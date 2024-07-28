People have been sharing their scary work situations on the internet. Keep scrolling for a list of the most terrifying times people saw their life flash before their eyes while trying to put food on the table. And don’t miss the exclusive interview Bored Panda had with a high level security expert, who puts his life on the line every day.

If you’re an adult , there’s a strong possibility you have to work, whether you like it or not. Some people love their jobs , some hate them. Either way, I think it’s safe to say that most people would like to end their day or night shifts alive and unharmed. And most times, that is the case. But data shows “a worker died every 96 minutes from a work-related injury in 2022” and that’s just in the United States.

#1 Extreme Waves In The North Sea Share icon

As a journalist, my job has taken me into some pretty scary situations. Gang wars? Check. Gun violence? Check. Hostage dramas? Check. Chased by armed men? Check. I’ve also been to some pretty creepy places. Crime scenes. Mortuaries. Maximum Security Prisons... Check, check and check. Even so, a few of the pics here send shivers up my spine. There are the dangerous and deadly, and then of course, the downright creepy. To be honest, I’m surprised some of these people had the nerve (and the time) to take photos. Someone with nerves of steel is L. Taylor. We've withheld his full name at his request to protect his family. He’s a highly trained former bodyguard, who is now working for a global security company. He’s faced some extreme danger on the job, and agreed to share some of his scary experiences with Bored Panda.

#2 This Hallway At My Job Share icon

Taylor’s work has taken him around the world. He has a long list of terrifying “outdoor offices” that might make you want to chain yourself to your boring desk job forever. But there’s one that really stands out. “I worked in Mosul, Northern Iraq towards the end of the liberation from Isis, living in a rented house in the old city,” he told us. ADVERTISEMENT “The area of operation was classed as Extreme-Risk and it was the most destroyed city in the world at the time. There were vehicle-borne IEDs exploding within a 500m radius of our house daily. Multiple liberation exercises around us weekly.” For context, a PBS article reported at the time, “investigations by the Associated Press and NPR estimate anywhere between 5,000 and 11,000 civilians were killed in the fighting.”

#3 This Is A Door I Found At Work, In The Basement Of An Old Factory Share icon

#4 Appears That I Had A Visitor While Working Alone In A Large Abandoned Basement Share icon

Not only has Taylor feared for his own life, he’s also lost friends and colleagues along the way. “It is always a risk,” he said. “When I worked in a 17-man team in 2015, we were well trained and were actively preventing crime. But through desensitization and skill fade, many of my team-mates are now unfortunately not with us.” Taylor added that extreme danger doesn’t just lurk in war zones. “I have also worked in some of South Africa's highest-risk townships, combatting armed robbery and organized crime syndicates,” he added, saying some of those times were the most challenging in terms of controlling threats. ADVERTISEMENT

#5 My Father Was Almost Pulled Into A Lathe While Working. Only Stopped By His Clothing Being Tangled Share icon

#6 There's A Real Metal Casket In The Basement Of The Fire Station I Work At Share icon

If it's so incredibly dangerous, why does he do it? We had to know… “It’s a calling,” answered Taylor. “You get to help people and if you get the right contract, it's worth it financially.” On the topic of contracts, who has he protected in the past? It would be unprofessional not to ask... “It would not be professional to name them, but I have protected politicians, actors and sports professionals around the globe. I have also worked for ultra high net worth individuals and families in many locations,” he revealed.

#7 A Happy Little Sign At My Work Share icon

#8 This Fisherman With A Deep Sea Wolf Eel Share icon

#9 Sydney Ferry Worker Share icon

But there’s another type of client he willingly puts his life on the line for. “My preference is working with the NGO sector, who regularly operate in developing countries, resource-poor communities and conflict affected areas,” he told Bored Panda.

#10 My Friend Works On A Fishing Boat And Sent Me This Abomination Share icon

#11 My Friend Was Here, Working With The Crane Contractor At Boise Airport, And An Accident Happened. Three Guys Were Crushed, And Nine Were Hurt Badly Share icon

#12 Got Stuck In This Hole In An Elevator Shaft At Work Today, Thanks To My Tools And Climbing Gear Share icon

Donald Trump’s attempted assassination in July reminded us that not even powerful (former) presidents are immune to danger on the job. In case you missed it, Trump literally dodged a bullet when a gunman narrowly missed his head and shot his ear instead, at a packed rally in Pennsylvania. One person died and another two were injured in that incident. ADVERTISEMENT Police have since revealed the gunman searched for details about John F. Kennedy’s assassination just a week before the rally. 20-year-old Thomas Crooks managed to fire eight shots in six seconds before a U.S. Secret Service sniper eliminated him. The Secret Service and Trump’s security detail have come under fire for not preventing the shooting. We asked Taylor for his thoughts on the incident. “This was a catastrophic failure of the U.S. Secret Service,” he replied bluntly. “The purpose of these teams is to ensure no one ever gets close enough for this to happen.” It’s a sentiment that’s been echoed by others, and the head of the Service has since stepped down.

