76 Winning Photos Of 2023 Selected By The Siena International Photo Awards
Today, we would like to share with you the list of the best images of 2023, as announced by the Siena International Photo Awards. If you're curious about past editions of this contest, we encourage you to check our previous posts featuring the other stunning photographs selected by the SIPA's jury.
The works submitted by photographers from around the world this year don't disappoint. In fact, many of them are thought-provoking and extremely powerful. Scroll down to explore the list of images that made it to the finals of the contest, spanning various categories such as Journeys & Adventures, Fascinating Faces and Characters, The Beauty of Nature, Animals in their Environment, Underwater Life, Sports in Action, Documentary & Photojournalism, and Street Photography.
Animals In Their Environment, 1st Classified: Lions In Lines By Torie Hilley
In the African savanna, as the dry season approaches and the grass turns yellow, lions become even more elusive, blending seamlessly into their surroundings. As Torie was tracking their footprints on the ground, she was suddenly presented with a stroke of luck: a pride of lions appeared in front of her, walking in a line and following the tire tracks.
Street Photography, 2nd Classified: Mating Monkeys And Voyeur Family By Sheli Mallick
Two monkeys engaged in an intimate moment caught the attention of a local family. The father is the only one not turning around, too busy taking a selfie. The candid hilariousness of the moment convinced the author to capture it.
Photo Of The Year: Georgy By Salwan Georges
Georgy Keburia says goodbye to his wife Maya and children at a train station in Odesa, Ukraine, as they board a train to Lviv on March 5, 2022. The situation in Eastern Ukraine has become extremely critical as the fighting intensifies. Hundreds of women and children who escaped cities like Mariupol, Kherson, and Mykolaiv, are trying desperately to catch a train and leave for a safe place before the violence of the war reaches the city. Meanwhile, men like Georgy must stay to fight to defend their own country and families.
Animals In Their Environment, 2nd Classified: Blooming Dreams By Martin Gregus
A large male polar bear recharges his energy by resting in a bed he specifically made among the fireweed. The drone’s use offers an up-close glimpse of how he meticulously arranged the flowers to ensure a comfortable rest.
Animals In Their Environment, Honorable Mention: Friend Or Foe? By Hannes Lochner
A leopard catches a small impala and does the unexpected - it starts playing and cuddling with it. The scene is filled with tenderness as the leopard lovingly embraces and licks the impala before eventually dragging it up a tree to rest beside it. This remarkable story reminds us of the unpredictable and surprising moments that nature can offer.
Fascinating Faces And Characters, Honorable Mention: Queen's Platinum Jubilee By Hannah Mckay
Queen Elizabeth, accompanied by Prince Charles, Duchess of Cambridge, and her grandchildren Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, make a striking appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as part of Trooping the Colour parade, a significant celebration marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
The Beauty Of Nature, 2nd Classified: The Awakening Of A Giant By Francisco Negroni
Villarrica is the most active and dangerous volcano in Chile. After 7 years of dormancy, it has started showing signs of activity, prompting authorities to declare a Yellow Alert. The photo captures a stunning lenticular cloud illuminated by the glowing lava from the crater, which is now close to the surface.
Animals In Their Environment, Honorable Mention: Between A Rock And A Hard Place By Hannes Lochner
In the dry season, a leopard sneaks past two elephants in an attempt to get a drink of water. The big cat is framed between the two giants, while one of them senses its presence. Surprisingly, the animals remain unperturbed and let the predator drink in peace just a few meters away.
Underwater Life, 1st Classified: Fish Eats Fish By Lilian Koh
In nature, it is common for fish to feed on other fish to survive, but this scene captured during a dive in Anilao, Philippines, shows extraordinary determination. The young grouper had been nearly swallowed whole by a lizardfish, but with incredible effort, it managed to break free and escape just moments after the photo was taken.
Journeys & Adventures, 3rd Classified: Roman By Chiara Felmini
The Nenets’ way of life during winter mainly involves staying inside their traditional tent, the Chum. The tent is constructed using a conical frame made of long poles and is covered with a double layer of reindeer skins. In order to preserve the internal heat, the opening of the tent is kept as small as possible and should only be opened when necessary. However, children’s curiosity goes beyond all rules and habits.
