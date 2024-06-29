ADVERTISEMENT

History is sometimes labeled as boring, reminding people of school days spent memorizing endless dates and reading through textbooks. But what if it could be genuinely exciting?

There’s an Instagram account called ‘How History Looks’ that proves it can. With over 1 million followers, this page shares fascinating photos and intriguing facts from the past. Curious to see what George Washington’s teeth looked like, what you could order from an old McDonald’s menu, or how students lived in an early 20th-century dorm? Look no further: these pics and more are waiting for you below.

#1

Did You Know This? #didyouknowfacts #didyouknow #interestingfacts #facts #history

If history can indeed be interesting, why is it not commonly treated as such? Experts believe the issue lies in how it’s taught—mainly through textbooks. In his book Lies My Teacher Told Me: Everything Your American History Textbook Got Wrong, sociologist and historian James W. Loewen explains why they fail to capture our imagination:

“The stories that history textbooks tell are all predictable; every problem has already been solved or is about to be solved,” he writes. “Textbooks exclude conflict or real suspense. They leave out anything that might reflect badly upon our national character. When they try for drama, they achieve only melodrama, because readers know that everything will turn out fine in the end.”
#2

Legend 😳 #f1 #formula1 #facts #didyouknow #interestingfacts #interesting #learn

#3

That’s A Genuinely Happy Looking Family, USA, 1959 #happy #usa #viral #wholesome #interesting

“Textbooks also keep students in the dark about the nature of history. History is furious debate informed by evidence and reason. Textbooks encourage students to believe that history is facts to be learned,” Loewen adds.

Studying it this way meets a certain need—“a need that should not exist”—to simply absorb information in order to pass standardized tests. “It is the need for teachers who are not, first and foremost, teachers of history or social studies,” Loewen says.

#4

Follow (Us) @howhistorylooks To See Everything About History!🔎 #paramount #painting #viral #historical #60s

kleski-paula avatar
Pollywog
Pollywog
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The artist's name is Dario Campanile. I had to look it up because I too thought he looked like Bob Ross!!!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Wholesome History 👀 #mariobros #mariokart #didyouknow #interesting

David Cutler, a teacher of history and journalism at Brimmer and May in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, calls textbooks intimidating. They’re typically massive, around 1,000 pages long. “With so much dense, mind-numbing text, too many students give up trying to understand what’s really important,” he says.

#6

A Mother And Her 8 Sons, All Served, All Came Home. #soldiers #usa #army #viral #explore

johnnelson_3 avatar
John Nelson
John Nelson
Community Member
23 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

All 6 of my great uncles came home, but there were some close calls. One close enough that the Navy sent my great grandma the death telegram. Fortunately, he had sent her one at the same time to let her know he had survived his ship sinking.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#7

Heart Surgeon After 23-Hour-Long (Successful) Heart Transplant. His Assistant Is Sleeping In The Corner. #explore #viral #didyouknow #interesting #fyp

#8

A Red Cross Nurse Writing Down Last Words Of Mortally Wounded Soldier, Taken Around 1917 #ww1 #soldier #viral #explore #interesting

“None of the facts is remembered, because they are presented simply as one damn thing after another,” Loewen notes. He drives the point with a simple metaphor, “While textbook authors tend to include most of the trees and all too many twigs, they neglect to give readers even a glimpse of what they might find memorable: the forests”.
#9

This Is How Dentistry Was Done At Home In The 1920s. #dentistry #dentists #historyfacts #interestingfacts #didyouknow #explorepage

#10

In 2009 While Watching Stewart Little (1999), Hungarian Art Historian Gergely Barki, Saw The Painting “Sleeping Lady With Black Vase” By Róbert Berény. It Had Been Missing For 90 Years And Had Been Used As A Prop. It Was The Original. #artwork #didyouknow #interesting #viral #fyp

kleski-paula avatar
Pollywog
Pollywog
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Makes you want to go through prop warehouses and see what you can find.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#11

Follow (Us) @howhistorylooks To See Everything About History!🔎 Al Capone Is The Reason We Have Expiration Dates On Milk Bottles: After His Niece Became Extremely Ill From Bad Milk, The Powerful Chicago Gangster Lobbied Aggressively For Expiration Dates To Be Put On Milk For The Safety Of Children And Pregnant Women. #alcapone #chicago #mafia #didyouknowfacts #interestingfacts #historyfacts

