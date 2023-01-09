Close your eyes and picture the deep, green, musty forest. You can almost feel it soaking up your anxiety and slowing down your rushing thoughts, soothing your soul and body. No wonder so many of us have a deep fascination with forests.

Woods are also among the most mysterious places. They never cease to capture our imagination, from early childhood days spent roaming there carelessly to watching horror movies about haunted forests (who needs a reminder about The Blair Witch Project?).

So no wonder there’s this impression that the only other place where what happens in there stays there, apart from Vegas, is the forest. And the collection of pictures below puts that into perspective. Scroll down through the craziest, weirdest, and most question-inducing discoveries people made while talking a walk out in the woods, and let us know if you too have seen something unusual there in the comments.

Psst! More bizarre and fascinating forest findings can be found in our previous feature here.

#1

Found A Cool Tree In My Local Park And Felt Like It Needed Some Magic

Found A Cool Tree In My Local Park And Felt Like It Needed Some Magic

Shark-Farts Report

#2

Igor Hit The Jackpot, And That's Why Jogging Is Good, Kids

Igor Hit The Jackpot, And That's Why Jogging Is Good, Kids

oryxspioenkop Report

Angela B
Angela B
Community Member
Igor is smiling broadly. Does the "Finders, keepers" rule apply in Igor's country?

#3

My Friend Has The Theory That If I Laid Down I Would Wake Up In The Hole In The Middle Of The Woods Every Night Like A Curse, And Keep Coming Back

My Friend Has The Theory That If I Laid Down I Would Wake Up In The Hole In The Middle Of The Woods Every Night Like A Curse, And Keep Coming Back

plastiboo Report

C C
C C
Community Member
too much of a coincidence

#4

I Have No Good Explanation For This. Found Three Hours Into A Deep Forest, 20ft In The Air, And Impaled On A Tree. Hours Away From Major Roads

I Have No Good Explanation For This. Found Three Hours Into A Deep Forest, 20ft In The Air, And Impaled On A Tree. Hours Away From Major Roads

sheadymushroom Report

Domi
Domi
Community Member
Harry Potter and Ron Weasley stole the car again.

#5

Found A Little Faerie Door In The Woods

Found A Little Faerie Door In The Woods

impeesa75 Report

#6

An Old Jacket Hanging In The Woods With A Bird's Nest Built In The Pocket

An Old Jacket Hanging In The Woods With A Bird's Nest Built In The Pocket

golden_blaze Report

#7

Found A Random Painting In The Middle Of The Woods

Found A Random Painting In The Middle Of The Woods

George-R-R-Fartin Report

Domi
Domi
Community Member
It has such a calming effect on me.

#8

Forest Huntress

Forest Huntress

Anna & the Willow Report

#9

A RuneScape Player With Low Cooking Made This

A RuneScape Player With Low Cooking Made This

banditVEVO Report

#10

This Tower We Found In An Irish Forest Looks Like Something Out Of A Fairytale

This Tower We Found In An Irish Forest Looks Like Something Out Of A Fairytale

wintsykia Report

Domi
Domi
Community Member
I wonder if it has any stairs to get inside.

#11

Skull Looking Rock In The Middle Of The Forest

Skull Looking Rock In The Middle Of The Forest

Bo4dan Report

Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Community Member
Maybe it's a rock-looking skull

#12

Yes, She Found A Wild Mushroom In The Forest. No, She Didn't Eat Part Of It, She's Just Always A Derp

Yes, She Found A Wild Mushroom In The Forest. No, She Didn't Eat Part Of It, She's Just Always A Derp

GettinRDunn Report

#13

This Random Chandelier Left Hanging In The Forest

This Random Chandelier Left Hanging In The Forest

rosevann Report

#14

Eerily Humanoid Shapes On This Tree

Eerily Humanoid Shapes On This Tree

ChrisPChicken04 Report

all 4 paws
all 4 paws
Community Member
i have theories but i respect your wishes to have a good nights sleep 😊

#15

A Buddy Of Mine Found This Dinosaur While On A Hike The Other Day

A Buddy Of Mine Found This Dinosaur While On A Hike The Other Day

PVKT Report

#16

The Sculptures Are All Made Of Twig And Twine. They're Mostly Tucked Away Off The Main Paths, So If You Don't Know They're There, You Might Walk Right Past Them

The Sculptures Are All Made Of Twig And Twine. They're Mostly Tucked Away Off The Main Paths, So If You Don't Know They're There, You Might Walk Right Past Them

HarrisonMooney Report

#17

A Forest Dining Room

A Forest Dining Room

Flowerino Report

Domi
Domi
Community Member
This is beautiful.

