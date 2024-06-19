Okay, summer lovers, it's time to kick those winter blues to the curb and embrace the sunshine! But before you hit the beach, fire up the grill, or plan your next adventure, we've got a little surprise for you. We've rounded up 39 amazing products that will not only get you through the summer but will make it your most epic season yet. From ingenious gadgets that keep you cool to backyard essentials that up your entertaining game, these finds are guaranteed to elevate your summer experience. So ditch the FOMO, grab your sunscreen, and get ready to discover the products that will make this summer unforgettable.

#1 Don't Let The Heatwave Ruin Your Sleep! Grab A Cooling Blanket And Snooze In Comfort Share icon Review: "I bought this blanket in hopes of combating dreaded hot flashes. Boy! Does it work! It's literally like magic. It's cool to the touch, silky smooth to the skin, and thin but heavy. It doesn't snag. It folds up great for traveling. I love it so much that I bought the matching pillow cases. I can't believe I waited so long to get these. If you are a hot sleeper, get this!! It also works great for anyone who's running a fever." - queen aden



#2 Who Needs A Pool Party When You Can Have A Hasbro Twister Splash Party? Share icon Review: "It seemed very durable, we had teens and adults using it with no problem. Mostly one at a time, probably two max for these age groups. It easily attached to my hose and inflated quickly. It is a great way to have fun and stay cool on a hot summer day!" - Princess43456



#3 Electrolytes? Check. Vitamins? Check. Deliciousness? Double Check! Try The Hydration Multiplier Share icon Review: "The taste a bit on the sweater side but it's verryyy good. It helped us stay hydrated and full of energy during our trip to the dominican republic and really healed us quickly after any hangovers." - Camila Gutierrez



#4 Whip Up Delicious And Healthy Desserts With Ease With This Fruit Soft Serve Maker Share icon Review: "This amazingly exceed my expectations. Very easy to use and in just one minute we enjoyed a delicious and healthy treat. Very easy to use and clean." - Javiera Alvarez Leon



#5 An Instant Beverage Cooler Is A Must Because Nobody Likes A Lukewarm Beverage Share icon Review: "This thing works great! It really cools your drink where it feels like it’s been in the fridge for days. The suction cup can be finicky at times but I’ve been able to get it to work each time. Would definitely recommend!" - Rocco Ruggiero



#6 No More Sweaty Paws! This Summer Cooling Mat Keeps Your Pet Chill Share icon Review: "This cooling mat is actually amazing. It stays cool. It washes in the machine and I have bought in different sizes and it is the best product I have ever purchased. I absolutely love it my dogs love it as well. I’ve recommended it to other people who also love it. I don’t know how it stays cool but it does and it’s well worth the money good value washes well and a great product." - J. Hargrove



#7 Your Backyard Bonfire Just Became A Mesmerizing Light Show With Mystical Fire Share icon Review: "Love these, have purchased a few times and will now buy the 50 pack because they really add a ton of fun to my bonfires. Depending on how much your fire is raging they will last 30-60 minutes. I use 2-3 packets at a time. Highly recommend." - JAO



#8 Spontaneous Pool Party? No Worries! The Smooth & Silky On The Go Shaver Has Got You Covered Share icon Review: "I love this thing so much! If you are in a rush or if you don’t want to shave your armpits/your hair on your armpits is too short to shave this thing is perfect, I wear tank tops to work every day so I always make sure that my under arms are shaved and this is saved me so much razor burn. You can also use it on your bikini line, legs, and your arms!" - Kasey



#9 Roll Your Way To A Shine-Free Summer With The Revlon Face Roller Share icon Review: "Tiny and easy to put in your bag, and sucks up all the oil like crazy! I’ll never be without it." - Emily



#10 Cheers To Sand-Free Sips With The Starfish Drink Cup Holder Share icon Review: "I have used these in sand & grass without them falling out/topping over. Plus they are soooo cute!" - Haley



#11 Keep The Sand On The Beach, Not In Your Hair (Or Car, Or House...) With The Sand Removal Bag Share icon Review: "This takes the stubborn sand right off your hands, back, etc. Bought it before a trip and it's been a game changer." - Amazon Customer



#12 Splash Without The Trash: These Reusable Water Bomb Balloons Are The Bomb! Share icon Review: "These are awesome! I’m glad we invested in them. Mess free and my kids have had tons of fun with them. Great for a hot day, lots of fun." - Amazon Customer



We're just getting started summer lovers so put on your sunscreen and grab your coldest drink as we continue the journey. Get ready to ditch the boring and embrace the extraordinary with these summer must-haves.

