In our day-to-day lives, we use multiple objects without even realizing how technology has evolved to make things more convenient for us. These products not only save our time but also make tasks quite easy. 

Now, we think these well-designed or durable products deserve a shout-out, so we have compiled a list of the best ones as per netizens. Some of these things are so commonly used that you might not have even thought about how efficiently designed they are. Piqued your interest, have we? Just scroll down and check them out for yourself!

Pink stand mixer on a kitchen counter, showcasing durable design next to decorated cookies and baking ingredients. Kitchen-aid stand mixer. Lasts forever. Same design since the 1930’s. Backward and forward compatible accessories.

Small-Monitor5376 , Jill Wellington Report

    Person arranging colorful, durable flower decor on a table, demonstrating beautifully designed items for longevity. Lego.

    JohnnnyCupcakes , LEGO Report

    Durable Bic pen with blue cap on white background, designed for longevity. The Bic ball pen has not undergone a design change since its inception iirc.

    sprintinglightning , Greg Rosenke Report

    hammerheadsharkgamer avatar
    Dragons Exist
    Dragons Exist
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There's a good yt vid on its history and why it's one of the most well-designed and successful products ever

    As you go through the list, you will realize how ordinary some of these products really are, but after seeing them on this list, you might give them a second thought. You will realize how their incredible design makes them so efficient that they help you overcome the small challenges in your life. Meanwhile, the design of others makes them last longer and you will think about how they've stayed loyally by your side for ages!

    To understand more about the design of such products, Bored Panda reached out to Sharanya Salehittal, who has product-designing experience. She explained that good product design is functional, easy to use, good-looking, and long-lasting. It ought to solve a problem well but be simple to use and pleasant-looking, she added.

    Colorful paper clips scattered on a surface, representing beautifully designed durable items. Paper clips. It’s one of the most brilliant designs of all time. It’s cheap, one part, and extremely functional. It barely changed from its invention.

    ArghRandom , A. Calvar Report

    A durable Nokia phone displaying a message, placed on vintage software packaging, highlighting design longevity. The original Nokia 3310, released in 2001.

    MistaMania403 , ericcch1998 Report

    dcteubel avatar
    Iampenny
    Iampenny
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Still have mine in the attic, I should take it down and see if it still works

    Red Swiss Army knife with multiple blades open, showcasing durable design for longevity. Any Victorinox comes to mind to go along with the leatherman theme.

    ShipHistorian , Denise Jans Report

    We also discussed about the common mistakes that lead to poor design and Sharanya emphasized, "Typical design pitfalls are neglecting the needs of users, making things overly complex, bad material selection, and not being durable enough."

    She strongly believes that looks-first designs tend to fail many times because they prioritize aesthetics over functionality, usability, and durability. She narrated that a product that looks good but is uncomfortable or difficult to use quickly frustrates consumers. "A sleek chair with poor ergonomics might look appealing, but it won't be functional for long-term sitting," Sharanya explained.
    Vintage Singer sewing machine, showcasing durable design, surrounded by colorful macarons and flowers. Singer sewing machines. Such delicate components yet they can be repaired to last a century.

    PracticallyQualified , Kübra Doğu Report

    Feet wearing durable sandals and sneakers on a rocky surface, showcasing beautifully designed footwear for longevity. Birkenstocks. I have a pair of the leather Arizonas and walked 4 miles in them daily for the last 2 years. still going strong.

    monstazilla , Matt Hardy Report

    Beautifully designed computer setup with monitor, keyboard, and mouse on a desk, showcasing elements of durability and style. Apple hardware in general. I’ve got multiple macs in storage that still work but timed out on updates. I got probably 8 or 9 years out of each. I’m typing this on a 6 year old iPhone that still lasts a full day on one charge. Whatever you think of their business and ecosystem, their stuff is built to last.

    Kavbastyrd , Jay Wennington Report

    brynburch avatar
    Bryn
    Bryn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    my current windows laptop is from 2011 and the only reason I'm getting a new one is because it's time LOL

    Our expert also spoke about certain design elements that always work well across different products. She narrated that simple designs, clean typography, and balanced proportions are effective across various products.

