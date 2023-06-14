Entertainment, pop culture, and lifestyle expert Mike Sington , from LA, shed some light on when celebrities should consider hiring bodyguards and shared how stars can show their appreciation for them, as well as their other staff. You'll find Bored Panda's interview with Hollywood's Ultimate Insider as you scroll down.

Well, we’re not the only ones curious about this! Redditor u/seemeatthezoo sparked a very interesting discussion when they asked actual celebrity bodyguards about the best and worst people they’ve ever had the (dis)pleasure of protecting. You’ll find their juicy stories as you scroll down. For us, personally, it’s a total win that so many stars are such kind and caring people.

You might not immediately notice them because you’re fixated on the dazzling and charismatic stars in front of them, but they’re always in the background. Bodyguards are an intrinsic part of life once you ‘make it big,’ whether you’re a pop star, famous actor, or a well-known public figure. But what is it like actually working with these extremely successful high-flyers?

#1 I was a bodyguard for Eminem from spring 2000 (right before *The Marshall Mathers LP* was released) up until about fall of 2004 (right around when *Encore* was released).



I can write a book about it. You never would have guessed Eminem was a celebrity. He was exceedingly humble, somewhat awkward and rarely a d**k to people. He treated all of his staff, ranging from sound engineers to those who prepared food at the studio, very kindly and well. He never used his celebrity status to bully or throw contempt towards others, and actually shied away from it. Eminem's younger half-brother Nate, though, was a different story and used his relationship with Eminem to get him passes everywhere and into a different girl's pants every night.



Also, Eminem was a serious fan of pistols (always carrying one on him, even after his arrests :O) and was, at certain times, quite a heavy prescription drug user. You fans were the biggest issue. Eminem could barely go anywhere and concerts, tours and any public appearances (especially around late 2002 when both *The Eminem Show* and the film *8 Mile* were totally dominating popular culture) were the most chaotic experiences I have ever had.



I do want to say, it is extremely important to never judge celebrities or make assumptions about them or what they do because they totally can (and many totally do) lose their minds with the exorbitant amount of fame and excess they are exposed to.



According to entertainment and pop culture expert Mike, stars may want to consider hiring the services of a bodyguard when their level of fame or public exposure becomes so bit, it puts their safety and security at risk. So celebrities need to consider factors like how high-profile their public image is, how much media attention they're getting, whether they have a history of being stalked or harassed, and anything else that could pose a threat. "Ultimately, the decision to hire a bodyguard should be based on an individual assessment of the celebrity's specific circumstances and concerns," the expert told Bored Panda. "The need for bodyguards accompanying celebrities during their daily routines can vary depending on the circumstances and the level of fame and security concerns involved." Hollywood's Ultimate Insider told us that high-profile celebs who have experienced harassment or threats in the past may choose to have bodyguards around them. "Bodyguards can help manage crowds, deter potential threats, and provide a sense of security," but Mike stressed the fact that, at the end of the day, it's always a personal decision.

#2 My most humorous bodyguard job was for Shaq. He came into my club and I was assigned to him. I was 6'5, 230 lbs at the time, and he dwarfed me. It was just funny that he made me look like a child, but it was my job to "protect" him. Nothing crazy happened, I just had to keep people from trying to walk up and take pictures/harass him all night.



The worst person was Chris Brown for obvious reasons.

#3 **John Cena**



When I was younger I worked security, I had to escort John Cena somewhere, I was told not to let any fans near him. A fan saw him, and asked for an autograph which caused more fans to see him, he said it was fine to let them near him and signed an autograph for every single fan.



He apologized for making me wait and gave me a Snickers chocolate bar when we got to his dressing room.



This was when he was new on the scene and not very popular, I will always remember that about him. When people say he's a nice guy, they are not exaggerating.

Meanwhile, the celebrities themselves can find ways to help their bodyguards feel like valued members of the team, alongside other members of staff. It all starts with showing proper respect and appreciation. According to Mike, acknowledging the staff's contributions and thanking them for their hard work can go a long way. This can be done either in public (e.g. on social media) or privately. What's more, celebs should also strive to involve their staff in the decision-making process. They're more likely to feel like they belong on the team if the star asks for their opinion. In the meantime, the celeb should maintain open lines of communication with their members of staff and encourage them to share feedback. "Regular check-ins and constructive feedback can demonstrate the celebrity's commitment to their growth and development," the entertainment and pop culture expert told Bored Panda. Then there are more practical measures to consider like offering bodyguards fair compensation and benefits, as well as providing them with opportunities for professional growth. For example, the client could invest in their staff's training and skill development, alongside career development.

