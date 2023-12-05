Someone asked “What’s something you thought was common knowledge but found out most people didn’t know” and netizens shared their best examples. From intricate traffic rules to observations about human behavior, hopefully, you will learn something new. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorite examples, and comment your ideas below.

In the 21st century, the real issue isn’t “How do you find information?” but “How do you sift through the oceans of data out there?” As a result, it can be hard to actually know what is “common knowledge” and what is some obscure factoid you have randomly memorized.

#1 The older I get, the more I'm realizing basic history is not known at all.

#2 Cows have to give birth first before they can produce milk

Just like any other mammal

#3 Queer people existed in the "olden times". And they exist in countries where it's banned. And they exist in ultra-conservative families.

#4 Social media is NOT for you, it's for advertisers. You're the product.

#5 That you should wash your hands every time you use the toilet. Yes, even if you “got nothing on them”.

#6 HR is there to protect the employer, NOT you.



Grenadine is made from pomegranate, not cherry.

#7 Being nice and patient will give you a bigger chance of getting a refund or a new of whatever is broken, than being angry and blaming the random worker

#8 Gambling at a casino will most likely result in losing money.

#9 Ammonia + Bleach = Poison Gas. Don't combine the two, and pay attention to the active ingredients on cleaning products. Glass cleaner is often ammonia-based while "bathroom cleaners" usually contain bleach, for example.

#10 95% of getting what you want, is in HOW YOU ASK.



Don't be a d**k/karen, and you will likely get whatever you need.

#11 I'm always surprised by the number of people who think that ponies are *baby* horses rather than *small* horses.

#12 You wash out blood with cold water

#13 If you are driving and it is raining - turn your lights on.

#14 You let people out before entering

#15 If you flick the bar sticking out of your steering wheel up, it causes the lights on the right side of your vehicle to flash. And if you flick it down, the left side flashes, so people know you are going to make a turn or change lanes. It even works in pickup trucks!

#16 If interrogated by the police for a crime ask for a lawyer and say nothing. You can be incredibly guilty but without your testimony you have a chance to get off. You have rights.

#17 Roman Numerals.



Not sure why I thought it was common knowledge.

#18 You have to empty the lint trap on your dryer after each load.

#19 A lot of media online. It's easy to see something being really popular online and forget that it's only popular amongst people of a certain demographic or audience.

#20 Blue light on your dash means your brights are on

#21 Odd/even addresses are on opposite sides of the street.

#22 Lefty loosy, righty tighty

#23 Mayonnaise does not have any dairy in it. Just because eggs are sold in the 'dairy' section of the grocery store does not mean eggs are dairy products. They will not trigger your lactose intolerance because they have no lactose in them.

#24 If you want to drink beer all night long, drink a glass of water between each beer. You will be the last one standing.

#25 Pressing the “TEST” button on a smoke detector will silence it.



I still see people fanning towels at them sometimes.

#26 If the traffic lights are out at an intersection, treat it as a 4 way stop.

#27 Some eggs aren't fertilized and will never become a baby/chicken/penquin. It baffles me how many folks Ive had to explain that to this month alone.

#28 Some people confuse the concepts of "checking your oil level" with "changing your oil periodically". Both activities need to be done regularly.



As in "why would I need to change the oil? The light hasn't come on yet!"

#29 Knocking on a door before going inside

#30 Vehicles entering a freeway/merging with traffic do not have the right-of-way and YIELD signs are not merely suggestions.

#31 That you could just remove all the zeros from a multiplication question, multiply all the non zero numbers, then just add the zeros back afterwards.



E.g. 234000 × 6000 could be done as just 234 × 6 first, which is 1404, and then since there are 6 zeros in total from the original two numbers, just add 6 zeros to the back of 1404. Then you have 1404000000.



Very easy.

#32 I have an inner monologue which I thought everyone had

#33 Many people can't picture faces in their heads, even of their loved ones. We don't fully remember faces but recognize them.

I can tell you a few things about my mother's face, but I don't have a picture of it in my head.

I am very fascinated by people who can do it though.

#34 That the Alphabet Song is just "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star" in disguise.

#35 If you go under a tunnel in the states, if there is a red line along the wall it means your under ground and if it’s blue you’re under water.

#36 How to read a map. General directions. NEWS. Sometimes there's no wifi and apparently, no common sense.

#37 It's YIN and Yang, not YING!

#38 RSVP means Please Respond. Not respond if you're coming, or respond if you're not coming. Respond whether you're coming or not.

#39 If your birthday is on a Monday, then the next year it will be on a Tuesday, then on a Wednesday and so on with the exception of leap years where it skips a day.

#40 Police are allowed to lie to you, manipulate you and twist your words during interrogations. Most people assume there's some kind of rule in place but once you waive your right to an attorney and agree to talk they can basically do whatever they want short of a threat. Innocent or not, always, always lawyer up immediately.

#41 This may just be a local thing but here goes. The reflectors in the roadway at night are white when you’re going the right way, and red when you’re not. Specifically it’s the reflectors that divide traffic lanes (white dashed lines).

#42 The arrow next to your gas pump symbol on your dashboard indicates what side of the car your tank is on. ⛽️🚗

#43 In the US, a lot of hospital systems have financial aid based on income. I've gotten 60-100% of my bill wiped *after* insurance. Even while making a living wage, they still took off 60%.

#44 Capybaras are the worlds largest rodent. I guess not everyone grew up with The Wild Thornberries

#45 In the US, even numbered highways go east and west whereas odd numbered highways go north and south.

#46 Cold temperatures do not actually give you "a cold". Illness is transmitted by pathogens, not your failure to wear a coat.