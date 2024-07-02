ADVERTISEMENT

Most people who lived through the ’90s likely remember it as a simpler time. It was also an era when bathrooms had a distinct look

Back then, you’d often find padded toilet seats, potpourri baskets, boxes of bath pearls, and Little Mermaid-themed shampoo bottles for the kids. 

Digital creator Amanda Kaye Pankonen posted some of those nostalgic lavatory photos on Facebook, bringing back a flood of memories that people shared in the comments. We’ve compiled them into this list, which you can scroll through to enjoy a blast from the past.

#1

90s-Bathroom-Aesthetics

Riva Report

#2

90s-Bathroom-Aesthetics

lisa lindborg Report

#3

90s-Bathroom-Aesthetics

vintagebathroomlove Report

The ’90s hold a special place in people’s hearts, and many cultural trends from that time remain prevalent today. For one, fashion statements like grunge-era flannel shirts and mid-rise jeans for women have made a comeback. 

Interior design trends from the 1990s are also back. Many people have incorporated metal fixtures and oak cabinets that were popular during the decade but have tweaked them to fit 2024 standards. 
#4

90s-Bathroom-Aesthetics

vintagebathroomlove Report

#5

90s-Bathroom-Aesthetics

the Lowemads Report

#6

1955 Traditional In Staten Island, NY. Vintage Blue And Black Tile Combo Here With Probably The Wrong Choice Of Wallpaper And A Vanity That Slaps You In The Face. If Only That Wallpaper Provided Some Contrast. I’m Wondering What Color Would Work Here. I’m Leaning Towards A Black With Some Design Features (Shapes Or Floral), But Would That Be Too Dark? A Replacement Vanity Also Proves To Be A Tough Choice, What Should We Do Here Team?

instagram Report

Some TV shows from back then are still popular among today’s younger audiences. Lecturer Dr. Renee Middlemost explained why in an interview with the University of Wollongong, Australia. 

“Why the internet generation wants to watch reruns of Friends and Seinfeld I think goes back to the nostalgia of things - when you’re feeling dark about the world you go back to the things that make you feel better.”

#7

90s-Bathroom-Aesthetics

vintagebathroomlove Report

sergyyeltsen avatar
Sergy Yeltsen
Sergy Yeltsen
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The sloping top of the toilet... is that common in the US? Never seen them in Australia.

#8

90s-Bathroom-Aesthetics

vintagebathroomlove Report

exstasispraxis avatar
Paul Valembois
Paul Valembois
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Super 1960s porcelain… this is totally how bathrooms in 30 year old houses looked in the 1990s.

#9

90s-Bathroom-Aesthetics

Amanda Kaye Pankonen Report

But apart from returning to a time that made you feel better, psychology professor Dr. Krystine Batcho also noted that nostalgia is about celebrating the good times. 

“It’s just that you can feel nostalgia more intensely during more dramatic parts of your life, like when you’re undergoing some sort of transformation, transition or decision making,” she explained in an interview with Bustle.

#10

90s-Bathroom-Aesthetics

Amanda Kaye Pankonen Report

#11

90s-Bathroom-Aesthetics

Amanda Kaye Pankonen Report

#12

90s-Bathroom-Aesthetics

Rose Report

Dr. Batcho adds that looking back to a simpler time doesn’t necessarily mean you want to turn back the clock. Instead, it’s about refreshing ourselves with fond memories. 

“When people want to remember who they were, it would be socially unacceptable to carry an old teddy bear or Barbie doll around with you. 

“So a TV reboot serves as a nostalgic trigger that’s socially acceptable and not childish. It’s a recognition that it’s not about going back to the way things were, but updating the past and making it new again.”
#13

90s-Bathroom-Aesthetics

houseandgarden Report

kerstinbillfraser avatar
YakFactory
YakFactory
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Too much clutter on the tiles, and stick with insects OR flowers OR birds... , and only a select number. This is far too busy.

#14

90s-Bathroom-Aesthetics

hepcatrestorations Report

exstasispraxis avatar
Paul Valembois
Paul Valembois
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Definitely something very 1990s about the fish on the walls and all the knick knacks covering the toilet in an older bathroom…if you grew up in the 80s and 90s it was probably in a house that was built in the 60s. I bet this place had wood paneling in the living room, lol

#15

1950’s Traditional In Blue Bell, Pa. Wow, This Is Some Kind Of Special. This Is The First Time I’ve See This Color Combo Of The Green Tile With The Red Fixtures And I’m Just Blown Away. How Amazing Does This Look!? When Is One Of The Major Companies Gonna Finally Bring Color Fixtures Back!? This Is Long Overdue!

instagram Report

Millennials experienced a transitional period in the ’90s, with many moving from childhood to teenage years. According to College of Charleston psychology professor Dr. Chelsea Reid, the memories of an innocent period in their lives allow people within this age group a smoother passage. 

