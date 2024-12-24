ADVERTISEMENT

Art has the power to entertain, inspire, and provoke thought—sometimes all at once. Few artists navigate this balance as effortlessly as Henry James Garrett. Combining charming illustrations with sharp, meaningful commentary, his work invites us to rethink how we see the world and the values we hold dear.

Once again, we’d like to share with you some new works from this artist. As some of you might remember, Henry uses animals and everyday objects to tackle themes like kindness, equality, LGBTQ+ identity, mental health, and social justice. His art is proof that even the simplest of drawings can spark meaningful conversations and leave a lasting impact.

More info: Instagram | henryjgarrett.com | x.com