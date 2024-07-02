50 Photos Of 90s Bathroom Aesthetics That May Bring Instant Nostalgia
Most people who lived through the ’90s likely remember it as a simpler time. It was also an era when bathrooms had a distinct look.
Back then, you’d often find padded toilet seats, potpourri baskets, boxes of bath pearls, and Little Mermaid-themed shampoo bottles for the kids.
Digital creator Amanda Kaye Pankonen posted some of those nostalgic lavatory photos on Facebook, bringing back a flood of memories that people shared in the comments. We’ve compiled them into this list, which you can scroll through to enjoy a blast from the past.
This post may include affiliate links.
Dunno about all of it, but I'd love the shower curtain!
The ’90s hold a special place in people’s hearts, and many cultural trends from that time remain prevalent today. For one, fashion statements like grunge-era flannel shirts and mid-rise jeans for women have made a comeback.
Interior design trends from the 1990s are also back. Many people have incorporated metal fixtures and oak cabinets that were popular during the decade but have tweaked them to fit 2024 standards.
Some TV shows from back then are still popular among today’s younger audiences. Lecturer Dr. Renee Middlemost explained why in an interview with the University of Wollongong, Australia.
“Why the internet generation wants to watch reruns of Friends and Seinfeld I think goes back to the nostalgia of things - when you’re feeling dark about the world you go back to the things that make you feel better.”
The sloping top of the toilet... is that common in the US? Never seen them in Australia.
Super 1960s porcelain… this is totally how bathrooms in 30 year old houses looked in the 1990s.
But apart from returning to a time that made you feel better, psychology professor Dr. Krystine Batcho also noted that nostalgia is about celebrating the good times.
“It’s just that you can feel nostalgia more intensely during more dramatic parts of your life, like when you’re undergoing some sort of transformation, transition or decision making,” she explained in an interview with Bustle.
Dr. Batcho adds that looking back to a simpler time doesn’t necessarily mean you want to turn back the clock. Instead, it’s about refreshing ourselves with fond memories.
“When people want to remember who they were, it would be socially unacceptable to carry an old teddy bear or Barbie doll around with you.
“So a TV reboot serves as a nostalgic trigger that’s socially acceptable and not childish. It’s a recognition that it’s not about going back to the way things were, but updating the past and making it new again.”
Too much clutter on the tiles, and stick with insects OR flowers OR birds... , and only a select number. This is far too busy.
Definitely something very 1990s about the fish on the walls and all the knick knacks covering the toilet in an older bathroom…if you grew up in the 80s and 90s it was probably in a house that was built in the 60s. I bet this place had wood paneling in the living room, lol
Millennials experienced a transitional period in the ’90s, with many moving from childhood to teenage years. According to College of Charleston psychology professor Dr. Chelsea Reid, the memories of an innocent period in their lives allow people within this age group a smoother passage.
“Transitions can be stressful, and nostalgia is a resource for the self, so [these shows are] one way to cope and adjust to those changes,” Dr. Reid said in the same Bustle interview.
A lot of these are photos of bathrooms that were built in the 1960s, but still existed in the 90s. This is not how bathrooms that were built in the 1990s looked, this is how bathrooms that were already old in the 90s looked.
Why did my brain go "of course, a footballer over the bath" like it made sense?!
The ’90s also saw a time when the world didn’t rely on digital technology. The internet was in its infancy and more about enjoying new innovations than anything else.
“The 90s were the last period where the internet was more of a fun toy that we used to find music and videos,” existential psychologist Dr. Clay Routledge told the BBC. “Reminiscing about the 90s and 00s is comforting because it gives us connection to times in our lives where we felt more free, adventurous and connected to other people.”
Amazing how much this reminds me of growing up in the 1980s, even though that bathroom was already at least 30 years old back then… I guess you could say it was a 90s bathroom? I mean it *existed* in the 90s after being built in the 1960s, so that’s something…
Dr. Routledge’s studies focus on nostalgia, and he has written books about it. In one of his recent works, he explained what happens in our minds whenever we feel sentimental about the past.
“If you look at how nostalgia is actually experienced, it’s not something that most people dwell on, or it’s not something that holds people back. It’s actually more of a source of inspiration.”
Dr. Routledge delved deeper into the topic in an article for Discourse Magazine. In it, he explained how nostalgia inspires confidence in a person.
“Having lonely people spend time engaging in nostalgic reflection helps them appreciate that life is bigger than their current situation and reminds them that they have experienced socially fulfilling experiences in the past,” he wrote.
“This has the effect of making them feel more socially confident in the present and more inspired to improve their social lives going forward by seeking to repair damaged relationships or cultivate new ones.”
Unfortunately we only get one pic of this beauty, but itu2019s enough. This color combo is as bold as they come. I love how the lavender fixtures work to soften the space. That pedestal sink is truly a dream. First time on the market in 50 years, hopefully this one survives
This one reminds me of a licorice allsort, for some reason.
Dr. Routledge says taking the time to stroll down memory lane can also spark creativity. Here’s his explanation:
“Looking to the past for inspiration helps open new possibilities for the future. I have talked to many artists and entrepreneurs striving to innovate. Every one of them has a nostalgic memory or multiple nostalgic memories that have influenced their creative passion.”
In his books, Dr. Routledge recognized the power of nostalgia. While it may seem like we’re keeping ourselves stuck in the past, he sees it as the opposite.
“It turns out the journey to the past that nostalgia takes us on is really about the present and the future. When we look for guidance and inspiration to build a better tomorrow, we need our cherished memories.”
Uhhh... what am I looking at? Is this a bath? I mean, it's fabulous if it is; I've never seen a personally crafted bath like this. Would be great for reading in the bath, although I suspect your bum would get numb after a while.
So ... Apart from the bath oil beads this is like art deco meets 80s ... But deffo not 90s. Where are the floral tiles? The apricot or baby blue colour schemes? I'll hand it to the one with the ceramic fish decor - that's what my mum did when they renovated our bathroom circa 97.
And all the sponge and rag rolled paint effects!Load More Replies...
Many of these made me feel uncomfortable and glad I have a relatively normal looking bathroom.
So ... Apart from the bath oil beads this is like art deco meets 80s ... But deffo not 90s. Where are the floral tiles? The apricot or baby blue colour schemes? I'll hand it to the one with the ceramic fish decor - that's what my mum did when they renovated our bathroom circa 97.
And all the sponge and rag rolled paint effects!Load More Replies...
Many of these made me feel uncomfortable and glad I have a relatively normal looking bathroom.