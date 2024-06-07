Is your bathroom feeling more blah than spa? It’s time to breathe new life into your space with some fresh and fabulous finds! From innovative gadgets to stylish accessories, these items are perfect for transforming your bathroom from drab to fab. Ready to upgrade your daily routine and make your bathroom the envy of all your guests? Let’s dive into these must-have products that promise to turn your bathroom into a personal oasis!

#1 Automatic Toothpaste Squeezer : Never Have The Cap-On Cap-Off Fight Again Share icon Review: "The best thing about this, is that my grandson uses it without making a mess! No cap to fumble with, or squeezing out too much tooth paste! I ordered another one for the 2 nd bathroom!" - Amazon Customer



#2 No More Gross Water Stains Thanks To This Magical Water Absorbing Stone Tray Share icon Review: "I've been using the silicone one for a year and hated how it collected water and mold. I came across a similar one on social media but decided on this one b8if the price. Glad I did because it's amazing! No more water build up and mold. Considering purchasing 3 more for the bathrooms! WONDERFUL BUY!" - Kimberly



#3 Rolling Tube Toothpaste Squeezer : Stop Gripping Your Toothpaste Like A Caveman And Get It Evenly Finished From The Bottom Up Share icon Review: "Who knew someyhing so small could be life affecting. My kids no longer call me to squeeze the toothpaste out. The handle turn doesnt get hard to turn or stuck. The bottom has a grip rubber on it so it doesnt move much. Definitely would buy more if I needed kore than 2." - Jeanece



#4 Large Foot Scrubber Mat : Get In Between All The Piggies Without Bending Down Share icon Review: "LOVE this for my feet! I squirt body wash on it and scrub away! Feels so good….excited to use it more this summer! It will not stick to textured tubs so be careful! Love that you can rinse it off and hang it up!" - Beverly Gill



#5 This Retro Countertop Organizer Is Just The Kind Of Chic Touch Your Bathroom Needs Share icon Review: "Makes a great toothbrush holder too. I’m not sure why no one makes a covered toothbrush holder, but this took care of my problem, so I give it an A+." - Jennifer Walker



#6 A Golden Animal Toilet Paper Stand Adds A Touch Off Class To Your Facilities Share icon Review: "I love this product. Perfect for holding extra toilet paper rolls. Heavy Duty and stylish." - Lisa



#7 This Cute Bath Mat Makes Us Wonder What It Is Smiling About So Much... Share icon Review: "Love this bath mat! It's adorable and so soft and thick. No issue with absorbency, and it seems to dry pretty quick. Would 100% buy again." - Kitten McSprinkles



#8 We Find This Tuxedo Cat Bathroom Art Simply A-Meow-Sing Share icon Review: "I can't explain why but this sign makes me laugh every day. I hung it above our toilet, near the baby wipes. It's a good quality and was easy to hang." - L'



#9 Even Your Cheap Toiletries Will Look High-End When You Put It In This Dispenser Set Share icon Review: "I absolutely adore these pumps. The set up and filling the product up was easy. The box provides a funnel which is easy to use too. I love the way they look! The pumps are also great." - Emily



#10 Squatty Potty Has Gotten A Sleek Wooden Upgrade Share icon Review: "Ok first off - it’s pretty slick looking amirite? I’ll tell you what else was slick - the first test drive on this baby. I’m 2 for 2 with number 2!' - Laurie



#11 Hang Up Your Shower Squeegee And Keep Your Shower Glass Looking Sparkling Share icon Review: "I’m so glad I picked this exact squeegee. Well worth the money!! The squeegee itself is very sturdy and heavy, which I like. Does not feel cheap at all! The suction and hook is very durable." - Theresa v



#12 Tao Clean Germ Shield UV Toothbrush Sanitizer : Because You Put That Thing In Your Mouth! Share icon Review: "I wish I would have found this sooner. Not only sanitizes the toothbrush but also keeps bathroom germs from attaching to an exposed toothbrush." - Richard Holman



