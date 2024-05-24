Every enthusiast has one movie that changed their lives and deepened their love for the art form. But for Matt, two films did it for him.

“The first movie I really remember loving was probably the 2002 Sam Rami Spiderman. The soundtrack to that movie brings me so much nostalgia,” Matt told Bored Panda via Instagram.

“As for what movie sort of launched me into liking all types of film, I think 2006, Bong Joon-ho’s The Host. My dad rented it from Blockbuster, and it was possibly the first foreign film I ever saw and one of the most thrilling monster movies I had ever seen.”