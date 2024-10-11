ADVERTISEMENT

The winners of the 2024 Siena International Photo Awards have been announced. Once again, we are excited to share a selection of the best images captured by photographers from around the globe.

As always, the awarded photographs are thought-provoking, with an especially powerful image, ‘Irreplaceable’ by Ali Jadallah, receiving the title of Photo of the Year. The description of the winning photograph, submitted by the author, reads: “Amidst the chaos and devastation left by Israeli airstrikes in the Ridwan neighborhood of Gaza City, an injured woman is overcome with grief beside the lifeless body of a loved one.”

Scroll down to explore the list of 2024 finalists, who earned titles in categories such as Journeys & Adventures, Fascinating Faces and Characters, The Beauty of Nature, Animals in Their Environment, Underwater Life, Sports in Action, Documentary & Photojournalism, and Street Photography.

#1

Journeys & Adventures, 1st Classified: Honey Hunters 3 By Andrew Newey

Journeys & Adventures, 1st Classified: Honey Hunters 3 By Andrew Newey

The fearless Gurung tribesmen of Nepal, known as master honey hunters, brave dizzying heights of around 300 feet in the Himalayan foothills. Armed only with handmade rope ladders and long sticks called tangos, they risk life to collect precious honeycomb.

Bored Panda reached out to Andrew Newey, the photographer behind the winning image depicting Gurung tribesmen of Nepal harvesting wild honey in the Himalayas. His photo, titled 'Honey Hunter 3,' was awarded 1st prize in this year’s SIPA Journey & Adventure category. We wanted to learn more about this captivating photograph, so we asked Newey what initially inspired him to document the honey hunters of Nepal and how he first connected with the Gurung tribesmen. The photographer shared with us: “I was drawn to photograph the honey hunters of Nepal after discovering a National Geographic documentary about them from the late '70s. Intrigued to find out if they were still practicing this ancient tradition, I headed to Nepal to where I spent several weeks trying to track them down, and two weeks with them before, during, and after the hunt in the foothills of the Himalayas.”

#2

Underwater Life, 1st Classified: Whale Milk By Karim Iliya

Underwater Life, 1st Classified: Whale Milk By Karim Iliya

During a dive, Karim seized the chance to capture an extraordinary image. He was documenting a rare phenomenon: the abandoned swirl of milk floating in the depths as the humpback whale calf missed it. Just as he prepared to resurface for air, he spotted the calf rising in the background. Suppressing his urge to breathe, Karim managed to capture a few photographs of this unique moment.

#3

Animals In Their Environment, Honorable Mention: The Happy Turtle By Tzahi Finkelstein

Animals In Their Environment, Honorable Mention: The Happy Turtle By Tzahi Finkelstein

A rare moment of harmony unfolds as a dragonfly gracefully lands on the nose of a turtle. Instead of seizing its prey, the turtle seems to enjoy the unexpected encounter, sharing a peaceful moment amidst the dim waters of the swamp.

Andrew shared that he wasn’t aiming for any particular shot or perspective while capturing the honey harvest. Instead, his goal was to document "as much of the tradition as possible before it dies out."

#4

Animals In Their Environment, Honorable Mention: Intimacy At Its Peak By Sethu Raj R

Animals In Their Environment, Honorable Mention: Intimacy At Its Peak By Sethu Raj R

I've seen mating behaviors in the wild, but never have I witnessed a more unique and intimate moment. This shot was taken in the stunning landscapes of Maasai Mara, Kenya, during a morning game drive in December 2023.

#5

Sports In Action, 1st Classified: Teahupo'o - Wall Of Skulls By Ryan Pierse

Sports In Action, 1st Classified: Teahupo'o - Wall Of Skulls By Ryan Pierse

In the turquoise waters of Teahupo'o, French Polynesia, Australian surfer Olivia Ottaway dives under a towering wave. Teahupo'o has been a legendary host to the WSL Tahiti Pro for over two decades, and it will set the stage for the prestigious surfing event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

'Honey Hunter 3' showcases a high-risk activity, with a man being lowered down the mountain to collect honey. Meanwhile, the photographer also had to endure extreme conditions to reach the location and capture the perfect shot. We were curious to know what Andrew considered the most difficult part of documenting such a daring tradition. He told us: “The most challenging part of the shoot was focusing the camera lens because the bees, the largest in the world, played havoc on the auto focus function. Manual focus was also made more difficult because of the sheer number of bees, most of them intent on unleashing their painful sting!”

