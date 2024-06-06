Who says work has to be all serious and no play? If you’re the office clown or just someone who loves a good laugh, we’ve got the perfect picks for you. These 33 hilarious office supplies are guaranteed to brighten up your workplace and bring a smile to your face. From wacky desk accessories to quirky gadgets, these items are perfect for anyone whose sense of humor is working overtime. Ready to add a dash of fun to your daily grind? Let’s dive into these amusing finds that prove work can be fun!

#1 Coworker Appreciation Gift & Award Paper Certificate Note Pad : Sometimes It's The Little Things That Make You Smile Share icon Review: "I've used these for a few years. The ability to thank an employee for the little things, builds confidence in staff and assures them that they are seen." - CMS



#2 Cow And UFO : Undeniably Funny Office Decor Share icon Review: "This was my coworkers “funny” gift in her bag this year and the whole office got a kick out of it! Very cute and well made." - Bailee Nester



#3 This Word/Excel Windows Shortcut Sticker Isn't Lazy, Its Efficient! Share icon Review: "Very helpful. When my mind is overwhelmed with work and I can't remember simple computer functions, this comes in so handy!!!" - Candice M Eaker



#4 These Adorable Kawaii Pens Will Give You Something To Smile About In Your Dreary Meetings Share icon Review: "These pens are awesome! Not only are they cute, they write so nice without smearing." - Denise



ADVERTISEMENT

#5 This Mini Archery Bow Set Can Be A Great Stress Reliever. Just Don't Aim It At Karen From HR! Share icon Review: "Extremely good price and extremely good bow it was made out of metal and very good. I very much recommend it." - Janet Aschenbrener



#6 These Desk Signs Are Way Better Than A Classic 'Hang In There' Poster Share icon Review: "Purchased these for a Boss’s Day gift to a good friend that loves cats. She loves it and changes the picture every day she works in the office and it gives us a good laugh every time. They are pretty thick and sturdy pages, definitely worth the purchase!" - Katie D.



#7 Bring Some Sass To Your Desk With These Eyeglass Holders Share icon Review: "I love this glasses holder. It’s so cute it’s small and simple. Also it looks so cute. On my desk adds extra spunk to my decor." - Jamesha Campbell



ADVERTISEMENT

#8 A Tiny Ticket Dispenser Is The Perfect Gift For Your Busy Boss Share icon Review: "This was a Great gift for boss that always has a line waiting to talk to them! Working digital now serving sign and small paper tickets in the dispenser!" - M. Miller



ADVERTISEMENT

#9 This Secret Hip Flask Might Just Get Ou Through That Last Hour On A Friday Share icon Review: "This was a gift for the Director of Operations who just happens to be the office lush! He loved it!!! He keeps it filled and in his office for "emergency purposes"!!" - Veronica



#10 Rather Squeeze This Kitty Stress Relief Toy Than Take It Out On Your Colleague Share icon Review: "This stress ball kitty is super cute, larger than your typical stress ball & comes in a cute package. Order arrived quicker than expected as well!" - Rachael Lee



ADVERTISEMENT

The first few items were just a taste of the hilarity that awaits. Whether you're looking to lighten up your meetings or add some whimsy to your workspace, these next picks are sure to do the trick. From cheeky office decor to playful stationery, these supplies are designed to make you the talk of the office.

#11 These Ramen Noodles Erasers Look Almost Good Enough To Eat Share icon Review: "The are the cutest erasers ever. The eraser is shaped like dried ramen noodles. And there are "multiple flavors" to choose from. If you have a ramen or anime fan in your life, this would make a perfect gift! Oh and it actually erases really really well." - Brandie



#12 Bring A Little Rainforest Flare To Your Cubicle With This Resin Frog Decor Share icon Review: "These are by far my favorite desk accessory. They are made out of ceramic and kind of heavy but the adhesive makes it so it will go absolutely nowhere, even if you knock into it. They are so cute and just the right little work friends I needed." - Mb C



ADVERTISEMENT

#13 A Flamingo Phone Stand Will Give You That Summer Feeling While You Are At Work Share icon Review: "This phone holder is used by me most every work day. (6 days /week) It works, AND it makes me smile ! An Important Plus !" - sailor



#14 The Sad Truth Is, While Everyone Is On Holiday In Their Campers, You Just Have This Vintage Camper Pencil Holder To Look At Share icon Review: "This was a huge hit at the office holiday party gift exchange. I decided to leave it in the packaging and let the winner put it together. It was a fun little activity and it’s still on their desk!" - Devin



#15 Sometimes All You Need Is A Little Affirmation From A Crocheted Avocado To Get You Through The Day Share icon Review: "For my daughter's new job/office. She loved it. She said it's great for dealing with difficult customers. 😁" - Jeanita B.



