minds are the various regional cheeses that smell like something between a barn and a corpse. Naturally, our brains are trying to protect us, so rotten food and corpses (among other things) are generally not at all safe to be around. That being said, certain cheeses, like Limburger, are pretty tasty, if you can manage to get over the smell.

#4

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

#5

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

#6

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

Indeed, eating a “stinky” food item is a great way to hammer home just how important smell actually is. The aforementioned odorous cheeses can be delicious, but at the end of the day, many people can struggle to get past the smell. Similarly, items like nattō, a Japanese fermented soybean, combine a slimy texture with an unpleasant smell. Interestingly, it’s often eaten for breakfast, which seems like a wonderful way to start one’s day.

#7

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

#8

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

Marcos Valencia
Marcos Valencia
Marcos Valencia
Community Member
7 minutes ago

I wold like to see the result and comments from guests.

#9

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

This highlights the importance of form, texture and shape. For example, many people might balk at the idea of eating the head of an animal, particularly if it's served in it's "natural" form. However, take the meat off and suddenly it becomes entirely palatable.

#10

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

#11

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

#12

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

#13

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

#14

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

#15

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

#16

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

#17

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

#18

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

Marcos Valencia
Marcos Valencia
Marcos Valencia
Community Member
5 minutes ago

When they say "cook in abundant water", they mean much more water.

#19

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

#20

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

#21

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

#22

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

Kylie
Kylie
Kylie
Community Member
43 minutes ago

Why you don't use the in room coffee maker at hotels.

#23

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

Kylie
Kylie
Kylie
Community Member
42 minutes ago

As an Aussie I've seen shopping carts repurposed as barbies but never quite THIS way.

#24

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

#25

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

#26

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

Nor
Nor
Nor
Community Member
36 minutes ago

*whistling and waving* hello sir....can i have all of them please

#27

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

#28

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

#29

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

#30

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

#31

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

#32

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

#33

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

#34

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

#35

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

#36

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

#37

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

#38

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

#39

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

#40

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

#41

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

#42

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

#43

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

#44

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

#45

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

#46

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

#47

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

#48

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

#49

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

Cee
Cee
Cee
Community Member
51 minutes ago

Clearly they've been drinking all of the tequila

#50

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

#51

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

#52

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

#53

Unusual

unusualfoods1 Report

#54

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

#55

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

#56

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

#57

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

#58

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

#59

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

#60

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

#61

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

#62

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

#63

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

#64

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

#65

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

#66

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

sarafrazer avatar
Sara Frazer
Sara Frazer
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean, if you flip it over is it crispy cookie cups? That you could, say, put ice cream in?? 🤔🤤

#67

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

#68

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

#69

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

#70

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

#71

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

#72

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

#73

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

#74

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

#75

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

#76

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

#77

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

#78

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

#79

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

#80

Unusual-Food-Pics

unusualfoods1 Report

