Photography is a craft that includes the knowledge of lighting, composition, and good timing. But most important of all is curiosity that makes the images worth getting a prestigious award. This year, the jury has selected the 34 best images of 2022, and we invite you to explore the power one image can capture.

The Siena International Photo Awards is one of the most prestigious photography awards in the world. Part of SIPAContest, one of the hottest cultural festivals in the Tuscany region of Italy, this year's 2022 winning participants were selected from tens of thousands of images sent by photographers from 140 countries.

Bored Panda has contacted the organizers to answer some questions about the event and its whereabouts.

“This competition has been the first event of the Siena Awards which is a project that aims to make Siena the world capital of photography. It is a great curator of quality events with a common denominator: the language of photography as a lifelong passion.”

#1

Photo Of The Year: Woman From Evia By Konstantinos Tsakalidis

Kritsiopi Panayiota, 81 years old, reacts as a wildfire approaches her house. Amid the hottest and most long-lasting heatwave in the last 30 years, with temperatures reaching 47°C, hundreds of forest fires broke out across the country, severely hitting Greece’s second largest island. Thousands of residents and tourists were evacuated by boat. The fire, which raged uncontrollably for a week in the tinder-dry pine forests, destroyed more than 50,000 hectares of forest area and agricultural land, burned dozens of houses, and killed many animals.

Konstantinos Tsakalidis Report

15points
The organizers continued: “Siena, a jewel of Italy, is the ideal place to realize this dream, as it has always been a city of art, with unique beauty and the ability to open its heart, its doors, and its creativity. A major international festival, Siena Awards includes three photographic awards of excellence and a series of events and exhibitions throughout the year for photographers all over the world: from great names to emerging talents to enthusiasts, to visitors from around the world who love culture. Siena Awards is an exclusivity that becomes inclusive.”
#2

Fascinating Faces & Characters: 2nd Classified, This Is My Eye By Ahmed El Hanjoul

Ahmed El Hanjoul Report

11points
Reenzy Bennington
Reenzy Bennington
Community Member
40 minutes ago

I like this more than Angie.

0
0points
reply
#3

Fascinating Faces & Characters: 3rd Classified, Hug By K. Deniz Kalayci

K.deniz Kalayci Report

10points
The competition has been around for a while now. The organizers shared how it has changed and evolved over the years. “The competition, year by year, is increasing both in terms of participants and in terms of quality as it has become a contest to win in order to be highlighted throughout the world.”

This year's submitted images were very emotional. ”The winners have been chosen by the Judging Panel after 3 rounds of judgment during which the Jurors found huge images in terms of emotions, sense of place, light, and composition.“
#4

Fascinating Faces & Characters: 1st Classified, Angelina Jolie And Bees Number 1 By Dan Winters

Dan Winters Report

9points
#5

The Beauty Of Nature: 1st Classified, Way To Hell By Nadine Galandi

Nadine Galandi Report

9points
The organizers shared some names that became famous because of the contest. “The competition has changed the life of many photographers who became very famous all over the world after being the winners (Mehmet Aslan, Florian Ledoux, Greg Lecoeur, just to name some) and one of the people like the little Mustafa who, last year, was helped to get a prosthesis treatment thanks to the fundraising launched when the image which showed him and his father became the Overall Winner of SIPA 2021 and celebrated worldwide.”
#6

Journeys & Adventures: 3rd Classified, Surprise Visit By Marcus Westberg

Marcus Westberg Report

8points
Marika
Marika
Community Member
4 minutes ago

Oh my god, that looks terrifying!

0
0points
reply
#7

Under 20: 1st Classified, Kiss Me By Raffael Gunawan

Raffael Gunawan Report

8points
When asked if there was one single photo throughout the years that could be considered the best, we got a response: “It’s so hard to do it as we have many, many high-level images, and it is impossible to choose one among them.”

And lastly, the advice to all future professional photographers: “follow your heart, think differently, trust in yourself, and do not be afraid when something seems to be wrong.”
#8

Journeys & Adventures: 1st Classified, Work By Rahat Bin Mustafiz

Rahat Bin Mustafiz Report

7points
Marika
Marika
Community Member
2 minutes ago

Wow, the shadows and their reflections look really fascinating!

