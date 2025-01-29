When Reddit user StarSpectore asked people to list everyday, harmless things that are actually fatally harmful, folks couldn't hold back. You might have heard about some of these, but others will leave you stunned. Curious to know them all? Just scroll down and check them out!

The beauty of youth is such that we think we have forever to live and often go about our daily lives without knowing that, sometimes, life can be short. In fact, humans are actually much more fragile than we think and it can all end within the blink of an eye because of numerous things.

#1 Infected tooth. Many people may ignore it due to the cost of going to the dentist, but the proximity of your teeth to the brain, neck sinuses, etc. can cause the infections to spread quickly into your head and cause Encephalitis which is often deadly.

#2 Poking around inside the electronics of a microwave.

#3 Taking selfies on the edges of cliffs and leaning further out than necessary , when I went to Yellowstone it seemed many people weren’t aware that can get you [dead].

As you go through the list, some of these things might raise your eyebrows because of how mundane they sound and you might do them every day, without knowing how lethal they are. Well, we will be discussing some of these things that might come as a shock to you. ADVERTISEMENT For instance, slipping in the shower. In fact, every year, about 235,000 people over the age of 15 suffer from falls in the bathroom and visit the emergency room, with 37.3% being related to bathing or showering. As trivial as a bathroom sounds, it looks like it can be one of the most dangerous places in the house, doesn't it?

#4 The spring on a garage door.

#5 Cervical (neck adjustment) from a careless chiropractor. They can too easily tear one of the 4 main arteries that form the Circle of Willis at the base of your brain case causing a hemorrhagic stroke. I worked for a neurologist for several years as a nurse. Not always deadly but can be. Saw several 20 somethings lose the ability to speak as well. Scary stuff.

#6 A ruptured brain aneurysm. It’s a silent [death].. most people don’t even know they have one until it bursts, causing instant unconsciousness or death. Scary how something so small can be so deadly.

Another thing that might shock you is a selfie. Research suggests that humanity takes 5.3 billion photos every day or 61,400 each second. That's equal to 1.94 trillion in 2024. We live in a time and age where people want to gram everything and create an attractive feed for their followers. Well, because of this need to gram everything, people even lose their lives. Most selfie-related fatalities occur in India, Russia, the United States, and Pakistan. It has been observed that these demises take place at coastal locations, especially cliffs, and nearly three-quarters of those who passed away were men. Looking at the insane statistics makes you question what goes on behind the camera or the feed and whether it's really worth it if you are not even alive to "enjoy the likes, comments, and shares".

#7 Obvious but sure doesn't seem like it from people's behavior but driving. Be safe. Go with the speed of traffic, use turn signals, practice defensive driving, use seatbelts.

#8 Going cold turkey if you have a drinking problem.

#9 Swimming in a pound or abandoned pool, those bacteria will result in death within 48hrs, even if you’re in the hospital in time.

One person also mentioned driving in the list, while another one spoke about texting while driving, and both are actually quite dangerous if you think about it. Research states that in 2021, distracted driving due to texting was a significant factor in road accidents, leading to 3,522 fatalities and approximately 362,415 injuries. Some people also spoke about medical issues like head injuries or an infected tooth. While medical reasons for someone's passing might be common, we would never think about taking an infected tooth seriously. Before the development of modern dentistry, tooth infections were a common cause of fatality. In fact, until 1908, 10 – 40 percent of tooth infections led to folks passing away.

#10 Slipping in a shower.

#11 Pregnancy.

#12 A head injury. Please get checked out by a professional!

Another statistic that might shock you is how many women pass away because of pregnancies. According to the latest UN global estimates, 303,000 women a year pass away in childbirth, or as a result of complications arising from pregnancy. This equates to about 830 women's lives ending each day – roughly one every two minutes. However, with development, this figure is much better, because in 1990, an estimated 532,000 women passed annually, so there has been a 44% drop in a generation. Despite the progress, the scary fact still remains that women do pass away and they need to be cared for more during pregnancies.

#13 People think that Visine added to a drink will cause diarrhea. Popular sitcoms and medical procedurals have even alluded to this. That’s false. Visine added to a drink can seizures, cardio vascular collapse, coma, and death. It’s not to be played with. .

#14 Hitting a moose while driving a car. The hood hits their legs and the huge mass of their body smashes the windshield crushing you.

#15 Being in the water near a "singing" blue whale. They're loud enough to knock you unconscious - which can cause you to drown.

When I think about all the things out there that can instantly get to me and send me to the gallows, it definitely freaks me out. I guess, all one can do is be extra cautious, and not let the fear of everything consume you. Well, that's it from our end. Now we want to hear from you. What did you make of it? Also, if you think about anything else that our list might have missed, feel free to jot it down in the comments below. Finally, just a gentle reminder, stay alert, stay safe, and look out for yourself! ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Capacitors. don't let your children dismantle electronics.

#17 Differential pressure



Most people don't know anything about it but it's what happens when you decide to clear something like drain pipe by hand to prevent an area from flooding / continuing to flood and when you do it creates a suction that you cannot escape so you drown when the water continues to rise and you cannot escape because your arm is stuck in the pipe that the water should be using to drain.



I usually read about differential pressure injuries in the scuba world when an untrained diver thinks they can clear a drain and once they get stuck (at the bottom of a swimming pool for instance) they run out of air and die but this happens outside of scuba too so it's worth knowing about.



TL;DR: Think twice before clearing a drain and use the right tools when you do.

#18 Digging holes at the beach. Happens every summer.

#19 Texting/filming while driving 🤦‍♀️.

#20 Falling down stairs.

#21 You’d think power lines would be obvious but you would be blown away with the amount of people that think power lines carry the same voltage and amperage that a house outlet does. I’ve seen cops, ems and regular civilians out walking around downed lines that are still energized with no earthly idea that one step closer could [end] you.

#22 An ostrich. Those f*****s can disembowel with a kick.

#23 Large herbivores. They’ve evolved defenses to make large predators rethink their life choices. They will mess you up.

#24 Mixing ammonia and chlorine.

#25 The fumes coming from a rotten bag of potatoes.

#26 Living in Florida, for tourists it’s swimming in lakes invaded by gators.

#27 Towing lines of all sorts, if they snap and you're on their way you're not surviving that.



I always thought everyone one knows that, but in the last few years I saw a lot of people standing 1-2 away from the lines/chains pulled by tractors/excavators trying to rescue some other vehicle or pull something heavy.

#28 Acetaminophen. People treat Tylenol like a harmless general-purpose medicine but something like 1600 Americans suffer liver failure from it every year. Use sparingly, never use while drinking.

#29 Enclosed spaces, specifically enclosed spaces filled with any gas that is either toxic on its own or that simply displaces the oxygen in the space.



Enclosed spaces filled with an inert gas such as nitrogen, helium, argon, etc. are especially dangerous because you'll pass out from hypoxia before you even realize something is wrong. Our bodies don't alert us to lack of oxygen; it's the buildup of carbon dioxide that makes us feel like we're suffocating. In an oxygen poor atmosphere where we can still expel CO2, we'll happily keep breathing until we quickly pass out and die shortly thereafter.

#30 Handling horses. Never *ever* wear open-toed or laced shoes near one, do NOT walk behind one, and for the love of f***k wear a helmet.