Fascinating Faces And Characters, 2nd Classified: Fans By K Asad
In the Dhaka University area of Bangladesh on December 1, 2022, people gather to watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 match between Argentina and Poland on a big screen in the street. As Argentina scores a goal, the crowd’s faces light up with excitement and amazement.
Fascinating Faces And Characters, Honorable Mention: Bhandar Loot By Arijit Biswas
Bhandar Loot is a unique ritual ceremony which takes place in Guptipara, West Bengal, and is dedicated to Lord Jagannath Dev. The overhead view provides a fascinating perspective of the sweaty crowd, highlighting the pure faith of the participants and the profound spiritual power of the ceremony.
The Beauty Of Nature, Honorable Mention: Calm Beneath A Stormy Sky By Catherine Holmes
An unusual dawn on a beach in Grand Cayman. The intensity of the dramatic stormy sky, unexpectedly tumultuous, in deep shades of purple provides a stark contrast to the calm turquoise waters flowing over the sandbank, and the serene stingray gliding past beneath.
Animals In Their Environment, 3rd Classified: Indian Wolf Pack By Siddhartha Ghosh
The Indian wolf, a subspecies of the gray wolf, is known for its playful and noisy behavior. However, their playful moments in the wild are becoming increasingly rare as their population is declining throughout the Indian subcontinent, to the point of being considered endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
Documentary & Photojournalism, 2nd Classified: Child Labour In Afghanistan By Weiken Oliver
A young boy working in an informal coal mine in Chinarak stands outside the entrance. Hundreds of miners, including children as young as 10 and men over 60, toil every day for a few pennies. Tunnel collapses pose a constant threat to their safety.
Documentary & Photojournalism, 3rd Classified: Hopeless By Alvaro Herrero Lopez Beltran
A humpback whale is trapped in a buoy, unable to move and facing a slow and painful death. It’s a tragic consequence of human selfishness and our failure to recognize the impact of our actions and our responsibility to protect the planet.
Underwater Life, 2nd Classified: Crowd Control By Andy Schmid
An orca infiltrates a ball of herring to stun its prey with its tail. Every winter, large numbers of orcas and humpback whales are attracted to the fjords of northern Norway by huge shoals of migrating herring. Orcas work together in a strategic way to bring the herring up from the depths and gather them into a bait ball.
Underwater Life, 3rd Classified: No Gentle Affair By Edwar Herreño
A group of 30-40 male white-tip reef sharks compete for the chance to mate with a female, writhing and stirring up sand in a wild and epic scene. After mating, the exhausted and bloodied female seeks refuge in a crevice in the rock. However, the males show no mercy and drag her out to continue reproducing.
Fascinating Faces And Characters, 3rd Classified: The Cut. Kimia By Silvia Alessi
A young Iranian Kurdish soldier is captured in her small dormitory with her hair flowing out of her veil, appearing wild and messy. This representation highlights her right to exist and breathe and serves as a reminder that civil rights should be accompanied by the freedom of expression, including art, hairdressing, and beauty.
Fascinating Faces And Characters, Honorable Mention: Amanullah, Figlio Della Guerra Infinita By Laura Salvinelli
Amanullah, 4 months old, is hospitalized in the EMERGENCY surgical center for war victims in Lashkar-Gah. In his posthumous book "One person at a time" Gino Strada wrote: "In many years spent in Afghanistan I have always seen the same victims of different wars [...] The time will also come for the war of all against all".
Animals In Their Environment, Honorable Mention: Stoat's Game By Jose Grandío
Jose had been following and observing this stoat for several days, when he suddenly showed unusual behavior, making jumps and strange expressions. According to scientists, these displays are interpreted as a distraction technique in the face of a potential prey.
Sports In Action, Honorable Mention: Marea Humana By Pedro Luis Ajuriaguerra Saiz
Hundreds of athletes at the 2022 Europe Triathlon Multisport Championships swim in the Bilbao estuary, resembling fish as they splash and move their arms in perfect coordination. The colorful swimming caps add to the already fascinating scene.