ADVERTISEMENT

#16 This Narwhal Tape Dispenser Has One Porpoise, To Make You Smile Share icon Review: "Love this! It was a gift for a coworker, and she loved it. Something fun that makes her smile when she sees it on her desk." - Megan N Murphy



#17 Let This Sloth Coffee Mug Remind You To Take It Slow Share icon Review: "A perfect gift for the overachieving workaholic in your life. Quality mug- nicely crafted." - Jack Feldman



#18 Get Yourself Some Sarcastic Ballpoint Pens That Have Just As Much Attitude As You Share icon Review: "They are heavier than expected. They write well and are comfortable to hold. The printing on them is clear and easy to read. I can now communicate my anger and frustration, just by lifting my pen." - Shannon Smith



#19 Quickly Get Rid Of The Evidence With Your Very Own Portable Paper Shredder Share icon Review: "This is a great product for shredding small paper notes. It’s sturdy and works very well." - Estefania



#20 If Your Noodle Is Feeling A Little Scrambled, Let These Ramen Notes Keep Things In Order Share icon Review: "Good for the ramen lovers in your life or to just add some fun to office life. They are sticky notes so you can't really go wrong with them." - Anita



Still chuckling? Great, because there’s plenty more fun ahead! These items are perfect for breaking the monotony and injecting a little joy into your work routine. From quirky pens to amusing sticky notes, each of these supplies promises to bring a smile to your face and maybe even a few laughs from your colleagues.

#21 These Skull Scissors Are An Accurate Representation Of What You Feel Like On The Inside Share icon Review: "I really like the scissors. It’s the perfect size for my hands. Sharp enough to cut paper or cloth." - AliD



#22 This Ceramic Frog Pencil Holder Adds A Charming Vintage Feel To Your Desk Share icon Review: "Looks super cute on my desk at work product arrived intact and matches the rest of my frog decor on my desk." - jason



#23 Try Some Desktop Boxing If Your Co-Workers Are Being Just Too Much Share icon Review: "Bought as a gag gift for work and it was the cutest thing lol definitely a win for the person who received it." - Tasha



#24 Your Bob Ross Bobblehead Will Remind You To Embrace The Happy Little Accidents Share icon Review: "When I'm stressing out at work, I press the button to hear the calm, soothing voice of Bob Ross!" - Amazon Customer



#25 Pen Holder : At Least Someone Will Be Bending The Knee To You At The Office Share icon Review: "Looks cool! Bigger than I thought and good detail. Happy!" - Clint Ryan



#26 Sprout Bookmarks Will Show That Your Are The Fungi Around The Office Share icon Review: "2 different sizes, super cute and unique bookmarks. And soft material so you don’t need to fear damage." - Lindsey Walker



#27 An Electric Pencil Sharpener Takes You Right Back To Elementary School Share icon Review: "We love this pencil sharpener. It’s not only cute but it works great!" - Alexandra Allen



#28 This Round Mouse Pad Perfectly Reflects The Dumpster Fire That Is Our Lives Share icon Review: "This mouse pad is so fun and quirky. I love having it at my office desk to give some personality to my space. It’s got great coloring and the design printed really well." - Annaka King



#29 Wtf Notes : Because Sometimes An Email Just Won't Cut It Share icon Review: "I bought this as a gift for someone who found it hilarious and applicable to their profession. It is so fitting for work related situations." - Sabrina Grant



#30 This Mini Desktop Stapler Is 100% Bored Panda Approved Share icon Review: "The panda design is so cute! The small size makes it easier to carry around and the staple remover is very useful." - LemonLime



#31 Never Loose A Stapeler Again With This Label Maker Share icon Review: "This label maker is so easy to setup and use. It has so many features on and I love all of the choices." - Shopsforfun

