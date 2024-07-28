ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re an adult, there’s a strong possibility you have to work, whether you like it or not. Some people love their jobs, some hate them. Either way, I think it’s safe to say that most people would like to end their day or night shifts alive and unharmed. And most times, that is the case. But data shows “a worker died every 96 minutes from a work-related injury in 2022” and that’s just in the United States.

People have been sharing their scary work situations on the internet. Keep scrolling for a list of the most terrifying times people saw their life flash before their eyes while trying to put food on the table. And don’t miss the exclusive interview Bored Panda had with a high level security expert, who puts his life on the line every day.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Extreme Waves In The North Sea

Extreme Waves In The North Sea

Morksky Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

As a journalist, my job has taken me into some pretty scary situations. Gang wars? Check. Gun violence? Check. Hostage dramas? Check. Chased by armed men? Check. I’ve also been to some pretty creepy places. Crime scenes. Mortuaries. Maximum Security Prisons... Check, check and check. 

Even so, a few of the pics here send shivers up my spine. There are the dangerous and deadly, and then of course, the downright creepy. To be honest, I’m surprised some of these people had the nerve (and the time) to take photos.

Someone with nerves of steel is L. Taylor. We've withheld his full name at his request to protect his family. He’s a highly trained former bodyguard, who is now working for a global security company. He’s faced some extreme danger on the job, and agreed to share some of his scary experiences with Bored Panda.
#2

This Hallway At My Job

This Hallway At My Job

EfficientBrother_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST

Taylor’s work has taken him around the world. He has a long list of terrifying “outdoor offices” that might make you want to chain yourself to your boring desk job forever. But there’s one that really stands out. “I worked in Mosul, Northern Iraq towards the end of the liberation from Isis, living in a rented house in the old city,” he told us. 

ADVERTISEMENT

“The area of operation was classed as Extreme-Risk and it was the most destroyed city in the world at the time. There were vehicle-borne IEDs exploding within a 500m radius of our house daily. Multiple liberation exercises around us weekly.”

For context, a PBS article reported at the time, “investigations by the Associated Press and NPR estimate anywhere between 5,000 and 11,000 civilians were killed in the fighting.”
#3

This Is A Door I Found At Work, In The Basement Of An Old Factory

This Is A Door I Found At Work, In The Basement Of An Old Factory

Herr_Meier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

Appears That I Had A Visitor While Working Alone In A Large Abandoned Basement

Appears That I Had A Visitor While Working Alone In A Large Abandoned Basement

ssweigart1029 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Not only has Taylor feared for his own life, he’s also lost friends and colleagues along the way. “It is always a risk,” he said. “When I worked in a 17-man team in 2015, we were well trained and were actively preventing crime. But through desensitization and skill fade, many of my team-mates are now unfortunately not with us.”

Taylor added that extreme danger doesn’t just lurk in war zones. “I have also worked in some of South Africa's highest-risk townships, combatting armed robbery and organized crime syndicates,” he added, saying some of those times were the most challenging in terms of controlling threats. 

ADVERTISEMENT
#5

My Father Was Almost Pulled Into A Lathe While Working. Only Stopped By His Clothing Being Tangled

My Father Was Almost Pulled Into A Lathe While Working. Only Stopped By His Clothing Being Tangled

Standard_Story Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

There's A Real Metal Casket In The Basement Of The Fire Station I Work At

There's A Real Metal Casket In The Basement Of The Fire Station I Work At

Magnum2XXl Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST

If it's so incredibly dangerous, why does he do it? We had to know… 

“It’s a calling,” answered Taylor. “You get to help people and if you get the right contract, it's worth it financially.”

On the topic of contracts, who has he protected in the past? It would be unprofessional not to ask... “It would not be professional to name them, but I have protected politicians, actors and sports professionals around the globe. I have also worked for ultra high net worth individuals and families in many locations,” he revealed.
#7

A Happy Little Sign At My Work

A Happy Little Sign At My Work

Cyninombie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

This Fisherman With A Deep Sea Wolf Eel

This Fisherman With A Deep Sea Wolf Eel

Guygan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
feliciacahoon avatar
FoxEcoLimaIndiaCharlieIndiAlfa
FoxEcoLimaIndiaCharlieIndiAlfa
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This made me want to learn a little more about these fish and I figured I would share some tidbits from Wikipedia. The wolf eel seen in this picture is a juvenile/young fish, because as they age they change from the orange color with the dark spots to an all gray. They have very powerful jaws, which they use to crush their prey, that consists of crustaceans, sea urchins,etc. Also, in some Native tribes, the wolf eel is considered a sacred "doctorfish" that only the healers of the tribe were allowed to eat because it was to enhance their healing powers. Their white meat is said to be sweet and savory.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Sydney Ferry Worker