History truly comes alive when it feels tangible and allows you to make your own conclusions instead of blindly following someone else’s retelling of events. Photos, records, speeches, songs, even old newspapers, diaries, and letters—these are all ways to connect with the past in a personal and thought-provoking way.
#12

Thoughts? #mcdonalds #interesting #facts #didyouknow #viral #mcds #historylovers

lee451h avatar
Lee Henderson
Lee Henderson
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When I was a child (born 1960) McDonalds had an ad where you could "feed a family of four for under five dollars".

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#13

1890s Woman Getting Photographed For The First Time #history #didyouknow #interesting #facts #learning #viral

#14

Did You Know This? 🍷 #france #wine #history #interestingfacts #facts #didyouknow #didyouknowfacts #learn #facts

binnytutu avatar
Binny Tutera
Binny Tutera
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Growing up, one of my favorite books was The Adventures of Caroline. It was a French book about a little girl and her friends (all animals ) and they all had wine at lunch! Never thought twice about it.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Kyle Blackmer, a humanities teacher at The Heights School, shows how just a few photos can turn history into an immersive experience. For example, when teaching about the American Civil War, he lines up portraits of generals and asks students to describe their personalities based on their appearance.

“Seeing the proud, manicured, Napoleonic McClellan, the melancholic, humble Grant, and the anxious, intense Sherman all side by side is a great primer for studying the differences in leadership between these three and sets up a deeper look at their actions in the war,” he explains.

#15

Wholesome 🙏🏼 #wholesome #history #interesting #didyouknow #historylovers #love

#16

Võ Thi Thang Smiling After Being Sentenced To 20 Years Hard Labour In A Prison Camp By The South Vietnamese Govt. After Being Sentenced She Reportedly Smiled At The Judge And Said “20 Years? Your Government Won’t Last That Long.” #vietnam #didyouknowfacts #historyfacts #facts #explore

#17

This Is What Hanging Out In A College Dorm Room Looked Like In 1910. (University Of Illinois) #college #history #interesting #viral #interestingfacts #historical #explore

Truth is, it’s natural for humans to be curious about the past. We have an innate drive to explore what came before us, something that 16th century British antiquarian William Camden described as a “back-looking curiositie”. Psychologists refer to this as epistemic curiosity—a thirst for knowledge that motivates us to discover new ideas and learn.
#18

15-Year-Old Hans-Georg Henke Breaks Down From Combat Shock, World War Two, 1945 #worldwar2 #war #soldier #explore #viral #history #interesting

#19

A Recruit Getting A New Haircut At The Boot Camp, 1940s #ww2 #viral #interestingfacts #explore #history

#20

This Is The Last Known Photo Of Nicola Tesla. On 7th January 1943, Tesla Died Alone In The New Yorker Hotel. By The End Of His Life, He Was Penniless And Had Become A Vegetarian #interestingfacts #didyouknow #learn #history #interesting #viral #explore

So when people have the opportunity to engage with history in an enjoyable way, their enthusiasm shines through. According to a survey by Conner Prairie, 91% of Americans are eager to visit history museums that promise to spark their curiosity and offer fun ways to learn. Moreover, 89% are interested in museums that help them feel more connected to the past, giving them insights into both today’s world and the future.

#21

Did You Know The Statue Of Liberty Wasn’t Always Green? When France Gifted Lady Liberty To The U.S., She Was A 305-Foot Statue With Reddish-Brown Copper Skin. Her Color Change Is Thanks To About 30 Years’ Worth Of Chemistry In The Air Of New York City Harbor. #statueofliberty #usa #history #viral #explore #facts

#22

The Obama’s On Their Wedding Day, 1992 💒 #barackobama #obama #wedding #90s #viral

#23

What Is Now The Fully Developed Las Vegas Strip, 1955. #lasvegas #lasvegasstrip #vegasbaby #vegasstrip #interestingfacts #didyouknow

Besides, research by Reach Advisors shows that history museums are considered the most trusted source of information in America. People crave authenticity, and museums, with their commitment to research and preservation, deliver a level of credibility that other sources can’t match.