0
0points
reply
#9

Sports In Action: 3rd Classified, Try By Bradley Kanaris

Bradley Kanaris Report

7points
Lauren Copland
Lauren Copland
Community Member
56 minutes ago

Great that state of original is on here! Go QLD!!

1
1point
reply
#10

Documentary & Photojournalism: 3rd Classified, Maicao Police Detention Cell By Jan Grarup

Jan Grarup Report

7points
#11

Under 20: 2nd Classified, Confine By Qiyuan Zhu

Qiyuan Zhu Report

7points
#12

Under 20: 3rd Classified, Strength By Vladislav Shapovalov

Vladislav Shapovalov Report

7points
#13

Street Photography: 2nd Classified, Jerusalem 2018 By Barry Talis

Barry Talis Report

6points
Owen Jarvis
Owen Jarvis
Community Member
47 minutes ago

Are they... trying to steal his hat?

0
0points
reply
#14

Underwater Life: 2nd Classified, Hunting California Sea Lion By Nick Polanszky

Nick Polanszky Report

6points
Marika
Marika
Community Member
1 minute ago

That's really a breathtaking shot!

0
0points
reply
#15

Animals In The Environment: 1st Classified, Mother, Tender Love By Amos Nachoum

Amos Nachoum Report

5points
Owen Jarvis
Owen Jarvis
Community Member
43 minutes ago

Wow. I would not be getting this close.

0
0points
reply
#16

Sports In Action: 1st Classified, Finding Nemo By Jonne Roriz

Jonne Roriz Report

5points
Owen Jarvis
Owen Jarvis
Community Member
44 minutes ago

'Never gonna catche meeee'

0
0points
reply
#17

Underwater Life: 1st Classified, I Go Flying, I Come Flying By Francisco Javier Murcia Requena

Francisco Javier Murcia Requena Report

5points
#18

Storyboard: 1st Classified, Urban And Wild By Peter Mather

Peter Mather Report

5points
Gemma jones
Gemma jones
Community Member
37 minutes ago

awwww

1
1point
reply
#19

Street Photography: 1st Classified, Smokey Coat By Michael Kowalczyk

Michael Kowalczyk Report

4points
#20

The Beauty Of Nature: 2nd Classified, Savannah Burning By Roberto Marchegiani

Roberto Marchegiani Report

4points
#21

Documentary & Photojournalism: 1st Classified, High Hopes By Fabrizio Maffei

Fabrizio Maffei Report

4points
#22

Journeys & Adventures: 2nd Classified, The Couple Is Struggling To Find A Stop By Morten Gåsvand

Morten Gåsvand Report

3points
#23

The Beauty Of Nature: 3rd Classified, Lonely Island Sunrise By Aya Okawa

Aya Okawa Report

3points
#24

Architecture & Urban Spaces: 3rd Classified, Detachment By Giulio Casti

Giulio Casti Report

3points
#25

Storyboard: 2nd Classified, Uncovering Iraq By Alessio Mamo

Alessio Mamo Report

3points
Owen Jarvis
Owen Jarvis
Community Member
39 minutes ago

Just a (possible incorrect) observation, but are those guys in the back carrying rifles to an event where they release doves for peace?

0
0points
reply
#26

Animals In The Environment: 2nd Classified, Puma Hunting Guanaco By Ingo Arndt

Ingo Arndt Report

2points
#27

Architecture & Urban Spaces: 2nd Classified, Elevator By Ibrahim Nabeel Salah

Ibrahim Nabeel Salah Report

2points
Owen Jarvis
Owen Jarvis
Community Member
37 minutes ago

That's some precision brutalist architecture. I like.

0
0points
reply
#28

Underwater Life: 3rd Classified, Goliath In Lilliput By Tom Shlesinger

Tom Shlesinger Report

2points
#29

Storyboard: 3rd Classified, Ultra Orthodox Pandemic By Dan Balilty

Dan Balilty Report

2points
#30

Street Photography: 3rd Classified, Back To Birqash By Jonathan Jasberg

Jonathan Jasberg Report

1point
#31

Architecture & Urban Spaces: 1st Classified, Joker Smile By Muhammad Almasri

Muhammad Almasri Report

1point
Gemma jones
Gemma jones
Community Member
36 minutes ago

what is that?

0
0points
reply
#32

Sports In Action: 2nd Classified, Caeleb Dressel By Ian Macnicol

Ian Macnicol Report

1point