    "Simplicity, ergonomics, and intuitive usability are some timeless design principles that stand the test of time. Minimalist designs tend to be more intuitive and user-friendly, a product that fits naturally in the hand or body will always be comfortable to use, and a product should communicate how to use it without instructions," Sharanya noted.
    A hand holding durable orange-handled scissors, beautifully designed for longevity. Fiskars scissors.

    DoctorDefinitely , Fiskars Report

    hammerheadsharkgamer avatar
    Dragons Exist
    Dragons Exist
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My pair of Fiskars scissors have been used almost everyday for the past 3 years and still look & work like new

    Smiley face on a red bottle cap, showcasing beautifully designed durable packaging. Okay, hear me out.

    Hungry Jack's syrup bottle lids are immaculately designed.

    They have the cleanest pour ever. The shape of the spout makes it so the syrup pours out smoothly and then collects back into the lid without sparing even the tiniest drop. It's like magic watching it go straight back into the bottle. The lid is always clear of sticky residue and therefore never gets stuck closed. It is honestly really impressive. I haven't even mentioned the best part yet– the hole the syrup comes out of is in the shape of a smiley face.

    I don't know who created these lids, but this is like, top tier engineering and design.

    chanovsky , mx_missile_proof Report

    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is really cool, there's a lot of bottles that could use this!

    Hands holding a durable Dremel tool, showcasing its design for longevity. AC (corded) Dremel. First shop tool I bought 30 years ago, still works great.

    routewest_ , Dremel Report

    jnogrimes avatar
    UncleJohn3000
    UncleJohn3000
    Community Member
    Premium     12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I used a Dremel to clean the rough edges out of a hole in the middle of my thumbnail to help it heal faster and had the thought, "Hey! This is the first time I've used a Dremel to hurt myself on purpose!"

    Sharanya thinks that the ballpoint pen is an example of a product that was exceptionally well-designed. She mentioned that it was a significant upgrade from fountain pens, with a more durable ink reservoir, fast-drying ink, and leak-proof construction. Fountain pens, on the other hand, needed to be refilled frequently, tended to leak, and had to be handled with care, she added.

    We asked her to mention a product that she thought was ahead of its time in terms of design and durability. Sharanya said, "The Sony Walkman was forward-thinking, providing portable music with excellent design and longevity. It transformed personal audio and set the stage for MP3 players and smartphones."
    Durable stovetop espresso maker with steam, designed for longevity. Bialetti moka pot.

    PretzelsThirst , Chris Weiher Report

    jnogrimes avatar
    UncleJohn3000
    UncleJohn3000
    Community Member
    Premium     11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Theoretically, I could make one of these in my workshop. That's the great thing about theories - they don't actually need to happen.

    Durable lighter with playing card design, surrounded by metal tools, showcasing longevity in design. Zippo lighters.

    qzdotiovp , David Pennington Report

    Fender Telecaster headstock with colorful guitar picks, showcasing beautiful design and durability. The Fender Telecaster and the Gibson J-45.

    hesnothere , ROMBO Report

    Well, that's it from our end, now we want to hand over the platform to you so you can voice your opinions. Which one of these well-designed or durable products were you most fascinated by? Give an upvote on them and don't forget to leave your thoughts in the comments. Also, if we have missed any products, feel free to jot them down!
    Person vacuuming a hardwood floor in a living room, showcasing a durable and beautifully designed vacuum cleaner. Dyson Vanuum Cleaners are vacuums are well designed. Excellent performance. Made so well each component can be easily repaired.

    Extremely reliable and designed to make you enjoy using them. Very powerful vaccuums.