#13 Plumbing Is Not An Easy Job, Especially With Incredibly Bizarre Objects You Might Find As The Cause Of A Clogged Sink Share icon If you’re lucky, you’ll forget the nauseating images in a few days, but it’s bound to stay with you for some time when you come across things like this.



#14 The Laundry Room In The Hospital I Work At. I Hate Going To The Basement After The Workers Leave For The Day Share icon

#15 These Rusted Doors In The Tunnels At The University Where I Work. What Horrors Do They Keep Sealed Away? Share icon

Taylor worked “boots on the ground” for fifteen years before taking up a high level position as Security And Risk Consultant at a global security company. He’s held several different roles in the security sector over the years - and even worked as a police officer at one point. “I worked in the breach and penetration team. A unit mandated to combat gangsterism with a focus on clamping down on the drug trade. We would be deployed as needed in the most hostile of locations,” he said of his time in the police force. “Replicating what I learnt in the police, I took this into the private sector, working for a tactical security company, protecting township based retail outlets from armed robbery and extortion.”

#16 The Walk-In Oven At The Bakery I Work At Share icon

#17 This Scary Job Share icon

#18 I'm The Only Person Who Works The Night Shift At My Job. I Walked Into The Restroom And Saw This Share icon

He’s had stints as a bodyguard for celebrities and the super rich. He’s been in charge of security for a major oil and gas operation in Iraq. He’s managed security teams in the Middle East. He knows more than a thing or two about how to stay safe. So what’s his advice for those who face danger on the job, or in everyday life? Keep scrolling to find out…

#19 My Friend Took This Photo From The Fishing Boat She Works On In Antarctica Share icon

#20 I Work Graveyard At The Mall Alone. This Was In The Middle Of The Floor At 4 AM This Morning Share icon

#21 A Hallway In The Chemical Plant I Work At Share icon

“Seek out professional training, practice those skills until they become habitual. Then maintain those skills to eliminate skill-fade. You should look to refresh these skills regularly,” he suggested. “Further to this is to remain situationally aware at all times, stay familiar with the threats and risks that exist in the environment you are operating and constantly look to mitigate them.” ADVERTISEMENT And for those with big dreams of becoming security detail to the likes of celebs, sports stars or singers, he had this advice: “If you are looking for a career in security, be passionate and never stop learning. The most dangerous thing you can do is become complacent. Train regularly, stay fit and invest in your equipment.”

#22 Found This On A Door Leading To A Tunnel Beneath The University That I Work At. I Didn’t Go Any Further Share icon

#23 Sign At My Work On A Laboratory Handpiece Motor Share icon

#24 Oh What's That Little Blotch On Fountain Place? No Big Deal, Just Some Window Washers Performing The Scariest Job In The World Share icon

As for his own training, Taylor has done quite a few courses to get where he is today. “I did a Close Protection in High Risk Environments course with a global industry leader. This enhanced my existing skills and refined them to a point of above adequate preparation for the risks and threats that exist in the industry. I also did a Tactical Course through a reputable tactical security company,” he said. ADVERTISEMENT And if something does go wrong, Taylor needs to know how to deal with the situation. “I have done multiple medical first responder courses, focusing on first aid in combat situations. This was all on top of the advanced tactical courses I did in the police,” he told us.

#25 Another Day At Work, Pretending I'm An Astronaut Share icon

#26 I’m A Structural Engineer. I Just Climb Up And Measure The Mounts To Make Sure They Are Safe To Add More Equipment To Them Share icon

#27 This Is On The Backdoor Of The Taco Bell I Work At Share icon

While some of Taylor’s stories are super scary, it turns out his is not the deadliest job in the world… That title goes to loggers. The people who cut down trees. Have you seen your life flash before your eyes while working? Tell us all about it in the comments. And please, keep safe!