“Transitions can be stressful, and nostalgia is a resource for the self, so [these shows are] one way to cope and adjust to those changes,” Dr. Reid said in the same Bustle interview.

#16

90s-Bathroom-Aesthetics

vintagebathroomlove Report

exstasispraxis avatar
Paul Valembois
Paul Valembois
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A lot of these are photos of bathrooms that were built in the 1960s, but still existed in the 90s. This is not how bathrooms that were built in the 1990s looked, this is how bathrooms that were already old in the 90s looked.

#17

90s-Bathroom-Aesthetics

vintagebathroomlove Report

hannaekb avatar
Spannidandoolar
Spannidandoolar
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why did my brain go "of course, a footballer over the bath" like it made sense?!

#18

90s-Bathroom-Aesthetics

Amanda Kaye Pankonen Report

The ’90s also saw a time when the world didn’t rely on digital technology. The internet was in its infancy and more about enjoying new innovations than anything else. 

“The 90s were the last period where the internet was more of a fun toy that we used to find music and videos,” existential psychologist Dr. Clay Routledge told the BBC. “Reminiscing about the 90s and 00s is comforting because it gives us connection to times in our lives where we felt more free, adventurous and connected to other people.”
#19

1930s Spanish In Glendale, Ca. Bare Bones Listing So We Only Get One Pic Of This Amazing Beauty, But Isn’t It Great!? This Reminds Me Of @luella67 Bathroom That Was Posted On The @bwtilecompany Page As It Has The Same Light Lavender And Dark Purple Color Combo. Also Interesting Is That Vanity Situation. We’ve Seen This Style Done Before, But It’s Rare. I Wish The Arch Was Also Tiled, But Can’t Win Them All I Guess 💜

instagram Report

#20

1930’s Traditional In Portland, Or. @ur_great_grandma Sent This Over As Their Current Place Of Residence. Be Jealous As They Get To Use This Bathroom Everyday And Do Their Business In That Beautiful Original Lavender Toilet 😂. Portland Is Another Great Vintage Town And I Always Love To See The Great Bathrooms That Still Exist There. Thanks So Much For Submitting ✨❤️🏆

instagram Report

exstasispraxis avatar
Paul Valembois
Paul Valembois
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Amazing how much this reminds me of growing up in the 1980s, even though that bathroom was already at least 30 years old back then… I guess you could say it was a 90s bathroom? I mean it *existed* in the 90s after being built in the 1960s, so that’s something…

#21

1960’s Modern In Madison, Wi. This Is A Request For Support, This Is The Only Picture Offered For What Seems To Be Truly Amazing Bathroom. If Anyone Lives In Madison Or Nearby And Can Go To This Open House And Provide Additional Pics I Would Be Forever Grateful. Address Is 3514 Lake Mendota Drive Madison, Wi

instagram Report

Dr. Routledge’s studies focus on nostalgia, and he has written books about it. In one of his recent works, he explained what happens in our minds whenever we feel sentimental about the past. 

“If you look at how nostalgia is actually experienced, it’s not something that most people dwell on, or it’s not something that holds people back. It’s actually more of a source of inspiration.”

#22

90s-Bathroom-Aesthetics

vintagebathroomlove Report

#23

90s-Bathroom-Aesthetics

vintagebathroomlove Report

#24

90s-Bathroom-Aesthetics

vintagebathroomlove Report

Dr. Routledge delved deeper into the topic in an article for Discourse Magazine. In it, he explained how nostalgia inspires confidence in a person. 

“Having lonely people spend time engaging in nostalgic reflection helps them appreciate that life is bigger than their current situation and reminds them that they have experienced socially fulfilling experiences in the past,” he wrote. 

“This has the effect of making them feel more socially confident in the present and more inspired to improve their social lives going forward by seeking to repair damaged relationships or cultivate new ones.”

#25

90s-Bathroom-Aesthetics

vintagebathroomlove Report

#26

1930s Spanish In San Francisco, Ca. Unfortunately We Only Get One Pic Of This Beauty, But It’s Enough. This Color Combo Is As Bold As They Come. I Love How The Lavender Fixtures Work To Soften The Space. That Pedestal Sink Is Truly A Dream. First Time On The Market In 50 Years, Hopefully This One Survives 💜💚

1930s Spanish In San Francisco, Ca. Bare Bones Listing So We Only Get One Pic Of This Beauty, But It's Enough. This Color Combo Is As Bold As They Come. I Love How The Lavender Fixtures Work To Soften The Space. That Pedestal Sink Is Truly A Dream. First Time On The Market In 50 Years, Hopefully This One Survives 💜💚

instagram Report

#27

90s-Bathroom-Aesthetics

vintagebathroomlove Report

sergyyeltsen avatar
Sergy Yeltsen
Sergy Yeltsen
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This one reminds me of a licorice allsort, for some reason.