#13 Aim The Refreshment Right Where You Want It With This Handy Flexible Mister Share icon Review: "Amazing best thing to ever cool off the summer with! I love the mister when it’s 105 degrees outside. (We live in dry Texas) and i didn’t even know it came with the flower attachment for a cute little flower fountain. My little one will love that. And the dogs love the mister as well. They haven’t left it’s side. So i definitely recommend this to stay cool in this summer!" - Morgan



#14 These Genius Towel Bands Will Help You Keep Your Cool By The Pool This Summer Share icon Review: "They easily slide onto the chair and hold your towel in place. Some people use clips, but I found these to be easy to use and take up little space." - kgrozmn



#15 This Summer, Sweat Happens, But Embarrassing Pit Stains Don't Have To, Thanks To Underarm Sweat Pads Share icon Review: "I wear these at work under my button up shirts. A little bulky, but only the wearer will notice. Super effective in preventing pit stains." - Patrick R. Sandefur



#16 Sunburnt? Chill Out With This Soothing Aloe Wrap Share icon Review: "I absolutely loved these!! I suffered 2nd and 3rd degrees sunburns and was in agonizing pain. These gave me relief and I was able to completely wrap my shins and feet in them. I loved them because they didn’t make me sticky. I keep them in my fridge and will definitely always have them just in case." - Samantha Tedder



#17 Keep Your Cool (And Your Clothes Dry) With Clinical Antiperspirant Wipes Share icon Review: "This product really works… I’m always sweating under my arms no matter the temperature outside & that why normally I’m wearing dark shirts to avoid the embarrassment of the pancakes under my arms. I been using this product for about a week & works from the very first day after the first application the night before. No irritation, bad smell or any other issue. So far I’m a happy customer." - Luis D Santiago



#18 Slap On A Mosquito Repellent Bracelet And Enjoy Your Summer Nights Bite-Free! Share icon Review: "Mosquitos love me! and these help keep them away where I can be in my garden. I wear one on my wrist and opposite ankle. I love that they have re-sealable bags to store after use." - Adrianna



#19 Get This Beach Umbrella Table Tray , Because Sand In Your Snacks Is Not A Vibe Share icon Review: "This table held our large yeti cups, sunscreen, goggle amongst many thing while at the beach. We also put our large JBL speaker on it. It was simple to install and I like that it came with its own storage bag." - Brittany



#20 Rollx Beach Cart : Sand? No Problem! This Cart Glides Effortlessly Over Any Terrain Share icon Review: "The product is fantastic and is great for all the stuff we need for the beach especially with our little one." - Sobersobe



#21 Uno, Dos, Tres, Splash! This Uno Splash Card Game Is The Perfect Way To Beat The Heat Share icon Review: "Great product for water and outdoor activity good value for your money easy To travel with." - la24apache



#22 Swim Bubble For Open Water Swimmers : Ensure Safety And Visibility During Your Open Water Swims Share icon Review: "I almost don't know it is there, except that it provides peace of mind when i'm swimming open water. it does not drag and it is comfortable and provides great floatation when I need it. Makes me more visible in the water to any boats nearby." - Phillip Melton



#23 You Will Probably Never Want To Get Out Of The Pool Once You Try Out This Pool Lounger Share icon Review: "These were perfect! Saved the day with the fast delivery and they are so comfortable. It’s like you’re sitting in a recliner chair in the pool. I just like how they are easy to fold up and tuck away as well. Highly recommend." - Blu Kerry



#24 This Splash Pad And Baby Pool Might Be For Kids, But You Know You Will Be Trying It Out When The Heat Strikes Share icon Review: "This splash pad is the best money we’ve spent on our kiddos! They’ve used it every summer since we purchased it three years ago! The splash pad itself has held up really well for all the use it’s gotten too. Would absolutely recommend this to anyone with children that enjoy being outdoors!" - Andrew Sroka



We hope you've discovered some new favorites that will make your summer adventures even more memorable. But before you go forth and soak up the sun, make a splash, and create memories that will last a lifetime, we have a few more things up our hawaiian shirt sleeve.