#24

Ellis Island Immigrants Circa 1910. At The Time Of This Photo The Child Was 11 Months Old And Weighed 55 Pounds (25 Kilograms). #ellisisland #interesting #historical #facts #learn #explore #factsdaily

#25

Thoughts On This?🤔 #islam #historyfacts #didyouknow #historylovers #fyp #explore

barbarawilcock avatar
Barbara Wilcock
Barbara Wilcock
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And we think the world is moving forwards. For these women it's backwards

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#26

This Is Too Wholesome ❤️ #historyfacts #interesting #wholesome #viral #explore

The desire to learn and stay informed about the past is strong; it just needs the right motivation. And we hope these posts offered a glimpse into a more exciting way to explore history. So, ditch the textbooks and embrace your curiosity!
#27

A Miner At His Evening Meal, 1937 #history #miner #explorepage #viral #interesting

#28

In 1996 Ukraine Handed Over Nuclear Weapons To Russia “In Exchange For A Guarantee Never To Be Threatened Or Invaded”. #interesting #viral #explore #history #war

#29

They Forgot To Put Him In Prison… #prison #jail #usa #history #interesting #viral

monscul avatar
Green Tree
Green Tree
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You know that man was doing absolutely nothing wrong and being very quiet

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#30

Former Beauty Queen, Miss Wyoming Winner Joyce Mckinney Being Arrested By Police After Kidnapping Mormon Missionary Kirk Anderson From His Church, Forcing Him To Be Her S*x Slave For 3 Days, 1977. #arrested #jail #didyouknowfacts #facts #explore

#31

During The Economic Crises Of The Late 1990s, Russian Teachers Were Paid In Bottle Of Vodka Instead Of Rubles #interesting #facts #history #viral

#32

Depression-Era Portrait Of A Working-Class Couple, 1930s #workingclass #historyfacts #viral #explore #historylovers

#33

A Man With His Wife And 13 Children In Louisiana, 1938. #history #usa #american #interesting #viral #explore

#34

Thoughts? #ww2 #explorepage #viral #historylovers #fypシ

#35

Mobsters Hide Their Faces At Al Capone’s Trial 1931 #mobster #alcapone #mafia #viral #fyp

#36

During The 90s, North Korea Leader Kim Jong-Il, And His Son And Future Leader Kim Jong-Un Used Fake Brazilian Passports To Travel To Disneyland #interestingfacts #facts #historyfacts #viral #explore

#37

Ghost Ships - Ships Found Abandoned With No Sign Of The Crew, Still Occur Even With Modern Methods Of Rescue, Safety And Communication. The Last Recorded Ship To Be Found With No Sign Of Life Was In January 2021 #ghostship #ghosts #interestingfacts #historyfacts #conspiracy

#38

Chinese-American War Worker In Los Angeles Wore A Handwritten Sign In His Back To Avoid Being Mistaken For Japanese 1942 #japanese #ww2 #worldwar2 #japan #chinese

#39

1,500-Year-Old Ceramic Maya Figurine With Removable Helmet, From El Perú-Waka’, Petén, Guatemala #history #guatemala #figurine #interesting #viral

#40

This Tragic Photo Taken In 1948 (Ww II), Four Children Are Seen On Their Front Stoop While Their Mother Hides Her Face From The Photographer In Embarrassment. #postwar #ww2 #historyfacts #didyouknowfacts #tragic #viral

mathildesnijders avatar
Sage da therian
Sage da therian
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Context: she did actually end up selling them, and a fifth she was pregnant with at the time because of financial reasons

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#41

Thoughts?👀 #war #usa #interesting #viral

toothlessfeline avatar
Toothless Feline
Toothless Feline
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Still accurate, especially if you replace war with billionaires.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#42

That’s A Pretty Risqué Joke For The 1940s! #1940s #history #historymemes #viral

#43

This Is Crazy! #911 #newyorkcity #worldtradecenter #september11 #didyouknow #explorepage

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Did They Use This As #propaganda To Support Lobotomy? #viralphoto #didyouknowfacts #interestingfacts #viral #interesting #historynerd

mmcc avatar
M McC
M McC
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Are we to infer from this that lobotomies were somehow a good thing? WTF bored panda!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#45

Thoughts? 💭 #history #facts #interesting #didyouknow #viral #explore

mmcc avatar
M McC
M McC
Community Member
1 hour ago

This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

This is no different from a snuff film. Please remove this ASAP!!!!!

