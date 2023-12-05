ADVERTISEMENT

In the 21st century, the real issue isn’t “How do you find information?” but “How do you sift through the oceans of data out there?” As a result, it can be hard to actually know what is “common knowledge” and what is some obscure factoid you have randomly memorized. 

Someone asked “What’s something you thought was common knowledge but found out most people didn’t know” and netizens shared their best examples. From intricate traffic rules to observations about human behavior, hopefully, you will learn something new. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorite examples, and comment your ideas below. 

47 Pieces Of “Common Knowledge” That Many People Don’t Seem To Know The older I get, the more I'm realizing basic history is not known at all.

That's true. A lot of people have a very, very shaky grasp of even basic history. Kind of like people who can't even find their own continent on a world map.

47 Pieces Of “Common Knowledge” That Many People Don’t Seem To Know Cows have to give birth first before they can produce milk
Just like any other mammal

is this technically true? Imean like do they have to GIVE birth or can they just be preggers?

Queer people existed in the "olden times". And they exist in countries where it's banned. And they exist in ultra-conservative families.

Social media is NOT for you, it's for advertisers. You're the product.

Except Tumblr. It has already cost a large company billions of dollars and is somehow still running.

47 Pieces Of “Common Knowledge” That Many People Don’t Seem To Know That you should wash your hands every time you use the toilet. Yes, even if you “got nothing on them”.

47 Pieces Of “Common Knowledge” That Many People Don’t Seem To Know HR is there to protect the employer, NOT you.

Grenadine is made from pomegranate, not cherry.

47 Pieces Of “Common Knowledge” That Many People Don’t Seem To Know Being nice and patient will give you a bigger chance of getting a refund or a new of whatever is broken, than being angry and blaming the random worker

47 Pieces Of “Common Knowledge” That Many People Don’t Seem To Know Gambling at a casino will most likely result in losing money.

47 Pieces Of “Common Knowledge” That Many People Don’t Seem To Know Ammonia + Bleach = Poison Gas. Don't combine the two, and pay attention to the active ingredients on cleaning products. Glass cleaner is often ammonia-based while "bathroom cleaners" usually contain bleach, for example.

95% of getting what you want, is in HOW YOU ASK.

Don't be a d**k/karen, and you will likely get whatever you need.

"someone should have told you, at a very young age, that you attract more flies with honey than vinegar."

I'm always surprised by the number of people who think that ponies are *baby* horses rather than *small* horses.

I'm mostly surprised that even if they know it is called a foal, they spell it foul, or even fall.

47 Pieces Of “Common Knowledge” That Many People Don’t Seem To Know You wash out blood with cold water

47 Pieces Of “Common Knowledge” That Many People Don’t Seem To Know If you are driving and it is raining - turn your lights on.

47 Pieces Of “Common Knowledge” That Many People Don’t Seem To Know You let people out before entering

This is not really knowledge, more politeness and common sense: to get in, you need room made by people leaving.

If you flick the bar sticking out of your steering wheel up, it causes the lights on the right side of your vehicle to flash. And if you flick it down, the left side flashes, so people know you are going to make a turn or change lanes. It even works in pickup trucks!

If interrogated by the police for a crime ask for a lawyer and say nothing. You can be incredibly guilty but without your testimony you have a chance to get off. You have rights.

Milton Jones: if you're being interviewed by the police, and they're recording the interview, every now and then, clap your hands and say "Ow!"

Roman Numerals.

Not sure why I thought it was common knowledge.

You have to empty the lint trap on your dryer after each load.

While the lint trap definitely has to be emptied, after each load seems a bit over the top to me - except when you have extremely copious lint.

47 Pieces Of “Common Knowledge” That Many People Don’t Seem To Know A lot of media online. It's easy to see something being really popular online and forget that it's only popular amongst people of a certain demographic or audience.

I'm in my late 20s and I teach English occassionally. Sometimes it's fun to inflict psychical damage to my teen students by asking questions like "Who's Mr. Beast?" (or any other famous Youtuber / internet celebrity they mention) 😁

47 Pieces Of “Common Knowledge” That Many People Don’t Seem To Know Blue light on your dash means your brights are on

47 Pieces Of “Common Knowledge” That Many People Don’t Seem To Know Odd/even addresses are on opposite sides of the street.

47 Pieces Of “Common Knowledge” That Many People Don’t Seem To Know Lefty loosy, righty tighty

I've heard that in one language (I think it was Spanish/Portugese but I'm totally not sure) they have a version of this that goes "The Right oppresses, the Left liberates" and I think it's cool as hell 😁

47 Pieces Of “Common Knowledge” That Many People Don’t Seem To Know Mayonnaise does not have any dairy in it. Just because eggs are sold in the 'dairy' section of the grocery store does not mean eggs are dairy products. They will not trigger your lactose intolerance because they have no lactose in them.