#25 Summertime Sadness? Nah, This Bubble Machine Gun Will Make You Smile! Share icon Review: "This product is so cool and perfect for anyone and everyone! It's super easy to use and doesn't require a lot of set-up. I recommend this for anyone who needs a little joy in their day!" - Wesley Odom



#26 This Summer, Your Hair Will Be A Chlorine-Free Zone With Aquaguard Pre-Swim Hair Defense Share icon Review: "I live in an area that has very hard water and I swim a lot in a swimming pool and as a result, my hair can become a mess. I’m happy to have found this product as it Has addressed both issues beautifully." - sissel kardel



#27 This Roll-On Sunscreen Sponge Applicator Is A Must-Have For Stress-Free Beach Days With Kids Share icon Review: "This perfectly rolls on and rubs into skin! So impressed!" - Korey



#28 Don't Sweat It, Just Fan It With The Portable Handheld Fan - Your Summer Savior! Share icon Review: "This is a great product! It is tough to open initially, but works great. 2 speed fan and flashlight, and being able to use it as a power bank is a bonus. Easy to recharge." - Shamrock7776



#29 Take The Plunge And Get Your Hands On A Waterproof Phone Pouch Share icon Review: "I’ve used these almost daily for close to a year. In the pool, the shower, and even snorkeling. Keeps the phone dry as a bone. The touch screen is still very responsive. You can clearly see the screen, take photos, and even listen to audio through it. It fits my iPhone 14 Pro Max comfortably. No regrets!" - totallyfrozen



#30 Not Even A Sweaty Scalp Is A Match For This Anti-Slip Eyeglass Ear Grips Hook Share icon Review: "Given my physical traits, glasses kept sliding from my face. I'd constantly would push the bridge up. This was especially uncomfortable during the Summer because of sweat. This product was so effective, that I started giving a pair to any family member or friend with similar problem. My son always goes through my stuff when he needs a new pair. Highly recommended." - Seattle Gaucho



#31 Perk Up Your Pearly Whites With The Teeth Whitening Pen Share icon Review: "Price great for 4! These are super easy to use and you can see results almost as soon as you are applying!" - Brenna Lybeck



#32 Don't Let Sunburn Rain On Your Parade. Grab Banana Boat Sport Ultra Sunscreen Share icon Review: "If you do not tan like me, this is perfect. I work outside everyday and this is a life saver. I use it daily and it lasts a long time." - Lisa M.



#33 Be Careful Of Heatstroke Because You Will Most Certainly Doze Off On This Beach Pillow Share icon Review: "Perfect and comfortable for the beach. Easy to inflate and stores nicely. Washes well too." - Amy Stapleton



#34 Keep Your Pooch Happy During Long Summer Days With This Dog Sunscreen Share icon Review: "We bought this for a beach day with her and have used it ever since. Always leaves her fur so soft and there's no weird residue. Great product if your dog has really short hair!" - Tyler



#35 The Only Way To Get Sandal Ready Is With This Colossal Foot Rasp Foot File Share icon Review: "WOW this thing really works great. Removes dead skin gently yet effectively. great product." - Janet Finer



#36 Honey Bee Lip Butter : Your Lips Will Bee So Happy! Share icon Review: "This is the best lip balm/lip mask I've ever used. I love the click mechanism, it feels a lot cleaner than tin or stick options because you can twist the top to dispense exactly what you need. If I put on just a thin layer overnight I wake up with really soft and non-cracked lips. My lips feel plumper too. There is also a nice honey/honeysuckle scent that is really really light but is very pleasant. It's totally worth it!!" - Tess



#37 You Will Literally Be Protected From Head To Toe If You Put On This Hair Sunscreen Share icon Review: "I alwaysssss burn around my hairline and the part of my hair. I didn't full trust that powder sunscreen would work, so i opted for this spray. I sprayed my part, worked it in with my fingers and didn't burn at all. Would definitely recommend." - Casey Coletti



#38 Happy Camper? Absolutely! This Portable Camping Chair For Babies Is A Must-Have For Tiny Outdoor Adventurers! Share icon Review: "I really love this chair it is super cute and so reliable and convenient. I didn’t want to take my daughters high chair so I used this and the tray and it worked great." - Jess