#18

Sleeping Bus In A Japanese Forest

Sleeping Bus In A Japanese Forest

JIYUKENKYU_jp Report

C C
C C
Community Member
definitely creepy

#19

A Creepy Little Christmas Tree Fully Decorated In The Middle Of The Woods. Powered By What Looked Like Mini Solar Panels

A Creepy Little Christmas Tree Fully Decorated In The Middle Of The Woods. Powered By What Looked Like Mini Solar Panels

ygtjf Report

#20

I Found A Deer In A Makeshift Hut In The Woods

I Found A Deer In A Makeshift Hut In The Woods

reddit.com Report

#21

This Creepy Paper-Mache Family I Found While Walking In The Forest

This Creepy Paper-Mache Family I Found While Walking In The Forest

brodino_maiuscolo Report

#22

This Guy I Found In The Woods, About 11ft Tall

This Guy I Found In The Woods, About 11ft Tall

InfiniteInteger Report

Dorde Masovic
Dorde Masovic
Community Member
Seems you had a shrubbery with you

#23

Old Shoes In The Forest Turned To Moss

Old Shoes In The Forest Turned To Moss

Tzimbalo Report

Domi
Domi
Community Member
Maybe someone will be inspired.

#24

Came Across Some Dinosaurs In The Woods

Came Across Some Dinosaurs In The Woods

hotforhotpie Report

#25

Massive Abandoned Sanatorium I Found In A German Forest

Massive Abandoned Sanatorium I Found In A German Forest

woahruben Report

#26

Doorknob On A Tree In The Middle Of The Woods

Doorknob On A Tree In The Middle Of The Woods

TheNotSoDarkKnight__ Report

#27

An Ordinary Photo Of Some Lost Items In The Woods

An Ordinary Photo Of Some Lost Items In The Woods

OGvoodoogoddess Report

#28

Piano In The Woods

Piano In The Woods

oldIronfoot Report

Angela B
Angela B
Community Member
Bach anyone? I will see myself out, with the doorhandle on the tree which is around here somewhere....

#29

An Albino Moose In The Forest

An Albino Moose In The Forest

Lizzyb04 Report

#30

Found This Gnome Town On A Walk In The Woods Today

Found This Gnome Town On A Walk In The Woods Today

TitlickMcThick Report

#31

Found This While Walking My Dog In The Woods. Someone Put A Lot Of Time Into Making This

Found This While Walking My Dog In The Woods. Someone Put A Lot Of Time Into Making This

panerapartyinmypants Report

MargyB
MargyB
Community Member
I like how the melted wax looks like skeleton arms

#32

Just Going For A Little Hike

Just Going For A Little Hike

historymatt Report

Michael Mckeon
Michael Mckeon
Community Member
Poor little guy, I feel a Disney adventure coming on....

#33

Came Upon A Stained Glass Window Hanging In A Forest In Belgium

Came Upon A Stained Glass Window Hanging In A Forest In Belgium

ResonancePhotographr Report

#34

When Walking In The Woods And Finding The Exit Of The Matrix

When Walking In The Woods And Finding The Exit Of The Matrix

PageD0WN Report

David
David
Community Member
If there's something strange In the local woods Who you gonna call? (Ghostbusters)

#35

So I Was Walking In A Forest Near My City And Found This

So I Was Walking In A Forest Near My City And Found This

shahzebelahi Report

crazy_stupid
crazy_stupid
Community Member
I think I'm sinking in the quicksand...

#36

This Abandoned Ship In The Middle Of A Forest

This Abandoned Ship In The Middle Of A Forest

csnaber Report

#37

NC Mountains

NC Mountains

Striking-Hand5434 Report

Michael Mckeon
Michael Mckeon
Community Member
I had a dream once a plane crashed near my house and I was excited because all the meals were already hot. Something wrong with my brain

#38

Random Old Chimney And Fireplace In The Middle Of The Woods. Found Off The Trail While Fishing In Northwest Pennsylvania

Random Old Chimney And Fireplace In The Middle Of The Woods. Found Off The Trail While Fishing In Northwest Pennsylvania

ejsell Report

#39

I Found An Old Abandoned Cottage N The Woods

I Found An Old Abandoned Cottage N The Woods

Fr0gFish Report

Domi
Domi
Community Member
First three photos: very interesting place, I would like to see it, fourth photo: no, no no!