#13 This Curved Head And Skull Shaving Razor Gives You Precision Like Never Before Share icon Review: "Works so much better than a regular razor. No nics or razor burn at all. Definitely worth the money. Takes way less time to get a nice smooth completed shave than a regular safety razor." - Nita Toupin



#14 Let This Snail Soap Dispenser Remind You To Take It Slow Share icon Review: "I’m so obsessed with this little dude… he’s so fun and so cute and actually holds a lot more soap than I expected!! It’s so funny just getting snotted on by a little snail every time you wash your hands. 100/10💕" - Emma Gouker



#15 This Toilet Paper Holder Comes With A Shelf And Storage, Making It The Most Useful Thing In Your Bathroom! Share icon Review: "I love this for the bathroom. It holds my wipes and whatever I need to put in it. I use the shelf on top for my phone and I put my glasses and rings while taking a shower. Love it" - Donna Meigel



#16 Buy This Duck Soap Dispenser Now, Worry About The Bills Later Share icon Review: "I LOVE THE FUNCTIONALITY; I LOVE THE DESIGN AND I TOTALLY LOVE THIS DUCKY!" - Flayva



#17 A Bucket Towel Warmer Is A Level Of Bougie We Aspire To Share icon Review: "Absolutely love my towel warmer! Nothing better than getting out of a warm shower and having a warm towel waiting for you ! It’s not too big in size and I love the fact that it has safety timing options. Best gift ever !" - michelle draper



#18 Color Changing Nightlights Will Help You Avoid The Dreaded Overhead Light When You Make Your 1am Bathroom Run Share icon Review: "When traveling before bed we place lights on the floor in our hotel room under obstacles like the corners of beds, in the bathroom, like a landing light path on an airport runway." - Cindy Bale Tanner



Excited yet? The first few products were just the beginning of your bathroom makeover journey. These next items are all about adding both functionality and flair to your space. Whether it's a clever storage solution or a luxurious shower upgrade, these picks will help you create a bathroom that’s both beautiful and efficient.

#19 A Bamboo Bath Mat Will Have You Feeling Like You Stepped Out Of A Swedish Sauna Share icon Review: "As my husband said "this is my favorite thing we bought for our house" enough said. You need this, you want it, go buy it 🚿🙌🏼" - Cheri



#20 Shower Beer Holder : Because Sometimes You Need A Cold One When You Are Taking A Hot One Share icon Review: "Bought this for myself to help keep the beers I occasionally have when I shower after work handy. Very stable holder with a strong suction cup. Keeps the beer accessible but out of the way of soap and splashes. Really thinking about adding one to some holiday gifts this year." - Robert E. Noles III



#21 Electric Toilet Brush : It's The Germ-Killing Holder For Us Share icon Review: "I like that it has a light to kill germs and also automatically rotates. It’s a great deal. You get to get rid of the old style bushes and get sometime with much more tech for the same price. It’s also rechargeable" - Yanie



#22 This Self-Changing Trash Can Takes Care Of One Of The Dirtiest Jobs In The Bathroom Share icon Review: "I never need to touch the trash in the bathroom. Even replacing the new bag ring is so easy and clean." - The Funai’s



#23 Never Get Surprised By A Splash Of Piping Hot Water Again Thanks To This LED Faucet Share icon Review: "Highly recommend you use this product in a deep sink as you have splash back due to how much water comes out at once. Overall I love it! The color changes are not only cool but also is a good safety feature so you don’t burn yourself and or helps little ones understand not to touch it if red." - Jay Diamandis



#24 This Liquid Hand Soap Dispenser Gives You The Perfect Amount Of Soap Every Time Share icon Review: "I like it because it’s easy to use. It’s a great product and it’s good for its price I’m thinking of buying a other one. My kids love it since they are always washing their hands. It’s way more easier than the little pump bottles I used to buy this is so much better!!" - Melina vera



