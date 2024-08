ADVERTISEMENT

Even if your partner is an incredibly kind, sympathetic and sweet person with endless reserves of patience, there are still situations in which their patience should not be tested. This is especially true for dubious jokes – even if they may seem like the height of humor to you.

The story we are going to tell you today, from the user u/Tentacle-Bride, is perfect proof of this. And the man who constantly mocked his wife over her cooking finally got what he actually deserved. But let’s move on to the story itself.

The author of the post reminisces about their childhood, when their mom used to cook beans very often

Image credits: Caio (not the actual photo)

The woman was a great cook but her husband tried to mock her cooking, always saying she made ‘rotten beans’

Image credits: Tentacle-Bride

Image credits: Kampus Production (not the actual photo)

So one day the woman cooked beans for him, but bought a pizza for the children

Image credits: Tentacle-Bride

When the dad had eaten almost all the beans, he asked why they had such a strange taste and got an answer that they were rotten

The Original Poster (OP) says that their mom is from Mexico, and often cooked beans for the whole family. In fact, she loves and knows how to cook – and beans are an integral part of her cooking. But her husband, the author’s dad, loved to make fun of his wife’s meals.

Whenever the woman cooked beans, the hubby never missed an opportunity to mock her. She cooked fried beans? “Oh, they’re rotten!” Bean soup with pork rinds? “Oh, they must be rotten!” In fact, any dish that the woman cooked was accompanied by the same ‘joke’ about rotten beans.

If you like comedy movies or stand-up, then you know for sure – any, even the most brilliant, joke becomes silly after being repeated many times. So the author’s mother also got sick and tired of her husband’s mocking. And one fine day, the moment came for petty revenge…

That day, the woman made beans for her spouse – but she bought pizza for the kids. The man devoured the beans with gusto – but at some point he asked his wife why they had such a strange taste. She, with a completely impassive face, calmly answered: “Because those were rotten beans. Now you do know what rotten beans taste like.”

The dinner ended with the OP’s dad having a close and friendly embrace with the toilet seat, and from then on, as the author recalls, he vowed never to say anything bad about his wife’s cooking again. Even when she was cooking beans…

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

Well, beans do play an incredibly important role in Mexican culinary tradition. “Today, beans continue to be a prominent feature in Mexican cuisine, embraced for their nutritional value, affordability, and rich flavor,” the Munchery blog claims.

“They are used in a wide range of dishes, from hearty stews and soups to comforting bean-based spreads like refried beans. Beans also serve as a popular vegetarian and vegan protein source, offering a healthy alternative to meat.” Well, considering that, according to the OP, their dad has repeatedly bragged about how Mexican he actually was by eating lots of Mexican food, it was easy for the wife to slip him rotten beans.

In the comments to the original post, the author also said that their mom strained the beans and fried them with lard to avoid the specific smell. She put beans and pizza on the table – and, of course, the father reached for the traditional dish. However, many years later, according to the OP themselves, the mother still divorced him. “She got her share and left,” the author reminisced.

As for the commenters, they were simply delighted with this story of revenge. “That’s pure genius – giving him a taste of his own beans,” someone wrote. “Am sure that your mom was a wonderful cook.” “This is some of the best petty revenge there’s ever bean,” another responder added wittily. And what do you, our dear readers, think of this tale?

Most of the commenters gave a huge shoutout to the author’s mom for such ‘delicious’ petty revenge and enjoyed the story itself as well

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)