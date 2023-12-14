ADVERTISEMENT

Today, we would like to share with you the list of the best images of 2023, as announced by the Siena International Photo Awards. If you're curious about past editions of this contest, we encourage you to check our previous posts featuring the other stunning photographs selected by the SIPA's jury.

The works submitted by photographers from around the world this year don't disappoint. In fact, many of them are thought-provoking and extremely powerful. Scroll down to explore the list of images that made it to the finals of the contest, spanning various categories such as Journeys & Adventures, Fascinating Faces and Characters, The Beauty of Nature, Animals in their Environment, Underwater Life, Sports in Action, Documentary & Photojournalism, and Street Photography.