Sydney Ferry Worker

ihaig72sydney Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
feliciacahoon avatar
FoxEcoLimaIndiaCharlieIndiAlfa
FoxEcoLimaIndiaCharlieIndiAlfa
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is it normal for the ferry to be out in these conditions and is the ocean normally like this in Sydney? Looks like the ferry worker may be on his cell phone, hopefully it's waterproof.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

But there’s another type of client he willingly puts his life on the line for. “My preference is working with the NGO sector, who regularly operate in developing countries, resource-poor communities and conflict affected areas,” he told Bored Panda.
#10

My Friend Works On A Fishing Boat And Sent Me This Abomination

My Friend Works On A Fishing Boat And Sent Me This Abomination

DaM00s13 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

My Friend Was Here, Working With The Crane Contractor At Boise Airport, And An Accident Happened. Three Guys Were Crushed, And Nine Were Hurt Badly

My Friend Was Here, Working With The Crane Contractor At Boise Airport, And An Accident Happened. Three Guys Were Crushed, And Nine Were Hurt Badly

Disastrous-Initial51 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Got Stuck In This Hole In An Elevator Shaft At Work Today, Thanks To My Tools And Climbing Gear

Got Stuck In This Hole In An Elevator Shaft At Work Today, Thanks To My Tools And Climbing Gear

DrBreveStule Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST

Donald Trump’s attempted assassination in July reminded us that not even powerful (former) presidents are immune to danger on the job. In case you missed it, Trump literally dodged a bullet when a gunman narrowly missed his head and shot his ear instead, at a packed rally in Pennsylvania. One person died and another two were injured in that incident. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Police have since revealed the gunman searched for details about John F. Kennedy’s assassination just a week before the rally. 20-year-old Thomas Crooks managed to fire eight shots in six seconds before a U.S. Secret Service sniper eliminated him. The Secret Service and Trump’s security detail have come under fire for not preventing the shooting. 

We asked Taylor for his thoughts on the incident. “This was a catastrophic failure of the U.S. Secret Service,” he replied bluntly. “The purpose of these teams is to ensure no one ever gets close enough for this to happen.” It’s a sentiment that’s been echoed by others, and the head of the Service has since stepped down.
#13

Plumbing Is Not An Easy Job, Especially With Incredibly Bizarre Objects You Might Find As The Cause Of A Clogged Sink

Plumbing Is Not An Easy Job, Especially With Incredibly Bizarre Objects You Might Find As The Cause Of A Clogged Sink

If you’re lucky, you’ll forget the nauseating images in a few days, but it’s bound to stay with you for some time when you come across things like this.

txplumber Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

The Laundry Room In The Hospital I Work At. I Hate Going To The Basement After The Workers Leave For The Day

The Laundry Room In The Hospital I Work At. I Hate Going To The Basement After The Workers Leave For The Day

noxverde Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#15

These Rusted Doors In The Tunnels At The University Where I Work. What Horrors Do They Keep Sealed Away?

These Rusted Doors In The Tunnels At The University Where I Work. What Horrors Do They Keep Sealed Away?

fallibletragedy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
danholden avatar
Dan Holden
Dan Holden
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It says "3,300 volts keep out" on the door, so I'm going to go out on a limb and say electrical room.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Taylor worked “boots on the ground” for fifteen years before taking up a high level position as Security And Risk Consultant at a global security company. He’s held several different roles in the security sector over the years - and even worked as a police officer at one point. 

“I worked in the breach and penetration team. A unit mandated to combat gangsterism with a focus on clamping down on the drug trade. We would be deployed as needed in the most hostile of locations,” he said of his time in the police force. “Replicating what I learnt in the police, I took this into the private sector, working for a tactical security company, protecting township based retail outlets from armed robbery and extortion.”
#16

The Walk-In Oven At The Bakery I Work At

The Walk-In Oven At The Bakery I Work At

Every-Lawyer-9706 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

This Scary Job

This Scary Job

amymaxineart Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#18

I'm The Only Person Who Works The Night Shift At My Job. I Walked Into The Restroom And Saw This

I'm The Only Person Who Works The Night Shift At My Job. I Walked Into The Restroom And Saw This

CantankerousMind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST

He’s had stints as a bodyguard for celebrities and the super rich. He’s been in charge of security for a major oil and gas operation in Iraq. He’s managed security teams in the Middle East. He knows more than a thing or two about how to stay safe. 

