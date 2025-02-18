Now, we think these well-designed or durable products deserve a shout-out, so we have compiled a list of the best ones as per netizens. Some of these things are so commonly used that you might not have even thought about how efficiently designed they are. Piqued your interest, have we? Just scroll down and check them out for yourself!

In our day-to-day lives, we use multiple objects without even realizing how technology has evolved to make things more convenient for us. These products not only save our time but also make tasks quite easy.

#1 Kitchen-aid stand mixer. Lasts forever. Same design since the 1930’s. Backward and forward compatible accessories.

RELATED:

#2 Lego.

#3 The Bic ball pen has not undergone a design change since its inception iirc.

As you go through the list, you will realize how ordinary some of these products really are, but after seeing them on this list, you might give them a second thought. You will realize how their incredible design makes them so efficient that they help you overcome the small challenges in your life. Meanwhile, the design of others makes them last longer and you will think about how they've stayed loyally by your side for ages! To understand more about the design of such products, Bored Panda reached out to Sharanya Salehittal, who has product-designing experience. She explained that good product design is functional, easy to use, good-looking, and long-lasting. It ought to solve a problem well but be simple to use and pleasant-looking, she added. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Paper clips. It’s one of the most brilliant designs of all time. It’s cheap, one part, and extremely functional. It barely changed from its invention.

#5 The original Nokia 3310, released in 2001.

#6 Any Victorinox comes to mind to go along with the leatherman theme.

We also discussed about the common mistakes that lead to poor design and Sharanya emphasized, "Typical design pitfalls are neglecting the needs of users, making things overly complex, bad material selection, and not being durable enough." ADVERTISEMENT She strongly believes that looks-first designs tend to fail many times because they prioritize aesthetics over functionality, usability, and durability. She narrated that a product that looks good but is uncomfortable or difficult to use quickly frustrates consumers. "A sleek chair with poor ergonomics might look appealing, but it won't be functional for long-term sitting," Sharanya explained.

#7 Singer sewing machines. Such delicate components yet they can be repaired to last a century.

#8 Birkenstocks. I have a pair of the leather Arizonas and walked 4 miles in them daily for the last 2 years. still going strong.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Apple hardware in general. I’ve got multiple macs in storage that still work but timed out on updates. I got probably 8 or 9 years out of each. I’m typing this on a 6 year old iPhone that still lasts a full day on one charge. Whatever you think of their business and ecosystem, their stuff is built to last.

Our expert also spoke about certain design elements that always work well across different products. She narrated that simple designs, clean typography, and balanced proportions are effective across various products. "Simplicity, ergonomics, and intuitive usability are some timeless design principles that stand the test of time. Minimalist designs tend to be more intuitive and user-friendly, a product that fits naturally in the hand or body will always be comfortable to use, and a product should communicate how to use it without instructions," Sharanya noted.

#10 Fiskars scissors.

#11 Okay, hear me out.



Hungry Jack's syrup bottle lids are immaculately designed.



They have the cleanest pour ever. The shape of the spout makes it so the syrup pours out smoothly and then collects back into the lid without sparing even the tiniest drop. It's like magic watching it go straight back into the bottle. The lid is always clear of sticky residue and therefore never gets stuck closed. It is honestly really impressive. I haven't even mentioned the best part yet– the hole the syrup comes out of is in the shape of a smiley face.



I don't know who created these lids, but this is like, top tier engineering and design.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 AC (corded) Dremel. First shop tool I bought 30 years ago, still works great.

Sharanya thinks that the ballpoint pen is an example of a product that was exceptionally well-designed. She mentioned that it was a significant upgrade from fountain pens, with a more durable ink reservoir, fast-drying ink, and leak-proof construction. Fountain pens, on the other hand, needed to be refilled frequently, tended to leak, and had to be handled with care, she added. We asked her to mention a product that she thought was ahead of its time in terms of design and durability. Sharanya said, "The Sony Walkman was forward-thinking, providing portable music with excellent design and longevity. It transformed personal audio and set the stage for MP3 players and smartphones."

#13 Bialetti moka pot.

#14 Zippo lighters.

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 The Fender Telecaster and the Gibson J-45.

Well, that's it from our end, now we want to hand over the platform to you so you can voice your opinions. Which one of these well-designed or durable products were you most fascinated by? Give an upvote on them and don't forget to leave your thoughts in the comments. Also, if we have missed any products, feel free to jot them down!

#16 Dyson Vanuum Cleaners are vacuums are well designed. Excellent performance. Made so well each component can be easily repaired.



Extremely reliable and designed to make you enjoy using them. Very powerful vaccuums.



Not inexpensive but worth the money.

#17 The porcelain toilet. It runs on nothing but differences in water pressure, keeps bathroom smells to a minimum, largely cleans itself, and helped eliminate a whole bunch of feces-borne diseases in the developed world.

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 The IKEA "Billy" bookcases have a notch in the lower back designed to fit over baseboard moldings so your bookcase can sit flush with the wall.

#19 Technics 1210 MK 2.

#20 Wooden clothes pin.

#21 G-Shock watches (the classic designs, not the more extravagant ones).

#22 Thermapen One meat thermometer is a well-designed product that works well and lasts a long time. I kept buying cheap ones from Amazon and they kept breaking. Someone loaned me a Thermapen and I immediately bought one.

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 Adidas sliders - Cost about £20 ten years ago and I’ve worn them 95% of the days since and still going strong

#24 I have been using the same Samsonite camera bag for 20 years with zero breakage and very little wear.

#25 The classic ice cream scoop is one for the books.

#26 Ship John Wills Jacket. Waxed jacket that will literally last a lifetime.

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 Handmade leather wallet. Getting rid of the iPhones, going dumb phone, so I’ll need a new place to put the cards.

#28 Clipper lighters. Replace the gas and the flint and they’ll last forever!

#29 Vitsoe 606 Shelving.



We're slowly filling our house with it, not cheap but my daughter will be able to pass it on to her grandchildren. It's timeless and built to survive the apocalypse.

#30 When talking about design, you can never find a better example than Apple. Apple products are designed with clean and simple look, which is very easy to use. The usability of these products is second to none. There is never a case of user being stuck in the middle of using Apple products.



Apple's iPod is a great example. It’s simple and easy to use. There is no need to read any manual. You just plug it in and play music. It is thin enough to keep in your pocket. It has a touch screen that makes it easy to navigate and find the music you want. It is portable, durable, and aesthetically pleasing.