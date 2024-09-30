ADVERTISEMENT

The best thing about animals is that they’re completely unaware of how much joy they bring to us every single day. Cats and dogs are just out there living their lives, and we humans can’t get enough of their silly and adorable antics.

That’s exactly why we’ve compiled this post of random animal memes. In it, you’ll find a bunch of dogs and cats in a wide range of naughty and cute situations, which will hopefully leave you chuckling. So, what are you waiting for, now’s the purr-fect time to check out the post!

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Silly-Animal-Memes

sillyanimalspost Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Silly-Animal-Memes

sillyanimalspost Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Silly-Animal-Memes

sillyanimalspost Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Memes are one of the greatest inventions ever to be thought up by humans. They’re the gift that keeps on giving, especially because they don’t need to say much to spread happiness or laughter. The ‘sillyanimalspost’ meme page that inspired this list was created by Zadkiel Sanchez. The account has 267k followers and over 1.2k hilarious pictures of various animals.

Although memes might seem like a tool for entertainment and something not to be taken too seriously, they’re actually so much more. These simple and silly pictures often serve as a language in themselves and can connect people from different cultures.
#4

Silly-Animal-Memes

sillyanimalspost Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

Silly-Animal-Memes

sillyanimalspost Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Silly-Animal-Memes

sillyanimalspost Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

If you’re an expert meme connoisseur, you probably already know all the different types and which ones are loved best. But have you ever stopped to think about why memes are popular? It’s because they:

  1. Use simple visual elements to convey complex ideas and tell stories.
  2. Are made up of inside jokes and reference important cultural moments.
  3. Don’t require you to have in-depth knowledge of a particular topic to understand what’s going on.
#7

Silly-Animal-Memes

sillyanimalspost Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Silly-Animal-Memes

sillyanimalspost Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Silly-Animal-Memes

sillyanimalspost Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
tabbygirl04152020 avatar
Tabitha
Tabitha
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You dawg! You just HAD to party hardy, didn’t you?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT

The endless debate of cats versus dogs also extends to memes. It might seem like the internet loves crazy cats and funny dogs equally, but there actually is a clear preference. Research by the popular site Cheezburger in 2013 found that more folks made memes involving cats than dogs.

Regardless of which furry friend is more popular on social media, it’s undeniable that our animal companions absolutely rule the internet. So, if you’ve got a pet, they’re probably your golden ticket to online fame.
#10

Silly-Animal-Memes

sillyanimalspost Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
master_minds9_1 avatar
DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When your card declines and you're trying to find another card and the cashier is there like....

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#11

Silly-Animal-Memes

sillyanimalspost Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Silly-Animal-Memes

sillyanimalspost Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Even though it might seem like a bunch of propaganda, studies have found that people can actually use memes as a collective coping mechanism as it helps reduce stress. For example, during the pandemic, folks would often share humorous pictures and GIFs as a way to cope with the fear and uncertainty of that time.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s incredible to think that simple pictures can have such a huge impact on peoples’ well-being. But it just goes to show the importance of humor in our lives.
#13

Silly-Animal-Memes

sillyanimalspost Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Silly-Animal-Memes

sillyanimalspost Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Silly-Animal-Memes

sillyanimalspost Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

Whatever side you’re on about the dog and cat debate, we hope you still loved all of these adorable pictures. Tell us in the comments which meme was your favorite from the list. Don’t forget to share even more dog and cat memes for us to enjoy.
#16

Silly-Animal-Memes

sillyanimalspost Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Silly-Animal-Memes

sillyanimalspost Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
tabbygirl04152020 avatar
Tabitha
Tabitha
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

(In Joey’s voice from Friends) “How YOU doin’?”

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#18

Silly-Animal-Memes

sillyanimalspost Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
tabbygirl04152020 avatar
Tabitha
Tabitha
Community Member
28 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Every time I see pictures like this it makes me wonder if a dog or cat actually could manage to use a straw. Can they figure out how to suck on the straw with enough strength to make the drink come up through it? I know it sounds like I’m joking, but it’s actually a legit question.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#19

Silly-Animal-Memes

sillyanimalspost Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Silly-Animal-Memes

sillyanimalspost Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Silly-Animal-Memes

sillyanimalspost Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Silly-Animal-Memes

sillyanimalspost Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Silly-Animal-Memes

sillyanimalspost Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Silly-Animal-Memes

sillyanimalspost Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Silly-Animal-Memes

sillyanimalspost Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
tabbygirl04152020 avatar
Tabitha
Tabitha
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When we love someone, we always make extreme sacrifices to give them everything we can give them, including all the room they need on the bed.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#26

Silly-Animal-Memes

sillyanimalspost Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
tabbygirl04152020 avatar
Tabitha
Tabitha
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I used to do this to our cats when I was little. I dressed them up and put them in my doll carriage. They hated it, of course, but they loved me so they just very grimly put up with it.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#27

Silly-Animal-Memes

sillyanimalspost Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Silly-Animal-Memes

sillyanimalspost Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Silly-Animal-Memes

sillyanimalspost Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Silly-Animal-Memes

sillyanimalspost Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!