Elizaveta's creations are crafted from a wide range of materials you might find at home—broccoli, Christmas ornaments, plastic bags, and more. Thinking about the variety of objects she uses, we wondered how she decides which materials to work with. "The simplest objects are absolutely beautiful. But we see them so often that, unfortunately, we start perceiving them merely as tools to achieve a purpose. I hope that by placing these artifacts, which I’ve suddenly managed to see in a new light, into a different context, I’ll be able to break the association between object and function, allowing these things to be rediscovered without the biases and simplifications that everyday perception imposes."

For Elizaveta, there are no such things as uninspiring objects. "You just need to be attentive and curious. Likewise, the place doesn’t matter for inspiration. It can catch you around any corner, even in your own home. And I enjoy finding inspiration in places that seem uninspiring at first glance. If you look closely, there’s a lot of it, perhaps because so few people try to find it there."