#6

Documentary & Photojournalism, 1st Classified: Irina - Ria Pizza Survivor By By Wojciech Grzedzinski

Documentary & Photojournalism, 1st Classified: Irina - Ria Pizza Survivor By By Wojciech Grzedzinski

Amidst the chaos in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Region, Irina, a waitress at Ria Pizza, becomes trapped under rubble after a devastating Russian Iskander K missile. The bustling restaurant, a beloved gathering spot, falls victim to the horrors of war, claiming the lives of 13 civilians and leaving 61 others wounded.

#7

Documentary & Photojournalism, Remarkable Artwork: Attacks Lighting The Night By Ali Jadallah

Documentary & Photojournalism, Remarkable Artwork: Attacks Lighting The Night By Ali Jadallah

In the Gaza Strip, smoke and flames fill the sky as Israeli illumination flares light up the night over the Al-Shati refugee camp on November 6, 2023.

Finally, Newey shared with us the most unforgettable moment he experienced while watching the honey hunters at work: “The most memorable moment whilst observing the honey hunters at work was when one of the ladder rungs the honey hunter was standing on broke near the top of the cliff; with no safety ropes whatsoever, a fall from this height would have resulted in his death. However, being so experienced he calmly clung on and proceeded to climb up to the next rung.

#8

Street Photography, 1st Classified: 72 By Ilvy Njiokiktjien

Street Photography, 1st Classified: 72 By Ilvy Njiokiktjien

At 72 years old, Einar Njiokiktjien defies age with a backflip. As the global median life expectancy reaches 72 years, Earth's population is on the verge of becoming the oldest it has ever been. By 2030, 1 in 6 people will be over 60 years old, marking a historic shift in demographics.

#9

Street Photography, 2nd Classified: Typisch Männer By Josef Hinterleitner

Street Photography, 2nd Classified: Typisch Männer By Josef Hinterleitner

Boys will be boys: their curiosity begins in childhood. As best friends Harald and Marcus glide through their hometown of Steyr, a poster on the city's outskirts ignites their imagination.

#10

Underwater Life, Honorable Mention: The Orchestra And Its Conductor By Manuel Castellanos Raboso

Underwater Life, Honorable Mention: The Orchestra And Its Conductor By Manuel Castellanos Raboso

A bait ball of this size is a mesmerizing showcase of rhythm, lightning reflexes, and collaboration, all without central intelligence. Tightening into a compact mass to minimize volume, it can disperse and surround you in a split second as predators charge from the opposite side.

#11

Journeys & Adventures, Honorable Mention: Sang Hyang Jarang By Handi Laksono

Journeys & Adventures, Honorable Mention: Sang Hyang Jarang By Handi Laksono

Sang Hyang Jaran is a mesmerizing and sacred Balinese dance ritual, blending mysticism with artistic expression. Originating from the island of Bali in Indonesia, this dance pays tribute to the mighty and compassionate spirits that reign over both the seen and unseen worlds.

#12

Storyboard, 1st Classified: Underwater Pollution By Pasquale Vassallo

Storyboard, 1st Classified: Underwater Pollution By Pasquale Vassallo

In recent years, Pasquale has directed his focus towards studying the response of marine organisms to environmental pollutants, showcasing the results of his work in this portfolio. However, these images serve as mere windows into the extensive impact we impose on our oceans. Some shots reveal marine organisms grappling to adapt to the waste we discard. It's a stark reminder: our oceans are suffocating under the weight of plastic pollution, with projections suggesting it may outweigh marine life by 2050.

#13

Animals In Their Environment, 1st Classified: Men At Work By Karine Aigner

Animals In Their Environment, 1st Classified: Men At Work By Karine Aigner

Amidst the chaos, male cactus bees (Diadasia rinconis) fiercely contend for the attention of a single female, engaged in a high-stakes battle for mating rights. In this dangerous dance of nature, only the strongest will seize their chance to mate.

#14

Animals In Their Environment, 2nd Classified: Bubble Netting By Scott Portelli

Animals In Their Environment, 2nd Classified: Bubble Netting By Scott Portelli

In their Antarctic feeding grounds, humpback whales gorge on fat-rich krill for months, building up their blubber reserves for the challenging journey to tropical breeding grounds. Using a remarkable technique known as 'bubble netting', they skillfully trap their prey with precision.

#15

Animals In Their Environment, Honorable Mention: Colorful Night By Mohammad Murad

Animals In Their Environment, Honorable Mention: Colorful Night By Mohammad Murad

In the waters near Pietarsaari, along the western coast of Finland, on May 3, 2023, during late spring as the sea ice was slowly melting, several herring died after becoming entangled in plastic packaging netting.