Sports In Action, Honorable Mention: Flying Drop By Philip Brown
Keshav Maharaj of South Africa leaps and misses a chance to catch Alex Lees of England’s shot during the fourth day of the third cricket round between England and South Africa at The Kia Oval in September 2022.
Documentary & Photojournalism, 1st Classified: Kherson Boy By Andras D. Hajdu
On November 11, 2022, Ukrainian forces liberated Kherson from Russian occupation. In a crowded square, the crowd falls silent as President Zelensky delivers a speech. Glib, a 13-year-old boy, listens attentively in the front row: after months of fear and uncertainty, for the first time since the beginning of the war, he can finally leave his house.
Under 20, Honorable Mention: Foot In Mouth! By Evan Treacy
During the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, UCD Bowl, in Dublin, the UCD is playing against the Shelbourne team. The UCD Dónal Higgins is kicked in the face by Brendan Clarke of Shelbourne.
Street Photography, 1st Classified: A La Station Balneaire By Benoit Segalen
In a seaside resort town in France, a gas station is suddenly transformed into a spectacular diving board, from which some boys jump into the sea with daring and breathtaking acrobatics, creating a surprising and stunning scene.
Underwater Life, Honorable Mention: Shark Trio By Renee Capozzola
In a remote atoll in French Polynesia, recognized as a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, a large school of surgeonfish reproduced in shallow waters just before sunset drawing in a group of sharks, present in high quantities in this area. Thanks to rigid legal protections, the marine ecosystem is teeming with life.
Journeys & Adventures, Honorable Mention: Color Day By Alberto Cicchini
A group of young boys enjoy a colorful flash mob on the beach along the Adriatic Sea, celebrating the joy of rebirth and experiencing the feeling of freedom after the lifting of Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.
Journeys & Adventures, Honorable Mention: Pre-Game By Weiken Oliver
Before a game of buzkashi, a traditional Central Asian sport primarily played in Afghanistan, an Afghan jockey rests beside his horse. The game involves horse-mounted players attempting to place a goat carcass-shaped bag in a goal.
Fascinating Faces And Characters, Honorable Mention: Jews Celebrate Purim By Haim Goldberg
Ultra orthodox Jewish men from Mea Shearim neighborhood drinking wine and celebrating the Jewish holiday of Purim in their own neighborhood in Jerusalem. The men's poses, along with the lights and colors of the picture, remind of the Ancient Rome banquets.
Animals In Their Environment, Honorable Mention: Gone Fishing By Hannes Lochner
A spotted genet silently approaches a small pond, where a group of large carps is swimming. With an empty stomach and a need for sustenance, the genet must hunt silently to avoid startling its prey. The photographer’s aim is to capture the contrasting worlds that exist above and below the water’s surface.
Sports In Action, 1st Classified: Catch Me If You Can By Samuel Barnes
Grant Holloway of the USA team leading the field whilst competing in the men’s 60m hurdles semi-finals during day three of the World Indoor Athletics Championships at the Stark Arena in Belgrade. He completed the run in 7.29 seconds, equalling his existing world record, and went on to win the final.
Sports In Action, 2nd Classified: Steeplechase Fall By Martin Rickett
At the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase heats witnessed a dramatic fall from Germany’s Lea Meyer. As she ran up to the water obstacle her worst fears came true as she clipped the hurdle and splashed face first into the water.
Sports In Action, 3rd Classified: The Cloud By Fabrice Guerin
In the silence interrupted only by air bubbles, a freediver trains in a freshwater abyss moving from the bottom of a cenote towards the surface. The sulfur cloud beneath him reflects the sun’s rays, creating an extraordinary visual effect: initially, it appears solid, but then dissolves like clouds once passed through.
Street Photography, Honorable Mention: Jurassic Street By Massimiliano Faralli
Enigmatic and unsettling, the scene is set on the streets of a big city. The back of a car with its trunk open, a frightened female figure, the shadows of two dinosaurs – a play between fiction and reality that triggers a circuit of associations.
Street Photography, Honorable Mention: Summer Bath By Debasish Ghosh
A child is having fun taking a bath in the streets during summer. Washing himself under the reserve water source brings him moments of pleasure. He laughs while washing his face and covering it with his hands.