#25 Puffer Fish Dryer Buddies Will Keep Your Linens Separated While Tumbling Around Share icon Review: "First of all, they are ADORABLE!!! I may have bought them simply for that fact ha. However, they do the job! I use to have to run my dryer 2-3 times to get everything dried and that is probably because it is second hand and old but either way these little guys Hal f cut that in half and it has saved us $$ for sure. Very happy with this purchase!" - MDuval



#26 Never Call The Plumber For A Simple Hair Clog When You Have Your Very Own Sink Snake Share icon Review: "If I could give it a 10 I would. My bathroom sink has been plugged for more than two weeks.. Drano didn’t work. I read the reviews on this product and said I’ll just take a chance. So glad I did. It cleared the sink right out. I’m ashamed at how the one looked but it did its job." - Vashaun Stills



#27 Retro Camera Toilet Paper Holder : Say "Constipation!" Share icon Review: "When I ordered this I had little hope that it would fit the Charmin ultra soft that we buy. I was shocked that it did! Woohoo! It's really fun." - Amazon Customer



#28 This Toilet Paper Cabinet Brings Some Nifty Storage To A Small Space Share icon Review: "Perfect size for a small space! Seems pretty sturdy too! I love keeping things organized and this definitely helps! This cabinet is versatile too - doesn’t have to be used in just the bathroom! It took me maybe 30 minutes to put together, and it was easy enough. I chose not to use the toilet paper holder." - daniella



#29 This Toilet Bowl Night Light Turns Your Loo Into A Portal To Another Dimension Share icon Review: "This product is pretty cool. Works exactly how it says. Changes color how u want it. Take 3-AA batteries. I use the bathroom 2-3 times during the night so this is perfect for me. It only works when the bathroom light is off. It stays on for a minute or 2 once it's on. Glad I purchased it." - Marcela Savage



#30 An Automatic Mouthwash Dispenser Is Convenience At Its Finest Share icon Review: "I am loving this very sleek and perfect mouthwash dispenser. It works great, holds a long charge and looks very modern on my counter. I also love that you can choose the amount you want to dispense." - Kathy Zour



#31 Toilet Mug : While We Don't Condone Eating In The Toilet, We Didn't Say You Couldn't Eat From A Toilet Share icon Review: "My husband plunges the toilets often so I HAD to purchase this mug. It’s BIG and great!" - Roschelle



#32 This Toothbrush Sanitizer Holder Is Big Enough For The Whole Household's Toothbrushes Share icon Review: "Love this little device and wish I had known about it before. It protects our toothbrushes from any flying bacteria in the bathroom. Was super easy to install and the battery lasts about 1 week (I use it about 3 times a day) and recharging it is simple." - Mayra Carmona



#33 Add A Little Joy To Even The Most Boring Spots In Your House With This Adorable Toilet Tank Button Share icon Review: "It’s just so cute and makes it so much easier to push especially if you have long nails!" - Trenee Young



#34 Toilet Seat Cover : Cold Feet Are One Thing, But A Cold Behind? No Thanks Share icon Review: "It’s so cold to sit on my toilet seat, so I got this! I love it. Super soft, cozy & warm. Easy to install & take off to wash. I like this fabric best. Cash shipment too." - Helene M. Quinn



Ready for more inspiration? We've got plenty of fantastic finds still to come! As you keep scrolling, you’ll uncover products that blend practicality with style, making your bathroom not just a functional space but a true retreat.

#35 We All Know A Scrolling Addict That Needs A Toilet Timer To Avoid Hemorrhoids Share icon Review: "Lots of laughs and a bit of embarrassment. Just perfect for that person who keeps the toilet seat warm for the rest of us." - rico



#36 Submersible LED Lights Are Candles For Girls Who Are In Their Rave Era Share icon Review: "So fun! I take baths every night so this things is just a fun little added spa experience" - K



#37 Get Your Mind Out Of The Gutter. This Double Shower Head Is To Get Clean Twice As Fast Share icon Review: "Easy to install, beautiful, good quality, functional for a large shower area - they swivel and different settings for pressure - made a big difference for two people showering at same time or if you want a front & back shower at same time." - Pola Peres-LoBello