#28 Sign On A Machine At Work Share icon

#29 Saw This At My New Job, Wish Me Luck Guys Share icon

#30 Part Of My Job Involves Photographing Tanker Ships From Helicopters Share icon

#31 Arthur Witman Documented The Construction Of The St. Louis Arch From 1963 To 1967 Share icon

#32 These Are Pictures From My Job On A 2000-Feet-Tall Radio Tower, Working For Maintenance, The Views Are Incredible Share icon

#33 This Old Apartment Building I’m Working In Share icon

#34 My Place Of Work, Which Is Mostly Above Ground, Has Service Tunnels That Cover The Whole Complex. I Swear I Can Hear Something Moving In There. Probably Just Birds Or Rodents Share icon

#35 If You Opened Up An Attic During An Inspection And Found This Staring At You Would You Keep Going? Needless To Say My Heart Is Strong, I Need New Pants, But Another Attic Inspection Done Share icon

#36 The Toilets At My Work Share icon

#37 Just Started A New Job. Coworkers Say It’ll Get So Cold Inside, Even My Paycheck Will Say Minus Share icon

#38 Working In An Underground Shaft Share icon

#39 This Job Share icon

#40 My Cousin's Sister-In-Law Works On A Tugboat That Tows Oil Platforms Across The Ocean. In All Weather Conditions Share icon

#41 This Is How We Clean The Metal Structure On The Outside Of Glass Balustrade. One Of Our Jobs Share icon

#42 That Looks Like A Fun Job Share icon

#43 Working As A Snake Catcher Share icon

#44 We Initially Thought There Was Only 1 Snake, I Get 2 Minutes Away After Leaving, We Received Another Call That There’s Another Carpet Python In A Different Section Of The Chicken Coop Share icon

#45 One Of My Jobs Each Morning Is To Replace 12 Flypaper 18x12-Inch Sheets Share icon

#46 Seen In Cypress. This Would Scare Me Share icon

#47 My Friend Is A Bus Driver In Portland, And Sent Me This Share icon

#48 This Photo I Took While Working Share icon My job is to check that the electrical network of most buildings in Rome is properly done. The main equipment is usually installed in the lower levels of the buildings. This one definitely had a horror vibe, and being there was kind of terrifying...



#49 My Work Place Share icon

#50 After Closing Up At Work I Found A Red Balloon In The Toilet Share icon

#51 Sign At Work Share icon

#52 The Entrance To The Break Room At My Job Share icon

#53 Garbage Chute At The Hospital I Work Share icon

#54 Empty MRI Area Of Hospital I Work At Share icon

#55 The Barn I Work At Gets A Bit Liminal Sometimes Share icon

#56 Warning Sign At My Job Share icon

#57 A Terrifying Space Photograph. Astronaut Bruce McCandless II Floats Untethered Away From The Safety Of The Space Shuttle, With Nothing But His Manned Maneuvering Unit Keeping Him Alive Share icon

#58 My Dad Is Working Abroad In Turkey And Sends Me This Guy Who's Seven Stories Up Share icon

#59 The Cullet (Waste) Dumpster At Work. It Always Looks Beautiful, But I Have A Fear Of Jumping Or Falling Into It Share icon

#60 I Pump Concrete For Work, And This Is My Hand After Work. Cement Dust Dries Your Skin Really Badly, So My Hands Are Always Cracked And Dry Share icon

#61 I Work At A Community Art Center, And This Is The Toilet At My Workplace Share icon

#62 I Was Patrolling The Hospital I Work At And I Turned A Corner To See This Nightmare. It’s Over 6-Feet Tall Share icon

#63 I See Your Hallway From Work, And Present To You The Hallway From My Summer Job Share icon

#64 On An Industrial Fridge At Work Share icon

#65 My Favorite Scary Sign At Work. And Yes There Are More Share icon

#66 As A Pest Control Guy I Go Into A Lot Of Creepy Basements And Stuff Share icon But nothing is creepier than the backroom of a poorly lit clothing store. Something about a room filled with body parts and women's undergarments makes me feel like I'm about to meet Buffalo Bill from The Silence of the Lambs.



#67 I Turned Up For My First Shift Doing Security At A Large Hotel Last Night. The Place Was Empty And Someone's Put These Everywhere Share icon

#68 So My Mom Caught More Than A Spider In Her Insect Trap At Work Share icon

#69 Comment I Found On A Thread About Dementia. Absolutely Terrifying Share icon

#70 The Place I Work Looks Kind Of Like Silent Hill Share icon

#71 Found On A Shipping Container At Work Share icon

#72 Took This Photo While These Two Guys Worked On The Side Of The Empire State Building In New York, USA Share icon

#73 Moved To Wisconsin To Take A Job In 2014 As A Grain Auditor. There Would Be "Minimal Climbing Required." This Is 11 Stories Up Share icon

#74 This Door At My Job Share icon

#75 I Thought This Was A Storage Cupboard In The Hotel I Work At, So I Went In Looking For Paper Towels. Instead I Just Got Chills Down My Spine Share icon