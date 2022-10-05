Photography is a craft that includes the knowledge of lighting, composition, and good timing. But most important of all is curiosity that makes the images worth getting a prestigious award. This year, the jury has selected the 34 best images of 2022, and we invite you to explore the power one image can capture.

The Siena International Photo Awards is one of the most prestigious photography awards in the world. Part of SIPAContest, one of the hottest cultural festivals in the Tuscany region of Italy, this year's 2022 winning participants were selected from tens of thousands of images sent by photographers from 140 countries.

Bored Panda has contacted the organizers to answer some questions about the event and its whereabouts.

“This competition has been the first event of the Siena Awards which is a project that aims to make Siena the world capital of photography. It is a great curator of quality events with a common denominator: the language of photography as a lifelong passion.”