So what’s his advice for those who face danger on the job, or in everyday life? Keep scrolling to find out…
#19

My Friend Took This Photo From The Fishing Boat She Works On In Antarctica

My Friend Took This Photo From The Fishing Boat She Works On In Antarctica

fuqers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

I Work Graveyard At The Mall Alone. This Was In The Middle Of The Floor At 4 AM This Morning

I Work Graveyard At The Mall Alone. This Was In The Middle Of The Floor At 4 AM This Morning

Wheezybee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

A Hallway In The Chemical Plant I Work At

A Hallway In The Chemical Plant I Work At

Fan_of_Sayanee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST

“Seek out professional training, practice those skills until they become habitual. Then maintain those skills to eliminate skill-fade. You should look to refresh these skills regularly,” he suggested. “Further to this is to remain situationally aware at all times, stay familiar with the threats and risks that exist in the environment you are operating and constantly look to mitigate them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And for those with big dreams of becoming security detail to the likes of celebs, sports stars or singers, he had this advice: “If you are looking for a career in security, be passionate and never stop learning. The most dangerous thing you can do is become complacent. Train regularly, stay fit and invest in your equipment.”
#22

Found This On A Door Leading To A Tunnel Beneath The University That I Work At. I Didn’t Go Any Further

Found This On A Door Leading To A Tunnel Beneath The University That I Work At. I Didn’t Go Any Further

pardusdomus00 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
heathermorris_1 avatar
heather morris
heather morris
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You know they had to put that sign up because it happened to somebody and I wonder if they found them in time that's the creepy part

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#23

Sign At My Work On A Laboratory Handpiece Motor

Sign At My Work On A Laboratory Handpiece Motor

endangermouse Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Oh What's That Little Blotch On Fountain Place? No Big Deal, Just Some Window Washers Performing The Scariest Job In The World

Oh What's That Little Blotch On Fountain Place? No Big Deal, Just Some Window Washers Performing The Scariest Job In The World

evguilder Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST

As for his own training, Taylor has done quite a few courses to get where he is today. “I did a Close Protection in High Risk Environments course with a global industry leader. This enhanced my existing skills and refined them to a point of above adequate preparation for the risks and threats that exist in the industry. I also did a Tactical Course through a reputable tactical security company,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

And if something does go wrong, Taylor needs to know how to deal with the situation. “I have done multiple medical first responder courses, focusing on first aid in combat situations. This was all on top of the advanced tactical courses I did in the police,” he told us.
#25

Another Day At Work, Pretending I'm An Astronaut

Another Day At Work, Pretending I'm An Astronaut

HannahAquanaut Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

I’m A Structural Engineer. I Just Climb Up And Measure The Mounts To Make Sure They Are Safe To Add More Equipment To Them

I’m A Structural Engineer. I Just Climb Up And Measure The Mounts To Make Sure They Are Safe To Add More Equipment To Them

throwitaway88-8 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

This Is On The Backdoor Of The Taco Bell I Work At

This Is On The Backdoor Of The Taco Bell I Work At

samson1228 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST

While some of Taylor’s stories are super scary, it turns out his is not the deadliest job in the world… That title goes to loggers. The people who cut down trees.

Have you seen your life flash before your eyes while working? Tell us all about it in the comments. And please, keep safe!
#28

Sign On A Machine At Work

Sign On A Machine At Work

littlethumb24 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#29

Saw This At My New Job, Wish Me Luck Guys

Saw This At My New Job, Wish Me Luck Guys

GeorgeTheGoat94 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Part Of My Job Involves Photographing Tanker Ships From Helicopters

Part Of My Job Involves Photographing Tanker Ships From Helicopters

AeroVelo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Arthur Witman Documented The Construction Of The St. Louis Arch From 1963 To 1967

Arthur Witman Documented The Construction Of The St. Louis Arch From 1963 To 1967

ArthurWitman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

These Are Pictures From My Job On A 2000-Feet-Tall Radio Tower, Working For Maintenance, The Views Are Incredible

These Are Pictures From My Job On A 2000-Feet-Tall Radio Tower, Working For Maintenance, The Views Are Incredible

