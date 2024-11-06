ADVERTISEMENT

The festive season is upon us and you better get working on that list to Santa if you want to avoid sad faces on the 25th! Get ready to claim your title as the ultimate hero in the eyes of the 7-year-old in your life. Our team of pint-sized experts has put their heads together to bring you 23 toys and gifts that'll have any 7-year-old bouncing off the walls with excitement (apologies in advance to the parents).

From crystal growing kits that'll transform your little one into a mad scientist to remote-controlled cars that'll fuel dreams of NASCAR stardom, this list is a smorgasbord of fun and learning rolled into one. We're talking about toys so cool, you might catch yourself "testing" them out after bedtime. Who said education can't be a riot? With these picks, you'll be sneaking in STEM skills faster than you can say "just five more minutes of playtime, please!"

#1

Get Ready For Off-Road Adventures With This Rugged And Thrilling 4x4 Remote Control Car - Perfect For Little Speedsters And Explorers!

Get Ready For Off-Road Adventures With This Rugged And Thrilling 4x4 Remote Control Car - Perfect For Little Speedsters And Explorers!

Review: "Bough, it to entertain my kiddos, one of them love it the other one is a bit scared but is all fun. They seem super excited to play with it." - Erick

amazon.com , Erick Report

$24.99 $22.99 at Amazon
Snuggle Up With These Super-Sized And Super-Cute 16 Inch Squishmallows - The Perfect Plush Friends For Kids To Cuddle, Play, And Sleep With

Review: "So big! So fluffy! The color is beautiful! He's so cute and angry, I love him! 😍" - Amber Smith

amazon.com , joni banks , T. Report

$24.99 $22.99 at Amazon
#3

Meet The Ultimate Cuddle Companion - This Adorable And Silly Reversible Octopus Plushie That Changes From Happy To Sad With Just A Flip!

Meet The Ultimate Cuddle Companion - This Adorable And Silly Reversible Octopus Plushie That Changes From Happy To Sad With Just A Flip!

Review: "Little cute animal I bought for my sister. She likes it and plays with it. Good quality hold up for a while." - Mason

amazon.com , fezzik Report

$15 $13.29 at Amazon
100% Paper UNO Is A Fully Recyclable And Eco-Friendly Version Of The Classic Card Game

Review: "A fun different uno game. My daughter loves it and it was a great addition to her growing uno collection." - Jessica

amazon.com , Alwenna Report

$12.87 at Amazon
A Bucket Of Fuse Beads Are A Creative Kid's Dream Come True!

Review: "My young children and I love making Perler bead creations and this set did not disappoint. The colors of the beads are very pretty, of good quality, and the flower and butterfly forms were a lot of fun for my girls to do. Great activity for a huge range of ages!" - LokHart

amazon.com , Sukisuki , Krishna Report

$20.59 at Amazon
This Rock Painting Kit Brings Out The Artist In Every Kid With Vibrant Paints And Smooth Rocks To Decorate

Review: "Comes with everything you need including rocks. My kids loved it and had a blast." - Christine

amazon.com , Elizabeth G. Hunter Report

$15.99 $9.5 at Amazon
This Interactive Educational Globe Is A Fun And Engaging Way For Kids To Learn About The World

Review: "Grandson loved it and love learning about the world... great product for learning." - dawn

amazon.com , Chris Tucker , April W Report

$54.99 $43.99 at Amazon
A CMY Cube Are A Colorful And Mind-Bending Puzzle For Curious Kids

Review: "The colors are vibrant. I love how the colors mix and change when you move the cube around." - Sandra the Lioness

amazon.com , Sandra the Lioness Report

Still mulling over the perfect gift? Hang onto your building blocks, because this toy-tastic adventure is just getting started. These next items are so engaging, they might just make your little one forget all about screen time (a parent can dream, right?). From interactive globes that turn geography into a game to sticker-making kits that unleash inner artists, we're about to make "I'm bored" a phrase of the past.

These Decorate Your Own Water Bottle Kits Let Kids Unleash Their Creativity And Personalize Their Very Own Water Bottles

Review: "Got this as a gift for my little second cousin. She loved it and had to automatically decorate the water bottle once she opened it on Christmas. She was so proud of the job she did. So adorable!" - Sheena

amazon.com , Sheena Report

$21.99 $12.99 at Amazon
This Scratch Paper Art Set Is A Magical Way For Kids To Create Colorful Artwork With Every Scratch

Review: "This is soo much fun for kids and adults! I love that they come with stencils." - Vickie A. Gunther

amazon.com , Whitney E. Mcconkey Report

$12.99 $9.99 at Amazon
This Gamenote Colorful Origami Kit For Kids Teaches Kids The Art Of Paper Folding With Fun And Colorful Designs