Underwater Life, Honorable Mention: Scar Neck By Gabriella Luongo
Underwater life can be tough, even for sharks, constantly threatened by humans. During a dive, two expert divers were fortunately able to free a blue shark that was swimming with a rope tightly wrapped around its neck, causing deep skin lesions. The animal was then able to swim freely with the group of photographers for the rest of the dive.
Underwater Life, Honorable Mention: I Live Here By Andrey Romanchenko
The Chirolophis japonicus is a territorial and solitary animal with a body shape similar to that of an eel. It can reach a length of 44 cm and has numerous leathery appendages on its head, which is also covered in scales. Although a male and a female may live close to each other, they still have strictly individual shelters.
Underwater Life, Honorable Mention: Feather Home By Wojtek Meczynski
Small goby fish is commonly found living on the intricate and delicate bodies of other animals, like this sea pen. Sea pens take feather-like shapes and have one of the most intricate body ornaments among all marine animals.
Journeys & Adventures, 1st Classified: Following Their Tradition! By Shyjith Onden Cheriyath
In Umm al Quwain, every winter camel handlers take their camels into the sea for a bath. The saltwater is believed to have medicinal properties that help rid the camels of ticks, fleas, and other parasites. Despite being an age-old Arab tradition, this practice is becoming less frequent in the region due to the development of new hotels and resorts along the coastline.
Journeys & Adventures, 2nd Classified: A Delicate Balance By Regula Tschumi
This photograph captures a captivating scene of two women carrying aluminum baskets on their heads on their way to the market, walking past a wall covered in vibrant paintings. One of the women is carrying a bundle of tubers, while the other appears to be carrying one of the painted fish on the wall behind her.
Under 20, 1st Classified: Women's Dance By Mobin Shahvaisi
Despite the increasingly severe restrictions imposed on women in Iran, Kurdish girls choose to celebrate Nowruz, the New Year festival that falls during the spring equinox, by wearing colorful clothes and dancing traditional dances.
Under 20, 2nd Classified: The Great Horned Owl By Nichole Vijayan
To capture the perfect shot of a great horned owl, Nichole had to overcome several challenges. She had to wake up at 3:00 a.m., reach the destination before dawn to take advantage of the best lighting, and also deal with the seasonal tick alert.
Under 20, Honorable Mention: Bear-Ly Hanging On By Kyo Takasuka
A brown bear climbs and relaxes on a tree branch in the depths of Yosemite Valley. Its brown silhouette stands out amidst the lush green vegetation. Its ears are perked up as if awaiting prey or an enemy.
Street Photography, Honorable Mention: Leap Of Faith By Subhran Karmakar
Everyday life offers surprising and magnificent dramas like this one. The scene is ambiguous as the boy seems to be diving into a surreal reflection. Observers wonder if the elderly lady is seeing the same thing they are, and if the boy is noticing the beautiful play his body is creating.
Documentary And Photojournalism, Honourable Mention: Revolutions Live By Debarchan Chatterjee
A protester tries to shield a fellow demonstrator during a clash between police and protesters at an anti-government demonstration against the Indian government’s alleged atrocities on working-class people.
Journeys & Adventures, Honorable Mention: Gotipua Fading Away By Lucas Dragone
Gotipua, a traditional form of dance in Orissa, has been performed by boys dressed up as girls for centuries. However, this art is gradually fading away due to a lack of audience interest: when the artist has no audience, their art dies. Documenting how Performing Arts are evolving means dealing with a human knowledge that is slowly disappearing.
Journeys & Adventures, Honorable Mention: Distance That Took You Away By Alicja Zmysłowska:
Alicja captured this image while travelling by train through Poland with her loyal companion, Border Collie Ciri. The early spring landscape and the interplay of light and shadow through the train window, as well as the interior of the train, inspired her to create a striking monochromatic composition.
Journeys & Adventures, Honorable Mention: Tent Of Faith By Subrata Dey
The Biswa Ijtema, a significant event for Muslims, is held on the banks of Tongi Turag river in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The event has drawn millions of people, both locals and foreigners, resulting in a crowded Ijtema field filled with colorful tents and devoted individuals.