    Not inexpensive but worth the money.

    anon , Sandra Seitamaa Report

    Durable toilet and rustic wooden shelves beautifully designed for longevity in a modern bathroom setting. The porcelain toilet. It runs on nothing but differences in water pressure, keeps bathroom smells to a minimum, largely cleans itself, and helped eliminate a whole bunch of feces-borne diseases in the developed world.

    virnovus , Jonathan Borba Report

    arkangl60 avatar
    Gabby M
    Gabby M
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They have got better contemporary designs like wall mount and the more streamline base so much easier to clean. apartment-...9f1633.jpg apartment-5346462_640-67b4a359f1633.jpg

    Bookshelf with colorful books and stylish decor, showcasing beautifully designed and durable items for longevity. The IKEA "Billy" bookcases have a notch in the lower back designed to fit over baseboard moldings so your bookcase can sit flush with the wall.

    buckus69 , IKEA Report

    Turntable playing a vinyl record, showcasing beautifully designed durable audio equipment. Technics 1210 MK 2.

    atbenny , Diana Report

    White cloths on a clothesline with wooden pegs, illustrating beautifully designed durable items for longevity. Wooden clothes pin.

    Straight_Tumbleweed9 , ClickerHappy Report

    hammerheadsharkgamer avatar
    Dragons Exist
    Dragons Exist
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The only problem is how easy it is to take off the wood pieces and how hard it is to put them back into the spring

    Durable watch with rugged design sitting on rocks, emphasizing longevity. G-Shock watches (the classic designs, not the more extravagant ones).

    xr51z , Gaurav Kumar Report

    A blue meat thermometer reading 125°F inserted into a steak, showcasing beautiful design and durability. Thermapen One meat thermometer is a well-designed product that works well and lasts a long time. I kept buying cheap ones from Amazon and they kept breaking. Someone loaned me a Thermapen and I immediately bought one.

    eastcoastpaacademy , ThermoWorks Report

    Durable brown slides, beautifully designed for longevity, against a black background. Adidas sliders - Cost about £20 ten years ago and I’ve worn them 95% of the days since and still going strong

    Geewadj , Terrance Barksdale Report

    A person places a durable camera lens into a black bag with orange lining. I have been using the same Samsonite camera bag for 20 years with zero breakage and very little wear.

    everyoneLikesPizza , Luis Quintero Report

    j-vagabond avatar
    General Anaesthesia
    General Anaesthesia
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pedantic but I think that's a Lowepro lens exchange bag, not Samsonite. (not the actual photo.)

    Serving ice cream with a durable scoop, highlighting beautifully designed tools for longevity. The classic ice cream scoop is one for the books.

    jackband1t , Hc Digital Report

    Man wearing a durable, beautifully designed khaki jacket, standing outside on a sunny day. Ship John Wills Jacket. Waxed jacket that will literally last a lifetime.

    Rude-Rub8182 , shipjohn Report

    Hands holding a durable, beautifully designed leather wallet, showcasing craftsmanship and longevity. Handmade leather wallet. Getting rid of the iPhones, going dumb phone, so I’ll need a new place to put the cards.

    CafeRoaster , Vlada Karpovich Report

    A durable, neon green lighter placed on a ledge, showcasing its simple, long-lasting design. Clipper lighters. Replace the gas and the flint and they’ll last forever!

    cammyhoggdesign , Lindsay Fox Report

    Elegant bookshelf with durable design, filled with books and decor, showcasing longevity and style in a living room. Vitsoe 606 Shelving.

    We're slowly filling our house with it, not cheap but my daughter will be able to pass it on to her grandchildren. It's timeless and built to survive the apocalypse.

    heliskinki , Vitsoe Report

    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wouldn't recommend buying stuff with the idea that your children and grandchildren will be able to keep them. Many kids and grandkids don't have the same taste as you and don't want it. (Although they might be even to give/sell them to someone else who will enjoy it for decades)

    Durable, beautifully designed MP3 player on a dock, highlighting its longevity. When talking about design, you can never find a better example than Apple. Apple products are designed with clean and simple look, which is very easy to use. The usability of these products is second to none. There is never a case of user being stuck in the middle of using Apple products.

    Apple's iPod is a great example. It’s simple and easy to use. There is no need to read any manual. You just plug it in and play music. It is thin enough to keep in your pocket. It has a touch screen that makes it easy to navigate and find the music you want. It is portable, durable, and aesthetically pleasing.

    Aalia Sanchar , Brett Jordan Report

