ADVERTISEMENT

The festive season is upon us and you better get working on that list to Santa if you want to avoid sad faces on the 25th! Get ready to claim your title as the ultimate hero in the eyes of the 7-year-old in your life. Our team of pint-sized experts has put their heads together to bring you 23 toys and gifts that'll have any 7-year-old bouncing off the walls with excitement (apologies in advance to the parents).

From crystal growing kits that'll transform your little one into a mad scientist to remote-controlled cars that'll fuel dreams of NASCAR stardom, this list is a smorgasbord of fun and learning rolled into one. We're talking about toys so cool, you might catch yourself "testing" them out after bedtime. Who said education can't be a riot? With these picks, you'll be sneaking in STEM skills faster than you can say "just five more minutes of playtime, please!"