If you want to drink beer all night long, drink a glass of water between each beer. You will be the last one standing.

It's also useful to avoid hangover (which is merely dehydration). Well, the best is to drink alcohol lightly, of course.

47 Pieces Of “Common Knowledge” That Many People Don’t Seem To Know Pressing the “TEST” button on a smoke detector will silence it.

I still see people fanning towels at them sometimes.

Not always, if there is actually smoke it will just trigger again. I've had some I've literally had to rip the battery out of to get them to quit.

47 Pieces Of “Common Knowledge” That Many People Don’t Seem To Know If the traffic lights are out at an intersection, treat it as a 4 way stop.

Unless there are other markers that indicate what to do

Some eggs aren't fertilized and will never become a baby/chicken/penquin. It baffles me how many folks Ive had to explain that to this month alone.

All factory farmed eggs are unfertilized. Those hens never even see a rooster from afar.

Some people confuse the concepts of "checking your oil level" with "changing your oil periodically". Both activities need to be done regularly.

As in "why would I need to change the oil? The light hasn't come on yet!"

Knocking on a door before going inside

Vehicles entering a freeway/merging with traffic do not have the right-of-way and YIELD signs are not merely suggestions.

That you could just remove all the zeros from a multiplication question, multiply all the non zero numbers, then just add the zeros back afterwards.

E.g. 234000 × 6000 could be done as just 234 × 6 first, which is 1404, and then since there are 6 zeros in total from the original two numbers, just add 6 zeros to the back of 1404. Then you have 1404000000.

Very easy.

I have an inner monologue which I thought everyone had

Many people can't picture faces in their heads, even of their loved ones. We don't fully remember faces but recognize them.
I can tell you a few things about my mother's face, but I don't have a picture of it in my head.
I am very fascinated by people who can do it though.

That the Alphabet Song is just "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star" in disguise.

And in French we also have "Ah, vous dirai-je, Maman" and "Quand trois poules vont aux champs" ;-))

If you go under a tunnel in the states, if there is a red line along the wall it means your under ground and if it’s blue you’re under water.

While it might be fun to know this, what's the actual use of it?

How to read a map. General directions. NEWS. Sometimes there's no wifi and apparently, no common sense.

It's YIN and Yang, not YING!

RSVP means Please Respond. Not respond if you're coming, or respond if you're not coming. Respond whether you're coming or not.

If your birthday is on a Monday, then the next year it will be on a Tuesday, then on a Wednesday and so on with the exception of leap years where it skips a day.

47 Pieces Of “Common Knowledge” That Many People Don’t Seem To Know Police are allowed to lie to you, manipulate you and twist your words during interrogations. Most people assume there's some kind of rule in place but once you waive your right to an attorney and agree to talk they can basically do whatever they want short of a threat. Innocent or not, always, always lawyer up immediately.

This may just be a local thing but here goes. The reflectors in the roadway at night are white when you’re going the right way, and red when you’re not. Specifically it’s the reflectors that divide traffic lanes (white dashed lines).

Why would most people know this? MOST PEOPLE DON"T GO THE WRONG WAY WHILE DRIVING.

47 Pieces Of “Common Knowledge” That Many People Don’t Seem To Know The arrow next to your gas pump symbol on your dashboard indicates what side of the car your tank is on. ⛽️🚗

47 Pieces Of “Common Knowledge” That Many People Don’t Seem To Know In the US, a lot of hospital systems have financial aid based on income. I've gotten 60-100% of my bill wiped *after* insurance. Even while making a living wage, they still took off 60%.

Capybaras are the worlds largest rodent. I guess not everyone grew up with The Wild Thornberries

In the US, even numbered highways go east and west whereas odd numbered highways go north and south.

Cold temperatures do not actually give you "a cold". Illness is transmitted by pathogens, not your failure to wear a coat.

I keep seeing this but this isn't entirely true. You can weaken your immune system in the cold, especially when the lining in your nose, which is your first line of defense, has a lower temperature.

Planning for expected things.

Baby's gonna spit up. Often misses the burp cloth. Maybe tucking a spare t-shirt for mom in the bag might be a good idea. You would think I'd cured cancer or something.

Small boys find mud. Keeping wipes and clean clothes in a bag in the car isn't discovering a new species, it's just sensible planning for what probably will happen.


And yes, this is why my purse is big enough for a pad and an extra pair of underwear in a plastic bag, because my uterus is a vindictive b***h and likes to surprise me. But the number of people who act like doing this is an absolutely amazing act of foresight is....well, it makes me worry for the future of the species.

I guess small girls go carefully around every mud puddle in this person's mind. 🙄