Dr. Routledge says taking the time to stroll down memory lane can also spark creativity. Here’s his explanation: 

“Looking to the past for inspiration helps open new possibilities for the future. I have talked to many artists and entrepreneurs striving to innovate. Every one of them has a nostalgic memory or multiple nostalgic memories that have influenced their creative passion.”
#28

90s-Bathroom-Aesthetics

vintagebathroomlove Report

#29

90s-Bathroom-Aesthetics

vintagebathroomlove Report

In his books, Dr. Routledge recognized the power of nostalgia. While it may seem like we’re keeping ourselves stuck in the past, he sees it as the opposite. 

“It turns out the journey to the past that nostalgia takes us on is really about the present and the future. When we look for guidance and inspiration to build a better tomorrow, we need our cherished memories.”

#30

90s-Bathroom-Aesthetics

vintagebathroomlove Report

#31

90s-Bathroom-Aesthetics

vintagebathroomlove Report

#32

90s-Bathroom-Aesthetics

Amanda Kaye Pankonen Report

#33

90s-Bathroom-Aesthetics

Amanda Kaye Pankonen Report

#34

90s-Bathroom-Aesthetics

Amanda Kaye Pankonen Report

#35

90s-Bathroom-Aesthetics

Amanda Kaye Pankonen Report

#36

Flashback Friday To Late 2020 When @takesunset Posted His Image Of One Of The Greatest Vintage Bathrooms Of All Time. I Still Wonder What Happened To This Bathroom. Does It Still Exist? Do The New Owners Love It As Much As I Do 🤔

instagram Report

#37

1930s Spanish In Los Angeles, Ca (Westwood Village). I Try To Keep My Posts On Listings To Just One, But Gonna Break The Rules As Bathroom #3 Of This Home Is Just Beautiful. This Purple And Green Color Combo Is Just So Bold And Out Of The Ordinary And I’m In Ove It With It. Enjoy ❤️

instagram Report

#38

Final Post For This 1940’s Colonial Time Capsule In Selma, Al. Very Unique Tiling Scheme On This Bathroom And The Absence Of A Tub Is Not Something I Have Seen Before. I Wish There Was An Alternate View Of This To See What Is Really Going On, But This Is All I’ve Got. That Huge Roll Of Toilet Paper On The Toilet 😂

instagram Report

sergyyeltsen avatar
Sergy Yeltsen
Sergy Yeltsen
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Uhhh... what am I looking at? Is this a bath? I mean, it's fabulous if it is; I've never seen a personally crafted bath like this. Would be great for reading in the bath, although I suspect your bum would get numb after a while.

#39

1930’s Tudor In Lawrence, Ks. I’m Really Sorry, But Someone Dm’ed This Bathroom, But I’m Not Sure Who. If You Sent This In Please Comment As I Want To Give Credit. Amazing Intact Vintage Green And Lavender Tile Combo With All The Original Fixtures In Place. This Is Just Such A Great Color Combo, I Love The Appreciation Of Color That People Had Back In The 30’s, So Much Character And Life In This One 💚💜

instagram Report

#40

1914 Traditional In Portland, Or. Wonderful Vintage Pink Tiled Bathroom Here With Matching Original Pink Fixtures. House Was Built In 1914, But This Bathroom Looks To Be 40’s Based In The Design 🎟❤️

instagram Report

#41

1930’s Tudor In Huntington Woods, Mi. Wow, What A Stunner!? Classic Black And Pink Tile Combo With Original Sink And Tub. I Can Never Get Over How Good Hex Looks In Bathroom Floors ❤️. Thanks To @bethdzrn For Submitting Her Beautiful Bathroom

instagram Report

#42

1930’s Spanish In Pasadena, Ca. Amazingly Intact Original Bathroom With Original Fixtures, Lighting, And All The Smalls That Make These Bathrooms So Wonderful. I Truly Hope This One Lives Forever ❤️

instagram Report

#43

90s-Bathroom-Aesthetics

vintagebathroomlove Report

#44

90s-Bathroom-Aesthetics

Amanda Kaye Pankonen Report

#45

90s-Bathroom-Aesthetics

Amanda Kaye Pankonen Report

#46

90s-Bathroom-Aesthetics

Amanda Kaye Pankonen Report

#47

90s-Bathroom-Aesthetics

Shelly Bliss Report

#48

90s-Bathroom-Aesthetics

israëla /izzy Report

#49

90s-Bathroom-Aesthetics

henhousehomemade Report

#50

90s-Bathroom-Aesthetics

Amanda Kaye Pankonen Report