#16

Animals In Their Environment, Honorable Mention: Romance Is Dead By William Fortescue

Animals In Their Environment, Honorable Mention: Romance Is Dead By William Fortescue

In the dynamic world of lion mating, interactions are intense, especially among the females. Over two days, William observed the same pair, anticipating the perfect moment for a close-up shot. Their response, however, exceeded all expectations.

#17

Animals In Their Environment, Honorable Mention: Penguin Dynasty: The Heir's First Glance By Adriana Basques

Animals In Their Environment, Honorable Mention: Penguin Dynasty: The Heir's First Glance By Adriana Basques

A King Penguin cradles its newborn chick just moments after hatching. After patiently waiting for two days, from the first crack to the triumphant emergence, this image captures the essence of life's delicate start. It showcases the profound beauty and resilient spirit of the Southern Hemisphere's wildlife.

#18

Sports In Action, Honorable Mention: She Is Bagheera By Francesco Junior Mura

Sports In Action, Honorable Mention: She Is Bagheera By Francesco Junior Mura

The starting line, the first hurdle—the moment brimming with anticipation and connection. Here, the unbreakable bond between human and dog is palpable, radiating through a magnetic gaze. Agility Dog embodies trust, respect, and unity.

#19

Documentary & Photojournalism, Remarkable Artwork: See No Evil By Aaron Gekoski

Documentary & Photojournalism, Remarkable Artwork: See No Evil By Aaron Gekoski

Orangutans are forced to perform in shows across Asia, as seen here at Safari World in Bangkok. Afterward, they are exploited for selfie sessions, despite the potential for disease transmission. In the past, orangutans were seized from Safari World after DNA tests confirmed they were being illegally trafficked.

#20

Documentary & Photojournalism, Remarkable Artwork: Among Rubbles By Mustafa Hassona

Documentary & Photojournalism, Remarkable Artwork: Among Rubbles By Mustafa Hassona

Following the Israeli airstrikes on October 19, 2023, a visibly distraught woman wanders amidst the debris of residential buildings in Gaza City's al-Zahra neighborhood. Her face mirrors the anguish and despair of her community.

#21

Documentary & Photojournalism, Remarkable Artwork: Vantage Point By Marcus Westberg

Documentary & Photojournalism, Remarkable Artwork: Vantage Point By Marcus Westberg

Dr. Richard Harvey, wary of losing sight of the rest of the elephant herd, climbs onto the highest point he can find—the elephant bull he is fitting with a GPS collar—to make contact with the spotter plane. In 2023, 126 animals from 12 species were collared in South Sudan.

#22

Documentary & Photojournalism, Remarkable Artwork: Sea Turtle Confiscated In Europe By Britta Jaschinski

Documentary & Photojournalism, Remarkable Artwork: Sea Turtle Confiscated In Europe By Britta Jaschinski

Collaborating with the Leibniz Institute for the Analysis of Biodiversity Change, my photographs highlight the critical connection between biodiversity loss and the illegal wildlife trade.

#23

Street Photography, Honorable Mention: Drop Here By Fabio Renzi

Street Photography, Honorable Mention: Drop Here By Fabio Renzi

While wandering the streets of Rome, Fabio was captivated by the graphics on a billboard and the way the light streamed through. Envisioning the shot, he waited patiently to capture a moment of intriguing juxtaposition.

#24

Underwater Life, Honorable Mention: The Scream By Filippo Borghi

Underwater Life, Honorable Mention: The Scream By Filippo Borghi

During a dive in Antarctica, a leopard seal approached Filippo with curiosity, drawn by his camera. For several minutes, it showed him its incredible mouth and, most notably, its formidable set of teeth.

#25

Underwater Life, Honorable Mention: La Morte In Attesa By Pietro Formis

Underwater Life, Honorable Mention: La Morte In Attesa By Pietro Formis

A stargazer fish (Uranoscopus scaber) blends seamlessly into the sandy seabed, awaiting its prey. Through a cascade of turquoise water, a monstrous mask appears to shimmer, as if death were patiently lurking for its next victim. This image was captured using flash and a slow shutter speed.

#26

Journeys & Adventures, Honorable Mention: Hyena People By Mauro De Bettio

Journeys & Adventures, Honorable Mention: Hyena People By Mauro De Bettio

A man, standing with his hyena, is getting ready before the show, in one of the small villages of the desertic north-eastern Nigeria. He is a traditional storyteller, weaving a mesmerizing street circus that blends ancient mystique with the art of storytelling.

