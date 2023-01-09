Close your eyes and picture the deep, green, musty forest. You can almost feel it soaking up your anxiety and slowing down your rushing thoughts, soothing your soul and body. No wonder so many of us have a deep fascination with forests.

Woods are also among the most mysterious places. They never cease to capture our imagination, from early childhood days spent roaming there carelessly to watching horror movies about haunted forests (who needs a reminder about The Blair Witch Project?).

So no wonder there’s this impression that the only other place where what happens in there stays there, apart from Vegas, is the forest. And the collection of pictures below puts that into perspective. Scroll down through the craziest, weirdest, and most question-inducing discoveries people made while talking a walk out in the woods, and let us know if you too have seen something unusual there in the comments.