#4 Worst: Adam Lambert...I never met or worked for someone so heartless and rude. I was asked to take care of his private security one night as a favor for his tour manager. He literally came up to me, put his arm on my shoulder and said " Unless you see a thousand people bothering me, stay the f**k away as possible."....I couldn't believe that someone I was asked to protect said that. I did my best to be professional and held every ounce of strength not to kill the guy myself. He purposely made my night a living hell.

#5 When a certain Die Hard star was filming in our city, with his demi-star wife they stayed at the hotel where I worked. The armed guards (plural) stood at the door to their suite until the end of their shift at which time they came down to have a drink at the bar across the street where the hotel employees all 'refreshed' after work. They were very entertaining, generous guys that knew what they did was silly but they managed to stay respectful of their "boss" while laughing about the fact that a turkey sandwich from room service was the biggest threat they had ever faced.

#6 Worst: Tony Robbins. Guy was an absolute tool. Never mind the fact that he made all his wealth by taking advantage of gullible people and his behavior just adds to his douchiness. He demanded that his hotel room be a certain temperature at all times and when it was a couple of degrees off he lost his s**t and started yelling at the hotel staff.



I had to escort him up to his room after one of his seminars and his "staff" (groupies and hanger-ons) stated that I had to be 20 feet away at all times or I would be disturbing his "aura". How the hell am I supposed to protect him if I have to stand that far away? He also had this weird machine contraption that looked like a mix between an enema machine and a giant dildo. I had no idea what the hell it was for and I didn't ask. Weird dude overall.



Best: Snoop Dogg or "Snoop Lion" now. He was totally chill. Asked that I put the Steelers game on for him and gave me a wad of cash to pay for a bunch of Playstation 2's to bring up to his room since him and his entourage were going to have a major Madden tournament in the evening. Also instructed me to only allow children near him and no adults since he only signs autographs for little kids. Actually a very well spoken and respectful individual considering what he's known for in his career.



When you’re highly successful, your safety and that of your loved ones becomes an even greater priority because you’re constantly in the spotlight. Naturally, if you’re going to have someone guarding you and your nearest and dearest, it makes sense that you want only the best people. After all, your health and safety is in their hands. Indeed explains that celebrity bodyguards need a combination of skills, job experience, and natural attributes to thrive in the industry. For one, a celeb bodyguard has to maintain composure at all times, even during highly stressful situations, like dealing with aggressive paparazzi. They have to conduct themselves professionally at all times and maintain an appearance that exudes confidence. Top security workers also have to be physically strong, have great stamina, and be able to overcome their personal fears when during challenging moments. What’s more, celebrities also value flexible staff who communicate well and are committed to their jobs.

#7 I was a bodyguard for Fay Wray during a silent film festival in San Francisco. She was incredible. Sweet, elegant, all that stuff.



It was quite interesting being threatened by a throng of gay men when I wouldn't let them get near her (on her orders). Had to get a little physical with one of them (no, not **that** way).



10/10 would bodyguard again - if she were still alive.

#8 Not really that interesting, but I helped protect Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch from crazy fans during a show. We basically had to hold the line and pass passed out girls over it to the EMTs. I really had no business being out there since I was pretty scrawny and 14 or 15 years old, but my friend's dad was running the party. Got to meet Marky Mark who was super friendly and threw a mean gang style handshake where all I could do was stay loose and go with it. Then we ate some fried chicken with the group backstage. The End.

#9 Not supposed to really dwell into it but a few that really stood out good and bad. Also should point out not a body guard but do different "work" for these individuals.



The one celeb that breaks all my female friends hearts when I have t tell the her true demeanor is;



Gwen Steffani. Seriously, three different occasions and I would rather roll around in a bed of broken syringes used my crack whores than deal with her ever again. Flip side is Gavin Rossdale is the chilliest most humble laid back guy ever.



Most surprising were the Beckhams, both of them. Again, most polite down to earth, good caring people. I could never talk smack about Posh Spice ever again or make fun of David

According to ‘Bodyguard Careers,’ some of the top qualities that bodyguards ought to have include situational awareness, integrity and honesty, dependability, the ability to work without supervision, good judgment, and great communication skills. On top of that, bodyguards ought to be confident about themselves and their skills, have a good dollop of common sense, be enthusiastic about their jobs, and be able to work well with others. “A bodyguard detail is only as strong as its weakest member, so it is essential to be a team player and assist your teammates on the job and while conducting bodyguard training exercises,” Doc Rogers writes. On top of all of this, your ideal bodyguard will have deep knowledge about what their job entails. And that only comes with years of experience, top-notch training, and the drive to be among the best. A celebrity’s protective detail has to have plans in place for foreseeable emergencies. Not everything will go to plan, but it’s important to have something to fall back on during common security scenarios.