Fascinating Faces And Characters, 1st Classified: Shooting Range Participant By Matt Mcclain
Aliyana Stokes, 10, and her brother Bryson Stokes, 5, participate in a gun safety class for children alongside other attendees at Choppa Community, a gun range in rural Maryland. It is a place for African American gun owners and others to assemble to learn gun safety, self-defense and have a place to target practice.
Fascinating Faces And Characters, Honorable Mention: The Crown By Mauro De Bettio
The UNODC recently identified Nigeria as potentially the world’s largest center for the illegal pangolin trade, with massive shipments of pangolin scales being illegally exported from the country. The illicit market is worth hundreds of millions of dollars in Nigeria alone.
Fascinating Faces And Characters, Honorable Mention: Quannah Chasinghorse, Fist Raised By Kiliii Yuyan
Quannah Chasinghorse, a groundbreaking Indigenous model, stands tall and confident, her gaze piercing through the lens to remind viewers “whose land you’re living on”. Using her fame to support activism, Chasinghorse’s assertive presence speaks to her dedication to creating positive change and elevating the voices of marginalized communities.
Fascinating Faces And Characters, Honorable Mention: Love By Ahmet Fatih Sönmez
Life in the mountainous villages of Eastern Anatolia is quite difficult. The rate of girls going to school is extremely low. However, as we can see in this picture, the seasoned family elders support their grandchildren regardless of their gender. They always watch and protect them.
The Beauty Of Nature, Honorable Mention: God's Power By Leonardo Papera
The purpose of this image is to seize, within a single instant, the strength and power of nature. Leonardo achieves this by deliberately excluding anything other than water from the composition, drawing the viewer’s attention exclusively to the majestic Dettifoss waterfall, the sole protagonist of the scene.
The Beauty Of Nature, Honorable Mention: Mundos De Fuego By Eduardo Blanco Mendizabal
A close-up of the volcanic cone at night during the eruption of Cumbre Vieja. The pyroclastic material resembles fireworks exploding in the sky. The long exposure technique adds to the drama of the scene, freezing the rapid movements of the debris in a single instant.
Animals In Their Environment, Honorable Mention: Hide And Seek By Staffan Widstrand
An elephant in the African savanna tries to camouflage itself behind a bush that is too small compared to its size, in a humorous attempt to hide from the park visitors’ gaze. When it finally realized it had been discovered, it calmly walked away.
Animals In Their Environment, Honorable Mention: Refuge By Scott Portelli
Adélie penguin chicks are cleverly avoiding predators by seeking refuge in a complex system of ice tunnels, where they huddle together for protection. Meanwhile, leopard seals lurk in the waters below, patiently waiting for their chance to snatch up any vulnerable chicks that venture too close to the edge.
Sports In Action, Honorable Mention: Into The Rain By Hiroki Fukui
Keirin, a track cycling competition that originated in Japan, has become an Olympic event since the Sydney 2000 Olympics. With a top speed of 70 km/h, it is a thrilling spectacle. The rain-soaked track shines under the light, creating a mystical atmosphere. However, it is also a challenging condition for the riders due to the risk of slipping.
Under 20, Honorable Mention: Beautiful But Hostile Colors Of Earth By Fayz Khan
A flock of flamingos flying over the saline basins of Lake Magadi and Lake Natron. These birds love to feed on the algae that thrive on the lake’s surface, and it is the chemical composition of the algae that produces extraordinary colors as they react to the different levels of alkaline content of the lakes.
Under 20, Honorable Mention: Dust Bathing By Nichole Vijayan
A majestic African elephant takes a sand bath to protect its skin from the sun’s rays and parasites. The shot, isolating the animal from the rest of the herd as it sprays sand all over itself, captures a fascinating moment, made even more suggestive by the beauty of the surrounding landscape.
Underwater Life, Honorable Mention: Resilience By Annie Guttridge
The FADs (Fish Aggregating Devices) often attract various sea creatures, including sharks, for hunting or seeking refuge. Among these sharks, there were thousands of thimble jellyfish, drifting along with the current. Despite their presence, the sharks appeared unperturbed, swimming amongst the jellyfish with ease.
