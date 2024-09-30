Memes are one of the greatest inventions ever to be thought up by humans. They’re the gift that keeps on giving, especially because they don’t need to say much to spread happiness or laughter. The ‘sillyanimalspost’ meme page that inspired this list was created by Zadkiel Sanchez. The account has 267k followers and over 1.2k hilarious pictures of various animals.

Although memes might seem like a tool for entertainment and something not to be taken too seriously, they’re actually so much more. These simple and silly pictures often serve as a language in themselves and can connect people from different cultures.