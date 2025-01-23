ADVERTISEMENT

Elizaveta Litovka, also known as "floweirdy," doesn’t just see everyday objects for what they are—she sees what they could become. A plastic bottle, a piece of fabric, or even a face mask can be transformed into something extraordinary in her hands. This Ukrainian artist has gained attention for her unique footwear creations that turn the ordinary into art, blurring the lines between fashion, creativity, and sustainability.

Elizaveta’s work stands out because she turns the everyday into something unexpected. Her shoes aren’t just quirky sculptures—they’re a creative exploration of materials and ideas. Each piece challenges us to look at the objects around us in a new way, showing that even the simplest things can have surprising possibilities.

More info: Instagram

#1

Sculptural footwear made from twisted and styled paper, resembling an artistic sandal design.

floweirdy Report

I kind of like this one - though I assume it’s not super functional as a shoe 😅

We reached out to Elizaveta to learn more about her creative process and the journey behind her art. Curious about what led her to start creating with everyday objects, we asked about her beginnings. "Since childhood, I have felt like an artist, and throughout my life, this has taken on different forms of expression," she shared. "When it comes to footwear, it all started when I would run around the house collecting broken Kinder toy pieces. It was a kind of motherhood crisis. To keep myself from losing my mind, I decided to decorate my stiletto, which had lately been of no use in everyday life. The result became a work about the internal struggle of a mother, a woman, and an artist."
    #2

    Sculptural footwear made from cardboard and stone, resembling a unique artistic shoe design.

    floweirdy Report

    #3

    Footwear made from a pink plastic bag, transforming it into sculptural shoe art.

    floweirdy Report

    Elizaveta's creations are crafted from a wide range of materials you might find at home—broccoli, Christmas ornaments, plastic bags, and more. Thinking about the variety of objects she uses, we wondered how she decides which materials to work with. "The simplest objects are absolutely beautiful. But we see them so often that, unfortunately, we start perceiving them merely as tools to achieve a purpose. I hope that by placing these artifacts, which I’ve suddenly managed to see in a new light, into a different context, I’ll be able to break the association between object and function, allowing these things to be rediscovered without the biases and simplifications that everyday perception imposes."

    For Elizaveta, there are no such things as uninspiring objects. "You just need to be attentive and curious. Likewise, the place doesn’t matter for inspiration. It can catch you around any corner, even in your own home. And I enjoy finding inspiration in places that seem uninspiring at first glance. If you look closely, there’s a lot of it, perhaps because so few people try to find it there."
    #4

    Artistic sculptural footwear with white mushrooms embellishing a high heel shoe.

    floweirdy Report

    So…stick mushrooms to your shoe and that’s kind of it? I must be missing something. No offence to the artist, it’s a creative idea, but…well.

    #5

    Foot adorned with colorful spring-like sculptural footwear, showcasing creativity with everyday objects.

    floweirdy Report

    "A flower is the unit and the absolute of beauty. I believe that flowers can be even people, or any objects at all. The function and name don’t matter; what’s important is the feeling that a particular object suddenly evokes. Is this object, to you personally, a flower? This strange world, where every object is a flower, is what I explore in my work.

    I enjoy embodying my meanings and ideas through footwear sculptures and decorating feet. It’s an attempt to make the extraordinary and beautiful around me personal and mine, to steal the beauty of objects that have touched or amazed me, to become one with them, beautiful, like a flower."
    #6

    Sculptural footwear made from large green leaves wrapped around a bare foot.

    floweirdy Report

    #7

    Foot wearing sculptural footwear made from a broccoli stem and plastic wrap, creatively transforming everyday objects.

    floweirdy Report

    While these footwear creations might appear effortless, as they seem to float beautifully and gracefully cover the foot, Elizaveta revealed that creating them comes with its own set of challenges. "Sometimes they are slippery and wet, sometimes they are prickly and sharp. But the more joyful it is to make friends with their unruly nature."

    #8

    Sculptural footwear crafted from colorful everyday objects, adorning a foot.

    floweirdy Report

    #9

    Sculptural footwear made from blue face masks, creatively wrapped around a foot.

    floweirdy Report

    "Photography is the search for light. I want those who look at my photos to see the light, to be amazed, to feel joy, to smile, to experience what I felt, and for an act of love and empathy to occur, which is what art is."
    #10

    Bare foot wearing sculptural footwear made from textured bark, showcasing creative use of everyday objects.

    floweirdy Report

    #11

    Sculptural footwear made from red tulips and a corn cob, showcasing creative use of everyday objects.

    floweirdy Report

    #12

    Foot adorned with sculptural footwear made of red chili peppers, showcasing creative artistry using everyday objects.

    floweirdy Report

    #13

    Footwear sculpture crafted from dark flowers, showcasing creative use of everyday objects in design.

    floweirdy Report

    #14

    Foot wearing sculptural footwear made from a broken glass, showcasing creative transformation of everyday objects.

    floweirdy Report

    #15

    Foot wrapped in a large, dried leaf creating sculptural footwear from everyday objects.

    floweirdy Report

    #16

    Sculptural footwear made from a potato, newspaper, and red rope, showcasing creative use of everyday objects.

    floweirdy Report

    #17

    Sculptural footwear made from video game controllers and fishnet stockings, showcasing creative use of everyday objects.

    floweirdy Report

    #18

    Sculptural footwear made with branches and black tights, blending everyday objects into art.

    floweirdy Report

    #19

    Foot with sculptural footwear made from rocks, showcasing creative use of everyday objects in art.

    floweirdy Report

    #20

    Sculptural footwear made from a red high heel and a leafy green vegetable, showcasing creative use of everyday objects.

    floweirdy Report

    #21

    Sculptural footwear crafted from a high heel adorned with peeled and unpeeled potatoes.

    floweirdy Report

    #22

    A ceramic bird used creatively as sculptural footwear on a foot wearing a white sock.

    floweirdy Report

    #23

    Sculptural footwear made from red heels adorned with cucumber slices and dill.

    floweirdy Report

    #24

    A black cat playfully shaping into sculptural footwear around a person's foot on a concrete surface.

    floweirdy Report

    #25

    Sculptural footwear combining a sneaker and high heel design, showcasing creative use of everyday objects.

    floweirdy Report

    #26

    A sculptural footwear piece resembling a dinosaur claw and tail, crafted from red leather, worn on an ankle.

    floweirdy Report

    #27

    Bare foot adorned with sculptural footwear made from pears and leaves.

    floweirdy Report

    #28

    Foot wearing sculptural footwear made from yellow fruits, showcasing creative concept by the artist using everyday objects.

    floweirdy Report

    #29

    Sculptural footwear made from gingerbread cookies, featuring a foot stepping on the creative design.

    floweirdy Report

    #30

    Sculptural footwear made from red ribbons and bows elegantly wrapped around a foot.

    floweirdy Report

