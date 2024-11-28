ADVERTISEMENT

Ivan Margot is a Swiss-born photographer and graphic designer, now based in Barcelona. His photography captures the everyday moments of life in vibrant, colorful images. Margot brings a unique perspective to street photography, where he focuses on light, shadow, and composition to turn ordinary scenes into beautiful visual stories.

Margot’s approach to photography is inspired by the idea that the most important moments are often invisible to the eye. He believes that street photography should reveal what we might overlook in our fast-paced world. Through his lens, he invites us to slow down, observe, and find wonder in the small details around us.

More info: Instagram | Facebook