According_South_2500 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

This Old Apartment Building I’m Working In

This Old Apartment Building I’m Working In

Rain-02 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

My Place Of Work, Which Is Mostly Above Ground, Has Service Tunnels That Cover The Whole Complex. I Swear I Can Hear Something Moving In There. Probably Just Birds Or Rodents

My Place Of Work, Which Is Mostly Above Ground, Has Service Tunnels That Cover The Whole Complex. I Swear I Can Hear Something Moving In There. Probably Just Birds Or Rodents

Salty_Archer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

If You Opened Up An Attic During An Inspection And Found This Staring At You Would You Keep Going? Needless To Say My Heart Is Strong, I Need New Pants, But Another Attic Inspection Done

If You Opened Up An Attic During An Inspection And Found This Staring At You Would You Keep Going? Needless To Say My Heart Is Strong, I Need New Pants, But Another Attic Inspection Done

hardestyonhomes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

The Toilets At My Work

The Toilets At My Work

Crackracket Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#37

Just Started A New Job. Coworkers Say It’ll Get So Cold Inside, Even My Paycheck Will Say Minus

Just Started A New Job. Coworkers Say It’ll Get So Cold Inside, Even My Paycheck Will Say Minus

Intelligent_Tub Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
lee451h avatar
Lee Henderson
Lee Henderson
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have been on a roof at 110°F repairing an air conditioner and at 10°F in the winter repairing a furnace.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#38

Working In An Underground Shaft

Working In An Underground Shaft

kangur.kolczasty Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

This Job

This Job

debclarke011 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

My Cousin's Sister-In-Law Works On A Tugboat That Tows Oil Platforms Across The Ocean. In All Weather Conditions

My Cousin's Sister-In-Law Works On A Tugboat That Tows Oil Platforms Across The Ocean. In All Weather Conditions

D3qual Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

This Is How We Clean The Metal Structure On The Outside Of Glass Balustrade. One Of Our Jobs

This Is How We Clean The Metal Structure On The Outside Of Glass Balustrade. One Of Our Jobs

mundundermindifflin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

That Looks Like A Fun Job

That Looks Like A Fun Job

joearcieri Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Working As A Snake Catcher

Working As A Snake Catcher

josh_castle_snake_catcher Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

We Initially Thought There Was Only 1 Snake, I Get 2 Minutes Away After Leaving, We Received Another Call That There’s Another Carpet Python In A Different Section Of The Chicken Coop

We Initially Thought There Was Only 1 Snake, I Get 2 Minutes Away After Leaving, We Received Another Call That There’s Another Carpet Python In A Different Section Of The Chicken Coop

josh_castle_snake_catcher Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#45

One Of My Jobs Each Morning Is To Replace 12 Flypaper 18x12-Inch Sheets

One Of My Jobs Each Morning Is To Replace 12 Flypaper 18x12-Inch Sheets

stealthsport Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Seen In Cypress. This Would Scare Me

Seen In Cypress. This Would Scare Me

dontcalmdown Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

My Friend Is A Bus Driver In Portland, And Sent Me This

My Friend Is A Bus Driver In Portland, And Sent Me This

colereadsreddit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

This Photo I Took While Working

This Photo I Took While Working

My job is to check that the electrical network of most buildings in Rome is properly done. The main equipment is usually installed in the lower levels of the buildings. This one definitely had a horror vibe, and being there was kind of terrifying...

silentk5 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

My Work Place

My Work Place

Yourmom7300 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

After Closing Up At Work I Found A Red Balloon In The Toilet

After Closing Up At Work I Found A Red Balloon In The Toilet

Little-Woo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Sign At Work

Sign At Work

TMD_989 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#52

The Entrance To The Break Room At My Job

The Entrance To The Break Room At My Job

toad_goblin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Garbage Chute At The Hospital I Work

Garbage Chute At The Hospital I Work

ptoto20 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Empty MRI Area Of Hospital I Work At

Empty MRI Area Of Hospital I Work At

k1NgjAm3s84 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

The Barn I Work At Gets A Bit Liminal Sometimes

The Barn I Work At Gets A Bit Liminal Sometimes

brutalhonestcunt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
kittenlevelstokyo avatar
kitten levels tokyo
kitten levels tokyo
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Liminal, "Occupying a position at, or on both sides of, a boundary or threshold. "I was in the liminal space between the barn and the cow birthing pods."