#27

Journeys & Adventures, Honorable Mention: Dancing In The Sunlight By Mahendra Bakle

Journeys & Adventures, Honorable Mention: Dancing In The Sunlight By Mahendra Bakle

A solitary fisherman casts his net under the enchanting glow of golden hour, creating a mesmerizing scene captured from a drone's perspective. The soft, warm tones of the sunlight paint a stunning backdrop as the fisherman tends to his catch, destined to be transformed into the rich flavors of fish sauce.

#28

Storyboard, 2nd Classified: Saving The Monarchs By Jaime Rojo

Storyboard, 2nd Classified: Saving The Monarchs By Jaime Rojo

Few insects have captured our collective imagination quite like the Monarch Butterfly. Their annual migration is a breathtaking wildlife spectacle, filled with fascinating natural mysteries. From their multi-generational life cycle to their remarkable GPS navigation abilities, every aspect of their journey is intriguing. Yet, this majestic species faces a significant challenge as its wintering population has declined by a remarkable 90% over the past three decades. Nevertheless, across North America, dedicated individuals are tirelessly working to reverse this alarming decline and pave the way for a brighter future for the Monarchs.

#29

Fascinating Faces And Characters, 1st Classified: Ryan Gosling By Dan Winters

Fascinating Faces And Characters, 1st Classified: Ryan Gosling By Dan Winters

Ryan Gosling immortalized within a meticulously crafted laboratory conceived and constructed by Dan. Dan's vision for this image was to evoke the ambiance of the "Blade Runner" universe, while avoiding direct references to the film. He personally curated every prop and detail of the set, striving to capture the iconic atmosphere of the saga.

#30

The Beauty Of Nature, Honorable Mention: Resting By Fabio Savini

The Beauty Of Nature, Honorable Mention: Resting By Fabio Savini

An adult male Agile frog (Rana dalmatina), likely taking a well-deserved rest after mating. Surrounding him are the masses of eggs, a testament to his contribution to the cycle of life.

#31

The Beauty Of Nature, Honorable Mention: Mediterranean Sunset By Julio Martínez

The Beauty Of Nature, Honorable Mention: Mediterranean Sunset By Julio Martínez

As the Mediterranean sun sets, it sparks the senses for those who contemplate it: scents, breezes, colors, water, salt. Amidst the harsh beauty of Mar Menor, Murcia, behold the mesmerizing dance of a jellyfish during this enchanting hour.

#32

The Beauty Of Nature, Honorable Mention: Etna Paroxysm By Gianluca Gianferrari

The Beauty Of Nature, Honorable Mention: Etna Paroxysm By Gianluca Gianferrari

Intrigued by Mount Etna's subtle activity suggesting a potential new eruption, Gianluca journeyed to the site for a close-up observation. Arriving just in time, he documented the breathtaking eruptive spectacle on December 1, 2023. The event was marked by powerful explosions and mesmerizing lava flows.

#33

The Beauty Of Nature, Honorable Mention: Light Line 10: Hurrungane By Vegard Aasen

The Beauty Of Nature, Honorable Mention: Light Line 10: Hurrungane By Vegard Aasen

In Norway, I climbed Gjertvasstind for the grand finale of the Light Lines Project, set against the rugged backdrop of Hurrungane. On May 4th, under ideal conditions and a radiant full moon, we seized the perfect moment to immortalize the beauty of Hurrungane through three synchronized ski descents.

#34

Animals In Their Environment, 3rd Classified: The Gulls And The Eclipse By Liron Gertsman

Animals In Their Environment, 3rd Classified: The Gulls And The Eclipse By Liron Gertsman

On October 14th, 2023, a rare annular solar eclipse occurred. After months of planning, Larin embarked on a journey to capture birds silhouetted against the eclipse. Despite traversing for hours to find breaks in the clouds, he successfully aligned these two majestic Glaucous-winged Gulls with the eclipse.

#35

Animals In Their Environment, Honorable Mention: Blue Crab By Martin Broen

Animals In Their Environment, Honorable Mention: Blue Crab By Martin Broen

A blue crab navigates the currents of an underwater river system in Yucatan, illuminated by the soft glow filtering down from the Cenote above. The water takes on a golden tint, infused by the rich concentration of tannic acid from the surrounding mangrove forest.

#36

Animals In Their Environment, Honorable Mention: Gelada Family By Marco Gaiotti

Animals In Their Environment, Honorable Mention: Gelada Family By Marco Gaiotti

On the peaks of the Simien Mountains in Ethiopia, a Gelada family gazes over the precipice. Against the backdrop, gathering clouds foreshadow an imminent storm during August's rainy season.

