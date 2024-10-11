ADVERTISEMENT

The winners of the 2024 Siena International Photo Awards have been announced. Once again, we are excited to share a selection of the best images captured by photographers from around the globe.

As always, the awarded photographs are thought-provoking, with an especially powerful image, ‘Irreplaceable’ by Ali Jadallah, receiving the title of Photo of the Year. The description of the winning photograph, submitted by the author, reads: “Amidst the chaos and devastation left by Israeli airstrikes in the Ridwan neighborhood of Gaza City, an injured woman is overcome with grief beside the lifeless body of a loved one.”

Scroll down to explore the list of 2024 finalists, who earned titles in categories such as Journeys & Adventures, Fascinating Faces and Characters, The Beauty of Nature, Animals in Their Environment, Underwater Life, Sports in Action, Documentary & Photojournalism, and Street Photography.

