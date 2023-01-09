105 Pics Of Weird And Surprising Things People Discovered In The Woods
Close your eyes and picture the deep, green, musty forest. You can almost feel it soaking up your anxiety and slowing down your rushing thoughts, soothing your soul and body. No wonder so many of us have a deep fascination with forests.
Woods are also among the most mysterious places. They never cease to capture our imagination, from early childhood days spent roaming there carelessly to watching horror movies about haunted forests (who needs a reminder about The Blair Witch Project?).
So no wonder there’s this impression that the only other place where what happens in there stays there, apart from Vegas, is the forest. And the collection of pictures below puts that into perspective. Scroll down through the craziest, weirdest, and most question-inducing discoveries people made while talking a walk out in the woods, and let us know if you too have seen something unusual there in the comments.
Psst! More bizarre and fascinating forest findings can be found in our previous feature here.
This post may include affiliate links.
Found A Cool Tree In My Local Park And Felt Like It Needed Some Magic
Igor Hit The Jackpot, And That's Why Jogging Is Good, Kids
My Friend Has The Theory That If I Laid Down I Would Wake Up In The Hole In The Middle Of The Woods Every Night Like A Curse, And Keep Coming Back
I Have No Good Explanation For This. Found Three Hours Into A Deep Forest, 20ft In The Air, And Impaled On A Tree. Hours Away From Major Roads
An Old Jacket Hanging In The Woods With A Bird's Nest Built In The Pocket
Found A Random Painting In The Middle Of The Woods
Forest Huntress
A RuneScape Player With Low Cooking Made This
This Tower We Found In An Irish Forest Looks Like Something Out Of A Fairytale
Skull Looking Rock In The Middle Of The Forest
Yes, She Found A Wild Mushroom In The Forest. No, She Didn't Eat Part Of It, She's Just Always A Derp
This Random Chandelier Left Hanging In The Forest
Eerily Humanoid Shapes On This Tree
i have theories but i respect your wishes to have a good nights sleep 😊
A Buddy Of Mine Found This Dinosaur While On A Hike The Other Day
The Sculptures Are All Made Of Twig And Twine. They're Mostly Tucked Away Off The Main Paths, So If You Don't Know They're There, You Might Walk Right Past Them
A Forest Dining Room
Sleeping Bus In A Japanese Forest
A Creepy Little Christmas Tree Fully Decorated In The Middle Of The Woods. Powered By What Looked Like Mini Solar Panels
I Found A Deer In A Makeshift Hut In The Woods
This Creepy Paper-Mache Family I Found While Walking In The Forest
This Guy I Found In The Woods, About 11ft Tall
Old Shoes In The Forest Turned To Moss
Came Across Some Dinosaurs In The Woods
Massive Abandoned Sanatorium I Found In A German Forest
Doorknob On A Tree In The Middle Of The Woods
An Ordinary Photo Of Some Lost Items In The Woods
Piano In The Woods
An Albino Moose In The Forest
Found This Gnome Town On A Walk In The Woods Today
Found This While Walking My Dog In The Woods. Someone Put A Lot Of Time Into Making This
Just Going For A Little Hike
Poor little guy, I feel a Disney adventure coming on....
Came Upon A Stained Glass Window Hanging In A Forest In Belgium
When Walking In The Woods And Finding The Exit Of The Matrix
So I Was Walking In A Forest Near My City And Found This
This Abandoned Ship In The Middle Of A Forest
NC Mountains
I had a dream once a plane crashed near my house and I was excited because all the meals were already hot. Something wrong with my brain
Random Old Chimney And Fireplace In The Middle Of The Woods. Found Off The Trail While Fishing In Northwest Pennsylvania
I Found An Old Abandoned Cottage N The Woods
Red Balloon Far Out In The Woods
This Gravestone I Found In The Woods
A Random Abandoned Mausoleum In The Middle Of The Woods
This Wooden Throne In An English Woodland
I Found A Bomb While On A Hike
This Small-Scale Railway In The Forest
Found This Big Structure Hiking In The Woods. Big Square Cement Tower, About 3 Stories Tall, Inside Had Metal Ladder To The Top With A Small Seat And Window. What Is?
The Lines On This Tree I Found In The Woods
It looks like it's from a bark beetle that burrows under the bark and basically kills the tree by keeping it from getting food and water.. they leave lines like that under the bark.. I grew up in a national forest that had a problem with them..
Walking In The Woods And Came Across This Building With A Whole Wall Made From Old Wooden Doors
This Super Mario Pipe In The Woods In New Hampshire
A Cast Iron Cauldron I Found Buried In My Forest
My Friend Found A Tiny Tree House In The Forest
The Things You Find In A Forest
there must be an interesting stroy behind this fake tank....