#37

Animals In Their Environment, Honorable Mention: Battle Between Giants By Valentino Morgante

Animals In Their Environment, Honorable Mention: Battle Between Giants By Valentino Morgante

Witnessing a battle between two bull elephants is an unforgettable experience. The sheer power displayed is similar to two heavyweight boxers battling in the ring, where every move is calculated and nothing is wasted. These intense confrontations typically occur when a bull elephant enters musth, a period marked by increased testosterone production.

#38

Animals In Their Environment, Honorable Mention: Arctic Tern By Johansen Arnfinn

Animals In Their Environment, Honorable Mention: Arctic Tern By Johansen Arnfinn

An Arctic Tern repeatedly flies back and forth in front of a glacier. When glaciers break off and calve into the sea, they churn up a significant amount of sea plankton and small fish, providing an ideal opportunity for the Tern to dive and feed.

#39

Sports In Action, Honorable Mention: Shark Fin By Christian Pondella

Sports In Action, Honorable Mention: Shark Fin By Christian Pondella

Near the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, Africa, Will Gadd and Sarah Hueniken climb on glacial ice. These unique ice features rest on rock and sand located within the crater of Mount Kilimanjaro.

#40

Documentary & Photojournalism, 2nd Classified: Solitude Among The Ruins By Sedat Suna

Documentary & Photojournalism, 2nd Classified: Solitude Among The Ruins By Sedat Suna

Following the powerful February 2023 earthquake in Hatay, Turkey, a woman walks past a collapsed building as demolition teams work nearby. The 7.8-magnitude quake caused widespread devastation, claiming over 50,000 lives and injuring more than 100,000 people.

#41

Documentary & Photojournalism, Remarkable Artwork: A Migrant Child Tossed Over The Border By Go Nakamura

Documentary & Photojournalism, Remarkable Artwork: A Migrant Child Tossed Over The Border By Go Nakamura

On March 29, 2023, a migrant child is tossed in the air in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, as migrants cross the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico. Among the thousands making the journey that day, many are from Venezuela.

#42

Documentary & Photojournalism, Remarkable Artwork: Never-Ending Tragedy By Karam Al-Masri

Documentary & Photojournalism, Remarkable Artwork: Never-Ending Tragedy By Karam Al-Masri

A woman stands inside her damaged house, surrounded by rubble. The earthquake, combined with over 12 years of civil war, has only added to the suffering of the Syrians. Even areas previously spared by the war are now destroyed, with many inhabitants losing their lives and homes.

#43

Street Photography, Honorable Mention: Vogue - Strike A Pose By Giedo Van Der Zwan

Street Photography, Honorable Mention: Vogue - Strike A Pose By Giedo Van Der Zwan

During 'Flag Day' festivities in Scheveningen, a local woman playfully hides behind her Vogue bag upon noticing the camera, resulting in a surreal blending of two faces: her own and that of the model on the bag.

#44

Street Photography, Honorable Mention: In Motion And Stillness By Mohamed Nahi

Street Photography, Honorable Mention: In Motion And Stillness By Mohamed Nahi

A Captivating Portrait of Siblings playing together is the streets of Aflou.

#45

Underwater Life, 2nd Classified: The Rain I’ve Been Waiting For By Kazushige Horiguchi

Underwater Life, 2nd Classified: The Rain I’ve Been Waiting For By Kazushige Horiguchi

When it rains, the frog pairs come down to the river to spawn. After fleeing attacks from other males, they finally reach their spawning site. Once they lay eggs, they return to the mountains, leaving behind a brief but captivating story that unfolds over just one week.

#46

Underwater Life, Honorable Mention: Lunch Time By Alessandro Giannaccini

Underwater Life, Honorable Mention: Lunch Time By Alessandro Giannaccini

As Alessandro snapped photos in the mudflat by Lake Porta in Tuscany during lunchtime, an extraordinary sight unfolded: an Italian green frog, with a lightning-fast leap, captured a centipede and began devouring it.

#47

Underwater Life, Honorable Mention: The Ghost By Salvatore Ianniello

Underwater Life, Honorable Mention: The Ghost By Salvatore Ianniello

During a nighttime freedive in the waters of Bacoli in the Gulf of Naples, Salvatore managed to capture the image of a white spotted octopus gliding beneath the sea’s surface. By tilting his camera, he immortalized its enchanting reflection.

#48

Underwater Life, Honorable Mention: Puppy Love By Anita Verde

Underwater Life, Honorable Mention: Puppy Love By Anita Verde

Two young sea lion pups frolic in their 'pup pond' at Los Islotes, the southernmost rookery of California sea lions in Mexico's Baja Peninsula. Here, amidst the safety of this protected rocky pool, the new pups learn to swim and socialize, ensuring a fun and playful environment for all!

#49

Underwater Life, Honorable Mention: A Different Crib By Andrea Michelutti

Underwater Life, Honorable Mention: A Different Crib By Andrea Michelutti

This tiny crab found refuge in a sponge, where it carefully guards its precious orange eggs. The eye contact, its perch atop the sponge, and the eggs cradled by its claws all come together to create this compelling environmental portrait.

#50

Journeys & Adventures, 2nd Classified: Boy And His Horse In Andalusia By Giedo Van Der Zwan

Journeys & Adventures, 2nd Classified: Boy And His Horse In Andalusia By Giedo Van Der Zwan

In Andalusia, there's a saying: "An Andalusian man without a horse is like a matador without a cape." Horses are an integral part of the culture and daily life of this region. From a young age, children begin to familiarize themselves with these magnificent animals. Here, a boy soothes his horse amidst the bustling festivities of La Línea in southern Andalusia.

#51

The Beauty Of Nature, 1st Classified: The Monarch's Forest By Jaime Rojo

The Beauty Of Nature, 1st Classified: The Monarch's Forest By Jaime Rojo

At El Rosario sanctuary, within the Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve, during the harsh winter months, millions of monarch butterflies gather in a warm embrace, transforming the oyamel fir trees into a vibrant mosaic of colors. The golden rays penetrating the forest create a magical atmosphere.

#52

The Beauty Of Nature, 2nd Classified: Stormy Cacti By Luis Roberto Lyons Suárez

The Beauty Of Nature, 2nd Classified: Stormy Cacti By Luis Roberto Lyons Suárez

A storm rages over the Tehuacán-Cuicatlán Biosphere Reserve in Mexico. This arid realm, home to the planet's richest variety of cacti, faces a dangerous threat from climate change.

#53

The Beauty Of Nature, 3rd Classified: A Green Turtle In The Blue Hour By Gabriel Barathieu

The Beauty Of Nature, 3rd Classified: A Green Turtle In The Blue Hour By Gabriel Barathieu

As the sun sets, the enchanting 'blue hour' descends upon N'gouja Beach, home to green turtles. These majestic creatures, abundant in the Mayotte lagoon of the Indian Ocean, are familiar with human company, often approachable by day, yet they vanish as night falls.

#54

The Beauty Of Nature, Honorable Mention: Turtle By Mohammed Aljulandi

The Beauty Of Nature, Honorable Mention: Turtle By Mohammed Aljulandi

A glimmer of hope radiates from this turtle as it returns to the ocean after laying its eggs in the turtle reserve in Oman. With the ongoing threat of extinction looming over its species, there is a sense of optimism that its efforts will contribute to the survival and proliferation of its kind.

#55

Animals In Their Environment, Honorable Mention: Splash By Douglas Gimesy

Animals In Their Environment, Honorable Mention: Splash By Douglas Gimesy

A grey-headed flying fox plunges into a cool pool, swiftly refreshing and quenching its thirst, as it laps water off its wet fur in mid-flight and as it drips down from its belly upon landing.

#56

Animals In Their Environment, Honorable Mention: Cheetahs And Wildebeest By Amith Krishna Sadasivan Pillai

Animals In Their Environment, Honorable Mention: Cheetahs And Wildebeest By Amith Krishna Sadasivan Pillai

As the wildebeest falls prey to the relentless pursuit of four cheetahs, the victorious hunters remain ever vigilant, their gaze speaking volumes about the untamed world around them.

#57

Animals In Their Environment, Honorable Mention: Showtime By Michał Michlewicz

Animals In Their Environment, Honorable Mention: Showtime By Michał Michlewicz

A common vampire bat (Desmodus rotundus) flying out of its roost just before sunrise. The photo was captured using a sensor while I was sleeping next to the tree, fortunately without any loss of bodily fluids.

#58

Sports In Action, 2nd Classified: Falling Femke By Samuel Barnes

Sports In Action, 2nd Classified: Falling Femke By Samuel Barnes

Alexis Holmes of the USA sprints to victory in the 4x400m mixed relay, setting a new world record time of 3:08.80. Meanwhile, Femke Bol of the Netherlands falls just short of the finish line during day one of the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary.