#10 Robert Duvall. Excellent Excellent man. He keeps a book with him and when he eats out he logs it, so he knows to eat there, not to eat there, and what to eat. Had a nice lunch at a small joint, just about to get the check when someone finally recognized him. There were only about 20 people in there and only 10 wanted an autograph (was in the time before cell phone cameras) the others just simply took a handshake.

#11 I had the pleasure of guarding Peter Cullen at a convention, for the uninitiated Peter Cullen is the voice of Optimus Prime and Eeyore.When I arrived on site, I had no idea who I was guarding or about the convention. I walked in and I realised I was with my people, after I found out I was guarding Peter Cullen I was hyped up



He was one the nicest guy I have ever met, he really cared about the fans. People would tell him stories about the impact he had on them as Optimus and Eeyore, and he took it to heart and gave out hugs when he saw that they needed it. He looked over the gifts that he received and actually appreciated them.While in the back room, he asked for milk and Swiss Chalet, he really loved Swiss Chalet. The thing that caught me off guard was the fact he didn’t like swearing. He was constantly making jokes while in the back and asked me to sit inside the green room and take a break. I ended up staying an extra hour at the convention just to hear him speak about his experiences and answer fan questions.



TLDR: Got paid to hang out with Peter Cullen( Optimus Prime & Eeyore).

#12 I got injured while I was in the Marine Corps in San Diego in 2009. So they pimped us out to ComicCon to do security for the celebrities that were signing and doing talks. Hands down best people that I did things for was Jamie and Adam the Mythbusters. They were totally awesome. They signed anything that anyone wanted for free and took pictures with everyone.



The worst, and it made me really sad, was Adam West. He was a complete asshat. He showed up "covertly" wearing a hat sunglasses and a Sars mask. And when he took everything off and not many people noticed he was upset and waited for everyone in line to applaud before he sat down. When he did it took 20 min for him to "get ready" which meant yelling at his assistant for a multitude of reasons. When he finally started letting people through they announced that each autograph was $40 and he would only sign one of 4 pictures that he brought himself. After an hour he started signing things that people brought for double. $80 for him to barley put a scribble on something. And he wouldn't personalize any. Just his name. Than he freaked out and left after yelling at his assistant for like 10 min. He left with over 150 people left in line that had stood there for like 3 hours. It made me really sad. I always really liked him before that...

‘Business Money’ notes that some of the most important skills that bodyguards should be trained in include emergency response, defensive driving, controlling pedestrians and vehicles, patrolling, controlling entry and exit points, and escorting assets. Meanwhile, bodyguards should also know how to manage and deescalate situations when dealing with disturbed individuals or crowds, and how to coordinate with law enforcement, as well as emergency respondents.

#13 I did security for the MTV beach house in summer of 02.. From another post..



Ja rule was a d**k. Rolling on E, kicked a PA down the stairs of the MTV beach house in seaside heights because he wanted more bottled water.

Carson Daly- genuinely a nice guy. He would always be playing in the beach sand with his daughter. Once some girl came running over, past the security gate and accosted him, nearly stepping on his daughter who was at his feet. He told her off and she seemed really surprised. I was part of the security detail for the beach house so I told her exactly why she was an a*****e

Snoop Dogg- genuinely cool. Came in with Don Magic Juan. It was during his "pimp" phase. Chatted with all the staff, his security guys, enormous hulk like monsters of men, kept asking us how easy it was to reel in tail working for MTV.

Michelle Rogriguez- she came to the house with the other girls from "blue crush". Some of her ghetto a*s friends from North Jersey snuck onto the set with super soakers. They ended up nearly destroying a 100k camera in the process.

Also met David Arquette last year at Reggae On The River. He took some pictures with us, served some beer, then decided to climb on top of the empty kegs. I yelled at him to get down because the pyramid of empty kegs was NOT sturdy.

Also, Vinnie Stigma, one of the fathers of New York Hardcore was cool as s**t. I grew up listening to agnostic front, I was at NYHC tattoos getting tattoo'd by Lars of Rancid (another damn fine fellow) and he entertained my girlfriend by telling stories of fighting skinheads on the jersey shore in the 80's.



#14 When I was in highschool a state department security guy came and talked to my class. He provides security whenever members of congress go overseas. During the 2008 election John McCain went to iraq to visit the troops. when planning the trip, McCain pointed on the map and said "What about here, can we visit this base?" to which the Security guy said "No, that's outside of the safe zone".



