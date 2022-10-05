32 Winning Photos Of 2022 Selected By The Siena International Photo Awards Interview
Photography is a craft that includes the knowledge of lighting, composition, and good timing. But most important of all is curiosity that makes the images worth getting a prestigious award. This year, the jury has selected the 34 best images of 2022, and we invite you to explore the power one image can capture.
The Siena International Photo Awards is one of the most prestigious photography awards in the world. Part of SIPAContest, one of the hottest cultural festivals in the Tuscany region of Italy, this year's 2022 winning participants were selected from tens of thousands of images sent by photographers from 140 countries.
Bored Panda has contacted the organizers to answer some questions about the event and its whereabouts.
“This competition has been the first event of the Siena Awards which is a project that aims to make Siena the world capital of photography. It is a great curator of quality events with a common denominator: the language of photography as a lifelong passion.”
Photo Of The Year: Woman From Evia By Konstantinos Tsakalidis
Kritsiopi Panayiota, 81 years old, reacts as a wildfire approaches her house. Amid the hottest and most long-lasting heatwave in the last 30 years, with temperatures reaching 47°C, hundreds of forest fires broke out across the country, severely hitting Greece’s second largest island. Thousands of residents and tourists were evacuated by boat. The fire, which raged uncontrollably for a week in the tinder-dry pine forests, destroyed more than 50,000 hectares of forest area and agricultural land, burned dozens of houses, and killed many animals.
The organizers continued: “Siena, a jewel of Italy, is the ideal place to realize this dream, as it has always been a city of art, with unique beauty and the ability to open its heart, its doors, and its creativity. A major international festival, Siena Awards includes three photographic awards of excellence and a series of events and exhibitions throughout the year for photographers all over the world: from great names to emerging talents to enthusiasts, to visitors from around the world who love culture. Siena Awards is an exclusivity that becomes inclusive.”
Fascinating Faces & Characters: 2nd Classified, This Is My Eye By Ahmed El Hanjoul
Fascinating Faces & Characters: 3rd Classified, Hug By K. Deniz Kalayci
The competition has been around for a while now. The organizers shared how it has changed and evolved over the years. “The competition, year by year, is increasing both in terms of participants and in terms of quality as it has become a contest to win in order to be highlighted throughout the world.”
This year's submitted images were very emotional. ”The winners have been chosen by the Judging Panel after 3 rounds of judgment during which the Jurors found huge images in terms of emotions, sense of place, light, and composition.“
Fascinating Faces & Characters: 1st Classified, Angelina Jolie And Bees Number 1 By Dan Winters
The Beauty Of Nature: 1st Classified, Way To Hell By Nadine Galandi
The organizers shared some names that became famous because of the contest. “The competition has changed the life of many photographers who became very famous all over the world after being the winners (Mehmet Aslan, Florian Ledoux, Greg Lecoeur, just to name some) and one of the people like the little Mustafa who, last year, was helped to get a prosthesis treatment thanks to the fundraising launched when the image which showed him and his father became the Overall Winner of SIPA 2021 and celebrated worldwide.”
Journeys & Adventures: 3rd Classified, Surprise Visit By Marcus Westberg
Under 20: 1st Classified, Kiss Me By Raffael Gunawan
When asked if there was one single photo throughout the years that could be considered the best, we got a response: “It’s so hard to do it as we have many, many high-level images, and it is impossible to choose one among them.”
And lastly, the advice to all future professional photographers: “follow your heart, think differently, trust in yourself, and do not be afraid when something seems to be wrong.”
Journeys & Adventures: 1st Classified, Work By Rahat Bin Mustafiz
Sports In Action: 3rd Classified, Try By Bradley Kanaris
Documentary & Photojournalism: 3rd Classified, Maicao Police Detention Cell By Jan Grarup
Under 20: 2nd Classified, Confine By Qiyuan Zhu
Under 20: 3rd Classified, Strength By Vladislav Shapovalov
Street Photography: 2nd Classified, Jerusalem 2018 By Barry Talis
Underwater Life: 2nd Classified, Hunting California Sea Lion By Nick Polanszky
Animals In The Environment: 1st Classified, Mother, Tender Love By Amos Nachoum
Sports In Action: 1st Classified, Finding Nemo By Jonne Roriz
Underwater Life: 1st Classified, I Go Flying, I Come Flying By Francisco Javier Murcia Requena
Storyboard: 1st Classified, Urban And Wild By Peter Mather
Street Photography: 1st Classified, Smokey Coat By Michael Kowalczyk
The Beauty Of Nature: 2nd Classified, Savannah Burning By Roberto Marchegiani
Documentary & Photojournalism: 1st Classified, High Hopes By Fabrizio Maffei
Journeys & Adventures: 2nd Classified, The Couple Is Struggling To Find A Stop By Morten Gåsvand
The Beauty Of Nature: 3rd Classified, Lonely Island Sunrise By Aya Okawa
Architecture & Urban Spaces: 3rd Classified, Detachment By Giulio Casti
Storyboard: 2nd Classified, Uncovering Iraq By Alessio Mamo