#59

Sports In Action, Honorable Mention: Sunflowers By David Ramos

Sports In Action, Honorable Mention: Sunflowers By David Ramos

A breathtaking scene unfolds as the danish Jonas Vingegaard of Team Jumbo-Visma, wearing the Yellow leader jersey, leads the peloton through a picturesque sunflower field during stage eight of the 110th Tour de France 2023 on July 8th in Limoges.

#60

Sports In Action, Honorable Mention: Levitating Celebration By Martin Rickett

Sports In Action, Honorable Mention: Levitating Celebration By Martin Rickett

Blackburn Rovers' Tyrhys Dolan celebrates scoring the winning goal against Blackpool FC by performing a backflip during the Sky Bet Championship match at Ewood Park, Blackburn. In this image, he appears to be levitating or being beamed up.

#61

Documentary & Photojournalism, 3rd Classified: The Last Barrier By By Michael Robinson Chávez

Documentary & Photojournalism, 3rd Classified: The Last Barrier By By Michael Robinson Chávez

A family, with a young child, makes their way through razor wire along the border wall separating the US and Mexico in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Originating from Venezuela, they are among the multitude of migrants seeking a new beginning in the United States.

#62

Documentary & Photojournalism, Remarkable Artwork: Indigenous Fight For Rights By Amanda Perobelli

Documentary & Photojournalism, Remarkable Artwork: Indigenous Fight For Rights By Amanda Perobelli

A Guarani Indigenous young man wields a bow and arrow during a protest against the "Marco Temporal" bill, which threatens to restrict the recognition of new Indigenous reservations. Environmentalists and human rights advocates view this decision as a significant setback.

#63

Street Photography, 3rd Classified: Mirror Mirror On The Bike By Karlynne Wintels

Street Photography, 3rd Classified: Mirror Mirror On The Bike By Karlynne Wintels

In the heart of a bustling procession in Kathmandu, Karlynne sought solace in a blue-walled alley. As she patiently observed, silhouettes of passersby painted the scene. Suddenly, an elderly gentleman emerged, quietly witnessing the festivities, his reflection mirrored in a motorcycle. She seized a moment of calm amid Kathmandu's chaos.

#64

Street Photography, Honorable Mention: Father And Son By Chloe Kerleroux

Street Photography, Honorable Mention: Father And Son By Chloe Kerleroux

This image was captured on the beach of Saintes-Maries-de-la-Mer in the picturesque south of France, during the annual pilgrimage of the gypsies to honor Sainte Sara La Noire. Here, a family awaits the arrival of the procession to bless Sainte Sara in the tranquil waters of the sea.

#65

Street Photography, Honorable Mention: In The Alleys Of Varanasi By Fausto Podavini

Street Photography, Honorable Mention: In The Alleys Of Varanasi By Fausto Podavini

Amidst a dengue disinfestation effort led by state personnel, two Indian men walk through the narrow alleys of Varanasi. The month of October brought a surge of dengue and Chikungunya cases in the state of Uttar Pradesh, prompting the district administration to establish a 24-hour helpline.

#66

Street Photography, Honorable Mention: Sky Is The Limit By Happy Mukherjee

Street Photography, Honorable Mention: Sky Is The Limit By Happy Mukherjee

I captured this photo while kids were playing. At one moment, they kicked the ball high into the sky just as an airplane flew overhead. The kids were overjoyed, feeling as if they were soaring like the airplane.

#67

Underwater Life, 3rd Classified: Humpback Nursery By Renee Capozzola

Underwater Life, 3rd Classified: Humpback Nursery By Renee Capozzola

A mother and calf humpback whale interact closely near the surface just off the coast of Tahiti's island. These whales migrate to the islands of French Polynesia all the way from Antarctica, to mate and give birth. Renee captured the scene with an over-under image to showcase both the whales and this unique environment.

#68

Underwater Life, Honorable Mention: Nautilus Rider By Renee Capozzola

Underwater Life, Honorable Mention: Nautilus Rider By Renee Capozzola

A female paper nautilus or Argonaut, carrying her egg case, rides a small jellyfish during a blackwater dive. These otherworldly creatures, just 2 cm in size, rise to the surface at night to aerate their eggs and feed. Using their beaks, they extract nutrients from the jellyfish.

#69

Underwater Life, Honorable Mention: Chinook Salmon By David Herasimtschuk

Underwater Life, Honorable Mention: Chinook Salmon By David Herasimtschuk

A group of adult Chinook salmon congregates in a small pool as they migrate to their spawning waters. This species is currently of conservation concern due to significant declines across its native range in Western North America.