#46

Michelle Obama As A Young Student At Princeton University In The Early 1980s #obama #80s #viral #interesting

#47

In 2011, A 29-Year-Old Australian Man Discovered An ATM Glitch Enabling Him To Withdraw Cash Far Beyond His Account Balance. Over A Span Of 5 Months, He Splurged $1.6m Of The Bank’s Funds On Lavish Parties, Private Jets, International Vacations, Even His Friend’s University Fees. #didyouknow #interesting #interestingfacts #facts #explore

#48

A Man Convicted Of Murder Is Imprisoned In A Wooden Cage On A Street In China. He Will Be Left To Die Of Thirst, Starvation And Exposure. Circa 1930 #china #history #interesting #jail #viral #didyouknow

#49

This Is Emperor Nero’s 2,000-Year-Old Bathtub. It’s Made Of Porphyry, An Extremely Rare Egyptian Marble That If You Were To Acquire That Much Of It Today, It Would Cost Around $1 Billion. #ancientegypt #ancient #facts #history #interestingfacts #didyouknowfacts

#50

Immigrant Family Arrives At Ellis Island In 1904. #historyfacts #facts #explorepage #fyp #x #viral #learn

#51

In 1980 The FBI Formed A Fake Company And Attempted To Bribe Members Of Congress. Nearly 25% Of Those Tested Accepted The Bribe, And Were Convicted #history #fbi #usa #interesting

#52

A Man Rides A Bus In Durban, Meant For White Passengers Only, In Resistance To South Africa’s Apartheid Policies, 1986. #southafrica #apartheid #blackhistory #didyouknow #explore

#53

The Mummy Inside The Statue — The Only One Of Its Kind Ever Found — Is Believed To Be A Buddhist Master Named Liuquan Of The Chinese Meditation School, Who Died Around 1100 Ad. The Ct Scan And Endoscopy Revealed More Than Just The Mummified Remains Of Liuquan. #buddha #historyfacts #didyouknowfacts #interestingfacts #interesting

#54

Born With A Rare Condition That Caused Her Knees To Bend Backward, Ella Harper A.k.a. “Camel Girl,” Received A $200 Per Week Salary As The Star Of A Touring Freak Show Act In The 1880s. #didyouknow #facts #historyfacts #explore #interesting

#55

A Dutch Woman Refused To Leave Her Husband, A German Soldier, And Goes With Him To Allied Captivity. Walcheren, November 1944 #ww2 #soldiers #history #viral #facts

#56

A Captured Soviet Soldier Receives Water From A Ukrainian Woman After Being Captured (1941). #sovietunion #soldiers #war #historyfacts #didyouknow #fyp #explore

#57

A Boy’s Reaction Staring At A TV Screen For The First Time, 1948 #interesting #historyfacts #explore #viral #history

#58

The Great North Dakota Blizzard Of 1966. #northdakota #blizzard #didyouknow #interestingfacts #facts #viralphoto

#59

A Soldier In A Trench During The First World War Writes Letters Home, 1914. #france #ww1 #worldwar1 #historic #historynerd

#60

U.S. Marine 1st Lt. Hart H. Spiegal Tries To Communicate With Two Very Young Japanese Soldiers Captured During The Battle Of Okinawa, June 17, 1945. #usarmy #army #usa #japan #interesting #history #facts #didyouknow #learn

U.S. Marine 1st Lt. Hart H. Spiegal tries to communicate with two very young Japanese soldiers captured during the Battle of Okinawa, June 17, 1945.

#61

Thoughts? 💭 #didyouknowfacts #didyouknow #facts #interesting #historic

#62

Charles Bronson In 2001. The Man Dubbed “The Most Violent Prisoner In Britain” #prison #jail #history #viral #explore #interesting

mathildesnijders avatar
Sage da therian
Sage da therian
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thr top right picture looks a bit like egg man from the sonic games

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply

