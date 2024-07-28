76 Times People’s Jobs Gave Them The JittersInterview With Expert
If you’re an adult, there’s a strong possibility you have to work, whether you like it or not. Some people love their jobs, some hate them. Either way, I think it’s safe to say that most people would like to end their day or night shifts alive and unharmed. And most times, that is the case. But data shows “a worker died every 96 minutes from a work-related injury in 2022” and that’s just in the United States.
People have been sharing their scary work situations on the internet. Keep scrolling for a list of the most terrifying times people saw their life flash before their eyes while trying to put food on the table. And don’t miss the exclusive interview Bored Panda had with a high level security expert, who puts his life on the line every day.
Extreme Waves In The North Sea
As a journalist, my job has taken me into some pretty scary situations. Gang wars? Check. Gun violence? Check. Hostage dramas? Check. Chased by armed men? Check. I’ve also been to some pretty creepy places. Crime scenes. Mortuaries. Maximum Security Prisons... Check, check and check.
Even so, a few of the pics here send shivers up my spine. There are the dangerous and deadly, and then of course, the downright creepy. To be honest, I’m surprised some of these people had the nerve (and the time) to take photos.
Someone with nerves of steel is L. Taylor. We've withheld his full name at his request to protect his family. He’s a highly trained former bodyguard, who is now working for a global security company. He’s faced some extreme danger on the job, and agreed to share some of his scary experiences with Bored Panda.
This Hallway At My Job
Taylor’s work has taken him around the world. He has a long list of terrifying “outdoor offices” that might make you want to chain yourself to your boring desk job forever. But there’s one that really stands out. “I worked in Mosul, Northern Iraq towards the end of the liberation from Isis, living in a rented house in the old city,” he told us.
“The area of operation was classed as Extreme-Risk and it was the most destroyed city in the world at the time. There were vehicle-borne IEDs exploding within a 500m radius of our house daily. Multiple liberation exercises around us weekly.”
For context, a PBS article reported at the time, “investigations by the Associated Press and NPR estimate anywhere between 5,000 and 11,000 civilians were killed in the fighting.”
This Is A Door I Found At Work, In The Basement Of An Old Factory
Appears That I Had A Visitor While Working Alone In A Large Abandoned Basement
Not only has Taylor feared for his own life, he’s also lost friends and colleagues along the way. “It is always a risk,” he said. “When I worked in a 17-man team in 2015, we were well trained and were actively preventing crime. But through desensitization and skill fade, many of my team-mates are now unfortunately not with us.”
Taylor added that extreme danger doesn’t just lurk in war zones. “I have also worked in some of South Africa's highest-risk townships, combatting armed robbery and organized crime syndicates,” he added, saying some of those times were the most challenging in terms of controlling threats.
My Father Was Almost Pulled Into A Lathe While Working. Only Stopped By His Clothing Being Tangled
There's A Real Metal Casket In The Basement Of The Fire Station I Work At
As opposed to a fake metal casket, glad they clarified this one is real.
If it's so incredibly dangerous, why does he do it? We had to know…
“It’s a calling,” answered Taylor. “You get to help people and if you get the right contract, it's worth it financially.”
On the topic of contracts, who has he protected in the past? It would be unprofessional not to ask... “It would not be professional to name them, but I have protected politicians, actors and sports professionals around the globe. I have also worked for ultra high net worth individuals and families in many locations,” he revealed.
A Happy Little Sign At My Work
This Fisherman With A Deep Sea Wolf Eel
This made me want to learn a little more about these fish and I figured I would share some tidbits from Wikipedia. The wolf eel seen in this picture is a juvenile/young fish, because as they age they change from the orange color with the dark spots to an all gray. They have very powerful jaws, which they use to crush their prey, that consists of crustaceans, sea urchins,etc. Also, in some Native tribes, the wolf eel is considered a sacred "doctorfish" that only the healers of the tribe were allowed to eat because it was to enhance their healing powers. Their white meat is said to be sweet and savory.
Sydney Ferry Worker
Is it normal for the ferry to be out in these conditions and is the ocean normally like this in Sydney? Looks like the ferry worker may be on his cell phone, hopefully it's waterproof.
But there’s another type of client he willingly puts his life on the line for. “My preference is working with the NGO sector, who regularly operate in developing countries, resource-poor communities and conflict affected areas,” he told Bored Panda.
My Friend Works On A Fishing Boat And Sent Me This Abomination
That's no abomination, that's just one-eyed Wìlly.
My Friend Was Here, Working With The Crane Contractor At Boise Airport, And An Accident Happened. Three Guys Were Crushed, And Nine Were Hurt Badly
Got Stuck In This Hole In An Elevator Shaft At Work Today, Thanks To My Tools And Climbing Gear
My fear of heights and claustrophobia are quite elevated, thanks to this picture.
Donald Trump’s attempted assassination in July reminded us that not even powerful (former) presidents are immune to danger on the job. In case you missed it, Trump literally dodged a bullet when a gunman narrowly missed his head and shot his ear instead, at a packed rally in Pennsylvania. One person died and another two were injured in that incident.
Police have since revealed the gunman searched for details about John F. Kennedy’s assassination just a week before the rally. 20-year-old Thomas Crooks managed to fire eight shots in six seconds before a U.S. Secret Service sniper eliminated him. The Secret Service and Trump’s security detail have come under fire for not preventing the shooting.
We asked Taylor for his thoughts on the incident. “This was a catastrophic failure of the U.S. Secret Service,” he replied bluntly. “The purpose of these teams is to ensure no one ever gets close enough for this to happen.” It’s a sentiment that’s been echoed by others, and the head of the Service has since stepped down.
Plumbing Is Not An Easy Job, Especially With Incredibly Bizarre Objects You Might Find As The Cause Of A Clogged Sink
If you’re lucky, you’ll forget the nauseating images in a few days, but it’s bound to stay with you for some time when you come across things like this.
The Laundry Room In The Hospital I Work At. I Hate Going To The Basement After The Workers Leave For The Day
These Rusted Doors In The Tunnels At The University Where I Work. What Horrors Do They Keep Sealed Away?
It says "3,300 volts keep out" on the door, so I'm going to go out on a limb and say electrical room.
Taylor worked “boots on the ground” for fifteen years before taking up a high level position as Security And Risk Consultant at a global security company. He’s held several different roles in the security sector over the years - and even worked as a police officer at one point.
“I worked in the breach and penetration team. A unit mandated to combat gangsterism with a focus on clamping down on the drug trade. We would be deployed as needed in the most hostile of locations,” he said of his time in the police force. “Replicating what I learnt in the police, I took this into the private sector, working for a tactical security company, protecting township based retail outlets from armed robbery and extortion.”
The Walk-In Oven At The Bakery I Work At
Why would someone need to walk into an oven? Any baker pandas?
This Scary Job
I'm The Only Person Who Works The Night Shift At My Job. I Walked Into The Restroom And Saw This
He’s had stints as a bodyguard for celebrities and the super rich. He’s been in charge of security for a major oil and gas operation in Iraq. He’s managed security teams in the Middle East. He knows more than a thing or two about how to stay safe.
So what’s his advice for those who face danger on the job, or in everyday life? Keep scrolling to find out…
My Friend Took This Photo From The Fishing Boat She Works On In Antarctica
I Work Graveyard At The Mall Alone. This Was In The Middle Of The Floor At 4 AM This Morning
A Hallway In The Chemical Plant I Work At
“Seek out professional training, practice those skills until they become habitual. Then maintain those skills to eliminate skill-fade. You should look to refresh these skills regularly,” he suggested. “Further to this is to remain situationally aware at all times, stay familiar with the threats and risks that exist in the environment you are operating and constantly look to mitigate them.”
And for those with big dreams of becoming security detail to the likes of celebs, sports stars or singers, he had this advice: “If you are looking for a career in security, be passionate and never stop learning. The most dangerous thing you can do is become complacent. Train regularly, stay fit and invest in your equipment.”
Found This On A Door Leading To A Tunnel Beneath The University That I Work At. I Didn’t Go Any Further
You know they had to put that sign up because it happened to somebody and I wonder if they found them in time that's the creepy part
Sign At My Work On A Laboratory Handpiece Motor
Oh What's That Little Blotch On Fountain Place? No Big Deal, Just Some Window Washers Performing The Scariest Job In The World
As for his own training, Taylor has done quite a few courses to get where he is today. “I did a Close Protection in High Risk Environments course with a global industry leader. This enhanced my existing skills and refined them to a point of above adequate preparation for the risks and threats that exist in the industry. I also did a Tactical Course through a reputable tactical security company,” he said.
