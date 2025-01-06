ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re curious to see one of the biggest oxymorons in material form, you must be introduced to the collection of sculptures created by José Manuel Castro López. This artist seems to manipulate stone shapes as if they were made of soft gum, making them act like an elastic skin or other soft forms. If this doesn’t make much sense to you, we’re not surprised, but we invite you to explore the collection of sculptures we’ve selected for you today.

The Spanish artist once shared that his relationship with stone is not physical, but magical. We must agree that the result of this relationship is indeed full of magic, defying the laws of physics and leaving all viewers amazed.

#1

Soft Stones Sculptor (50 Pics)

José Manuel Castro López

We reached out to the sculptor to learn more about his unique creations. First, we were curious about what the artist’s creative process looks like. Here’s what José Manuel shared with us: “All my works are carved, that is the technique used. The curved lines, the fine texture and, above all, the carving of folds very similar to those that soft materials have, help to achieve that soft effect.”
    #2

    Soft Stones Sculptor (50 Pics)

    José Manuel Castro López

    #3

    Soft Stones Sculptor (50 Pics)

    José Manuel Castro López

    When asked about the most challenging piece he has created so far, Castro López explained: “The most technically difficult ones are those with stainless steel elements, since both materials must fit together and create a unit; they cannot go separately. If I had to choose one, I would say the ‘seams.’”
    #4

    Soft Stones Sculptor (50 Pics)

    José Manuel Castro López

    #5

    Soft Stones Sculptor (50 Pics)

    José Manuel Castro López

    The Spanish artist’s work seems to defy the laws of physics. We were curious about how people typically react when they see his sculptures for the first time. José Manuel shared with us: “In very different ways. From ‘I discovered the secret of the Incas,’ to speaking to the stones with fire. In general, the reaction is one of surprise since my sculptures are an oxymoron: ‘soft stone.’”
    #6

    Soft Stones Sculptor (50 Pics)

    José Manuel Castro López

    #7

    Soft Stones Sculptor (50 Pics)

    José Manuel Castro López

    Lastly, we asked the sculptor about the emotions or messages he hopes to convey through his work. Here’s what we learned: “My Galician culture is closely related to stone, it belongs to my roots; therefore, my relationship with stone is not only physical, but also magical. It recognizes me, it obeys me..., we understand each other; my stones are not inert, they manifest themselves. I feel connected to stones, especially those in my closest environment; they saw me born and raised me.” He finally added: “I hope that these feelings emerge in my sculptures.”

    #8

    Soft Stones Sculptor (50 Pics)

    José Manuel Castro López

    #9

    Soft Stones Sculptor (50 Pics)

    José Manuel Castro López

    #10

    Soft Stones Sculptor (50 Pics)

    José Manuel Castro López

    #11

    Soft Stones Sculptor (50 Pics)

    José Manuel Castro López

    #12

    Soft Stones Sculptor (50 Pics)

    José Manuel Castro López

    #13

    Soft Stones Sculptor (50 Pics)

    José Manuel Castro López

    #14

    Soft Stones Sculptor (50 Pics)

    José Manuel Castro López

    #15

    Soft Stones Sculptor (50 Pics)

    José Manuel Castro López

    #16

    Soft Stones Sculptor (50 Pics)

    José Manuel Castro López

    #17

    Soft Stones Sculptor (50 Pics)

    José Manuel Castro López

    #18

    Soft Stones Sculptor (50 Pics)

    José Manuel Castro López

    judyrr21 avatar
    Judy Reynolds
    Judy Reynolds
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like lumps of peanut butter that someone has swiped a finger through!

    #19

    Soft Stones Sculptor (50 Pics)

    José Manuel Castro López

    #20

    Soft Stones Sculptor (50 Pics)

    José Manuel Castro López

    #21

    Soft Stones Sculptor (50 Pics)

    José Manuel Castro López

    #22

    Soft Stones Sculptor (50 Pics)

    José Manuel Castro López

    #23

    Soft Stones Sculptor (50 Pics)

    José Manuel Castro López

    #24

    Soft Stones Sculptor (50 Pics)

    José Manuel Castro López

    #25

    Soft Stones Sculptor (50 Pics)

    José Manuel Castro López

    #26

    Soft Stones Sculptor (50 Pics)

    José Manuel Castro López

    #27

    Soft Stones Sculptor (50 Pics)

    José Manuel Castro López

    #28

    Soft Stones Sculptor (50 Pics)

    José Manuel Castro López

    #29

    Soft Stones Sculptor (50 Pics)

    José Manuel Castro López

    #30

    Soft Stones Sculptor (50 Pics)

    José Manuel Castro López

    #31

    Soft Stones Sculptor (50 Pics)

    José Manuel Castro López

    #32

    Soft Stones Sculptor (50 Pics)

    José Manuel Castro López

    #33

    Soft Stones Sculptor (50 Pics)

    José Manuel Castro López

    #34

    Soft Stones Sculptor (50 Pics)

    José Manuel Castro López

    #35

    Soft Stones Sculptor (50 Pics)

    José Manuel Castro López

    #36

    Soft Stones Sculptor (50 Pics)

    José Manuel Castro López

    #37

    Soft Stones Sculptor (50 Pics)

    José Manuel Castro López

    #38

    Soft Stones Sculptor (50 Pics)

    José Manuel Castro López

    #39

    Soft Stones Sculptor (50 Pics)

    José Manuel Castro López

    #40

    Soft Stones Sculptor (50 Pics)

    José Manuel Castro López

    #41

    Soft Stones Sculptor (50 Pics)

    José Manuel Castro López

    #42

    Soft Stones Sculptor (50 Pics)

    José Manuel Castro López

    #43

    Soft Stones Sculptor (50 Pics)

    José Manuel Castro López

    #44

    Soft Stones Sculptor (50 Pics)

    José Manuel Castro López

    #45

    Soft Stones Sculptor (50 Pics)

    José Manuel Castro López

    #46

    Soft Stones Sculptor (50 Pics)

    José Manuel Castro López

    #47

    Soft Stones Sculptor (50 Pics)

    José Manuel Castro López

    #48

    Soft Stones Sculptor (50 Pics)

    José Manuel Castro López

    #49

    Soft Stones Sculptor (50 Pics)

    José Manuel Castro López

    #50

    Soft Stones Sculptor (50 Pics)

    José Manuel Castro López