McCain was like "it's okay I'm willing to risk myself for the troops since they do so for us"



Security guy was like "i'm not risking MY guys just so you can make a political grandstand for the election"



we later asked him who the worst person to deal with was. He looked back at his powerpoint picture of McCain, smiled and said "oh nobody is really that bad"

#15 As a security guard I once had to "protect" the band The PotBelleez while they played at our club. Had a lot of problems with straight females and gay guys that night. It's very hard to adequately restrain those types of fanatically people without being accused of being homophobic or a women abuser by their friends and family.

#16 Did private security for cesar milan (dog whisperer) super hard working down to earth guy. Was always the first one at the ranch working and last one to leave, his gf at the time was also very nice and fun to talk too!

#17 Best: KRS-1, Warren G, Duggie Fresh, Snoop dogg, Robb Zombie, (was very cool and humble) Damian Marley, Too Short, Travis barker, Kidd from kidd and play, Jim Belushi, every p*rn star I've had to watch was cool as hell. And bunch more.



Worst: just about any sports

athlete suck except hockey player's. Everyone I met was very nice!

#18 There's a certain lead female star of a semi-popular hooror-drama show on Fox in its 3rd season, somehow.. and she honestly is the worst out of any of the stars I've worked with. I've never seen someone despise an entire set for no reason like she did. Shut down production for over 2 weeks because her boyfriend broke up with her, and refused to almost even speak to non-department heads that were white. Never had the desire to call a woman the "C" word until I worked with her. Almost forgot, she bit a hairdresser in the arm. Fox really had to weasel their way out of a lawsuit.

]

#19 I worked at a concert venue while in college and had to guard the dressing room and escort the acts to the stage. Never had a bad experience.





Top 2 stories:



1) Ludacris smoked out his entire room and the only time I have ever been high was from the contact high from standing next to the door.





2) Guy in gym shorts and a t-shirt comes walking in the restricted area. I ask him for his pass and he says that he doesn't have it with him. Told him that he couldn't be there and that if he didn't leave I would have to escort him from the building. Turns out the guy was Kix Brooks of Brooks and Dunn. After he was all dressed and waiting to go on, he made a point to come up to me and apologize for not having his credentials with him. I told him that I didn't recognize him without his hat. Really nice guy.







#20 I have a couple but it's mostly stories about bands personal security being a******s. I works kiss, backstage by the dressing rooms. These 4 douchey bros come through the stair doors with backstage passes. They asked to go in the dressing room assuring me they've done it before at a kiss concert. Well the VIP passes for the crew had little stickers we had to check for. As I'm checking the passes 2 of the guys just go into the dressing room gene is in. I went to get them, but the stage manager was already shoving them out and then proceeds to scream at me. I tried explaining I was checking the passes and they just barged in, but he kept berating me. Gene Simmons comes to the door and just says it's ok don't worry. Guys are long gone, but the SM sends me to a different post outside Paul Stanley's room instead. He was an awesome dude. We chatted for a couple minutes about a fantasy novel I was reading and he was super cool. So the band was awesome, the SM not so.much.





Worked a shinedown concert. You probably don't know who that is, but they sang the down the barrel of a 45 song a few years ago and were in the midst of that success. Packed venue. They had their own security who proceeded to boss us around and beat up the crowd for no reason. Like hop the barrier into a mosh and fight people. During one if these incidents some guards were helping their security back into the pit when some fans saw the opportunity to hop the stage where the hole was. Their security leader, this 6' 6" a*****e CHOKESLAMS one of them to the stage while out backstage security grabbed the other guy. Then he come in the pit and yells at each and everyone of us that that better not happen again. Even though it was their fault making our guards create a gap. Also the main singer showed up 10 mins before the show in his own transport which we had to part a 5000 person crowd to get to the stage. Totally dickish.





I have many more bad ones but I'll leave with a good one. Weezer was awesome. They had full catering backstage that they let the guards enjoy as well. Most of the band was out of dressing rooms before the show and rivers was kicking a soccer ball around with some of the guards. Super cool guys.

#21 Was roped into helping the security guys when a runner on a TV set. Went shopping with an Oscar-winning actress at the local supermarket, she tried talking to me, and I was just a bit dorky, so she let me do my job until we got back. Very nice though, but happy to be 'alone' for once, I felt.



Tbh, I was thrilled that she acknowledged me. I saw it as a job, and would've been happy to protect her in silence without that.



There were some others, but again - some spoke some words with me, mostly it's just standing by the next wall.