And if something does go wrong, Taylor needs to know how to deal with the situation. “I have done multiple medical first responder courses, focusing on first aid in combat situations. This was all on top of the advanced tactical courses I did in the police,” he told us.
Another Day At Work, Pretending I'm An Astronaut
I’m A Structural Engineer. I Just Climb Up And Measure The Mounts To Make Sure They Are Safe To Add More Equipment To Them
This Is On The Backdoor Of The Taco Bell I Work At
While some of Taylor’s stories are super scary, it turns out his is not the deadliest job in the world… That title goes to loggers. The people who cut down trees.
Have you seen your life flash before your eyes while working? Tell us all about it in the comments. And please, keep safe!
Sign On A Machine At Work
Saw This At My New Job, Wish Me Luck Guys
Part Of My Job Involves Photographing Tanker Ships From Helicopters
Arthur Witman Documented The Construction Of The St. Louis Arch From 1963 To 1967
These Are Pictures From My Job On A 2000-Feet-Tall Radio Tower, Working For Maintenance, The Views Are Incredible
This Old Apartment Building I’m Working In
My Place Of Work, Which Is Mostly Above Ground, Has Service Tunnels That Cover The Whole Complex. I Swear I Can Hear Something Moving In There. Probably Just Birds Or Rodents
If You Opened Up An Attic During An Inspection And Found This Staring At You Would You Keep Going? Needless To Say My Heart Is Strong, I Need New Pants, But Another Attic Inspection Done
The Toilets At My Work
Just Started A New Job. Coworkers Say It’ll Get So Cold Inside, Even My Paycheck Will Say Minus
I have been on a roof at 110°F repairing an air conditioner and at 10°F in the winter repairing a furnace.
Working In An Underground Shaft
This Job
My Cousin's Sister-In-Law Works On A Tugboat That Tows Oil Platforms Across The Ocean. In All Weather Conditions
This Is How We Clean The Metal Structure On The Outside Of Glass Balustrade. One Of Our Jobs
That Looks Like A Fun Job
Working As A Snake Catcher
We Initially Thought There Was Only 1 Snake, I Get 2 Minutes Away After Leaving, We Received Another Call That There’s Another Carpet Python In A Different Section Of The Chicken Coop
One Of My Jobs Each Morning Is To Replace 12 Flypaper 18x12-Inch Sheets
Seen In Cypress. This Would Scare Me
My Friend Is A Bus Driver In Portland, And Sent Me This
This Photo I Took While Working
My job is to check that the electrical network of most buildings in Rome is properly done. The main equipment is usually installed in the lower levels of the buildings. This one definitely had a horror vibe, and being there was kind of terrifying...
My Work Place
After Closing Up At Work I Found A Red Balloon In The Toilet
Sign At Work
Don't show up to a dirty floor fight with a blood mop.
The Entrance To The Break Room At My Job
Garbage Chute At The Hospital I Work
Empty MRI Area Of Hospital I Work At
The Barn I Work At Gets A Bit Liminal Sometimes
Liminal, "Occupying a position at, or on both sides of, a boundary or threshold. "I was in the liminal space between the barn and the cow birthing pods."
Warning Sign At My Job
A Terrifying Space Photograph. Astronaut Bruce McCandless II Floats Untethered Away From The Safety Of The Space Shuttle, With Nothing But His Manned Maneuvering Unit Keeping Him Alive
My Dad Is Working Abroad In Turkey And Sends Me This Guy Who's Seven Stories Up
The Cullet (Waste) Dumpster At Work. It Always Looks Beautiful, But I Have A Fear Of Jumping Or Falling Into It
I Pump Concrete For Work, And This Is My Hand After Work. Cement Dust Dries Your Skin Really Badly, So My Hands Are Always Cracked And Dry
I Work At A Community Art Center, And This Is The Toilet At My Workplace
I Was Patrolling The Hospital I Work At And I Turned A Corner To See This Nightmare. It’s Over 6-Feet Tall
I See Your Hallway From Work, And Present To You The Hallway From My Summer Job
On An Industrial Fridge At Work
My Favorite Scary Sign At Work. And Yes There Are More
As A Pest Control Guy I Go Into A Lot Of Creepy Basements And Stuff
But nothing is creepier than the backroom of a poorly lit clothing store. Something about a room filled with body parts and women's undergarments makes me feel like I'm about to meet Buffalo Bill from The Silence of the Lambs.