Journeys & Adventures, Honorable Mention: Nature's Call By Navin Kumar
This shot captures a poignant moment, serving as a wake-up call to remind us of the power of Nature that we’ve ignored in the name of development for too long. The feathered subject in the foreground acts as the focal point, attracting the attention of the background characters.
Journeys & Adventures, Honorable Mention: Great Migration By Roie Galitz
The wildebeest cross the Masai Mara at sunset, braving the lurking crocodiles, leopards, and hippopotamuses in the water. This annual event is a crucial part of their migration and journey. Humans from around the world travel to witness this intense spectacle, waiting patiently for hours in their jeeps for the moment to unfold
The Beauty Of Nature, 1st Classified: New Generation By Fabio Savini
Female Northern spectacled salamanders, also known as Savi’s salamanders, lay their eggs on submerged branches in cold waters of an Apennine stream in Italy’s Foreste Casentinesi National Park.
The Beauty Of Nature, 3rd Classified: Etna Night Scape Moving By Dario Lo Scavo
Mount Etna during its explosive eruption in December 2021. The explosive pyroclastic material is seen bursting out with a black cloud of volcanic sand, against a dark sky that provides a stunning contrast to the floating clouds. A long exposure shot also captured the snowy landscape, illuminated by the moonlight and stars.
The Beauty Of Nature, Honorable Mention: Ghosts By Lukáš Veselý
The Red Sprites are atmospheric electrical phenomena generated by powerful lightning. These phenomena can extend for tens of kilometers and are visible even from great distances (the photo was taken at a distance of almost 400 km).
The Beauty Of Nature, Honorable Mention: Colorful Clones By Julian Jacobs
Under UV light, in the La Jolla tide pools, a colony of aggregating anemones (Anthopleura elegantissima) emits a fluorescent glow. Each patch of these anemones is a genetically identical colony of clones, all derived asexually from a single individual, making them a fascinating study in colony genetics and behavior.
Sports In Action, Honorable Mention: In Motion By Maizal Chaniago
Pacu Jawi is a traditional extreme sport that has been practiced for centuries in the rural areas of West Sumatra, Indonesia. During the competition, fearless participants demonstrate their skill and bravery by gripping onto the horns of two powerful bulls and running at full speed across a muddy field.
Sports In Action, Honorable Mention: Boost By Nic Bothma
Stormers captain Steven Kitshoff warms up ahead of the United Rugby Championship semifinal match between Stormers and Ulster held at Cape Town Stadium, June 11, 2022.
Under 20, 3rd Classified: Bon Odori By Edmond Leong
During the 2022 Bon Odori festival, held on July 16 in Shah Alam, Selangor, Japanese residents in Malaysia and the local population come together in a unique and immersive atmosphere to perform the traditional Japanese cultural dance called Bon Odori, while wearing traditional festival attire.
Under 20, Honorable Mention: Meal By Raffael Gunawan
A pair of orange-bellied flowerpeckers is captured in a moment of intimate feeding on the fruits of an Indonesian bay laurel tree. The composition, lighting, and frozen movement of the birds make the image truly unique.
Street Photography, 3rd Classified: Timelines By Pierre Pauwels
On a beautiful August morning, a man and his two sons are waiting along the road for the commemoration of the liberation of Nice, which occurred in 1944. Their outfits and the military car from the 1940s create a strong contrast with the modern surroundings, yet the image still conveys a sense of harmony.
Street Photography, Honorable Mention: Split Personalities By Doron Talmi
Girls taking selfies are reflected in the structure on the panoramic rooftop bridge of the Shibuya Scramble building. Their heads are cut out of the frame and seemingly replaced by people walking in the distance, creating a surreal effect.
Street Photography, Honorable Mention: Summer Time By Mauro Brienza
The Bon-Secours Beach is a popular beach located under the city ramparts, where people of all ages enjoy their summer by jumping from the diving board into the pool filled with seawater.
Underwater Life, Honorable Mention: Galaxy By Domenico Tripodi
In the midst of many tunicates, a Pelagia Noctiluca jellyfish takes advantage of the situation to eat some by capturing them with its tentacles equipped with stinging nematocysts. The fluorescence of the animals creates the illusion of a sky full of stars and constellations.