#40

Red Balloon Far Out In The Woods

Red Balloon Far Out In The Woods

Reasonable-Ad-3001 Report

#41

This Gravestone I Found In The Woods

This Gravestone I Found In The Woods

SirSulo Report

Heather Resatz
Heather Resatz
Community Member
My god man, where are your shoes???

#42

A Random Abandoned Mausoleum In The Middle Of The Woods

A Random Abandoned Mausoleum In The Middle Of The Woods

Heathy94 Report

Domi
Domi
Community Member
I would like to visit this place.

#43

This Wooden Throne In An English Woodland

This Wooden Throne In An English Woodland

FloopersRetreat Report

Domi
Domi
Community Member
Someone put a lot of work into this.

#44

I Found A Bomb While On A Hike

I Found A Bomb While On A Hike

Papasfritasporfavor Report

ADHORTATOR
ADHORTATOR
Community Member
mortar grenade.... where were you hiking, Bosnia?

#45

This Small-Scale Railway In The Forest

This Small-Scale Railway In The Forest

Slobby_Chops Report

#46

Clean-Cut Stone In A Swedish Forest

Clean-Cut Stone In A Swedish Forest

AspLeaf Report

#47

Found This Big Structure Hiking In The Woods. Big Square Cement Tower, About 3 Stories Tall, Inside Had Metal Ladder To The Top With A Small Seat And Window. What Is?

Found This Big Structure Hiking In The Woods. Big Square Cement Tower, About 3 Stories Tall, Inside Had Metal Ladder To The Top With A Small Seat And Window. What Is?

kabuto_mushi Report

#48

The Lines On This Tree I Found In The Woods

The Lines On This Tree I Found In The Woods

fieldsofazure Report

Crystal Davis
Crystal Davis
Community Member
It looks like it's from a bark beetle that burrows under the bark and basically kills the tree by keeping it from getting food and water.. they leave lines like that under the bark.. I grew up in a national forest that had a problem with them..

#49

Walking In The Woods And Came Across This Building With A Whole Wall Made From Old Wooden Doors

Walking In The Woods And Came Across This Building With A Whole Wall Made From Old Wooden Doors

kje199 Report

Cristian A.
Cristian A.
Community Member
I guess they can enter it only when sober

#50

This Super Mario Pipe In The Woods In New Hampshire

This Super Mario Pipe In The Woods In New Hampshire

CaptJimHalyard Report

#51

A Cast Iron Cauldron I Found Buried In My Forest

A Cast Iron Cauldron I Found Buried In My Forest

BoosterSqueak Report

#52

My Friend Found A Tiny Tree House In The Forest

My Friend Found A Tiny Tree House In The Forest

megalaks Report

#53

The Things You Find In A Forest

The Things You Find In A Forest

digitalcosmonaut Report

ADHORTATOR
ADHORTATOR
Community Member
there must be an interesting stroy behind this fake tank....

#54

Out For A Walk, Found In The Middle Of A Forest

Out For A Walk, Found In The Middle Of A Forest

Murphmonster Report

#55

Steam Engine Left In The Forest. Ontario Canada

Steam Engine Left In The Forest. Ontario Canada

Bad_memes42 Report

C C
C C
Community Member
wow. that’s old

#56

An Abandoned Piano In The Forest

An Abandoned Piano In The Forest

OfficialNightcall Report

#57

I Found This Carved Fox Inside A Tree Stump, In A Forest Close To My Home

I Found This Carved Fox Inside A Tree Stump, In A Forest Close To My Home

DiceELITE Report

#58

I Found A Plant-Based, Man-Made "Acorn" Hanging In The Middle Of The Woods

I Found A Plant-Based, Man-Made "Acorn" Hanging In The Middle Of The Woods

TOMORROWS-FORECAST Report

#59

Someone Hid A Bunch Of Little Plastic Dinosaurs Amongst The Trees On A Hiking Trail

Someone Hid A Bunch Of Little Plastic Dinosaurs Amongst The Trees On A Hiking Trail

itsmoll Report

#60

What Is This Metal Sphere I Found In The Woods?

What Is This Metal Sphere I Found In The Woods?

Taco617 Report

#61

I Found A Pac-Man Manhole Cover In The Middle Of The Woods This Afternoon

I Found A Pac-Man Manhole Cover In The Middle Of The Woods This Afternoon

MisterAdeman Report

C C
C C
Community Member
fallout shelter?

#62

Found A Boat In The Woods. Well, Half A Boat

Found A Boat In The Woods. Well, Half A Boat