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#56

Warning Sign At My Job

Warning Sign At My Job

Corvette82 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

A Terrifying Space Photograph. Astronaut Bruce McCandless II Floats Untethered Away From The Safety Of The Space Shuttle, With Nothing But His Manned Maneuvering Unit Keeping Him Alive

A Terrifying Space Photograph. Astronaut Bruce McCandless II Floats Untethered Away From The Safety Of The Space Shuttle, With Nothing But His Manned Maneuvering Unit Keeping Him Alive

NASA , NASA Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

My Dad Is Working Abroad In Turkey And Sends Me This Guy Who's Seven Stories Up

My Dad Is Working Abroad In Turkey And Sends Me This Guy Who's Seven Stories Up

L14MGREEN Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

The Cullet (Waste) Dumpster At Work. It Always Looks Beautiful, But I Have A Fear Of Jumping Or Falling Into It

The Cullet (Waste) Dumpster At Work. It Always Looks Beautiful, But I Have A Fear Of Jumping Or Falling Into It

Micklikesmonkeys Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#60

I Pump Concrete For Work, And This Is My Hand After Work. Cement Dust Dries Your Skin Really Badly, So My Hands Are Always Cracked And Dry

I Pump Concrete For Work, And This Is My Hand After Work. Cement Dust Dries Your Skin Really Badly, So My Hands Are Always Cracked And Dry

fezmop Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
greatsarcro avatar
Ziggyc
Ziggyc
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Am I missing something.. is it not possible to wear gloves while pumping concrete ?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#61

I Work At A Community Art Center, And This Is The Toilet At My Workplace

I Work At A Community Art Center, And This Is The Toilet At My Workplace

Cambers-175 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

I Was Patrolling The Hospital I Work At And I Turned A Corner To See This Nightmare. It’s Over 6-Feet Tall

I Was Patrolling The Hospital I Work At And I Turned A Corner To See This Nightmare. It’s Over 6-Feet Tall

Bretking1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

I See Your Hallway From Work, And Present To You The Hallway From My Summer Job

I See Your Hallway From Work, And Present To You The Hallway From My Summer Job

koe1321 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

On An Industrial Fridge At Work

On An Industrial Fridge At Work

jish_werbles Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

My Favorite Scary Sign At Work. And Yes There Are More

My Favorite Scary Sign At Work. And Yes There Are More

xsimon666x Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

As A Pest Control Guy I Go Into A Lot Of Creepy Basements And Stuff

As A Pest Control Guy I Go Into A Lot Of Creepy Basements And Stuff

But nothing is creepier than the backroom of a poorly lit clothing store. Something about a room filled with body parts and women's undergarments makes me feel like I'm about to meet Buffalo Bill from The Silence of the Lambs.

super_nintendad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#67

I Turned Up For My First Shift Doing Security At A Large Hotel Last Night. The Place Was Empty And Someone's Put These Everywhere

I Turned Up For My First Shift Doing Security At A Large Hotel Last Night. The Place Was Empty And Someone's Put These Everywhere

vinnyconno Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

So My Mom Caught More Than A Spider In Her Insect Trap At Work

So My Mom Caught More Than A Spider In Her Insect Trap At Work

Sayiwont765 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#69

Comment I Found On A Thread About Dementia. Absolutely Terrifying

Comment I Found On A Thread About Dementia. Absolutely Terrifying

DeathwarrantGaming Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

The Place I Work Looks Kind Of Like Silent Hill

The Place I Work Looks Kind Of Like Silent Hill

power_rednek Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

Found On A Shipping Container At Work

Found On A Shipping Container At Work

Banj86 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

Took This Photo While These Two Guys Worked On The Side Of The Empire State Building In New York, USA

Took This Photo While These Two Guys Worked On The Side Of The Empire State Building In New York, USA

monsterpixs Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

Moved To Wisconsin To Take A Job In 2014 As A Grain Auditor. There Would Be "Minimal Climbing Required." This Is 11 Stories Up

Moved To Wisconsin To Take A Job In 2014 As A Grain Auditor. There Would Be "Minimal Climbing Required." This Is 11 Stories Up

the_undertow Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

This Door At My Job

This Door At My Job

stable_maple Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#75

I Thought This Was A Storage Cupboard In The Hotel I Work At, So I Went In Looking For Paper Towels. Instead I Just Got Chills Down My Spine

I Thought This Was A Storage Cupboard In The Hotel I Work At, So I Went In Looking For Paper Towels. Instead I Just Got Chills Down My Spine

Jackrip6 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#76

Scenarios During Venomous Snake Handling Bootcamp - Removing A Snouted Cobra From A Tree

Scenarios During Venomous Snake Handling Bootcamp - Removing A Snouted Cobra From A Tree

africansnakebiteinstitute Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!