#38 Silicone Drain Protector : Prevention Is Better Than A Cure! Share icon Review: "I am not sure why I didn't look into this years ago. It is definitely stopping a lot of hair from going into the drain. Worth the extra couple minutes to wipe out after! Stays in place, great product! Highly recommend." - Pat V



#39 Shower Wall Hair Catcher : Stop Draping Your Strands Against The Wall Like A Piece Of Modern Art Share icon Review: "Super easy to install and use. I was finding that my drain was clogging up a lot, so I figured I would give this a try. Love it!" - Victoria



#40 Touch Control Lights Strip : Because Everyone Knows Bathroom Lighting Sucks Share icon Review: "I do not have a lot of light in my bathroom and was struggling with makeup application. These were so easy to install. I simply snipped off the excess and voila. The light is bright and clean looking on my mirror." - Kelly Blaz



#41 A Wall Mounted Soap Dispenser Frees Up Some Valuable Counter Space Share icon Review: "This is one of the best things made. I love that when you need to wash your hands; you don't touch everything in the bathroom; you're able to just very easily wave your hand under the sensor and soap dispenses exactly what you designated it to dispense. You know how much you want to come out. It has a temperature control on the face. And the battery. I've not had to recharge it in over three weeks. I love this soap dispenser machine. Love the sleek look as well." - diana



#42 Get The Mood Just Right In The Shower With This Waterproof Lamp Share icon Review: "I put this lamp in our shower and it’s amazing! Turning all the main lights off and having this little lamp, is amazing for relaxing or when you have a headache!!! It’s very good quality too!! Definitely buying more!" - Summer



#43 This Rainfall Shower Head With Handheld Sprayer Gives You A Spa Experience At Home Share icon Review: "I almost never give 5 stars, but this one deserves it. 1/3 of the proce of what our hardware stores wanted to charge, it's durable but lightweight, amazing switch from the head to the rain, the rain is shoulder to shoulder width which is amazing, took five minutes to install. So absolutely thrilled with this product after a month." - Ike Rebout



#44 This Bathroom Towel Storage Rack Gives You That Lux Look For Less Share icon Review: "Ordering this product was a win-win. It arrived quickly, it was well packaged with each rod in its own sleeve to keep them from getting scraped, and it was super simple to put together! It looks great, cleared out a below sink cabinet, and keeps the towels handy for showers. Love it!" - Sarah Renard



#45 A Foldable Sink Cover Gives You Tons More Counter Space For All Your Bits And Bobs Share icon Review: "This product is amazing! I have zero counter space. I never have a spot to put my hair dryer. This product is very sturdy and can hold anything you out in it. I highly recommend this product. Will definitely be buying another for my daughter’s bathroom." - Sarah



#46 Take Binge Wantching To A Whole New Level With This Waterproof Shower Phone Holder Share icon Review: "I tested this product right when I got it and I’m in love. Lots of movement screen is still accessible when wet, and the phone stayed dry! It’s easy to hear while In case as well for music/ FaceTime. Love love love!" - Erin Morse



#47 Instead Of Rings, Why Don't You Exchange His And Hers Handmade Ceramic Toothbrush Stand Share icon Review: "This is so simple I can’t believe I’ve never seen anything like it before but it’s great to keep your tooth brush away from touching anything and it’s so easy to keep clean!!! Highly recommend this" - Juanita



#48 This Fluff Ball Hand Towel Is A Sensory Overload Share icon Review: "I had my doubts about these, but was wrong. These are really fun towels. There's a sponge on the inside of each towel ball. You wipe your hands on the microfiber outside. The moisture transfers and when you withdraw your hands - voila, they're dry! Crazy and fun!" - 007



#49 Toilet Seat Handle : Stop Touching The Nastiest Of Nasties Share icon Review: "These are awesome. I've always thought it was gross to have to slide your fingers between the seats to open and close toilets. Seems like a problem that should have been fixed a long time ago, like cracks in between toilet stalls. I even bought another set to install in the toilets at my gym!" - Zack

