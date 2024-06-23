ADVERTISEMENT

I’m the older sister in my family, and growing up with a younger brother, I always felt the weight of setting a good example. And I tried my best, I really did, but he was a pro at pushing my buttons. Naturally, this led to some ridiculous arguments—we’d fight over the last cookie and the TV remote like it was a matter of life and death.

At Bored Panda, we were curious about what other silly things siblings bicker about, so we went looking around on the internet. We found a bunch of hilarious and relatable moments, and just had to share them with you. Check out our favorites below, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that made you smile!

P.S. Don’t tell my brother, but… I might have secretly made sure he got the bigger piece of that last cookie every time.