#70

Underwater Life, Honorable Mention: Carp Love By Ferenc Ifj. Lorincz

Underwater Life, Honorable Mention: Carp Love By Ferenc Ifj. Lorincz

A mirror carp and a scaly carp appear to be kissing in the lake, reminiscent of a romantic moment between a man and a woman. This enchanting moment was captured in Lake Čierna Voda, Slovakia.

#71

Journeys & Adventures, 3rd Classified: Moonlight Paddle By Mac Stone

Journeys & Adventures, 3rd Classified: Moonlight Paddle By Mac Stone

Adam Chasey, once a biologist in the Everglades, paddleboards amongst weather-beaten cypress trees under the light of a full moon. Nighttime often offers the best opportunity to explore swamps and encounter unique wildlife such as alligators and snakes.

#72

Journeys & Adventures, Honorable Mention: Siberia’s Shamanism By Athanasios Maloukos

Journeys & Adventures, Honorable Mention: Siberia’s Shamanism By Athanasios Maloukos

Buryatian Shaman Vitali performs a ritual to connect with the spirits on frozen Lake Baikal, with the sacred Ogoi cape in the background. Lake Baikal is considered the most sacred place of Siberia’s shamanism.

#73

Journeys & Adventures, Honorable Mention: No More Space Conquest By Florian Olivo

Journeys & Adventures, Honorable Mention: No More Space Conquest By Florian Olivo

Nestled in a remote hangar amidst the vast steppes of Kazakhstan rests a relic of Soviet space exploration: the "Buran" space shuttle. Nestled in a remote hangar amidst the vast steppes of Kazakhstan rests a relic of Soviet space exploration: the "Buran" space shuttle. After more than 30 years in obscurity, its condition is deteriorating. Eventually, it will fade away and return to the stars.

#74

The Beauty Of Nature, Honorable Mention: Underwater Caves By By Martin Broen

The Beauty Of Nature, Honorable Mention: Underwater Caves By By Martin Broen

The Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico boasts the world's largest underground river system. Its vast network of tunnels showcases intricate and fragile formations carved over 20 glaciation cycles.

#75

The Beauty Of Nature, Honorable Mention: Veins Of The Earth By Robert Bilos

The Beauty Of Nature, Honorable Mention: Veins Of The Earth By Robert Bilos

The rivers of Iceland flow from the glaciers to the oceans, carving paths across the volcanic terrain that resemble the veins of the land when viewed from above. Along their journey, they carry essential nutrients for the ecosystem in the form of sediment.

#76

The Beauty Of Nature, Honorable Mention: Electric Night By Ivan Pedretti

The Beauty Of Nature, Honorable Mention: Electric Night By Ivan Pedretti

In June 2019, while shooting the Milky Way at Capo Spartivento in southern Sardinia, Italy, I noticed a distant storm approaching from Africa, presumably Tunisia, with lightning striking every 2 minutes. Quickly setting up my tripod, I seized the opportunity to capture some shots. What a fantastic stroke of luck to witness and film the Milky Way alongside the lightning storm!

#77

Animals In Their Environment, Honorable Mention: Cold Waters By Igor Altuna

Animals In Their Environment, Honorable Mention: Cold Waters By Igor Altuna

This photo was taken on the island of Hokkaido, Japan, capturing swans bathing in a sea on the verge of freezing.

#78

Sports In Action, Honorable Mention: Backs To Forehand By Patrick Smith

Sports In Action, Honorable Mention: Backs To Forehand By Patrick Smith

Christopher O'Connell of Australia plays a forehand against Jiri Vesely of Czech Republic in the Men's Singles second round match during day five of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 07, 2023.

#79

Documentary & Photojournalism, Remarkable Artwork: Brutal Death By Alessandro Giannaccini By Alessandro Giannaccini

Documentary & Photojournalism, Remarkable Artwork: Brutal Death By Alessandro Giannaccini By Alessandro Giannaccini

A heartbreaking death once again due to humans and pollution. I found this dead black crow while photographing in a controlled regional park area in Italy. It was likely trapped by a net abandoned by trout fishermen. The crow probably got caught while trying to eat an insect inside the net. Unfortunately, I arrived too late.

#80

Sports In Action, 3rd Classified: Salto Più In Alto By Mattia Ozbot

Sports In Action, 3rd Classified: Salto Più In Alto By Mattia Ozbot

During the Budapest Athletics World Championships, an athlete exults mid-air with a triumphant gesture, right after clearing the bar, satisfied and aware of having secured victory in the pole vault, one of the ten events in the Decathlon.