Review: "This comprehensive origami kit is perfect for beginners! Great instructions. Every high-quality sheet of pre-printed paper is numbered to match the instruction booklet. Every project includes a QR code to watch a quick short video in case you get stuck!" - Susanne M. Dugan

amazon.com , Susanne M. Dugan Report

$11.99 at Amazon
This 642 Tiny Things To Draw Book Sparks Creativity And Inspires Kids To Think Big With Tiny Drawings

Review: "It’s easy to carry around to restaurants or in the car. The prompts can be drawn simply or with more detail. Definitely a great purchase!" - Annie

amazon.com , Annie Report

$9.95 $9.25 at Amazon
The National Geographic Mega Crystal Growing Kit Lets Kids Grow Their Own Crystals And Discover The Magic Of Geology

Review: "Great project for the grandkids! The crystals did not disappoint." - Charles S.

amazon.com , Nicole Caple Report

$39.99 at Amazon
Source: Toyfarce

This Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone Is A Rockstar's Dream Come True - Perfect For Belting Out Tunes Anywhere

Review: "My grand daughter loves it. Great songs and sounds good. No need for batteries, plug in to your phone charger." - Leonard Riley

amazon.com , Sarah Report

$34.99 $29.99 at Amazon
This Coloring Puzzle Set Combines Art And Problem-Solving For Endless Fun And Creativity

Review: "My daughter loves coloring and puzzles! These were a fun combination of both!!" - Amazon Customer

amazon.com , Amazon Customer Report

$16.99 at Amazon
This Cat Nightlight Is A Cute And Cuddly Companion To Guide Kids Through The Dark

Review: "Beautiful gift for a kid, also works at night light!" - Tati

amazon.com , thumpybutt Report

$16.99 at Amazon
A Grogu Mini Bluetooth Speaker Brings The Cuteness And Fun Of Baby Yoda To Your Music

Review: "This is the cutest bluetooth speaker ever! It can get really loud too, so small and barely takes up any space. It also has a cute little keychain option that allows you to attach it to bags and such." - Allee G.

amazon.com , Allee G. Report

$19.99 $16.7 at Amazon
This Awesome Gravity Maze Marble Run Challenges Kids To Build And Create 3D Paths For Marbles To Follow

Review: "ThinkFun games are the best. Just got the Gravity Maze for my son's birthday... and the men sat and played it. Any of the ThinkFun Games are really entertaining! Put the video games down and use your brain!" - susan cieslak

amazon.com , susan cieslak Report

$27.99 $24.72 at Amazon
This Make Your Own Puffy Stickers Kit Lets Kids Get Creative As They Make Their Very Own Puffy Stickers

Review: "This was a Christmas gift for my daughter and she loved it. Perfect product for gifting. Would recommend this product." - Amazon Customer

amazon.com , Olivia Report

$19.99 $16.33 at Amazon
Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad Art Kit Helps Kids Create Precise And Colorful Artwork That You'll Be Proud To Hang On The Fridge

Review: "Great gift for kids who are interested in learning to draw and love to color. My 6 year old loved it! The paper fits on the drawing pad perfectly and there are fun things to trace to start out with. The drawing pad is nice and thin, perfect to bring with wherever you want to draw." - Kristin

amazon.com , Kristin Report

$26.99 at Amazon
Warning: This Llama Popitz Fidget May Cause Excessive Happiness, Fidgety Fingers, And Spontaneous Bursts Of Llama Love

Review: "Great for girls or boys different age groups. Awesome find!" - IRINA

amazon.com , Cheyenne Report

$4.99 at Amazon
#22

Get Ready For A Bleating Good Time With This Screaming Goat Book And Figurine - It's Udderly Hilarious!

Get Ready For A Bleating Good Time With This Screaming Goat Book And Figurine - It's Udderly Hilarious!

Review: "My grandson plays a game with this goat in it, and the scream always cracks us both up." - ConJam

amazon.com , Susan Report

$10.95 $9.86 at Amazon
#23

Somebody's Left A Present, And It's Up To You To Find It With Silly Poopy's Hide & Seek - It's A Crappy Job, But Someone's Gotta Do It

Somebody's Left A Present, And It's Up To You To Find It With Silly Poopy's Hide & Seek - It's A Crappy Job, But Someone's Gotta Do It

Review: "Lots and lots of giggles, especially because of the 💩 theme and related noises it makes when hiding and the silly song it plays when found in it’s hiding place. Plus, the kids love hide and seek, so it was something they already knew how to play!" - JKM0480

amazon.com , JKM0480 Report

$19.99 $12.99 at Amazon
Follow Bored Panda on Google News!