If you’re curious to see one of the biggest oxymorons in material form, you must be introduced to the collection of sculptures created by José Manuel Castro López. This artist seems to manipulate stone shapes as if they were made of soft gum, making them act like an elastic skin or other soft forms. If this doesn’t make much sense to you, we’re not surprised, but we invite you to explore the collection of sculptures we’ve selected for you today.

The Spanish artist once shared that his relationship with stone is not physical, but magical. We must agree that the result of this relationship is indeed full of magic, defying the laws of physics and leaving all viewers amazed.

More info: Facebook