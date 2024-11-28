Captivating Moments Captured By Ivan Margot (25 Pics)Interview With Artist
Ivan Margot is a Swiss-born photographer and graphic designer, now based in Barcelona. His photography captures the everyday moments of life in vibrant, colorful images. Margot brings a unique perspective to street photography, where he focuses on light, shadow, and composition to turn ordinary scenes into beautiful visual stories.
Margot’s approach to photography is inspired by the idea that the most important moments are often invisible to the eye. He believes that street photography should reveal what we might overlook in our fast-paced world. Through his lens, he invites us to slow down, observe, and find wonder in the small details around us.
More info: Instagram | Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
Margot's street photography turns everyday moments into something special. Bored Panda got in touch with the artist to learn more about his creative process and what inspires him. Margot shared with us that the hardest thing about street photography for him is finding the right place at the right time. "There is no specific process. The only thing is to be observant and patient. Maybe that is the trick!"
Margot's photographs celebrate the beauty of everyday life, so we asked the artist what he believes is often overlooked in the world around us and how he highlights it through his lens.
"The beauty of street photography is precisely finding those places that apparently don’t have much interest and turning them into a unique moment with a nice light or a special frame."
With the rise of smartphone photography and social media, we asked Margot how he sees the future of street photography evolving in this digital age. The photographer doesn't have a problem with it. "You can perfectly take a good photo with a smartphone. I value the whole of a work more than a single photo."
When we asked Margot what he would want people to take away from his photographs, the artist responded, "The memory of beautiful light, colors that work well, and a good frame."